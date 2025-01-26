February 2025 is gearing up to be another great month for Netflix subscribers.
Karate Kid fans across the globe will have to bid farewell to Cobra Kai, as the third and final batch of episodes of the sixth and final season is dropping on the service next month.
Academy Award winner and Hollywood legend Robert De Niro is set to make his television debut in the political thriller miniseries Zero Day, where he'll be joined by an all-star cast that also includes Academy Award nominee Jesse Plemons (The Power of the Dog), Academy Award nominee Angela Bassett (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever), Academy Award nominee Joan Allen (The Contender), and many more.
Other titles include the Kate Hudson-led comedy series Running Point created by Mindy Kaling, Amy Schumer's R-rated comedy Kinda Pregnant, and a new animated film set in The Witcher universe.
Coming Soon:
- A Copenhagen Love Story (DK) -- NETFLIX FILM
- Graveyard: Season 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES
- Roosters (NL) -- NETFLIX SERIES
- Too Hot to Handle: Germany: Season 2 (DE) -- NETFLIX SERIES
Available February 1:
- SAKAMOTO DAYS (JP) -- NETFLIX ANIME (new episode)
- American Renegades
- Cells at Work: Season 2
- Cult of Chucky
- Fallen
- From Prada to Nada
- Happy Feet
- Happy Feet Two
- Home Improvement: Seasons 1-8
- It (2017)
- Magic Mike XXL
- Miss Congeniality
- Missing: The Other Side
- The Nice Guys
- One Piece: Season 23
- Parasite
- Queen & Slim
- Richie Rich
- Space Jam (1996)
- Spec ~ birth
- Spanglish
- Two Weeks Notice
- The Wedding Planner
- You, Me, and Dupree
Available February 2:
- The Founder
Available February 3:
- Bogotá: City of the Lost (KR) -- NETFLIX FILM
Available February 4:
- The Graham Norton Show: Best Bits: The Week of January 24, 2025
Available February 5:
'Kinda Pregnant'
Jealous of her best friend’s pregnancy, Lainy wears a fake baby bump...and accidentally meets the man of her dreams.
Also available February 5:
- Alone Australia: Season 1
- Celebrity Bear Hunt (GB) -- NETFLIX SERIES
- Envious: Season 2 (AR) -- NETFLIX SERIES
- Grimsburg: Season 1
- Prison Cell 211 (MX) -- NETFLIX SERIES
- Sintonia: Season 5 (BR) -- NETFLIX SERIES
Available February 6:
'Apple Cider Vinegar'
Set at the birth of Instagram, Apple Cider Vinegar follows two young women who set out to cure their life-threatening illnesses through health and wellness, influencing their global online communities along the way. All of which would be incredibly inspiring if it were all true. This is a true-ish story based on a lie, about the rise and fall of a wellness empire; the culture that built it up and the people who tore it down.
'Sweet Magnolias' Season 4
It's a very Serenity holiday season as the Magnolias weather a tragedy, a town crisis and a fierce storm in the weeks from Halloween to Christmas.
Also available February 6:
- The Åre Murders (SE) -- NETFLIX SERIES
- Cassandra (DE) -- NETFLIX SERIES
- Golden Kamuy -The Hunt of Prisoners in Hokkaido- -- NETFLIX SERIES
- Supreme Models: Limited Series
Available February 7:
- A Different World: Seasons 1-6
- The Conners: Season 6
- The Greatest Rivalry: India vs Pakistan (IN) -- NETFLIX SPORTS SERIES
- Pokémon Horizons: Season 2—The Search for Laqua Part 1 (JP) -- NETFLIX SERIES
- Wrong Side of the Tracks: Season 4 (ES) -- NETFLIX SERIES
Available February 8:
- SAKAMOTO DAYS (JP) -- NETFLIX ANIME (new episode)
- Spencer
Available February 10:
'Surviving Black Hawk Down'
Surviving Black Hawk Down tells the gripping real story of the horror and heroism behind the events that inspired Ridley Scott’s blockbuster movie Black Hawk Down. This documentary blends raw, immersive storytelling with first-person interviews from both sides of The Battle of Mogadishu in Somalia.
Also available February 10:
- Aftermath
- American Pickers: Season 16
- Rambo (2008)
- Rambo: Last Blood
Available February 11:
'The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep'
Geralt of Rivia, a mutated monster hunter, is hired to investigate a series of attacks in a seaside village and finds himself drawn into a centuries-old conflict between humans and merpeople. He must count on friends -- old and new -- to solve the mystery before the hostilities between the two kingdoms escalate into all-out war.
Also available February 11:
- Felipe Esparza: Raging Fool -- NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
- The Graham Norton Show: Best Bits: The Week of January 31, 2025
- Peninsula
- Train to Busan
Available February 12:
- Death Before the Wedding (PL) -- NETFLIX FILM
- Honeymoon Crasher (FR) -- NETFLIX FILM
Available February 13:
'Cobra Kai' Season 6: Part 3
Granted one final chance to finish the Sekai Taikai, Daniel, Johnny and the team lay it all on the line in the ultimate championship showdown.
Also available February 13:
- Dog Days Out -- NETFLIX FAMILY
- The Exchange: Season 2 (KW) -- NETFLIX SERIES
- La Dolce Villa -- NETFLIX FILM
- Resident Alien: Season 3
- Trial by Fire
Available February 14:
'Love Is Blind' Season 8
A new group of singles face the ultimate dating experiment. Will they find their soulmates and get married, or will looks get in the way of love?
Also available February 14:
- I Am Married...But! (TW) -- NETFLIX SERIES
- Melo Movie (KR) -- NETFLIX SERIES
- Valeria: Season 4 (ES) -- NETFLIX SERIES
- Dhoom Dhaam (IN) -- NETFLIX FILM
- Love Forever (SE) -- NETFLIX FILM
- The Most Beautiful Girl in the World (ID) -- NETFLIX FILM
- Umjolo: There is No Cure (ZA) -- NETFLIX FILM
Available February 15:
- SAKAMOTO DAYS (JP) -- NETFLIX ANIME (new episode)
Available February 16:
- Don't Let Go
- Gold
- Ted 2
Available February 17:
- Gabby's Dollhouse: Season 11 -- NETFLIX FAMILY
Available February 18:
'Court of Gold'
For the first time ever, top medal contenders in men’s basketball granted behind-the-scenes access at the Olympic Games Paris 2024. Court of Gold gives an unfiltered, insider look at Team USA, France, Serbia and Canada as they gear up and battle for gold in Paris. International basketball has caught up to the U.S. and the competition and stakes are higher than ever.
Also available February 18:
- The Graham Norton Show: Best Bits: The Week of February 7, 2025
- Offline Love (JP) -- NETFLIX SERIES
- Rosebud Baker: The Mother Lode -- NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
Available February 19:
- My Family (IT) -- NETFLIX SERIES
- To Catch a Killer
Available February 20:
'Zero Day'
Zero Day asks the question on everyone’s mind -- how do we find truth in a world in crisis, one seemingly being torn apart by forces outside our control? And in an era rife with conspiracy theory and subterfuge, how much of those forces are products of our own doing, perhaps even of our own imagining?
Also available February 20:
- Operation Finale
Available February 22:
- SAKAMOTO DAYS (JP) -- NETFLIX ANIME (new episode)
Available February 23:
'The 31st Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards'
Kristen Bell hosts as the biggest names in film and TV light up the stage for the 31st annual Screen Actors Guild Awards. (Live event in English.)
Available February 25:
- Full Swing: Season 3 -- NETFLIX SPORTS SERIES
- The Graham Norton Show: Best Bits: The Week of February 14, 2025
- Really Love
- Watcher
Available February 26:
- Brooklyn Nine-Nine: Seasons 5-6
- Miss Italia Mustn’t Die (IT) -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Available February 27:
'Running Point'
When a scandal forces her brother to resign, Isla Gordon is appointed president of the Los Angeles Waves, one of the most storied professional basketball franchises, and her family business. Ambitious and often overlooked, Isla will have to prove to her skeptical brothers, the board, and the larger sports community that she was the right choice for the job, especially in the unpredictable, male-dominated world of sports.
Also available February 27:
- Demon City (JP) -- NETFLIX FILM
- Toxic Town (GB) -- NETFLIX SERIES
- The Wrong Track (NO) -- NETFLIX FILM
Available February 28:
'Despicable Me 4'
Following the 2022 summer blockbuster phenomenon of Illumination’s Minions: The Rise of Gru, which earned almost $1 billion worldwide, the biggest global animated franchise in history now begins a new chapter as Gru (Oscar® nominee Steve Carrell) and Lucy (Oscar® nominee Kristen Wiig) and their girls —Margo (Miranda Cosgrove), Edith (Dana Gaier) and Agnes (Madison Polan)—welcome a new member to the Gru family, Gru Jr., who is intent on tormenting his dad. Gru faces a new nemesis in Maxime Le Mal (Emmy winner Will Ferrell) and his femme fatale girlfriend Valentina (Emmy nominee Sofia Vergara), and the family is forced to go on the run.
Also available February 28:
- Aitana: Metamorphosis (ES) -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
- Sonic the Hedgehog 2
- Squad 36 (FR) -- NETFLIX FILM