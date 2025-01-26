February 2025 is gearing up to be another great month for Netflix subscribers.

Karate Kid fans across the globe will have to bid farewell to Cobra Kai, as the third and final batch of episodes of the sixth and final season is dropping on the service next month.

Academy Award winner and Hollywood legend Robert De Niro is set to make his television debut in the political thriller miniseries Zero Day, where he'll be joined by an all-star cast that also includes Academy Award nominee Jesse Plemons (The Power of the Dog), Academy Award nominee Angela Bassett (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever), Academy Award nominee Joan Allen (The Contender), and many more.

Other titles include the Kate Hudson-led comedy series Running Point created by Mindy Kaling, Amy Schumer's R-rated comedy Kinda Pregnant, and a new animated film set in The Witcher universe.

Coming Soon:

A Copenhagen Love Story (DK) -- NETFLIX FILM

Graveyard: Season 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES

Roosters (NL) -- NETFLIX SERIES

Too Hot to Handle: Germany: Season 2 (DE) -- NETFLIX SERIES

Available February 1:

SAKAMOTO DAYS (JP) -- NETFLIX ANIME (new episode)

American Renegades

Cells at Work: Season 2

Cult of Chucky

Fallen

From Prada to Nada

Happy Feet

Happy Feet Two

Home Improvement: Seasons 1-8

It (2017)

Magic Mike XXL

Miss Congeniality

Missing: The Other Side

The Nice Guys

One Piece: Season 23

Parasite

Queen & Slim

Richie Rich

Space Jam (1996)

Spec ~ birth

Spanglish

Two Weeks Notice

The Wedding Planner

You, Me, and Dupree

Available February 2:

The Founder

Available February 3:

Bogotá: City of the Lost (KR) -- NETFLIX FILM

Available February 4:

The Graham Norton Show: Best Bits: The Week of January 24, 2025

Available February 5:

'Kinda Pregnant'

Jealous of her best friend’s pregnancy, Lainy wears a fake baby bump...and accidentally meets the man of her dreams.

Also available February 5:

Alone Australia: Season 1

Celebrity Bear Hunt (GB) -- NETFLIX SERIES

Envious: Season 2 (AR) -- NETFLIX SERIES

Grimsburg: Season 1

Prison Cell 211 (MX) -- NETFLIX SERIES

Sintonia: Season 5 (BR) -- NETFLIX SERIES

Available February 6:

'Apple Cider Vinegar'

Set at the birth of Instagram, Apple Cider Vinegar follows two young women who set out to cure their life-threatening illnesses through health and wellness, influencing their global online communities along the way. All of which would be incredibly inspiring if it were all true. This is a true-ish story based on a lie, about the rise and fall of a wellness empire; the culture that built it up and the people who tore it down.

'Sweet Magnolias' Season 4

It's a very Serenity holiday season as the Magnolias weather a tragedy, a town crisis and a fierce storm in the weeks from Halloween to Christmas.

Also available February 6:

The Åre Murders (SE) -- NETFLIX SERIES

Cassandra (DE) -- NETFLIX SERIES

Golden Kamuy -The Hunt of Prisoners in Hokkaido- -- NETFLIX SERIES

Supreme Models: Limited Series

Available February 7:

A Different World: Seasons 1-6

The Conners: Season 6

The Greatest Rivalry: India vs Pakistan (IN) -- NETFLIX SPORTS SERIES

Pokémon Horizons: Season 2—The Search for Laqua Part 1 (JP) -- NETFLIX SERIES

Wrong Side of the Tracks: Season 4 (ES) -- NETFLIX SERIES

Available February 8:

SAKAMOTO DAYS (JP) -- NETFLIX ANIME (new episode)

Spencer

Available February 10:

'Surviving Black Hawk Down'

Surviving Black Hawk Down tells the gripping real story of the horror and heroism behind the events that inspired Ridley Scott’s blockbuster movie Black Hawk Down. This documentary blends raw, immersive storytelling with first-person interviews from both sides of The Battle of Mogadishu in Somalia.

Also available February 10:

Aftermath

American Pickers: Season 16

Rambo (2008)

Rambo: Last Blood

Available February 11:

'The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep'

Geralt of Rivia, a mutated monster hunter, is hired to investigate a series of attacks in a seaside village and finds himself drawn into a centuries-old conflict between humans and merpeople. He must count on friends -- old and new -- to solve the mystery before the hostilities between the two kingdoms escalate into all-out war.

Also available February 11:

Felipe Esparza: Raging Fool -- NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

The Graham Norton Show: Best Bits: The Week of January 31, 2025

Peninsula

Train to Busan

Available February 12:

Death Before the Wedding (PL) -- NETFLIX FILM

Honeymoon Crasher (FR) -- NETFLIX FILM

Available February 13:

'Cobra Kai' Season 6: Part 3

Granted one final chance to finish the Sekai Taikai, Daniel, Johnny and the team lay it all on the line in the ultimate championship showdown.

Also available February 13:

Dog Days Out -- NETFLIX FAMILY

The Exchange: Season 2 (KW) -- NETFLIX SERIES

La Dolce Villa -- NETFLIX FILM

Resident Alien: Season 3

Trial by Fire

Available February 14:

'Love Is Blind' Season 8

A new group of singles face the ultimate dating experiment. Will they find their soulmates and get married, or will looks get in the way of love?

Also available February 14:

I Am Married...But! (TW) -- NETFLIX SERIES

Melo Movie (KR) -- NETFLIX SERIES

Valeria: Season 4 (ES) -- NETFLIX SERIES

Dhoom Dhaam (IN) -- NETFLIX FILM

Love Forever (SE) -- NETFLIX FILM

The Most Beautiful Girl in the World (ID) -- NETFLIX FILM

Umjolo: There is No Cure (ZA) -- NETFLIX FILM

Available February 15:

SAKAMOTO DAYS (JP) -- NETFLIX ANIME (new episode)

Available February 16:

Don't Let Go

Gold

Ted 2

Available February 17:

Gabby's Dollhouse: Season 11 -- NETFLIX FAMILY

Available February 18:

'Court of Gold'

For the first time ever, top medal contenders in men’s basketball granted behind-the-scenes access at the Olympic Games Paris 2024. Court of Gold gives an unfiltered, insider look at Team USA, France, Serbia and Canada as they gear up and battle for gold in Paris. International basketball has caught up to the U.S. and the competition and stakes are higher than ever.

Also available February 18:

The Graham Norton Show: Best Bits: The Week of February 7, 2025

Offline Love (JP) -- NETFLIX SERIES

Rosebud Baker: The Mother Lode -- NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

Available February 19:

My Family (IT) -- NETFLIX SERIES

To Catch a Killer

Available February 20:

'Zero Day'

Zero Day asks the question on everyone’s mind -- how do we find truth in a world in crisis, one seemingly being torn apart by forces outside our control? And in an era rife with conspiracy theory and subterfuge, how much of those forces are products of our own doing, perhaps even of our own imagining?

Also available February 20:

Operation Finale

Available February 22:

SAKAMOTO DAYS (JP) -- NETFLIX ANIME (new episode)

Available February 23:

'The 31st Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards'

Image via Netflix

Kristen Bell hosts as the biggest names in film and TV light up the stage for the 31st annual Screen Actors Guild Awards. (Live event in English.)

Available February 25:

Full Swing: Season 3 -- NETFLIX SPORTS SERIES

The Graham Norton Show: Best Bits: The Week of February 14, 2025

Really Love

Watcher

Available February 26:

Brooklyn Nine-Nine: Seasons 5-6

Miss Italia Mustn’t Die (IT) -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Available February 27:

'Running Point'

Image via Netflix

When a scandal forces her brother to resign, Isla Gordon is appointed president of the Los Angeles Waves, one of the most storied professional basketball franchises, and her family business. Ambitious and often overlooked, Isla will have to prove to her skeptical brothers, the board, and the larger sports community that she was the right choice for the job, especially in the unpredictable, male-dominated world of sports.

Also available February 27:

Demon City (JP) -- NETFLIX FILM

Toxic Town (GB) -- NETFLIX SERIES

The Wrong Track (NO) -- NETFLIX FILM

Available February 28:

'Despicable Me 4'

Following the 2022 summer blockbuster phenomenon of Illumination’s Minions: The Rise of Gru, which earned almost $1 billion worldwide, the biggest global animated franchise in history now begins a new chapter as Gru (Oscar® nominee Steve Carrell) and Lucy (Oscar® nominee Kristen Wiig) and their girls —Margo (Miranda Cosgrove), Edith (Dana Gaier) and Agnes (Madison Polan)—welcome a new member to the Gru family, Gru Jr., who is intent on tormenting his dad. Gru faces a new nemesis in Maxime Le Mal (Emmy winner Will Ferrell) and his femme fatale girlfriend Valentina (Emmy nominee Sofia Vergara), and the family is forced to go on the run.

Also available February 28: