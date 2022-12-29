With December almost at its end, that means we are entering a new year and the first month of 2023 brings an exciting new slate of movies and shows that are making their way to Netflix. Among the titles is That '90s Show, a spin-off/sequel to the beloved sitcom That '70s Show following a new cast of rebellious teens and the return of some familiar faces. From playing Moff Gideon in The Mandalorian, Gus Fring in Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul, and Stan Edgar in The Boys, Giancarlo Esposito is going to star in another new high-profile series this January with the highly ambitious heist series Kaleidoscope, an eight-part series that will allow viewers to watch the first seven episodes in any order they want before the finale. Christian Bale will find himself reteaming with director Scott Cooper for the gothic mystery film The Pale Blue Eye which will also feature an unexpected cameo from a recently elected senator. Vikings: Valhalla, Ginny & Georgia, and Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight will also return for their second seasons. Kenya Barris will assemble a comedy dream team with his directorial debut You People, a comedy film starring Eddie Murphy, Jonah Hill, Julia Louis-Drefus, David Duchovny, Nia Long, and Lauren London. Other notable titles making their way to Netflix in January include the 2022 animated hit Minions: The Rise of Gru, the eleventh and final season of The Walking Dead, the original Top Gun, and the acclaimed documentary The Pez Outlaw.

Coming Soon:

JUNG_E

Physical: 100

Available January 1:

Kaleidoscope

Lady Voyeur

The Way of the Househusband: Season 2

The Aviator

Barbershop 2: Back in Business

Blue Streak

Brokeback Mountain

The 'Burbs

Closer

The Conjuring

Daddy Day Care

Fletch

Forrest Gump

G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra

Grease

I Know What You Did Last Summer

Jerry Maguire

King Kong

Leap Year

Life

Minority Report

National Security

New Amsterdam: Season 1

The Nutty Professor

The Nutty Professor II: The Klumps

Old Enough!: Season 2

Parenthood

Reservoir Dogs

Resident Evil: Afterlife

Road to Perdition

Rocky

Rocky II

Rocky III

Rocky IV

Rocky V

Scott Pilgrim vs. the World

Survivor: Season 18

The Taking of Pelham 123

This Is 40

Top Gun

Transformers: Dark of the Moon

Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen

Twins

Available January 4:

How I Became a Gangster

The Kings of the World

The Lying Life of Adults

MADOFF: The Monster of Wall Street

Available January 5:

Copenhagen Cowboy

Ginny & Georgia: Season 2

Woman of the Dead

Available January 6:

Love Island USA: Season 2

Mumbai Mafia: Police vs The Underworld

The Pale Blue Eye

Pressure Cooker

The Ultimatum: France Season 1 Part 2

The Walking Dead: Season 11

Available January 9:

VINLAND SAGA: Season 2

Available January 10:

Andrew Santino: Cheeseburger

The Hatchet Wielding Hitchhiker

Available January 11:

Noise

Sexify: Season 2

Available January 12:

Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight: Season 2

The Makanai: Cooking for the Maiko House

Vikings: Valhalla: Season 2

Available January 13:

Break Point

Dog Gone

Sky Rojo: Season 3

Suzan & Freek

Trial by Fire

Available January 17:

The Devil to Pay

Available January 19:

Junji Ito Maniac: Japanese Tales of the Macabre

Khallat+

The Pez Outlaw

That '90s Show

Women at War

Available January 20:

Bake Squad: Season 2

Bling Empire: New York

Fauda: Season 4

Mission Majnu

The Real World: Season 28

Represent

Sahmaran

Shanty Town

Available January 23:

Minions: The Rise of Gru

Narvik

Available January 24:

Little Angel: Volume 2

Available January 25:

Against the Ropes

Begin Again

Available January 26:

Daniel Spellbound: Season 2

Record of Ragnarok: Season 2 Episodes 1-10

Available January 27:

Kings of Jo'Burg: Season 2

Lockwood & Co.

The Snow Girl

You People

Available January 30:

Princess Power

Available January 31:

Cunk On Earth

Pamela, a love story