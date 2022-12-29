With December almost at its end, that means we are entering a new year and the first month of 2023 brings an exciting new slate of movies and shows that are making their way to Netflix. Among the titles is That '90s Show, a spin-off/sequel to the beloved sitcom That '70s Show following a new cast of rebellious teens and the return of some familiar faces. From playing Moff Gideon in The Mandalorian, Gus Fring in Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul, and Stan Edgar in The Boys, Giancarlo Esposito is going to star in another new high-profile series this January with the highly ambitious heist series Kaleidoscope, an eight-part series that will allow viewers to watch the first seven episodes in any order they want before the finale. Christian Bale will find himself reteaming with director Scott Cooper for the gothic mystery film The Pale Blue Eye which will also feature an unexpected cameo from a recently elected senator. Vikings: Valhalla, Ginny & Georgia, and Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight will also return for their second seasons. Kenya Barris will assemble a comedy dream team with his directorial debut You People, a comedy film starring Eddie Murphy, Jonah Hill, Julia Louis-Drefus, David Duchovny, Nia Long, and Lauren London. Other notable titles making their way to Netflix in January include the 2022 animated hit Minions: The Rise of Gru, the eleventh and final season of The Walking Dead, the original Top Gun, and the acclaimed documentary The Pez Outlaw.
Coming Soon:
JUNG_E
Physical: 100
Available January 1:
Kaleidoscope
Lady Voyeur
The Way of the Househusband: Season 2
The Aviator
Barbershop 2: Back in Business
Blue Streak
Brokeback Mountain
The 'Burbs
Closer
The Conjuring
Daddy Day Care
Fletch
Forrest Gump
G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra
Grease
I Know What You Did Last Summer
Jerry Maguire
King Kong
Leap Year
Life
Minority Report
National Security
New Amsterdam: Season 1
The Nutty Professor
The Nutty Professor II: The Klumps
Old Enough!: Season 2
Parenthood
Reservoir Dogs
Resident Evil: Afterlife
Road to Perdition
Rocky
Rocky II
Rocky III
Rocky IV
Rocky V
Scott Pilgrim vs. the World
Survivor: Season 18
The Taking of Pelham 123
This Is 40
Top Gun
Transformers: Dark of the Moon
Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen
Twins
Available January 4:
How I Became a Gangster
The Kings of the World
The Lying Life of Adults
MADOFF: The Monster of Wall Street
Available January 5:
Copenhagen Cowboy
Ginny & Georgia: Season 2
Woman of the Dead
Available January 6:
Love Island USA: Season 2
Mumbai Mafia: Police vs The Underworld
The Pale Blue Eye
Pressure Cooker
The Ultimatum: France Season 1 Part 2
The Walking Dead: Season 11
Available January 9:
VINLAND SAGA: Season 2
Available January 10:
Andrew Santino: Cheeseburger
The Hatchet Wielding Hitchhiker
Available January 11:
Noise
Sexify: Season 2
Available January 12:
Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight: Season 2
The Makanai: Cooking for the Maiko House
Vikings: Valhalla: Season 2
Available January 13:
Break Point
Dog Gone
Sky Rojo: Season 3
Suzan & Freek
Trial by Fire
Available January 17:
The Devil to Pay
Available January 19:
Junji Ito Maniac: Japanese Tales of the Macabre
Khallat+
The Pez Outlaw
That '90s Show
Women at War
Available January 20:
Bake Squad: Season 2
Bling Empire: New York
Fauda: Season 4
Mission Majnu
The Real World: Season 28
Represent
Sahmaran
Shanty Town
Available January 23:
Minions: The Rise of Gru
Narvik
Available January 24:
Little Angel: Volume 2
Available January 25:
Against the Ropes
Begin Again
Available January 26:
Daniel Spellbound: Season 2
Record of Ragnarok: Season 2 Episodes 1-10
Available January 27:
Kings of Jo'Burg: Season 2
Lockwood & Co.
The Snow Girl
You People
Available January 30:
Princess Power
Available January 31:
Cunk On Earth
Pamela, a love story