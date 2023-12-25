2024 is nearly here, and the first month of the year will bring an exciting array of titles making their way to Netflix. So whether you're hunkering down from the cold and snowy weather or need something to watch while trying to overcome the post-holiday blues, Netflix has you covered.

Kevin Hart headlines the new action-heist-comedy Lift from The Fate of the Furious director F. Gary Gray. The new film follows a career thief and conman who is roped into an elaborate heist by his FBI agent ex-girlfriend (Gugu Mbatha-Raw) aboard a 777 passenger flight from London to Zurich. Netflix's first big blockbuster movie of 2024 also stars Sam Worthington, Vincent D'Onofrio, Billy Magnussen, Úrsula Corberó, Jacob Batalon, and Jean Reno.

Dan Levy, one of the Emmy-winning stars of Schitt's Creek, is making his feature directorial debut with the dramedy Good Grief. Levy stars as Marc Dreyfus, a man grieving the loss of his husband, Oliver (Luke Evans). In order to find his light again, Marc decides to go on a weekend getaway to Paris alongside his two best friends, Sophie (Ruth Negga) and Thomas (Himesh Patel).

Acclaimed director J.A. Bayona's latest film, Society of the Snow, is already a major contender in the Oscar race for Best International Feature, and it will be making its streaming debut on Netflix this January. The survival drama tells the true story of the Uruguayan 1972 Andes flight disaster and follows the 16 survivors as they struggle to adapt to the harsh wilderness.

Other exciting flicks making their way to the streaming service in January include The Equalizer 3, the first three John Wick movies, the first three Jurassic Park movies, both Mamma Mia! movies, Aquaman, How to Train Your Dragon, and Train to Busan.

Several A-list stars will also be starring in the new Netflix original series. Academy Award winner Michelle Yeoh will star in the action-comedy series The Brothers Sun, which focuses on two estranged brothers (Justin Chien and Sam Song Li) who are thrust into a criminal underworld by their mother. Emmy nominee Sofía Vergara is dipping her toes into a more dramatic role in Griselda, a new crime drama miniseries that recounts the true story of the infamous Columbian drug lord Griselda Blanco. The new series hails from the creators of the Netflix smash hits Narcos and Narcos: Mexico.

Other exciting series making their way to Netflix include This Is Us, Black Sails, Loudermilk, and a new season of Queer Eye.Check out the list below to see what else is coming to Netflix in January 2024.

Coming Soon:

Detective Forst (PL) -- NETFLIX SERIES

Delicious in Dungeon (JP) -- NETFLIX ANIME

Dusty Slay: Workin' Man -- NETFLIX COMEDY

Kübra (TR) -- NETFLIX SERIES

Available January 1:

Bitconned -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Fool Me Once (GB) -- NETFLIX SERIES

You Are What You Eat: A Twin Experiment -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Annabelle

Annie (1982)

Antz

Aquaman

Beethoven

Black Sails Seasons 1-4

Bruce Almighty

The Croods

Dawn of the Dead

The Equalizer 3

The First Purge

Gravity

How to Train Your Dragon

It's Complicated

Jackie Brown

John Wick

John Wick: Chapter 2

John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum

Jurassic Park

Jurassic Park III

Justice League

Little Fockers

The Lost World: Jurassic Park

Loudermilk: Seasons 1-3

Mamma Mia!

Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again

Meet the Fockers

Meet the Parents

The New Americans: Gaming a Revolution

One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest

ONE PIECE: Marineford

Peppa Pig: Seasons 3-6

The Purge: Election Year

School of Rock

Survivor: Season 33

Survivor: Season 7

This Is 40

Those Who Wish Me Dead

Training Day

The Wonder Years: Seasons 1-2 (2021)

Available January 4:

Boy Swallows Universe (AU) -- NETFLIX SERIES

The Brothers Sun -- NETFLIX SERIES

Society of the Snow (ES) -- NETFLIX FILM

Available January 5:

Good Grief -- NETFLIX FILM

Gyeongseong Creature Part 2 (KR) -- NETFLIX SERIES

Man On The Run

Available January 6:

The Florida Project

Available January 8:

This is Us Seasons 1-6

Available January 9:

Pete Davidson: Turbo Fonzarelli -- NETFLIX COMEDY

Teen Titans Go! To the Movies

Available January 10:

Break Point: Season 2 (GB) -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

The Trust: A Game of Greed -- NETFLIX SERIES

Available January 11:

Champion (GB) -- NETFLIX SERIES

Sonic Prime Chapter 3 -- NETFLIX FAMILY

Available January 12:

Lift -- NETFLIX FILM

Love is Blind: Sweden -- NETFLIX SERIES

Available January 15:

CoComelon: Season 9

Holey Moley: Seasons 3-4

maboroshi (JP) -- NETFLIX ANIME

MTV Floribama Shore: Season 2

Available January 16:

Cats (2019)

Available January 17:

End of the Line (BR) -- NETFLIX SERIES

Freaks

Available January 18:

Rachid Badouri: Les fleurs du tapis (CA) -- NETFLIX COMEDY

Available January 19:

The Kitchen (GB) -- NETFLIX FILM

Love is Blind: Sweden -- NETFLIX SERIES (new episodes)

Love on the Spectrum U.S. : Season 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES

Mi soledad tiene alas (ES) -- NETFLIX FILM

Sixty Minutes (DE) -- NETFLIX FILM

Available January 20:

Captivating the King (KR) -- NETFLIX SERIES

The Real World: Season 16

Available January 22:

Not Quite Narwhal: Season 2 -- NETFLIX FAMILY

Available January 23:

Jacqueline Novak: Get on Your Knees -- NETFLIX COMEDY

Train to Busan

Available January 24:

Six Nations: Full Contact (GB) -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

American Girl: Corinne Tan

Queer Eye: Season 8 -- NETFLIX SERIES

Available January 25:

The UnXplained with William Shatner: Season 4

Griselda -- NETFLIX SERIES

Masters of the Universe: Revolution -- NETFLIX SERIES

Available January 26:

Love is Blind: Sweden -- NETFLIX SERIES (new episodes)

Available January 27:

Doctor Slump (KR) -- NETFLIX SERIES

Available January 28:

Love is Blind: Sweden -- NETFLIX SERIES (new episodes)

Available January 29:

Mighty Bheem's Playtime (IN) -- NETFLIX FAMILY

Available January 30:

Jack Whitehall: Settle Down (GB) -- NETFLIX COMEDY

Available January 31:

Alexander the Great (GB) -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Baby Bandito (CL) -- NETFLIX SERIES

The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse: Part 1 (JP) -- NETFLIX ANIME

WIL (BE) -- NETFLIX FILM

New Netflix Games in January:

Netflix also offers its subscribers an impressive array of games that are free to play without any ads or in-app purchases, on Android and IOS devices. You can check out a list of recent titles below.