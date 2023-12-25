2024 is nearly here, and the first month of the year will bring an exciting array of titles making their way to Netflix. So whether you're hunkering down from the cold and snowy weather or need something to watch while trying to overcome the post-holiday blues, Netflix has you covered.
Kevin Hart headlines the new action-heist-comedy Lift from The Fate of the Furious director F. Gary Gray. The new film follows a career thief and conman who is roped into an elaborate heist by his FBI agent ex-girlfriend (Gugu Mbatha-Raw) aboard a 777 passenger flight from London to Zurich. Netflix's first big blockbuster movie of 2024 also stars Sam Worthington, Vincent D'Onofrio, Billy Magnussen, Úrsula Corberó, Jacob Batalon, and Jean Reno.
Dan Levy, one of the Emmy-winning stars of Schitt's Creek, is making his feature directorial debut with the dramedy Good Grief. Levy stars as Marc Dreyfus, a man grieving the loss of his husband, Oliver (Luke Evans). In order to find his light again, Marc decides to go on a weekend getaway to Paris alongside his two best friends, Sophie (Ruth Negga) and Thomas (Himesh Patel).
Acclaimed director J.A. Bayona's latest film, Society of the Snow, is already a major contender in the Oscar race for Best International Feature, and it will be making its streaming debut on Netflix this January. The survival drama tells the true story of the Uruguayan 1972 Andes flight disaster and follows the 16 survivors as they struggle to adapt to the harsh wilderness.
Other exciting flicks making their way to the streaming service in January include The Equalizer 3, the first three John Wick movies, the first three Jurassic Park movies, both Mamma Mia! movies, Aquaman, How to Train Your Dragon, and Train to Busan.
Several A-list stars will also be starring in the new Netflix original series. Academy Award winner Michelle Yeoh will star in the action-comedy series The Brothers Sun, which focuses on two estranged brothers (Justin Chien and Sam Song Li) who are thrust into a criminal underworld by their mother. Emmy nominee Sofía Vergara is dipping her toes into a more dramatic role in Griselda, a new crime drama miniseries that recounts the true story of the infamous Columbian drug lord Griselda Blanco. The new series hails from the creators of the Netflix smash hits Narcos and Narcos: Mexico.
Other exciting series making their way to Netflix include This Is Us, Black Sails, Loudermilk, and a new season of Queer Eye.Check out the list below to see what else is coming to Netflix in January 2024.
Coming Soon:
Detective Forst (PL) -- NETFLIX SERIES
Delicious in Dungeon (JP) -- NETFLIX ANIME
Dusty Slay: Workin' Man -- NETFLIX COMEDY
Kübra (TR) -- NETFLIX SERIES
Available January 1:
Bitconned -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Fool Me Once (GB) -- NETFLIX SERIES
You Are What You Eat: A Twin Experiment -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Annabelle
Annie (1982)
Antz
Aquaman
Beethoven
Black Sails Seasons 1-4
Bruce Almighty
The Croods
Dawn of the Dead
The Equalizer 3
The First Purge
Gravity
How to Train Your Dragon
It's Complicated
Jackie Brown
John Wick
John Wick: Chapter 2
John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum
Jurassic Park
Jurassic Park III
Justice League
Little Fockers
The Lost World: Jurassic Park
Loudermilk: Seasons 1-3
Mamma Mia!
Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again
Meet the Fockers
Meet the Parents
The New Americans: Gaming a Revolution
One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest
ONE PIECE: Marineford
Peppa Pig: Seasons 3-6
The Purge: Election Year
School of Rock
Survivor: Season 33
Survivor: Season 7
This Is 40
Those Who Wish Me Dead
Training Day
The Wonder Years: Seasons 1-2 (2021)
Available January 4:
Boy Swallows Universe (AU) -- NETFLIX SERIES
The Brothers Sun -- NETFLIX SERIES
Society of the Snow (ES) -- NETFLIX FILM
Available January 5:
Good Grief -- NETFLIX FILM
Gyeongseong Creature Part 2 (KR) -- NETFLIX SERIES
Man On The Run
Available January 6:
The Florida Project
Available January 8:
This is Us Seasons 1-6
Available January 9:
Pete Davidson: Turbo Fonzarelli -- NETFLIX COMEDY
Teen Titans Go! To the Movies
Available January 10:
Break Point: Season 2 (GB) -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
The Trust: A Game of Greed -- NETFLIX SERIES
Available January 11:
Champion (GB) -- NETFLIX SERIES
Sonic Prime Chapter 3 -- NETFLIX FAMILY
Available January 12:
Lift -- NETFLIX FILM
Love is Blind: Sweden -- NETFLIX SERIES
Available January 15:
CoComelon: Season 9
Holey Moley: Seasons 3-4
maboroshi (JP) -- NETFLIX ANIME
MTV Floribama Shore: Season 2
Available January 16:
Cats (2019)
Available January 17:
End of the Line (BR) -- NETFLIX SERIES
Freaks
Available January 18:
Rachid Badouri: Les fleurs du tapis (CA) -- NETFLIX COMEDY
Available January 19:
The Kitchen (GB) -- NETFLIX FILM
Love is Blind: Sweden -- NETFLIX SERIES (new episodes)
Love on the Spectrum U.S. : Season 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES
Mi soledad tiene alas (ES) -- NETFLIX FILM
Sixty Minutes (DE) -- NETFLIX FILM
Available January 20:
Captivating the King (KR) -- NETFLIX SERIES
The Real World: Season 16
Available January 22:
Not Quite Narwhal: Season 2 -- NETFLIX FAMILY
Available January 23:
Jacqueline Novak: Get on Your Knees -- NETFLIX COMEDY
Train to Busan
Available January 24:
Six Nations: Full Contact (GB) -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
American Girl: Corinne Tan
Queer Eye: Season 8 -- NETFLIX SERIES
Available January 25:
The UnXplained with William Shatner: Season 4
Griselda -- NETFLIX SERIES
Masters of the Universe: Revolution -- NETFLIX SERIES
Available January 26:
Love is Blind: Sweden -- NETFLIX SERIES (new episodes)
Available January 27:
Doctor Slump (KR) -- NETFLIX SERIES
Available January 28:
Love is Blind: Sweden -- NETFLIX SERIES (new episodes)
Available January 29:
Mighty Bheem's Playtime (IN) -- NETFLIX FAMILY
Available January 30:
Jack Whitehall: Settle Down (GB) -- NETFLIX COMEDY
Available January 31:
Alexander the Great (GB) -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Baby Bandito (CL) -- NETFLIX SERIES
The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse: Part 1 (JP) -- NETFLIX ANIME
WIL (BE) -- NETFLIX FILM
New Netflix Games in January:
Netflix also offers its subscribers an impressive array of games that are free to play without any ads or in-app purchases, on Android and IOS devices. You can check out a list of recent titles below.
- GTA III - The Definitive Edition - You have the freedom to go anywhere and jack anyone. In this classic, the criminal underworld is at your fingertips. Do you have the guts to take it?
- GTA: San Andreas – The Definitive Edition - Take control of the streets. Return to your hometown to save your family and clear your name in this '90s West Coast adventure.
- GTA: Vice City - The Definitive Edition - Welcome to the '80s. In a neon-soaked tropical town brimming with excess and possibility, the price of betrayal is steep — it's time to get revenge.
- Deaths Door- Become a crow who reaps souls. It's a dead-end job, but when a thief steals your work, you set off on a sword-slashing quest to unearth death's secrets.
- Word Trails - Connect scrambled letters to create words that fit into a crossword-style puzzle. Solve daily challenges as you level up in this relaxing brain game.