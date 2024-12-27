Netflix is looking to kick off 2025 in a major way this January. Cameron Diaz will be returning to the screen for the first time in over 10 years in the action-comedy Back in Action, which also reunites her Academy Award winner Jamie Foxx. Two of Netflix's biggest espionage shows are also returning next month for their respective second seasons, with The Night Agent and The Recruit. Keeping in the spirit of comebacks, everyone's favorite stop-motion buddies, Wallace and Gromit are returning for an all-new movie, Vengeance Most Fowl, which sees the return of their old penguin foe, Feathers McGraw. January will also see Netflix be the home of WWE Raw after the streaming service and the wrestling enterprise made a massive deal.

Check out the list below to find out what else is coming to Netflix in January 2025.

Coming Soon:

Fake Profile: Season 2 (CO)-- NETFLIX SERIES

Lovers Anonymous (TR) -- NETFLIX SERIES

The Roshans (IN) -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call (KR) -- NETFLIX SERIES

Available January 1:

The Love Scam (IT) -- NETFLIX FILM

Missing You (GB) -- NETFLIX SERIES

Number 24 (NO) -- NETFLIX FILM

13 Going on 30

3 Ninjas: Kick Back

Apollo 13

Blended

Bruce Almighty

Colombiana

Dallas Buyers Club

Dr. Seuss' The Cat in the Hat

Dr. Seuss' The Lorax

Erin Brockovich

Hotel Transylvania

Hotel Transylvania 2

I Know What You Did Last Summer

Inception

Interstellar

Little Fockers

Love Actually

Meet the Fockers

Meet the Parents

Melancholia

The Net

Notting Hill

Out of Africa

Rush Hour

Rush Hour 2

Rush Hour 3

Schindler's List

Scooby-Doo

Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed

Spider-Man

Spider-Man 2

Spider-Man 3

Available January 2:

'Cunk on Life'

“What’s the point of it all?” is a question humans have been asking themselves since the dawn of time. But as we cling to our dying planet, working round the clock while we’re slowly being replaced by machines, now more than ever, people are desperately looking to make sense of their lives – before someone invents a computer that makes sense of it for them. This one off special will see Philomena tackle some of the most complex concepts to have ever been discovered, including Quantum Physics, Existentialism, Nihilism, Hedonism – and at least four other isms – as well as exploring subjects from the big bang to biology, morals to meditation and art to artificial intelligence. In her search for answers, she’ll also examine some of history’s foremost thinkers and ground-breaking creatives, from Dostoyevsky to Van Gogh, from Nietzsche to whoever came up with those signs in kitchens that say, ‘Live Laugh Love’.

Also available January 2:

Stranded with my Mother-in-Law: Season 2 (BZ) -- NETFLIX SERIES

Available January 3:

'Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl'

From the brilliant Aardman and four-time Academy Award®-winning director Nick Park and Emmy Award-nominated Merlin Crossingham comes Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl. In this next installment, Gromit’s concern that Wallace is becoming too dependent on his inventions proves justified, when Wallace invents a “smart” gnome that seems to develop a mind of its own. When it emerges that a vengeful figure from the past might be masterminding things, it falls to Gromit to battle sinister forces and save his master… or Wallace may never be able to invent again!

Also available January 3:

Bandidos: Season 2 (MX) -- NETFLIX SERIES

Love Is Blind: Germany (DE) -- NETFLIX SERIES

Shafted (FR) -- NETFLIX SERIES

Selling The City -- NETFLIX SERIES

Umjolo: My Beginning, My End! (ZA) -- NETFLIX FILM

Available January 4:

When the Stars Gossip (KR) -- NETFLIX SERIES

Available January 6:

'WWE Raw: 2025'

WWE's groundbreaking, Superstar-studded in-ring series delivers live action, drama and unmatched athleticism every Monday night.

Also available January 6:

My Happy Marriage: Season 2 (JP) -- NETFLIX ANIME

Available January 7:

'Jerry Springer: Fights, Camera, Action'

This jaw-dropping, premium two-part series will tell the story of The Jerry Springer Show as it’s never been told before. Packed with extraordinary first-hand testimony and revelations from show insiders, the series explores how this daytime talk show became one of the biggest and most outrageous TV hits of the nineties. But behind the entertaining facade lay some darker truths. As we hear from the producers and ex-guests of The Jerry Springer Show, a murkier picture begins to emerge of the destruction it caused, raising renewed questions about who was responsible, and how far things should go in the name of entertainment.

Also available January 7:

The Breakthrough (SE) -- NETFLIX SERIES

Gabriel Iglesias: Legend of Fluffy -- NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

The Graham Norton Show: Best Bits: Week of December 31, 2024

Younger: Seasons 1-7

Available January 8:

Dubai Bling: Season 3 (AE) -- NETFLIX SERIES

Hound's Hill (PL) -- NETFLIX SERIES

I AM A KILLER: Season 6 -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Subteran (RO) -- NETFLIX SERIES

Available January 9:

'American Primeval'

This is America…1857. Up is down, pain is everywhere, innocence and tranquility are losing the battle to hatred and fear. Peace is the shrinking minority, and very few possess grace — even fewer know compassion. There is no safe haven in these brutal lands, and only one goal matters: survival. AMERICAN PRIMEVAL is a fictionalized dramatization and examination of the violent collision of culture, religion, and community as men and women fight and die to keep or control this land.

Also available January 9:

Asura (JP) -- NETFLIX SERIES

I am Ilary (IT) -- NETFLIX SERIES

Lion

The Upshaws: Part 6 -- NETFLIX SERIES

Available January 10:

Ad Vitam (FR) -- NETFLIX FILM

Alpha Males: Season 3 (ES) -- NETFLIX SERIES

Love Is Blind: Germany (DE) -- NETFLIX SERIES (new episodes)

Available January 11:

SAKAMOTO DAYS (JP) -- NETFLIX ANIME

Available January 13:

The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live: Season 1

Available January 14:

Ari Shaffir: America’s Sweetheart -- NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

Single’s Inferno: Season 4 (KR) -- NETFLIX SERIES

Available January 15:

Hereditary

Krapopolis: Season 1

Public Disorder (IT) -- NETFLIX SERIES

Available January 16:

'XO, Kitty' Season 2

Teen matchmaker Kitty Song Covey is back in Seoul for a new semester at KISS. She's single for the first time in a long time, and ready for a fresh start: no more meddling, no more drama. Maybe just some casual dating. Emphasis on casual. But she has more to worry about than her love life, as a letter from her mother's past sets her on a wild journey, and new faces at KISS bring change. As secrets unravel and bonds are tested, Kitty will learn that life, family and love are more complicated than she ever imagined.

Available January 17:

'Back in Action'

Years after giving up life as CIA spies to start a family, Emily and Matt find themselves dragged back into the world of espionage when their cover is blown.

Also available January 17:

Love Is Blind: Germany (DE) -- NETFLIX SERIES (new episodes)

Young, Famous & African: Season 3 (ZA) -- NETFLIX SERIES

Available January 18:

SAKAMOTO DAYS (JP) -- NETFLIX ANIME (new episodes)

Available January 21:

The Graham Norton Show: Best Bits: Week of January 10, 2025

Available January 22:

W.A.G.s to Riches -- NETFLIX SERIES

Available January 23:

'The Night Agent' Season 2

The hunt for a CIA agent accused of leaking secrets puts Peter and Rose in the crosshairs of a ruthless intelligence broker and a deadly war criminal.

Also available January 23:

NCIS: Seasons 1-5

Available January 24:

The Sand Castle (LB) -- NETFLIX FILM

Available January 25:

SAKAMOTO DAYS (JP) -- NETFLIX ANIME (new episodes)

Available January 26:

You Hurt My Feelings

Available January 28:

The Graham Norton Show: Best Bits: Week of January 17, 2025

Liza Treyger: Night Owl -- NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

Available January 29:

Six Nations: Full Contact: Season 2 (GB) -- NETFLIX SERIES

Available January 30:

'The Recruit' Season 2