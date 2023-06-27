July is shaping up to be an exciting month for Netflix subscribers with new seasons of your favorite shows, exciting new series, highly anticipated films, fascinating documentaries, and much more. Manuel Garcia-Rulfo returns as Mickey Haller in Part 1 of The Lincoln Lawyer Season 2, which follows the rule-breaking lawyer taking on an all-new case. Henry Cavill's final episodes as Geralt of Riviera in Part 2 of The Witcher Season 3 will also be coming to Netflix this month. New seasons of Sweet Magnolias, The Dragon Prince, Sonic Prime, and the hit reality series Too Hot To Handle will also all be premiering in July, alongside brand-new Netflix original series like Survival of the Thickest starring Michelle Buteau, the thriller series Fatal Seduction, and the animated comedy Captain Fall. On the film side John Boyega, Jamie Foxx, and Teyonah Parris will play a ragtag trio who uncovers a government conspiracy happening in their own neighborhood in the high-concept comedic thriller They Cloned Tyrone, while Adam DeVine realizes that his future in-laws, played by Pierce Brosnan and Ellen Barkin, are living double lives as international criminals in The Out-Laws. Netflix's 2018 smash-hit Bird Box is getting a follow-up in the Spain-set spin-off film Bird Box Barcelona and the popular animated series Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir is getting its first feature-length in Ladybug & Cat Noir: The Movie. Recent films just as the acclaimed animated action-comedy Puss in Boots: The Last Wish and the Adam Driver sci-fi thriller 65 will also be making their way to the streaming service. Patrick Mahomes, Kirk Cousins, and Marcus Mariota will find themselves at the center of a new docu-series titled Quarterback, while pop sensations George Michael and Andrew Ridgeley will get the documentary treatment in WHAM!.

Coming Soon:

The Dragon Prince: Season 5 -- NETFLIX FAMILY

Dream (KR) -- NETFLIX FILM

Kohrra (IN) -- NETFLIX SERIES

The Murderer (TH) -- NETFLIX FILM

Available July 1:

THE DAYS (JP) -- NETFLIX SERIES

Bridesmaids

The Huntsman: Winter's War

Jumanji (1995)

The Karate Kid (2010)

The Karate Kid (1984)

The Karate Kid Part II

The Karate Kid Part III

Kick-Ass

Liar Liar

ONE PIECE: Thriller Bark

ONE PIECE: TV Original 2

Pride & Prejudice (2005)

Prom Night

Ray

Rush Hour

Rush Hour 2

Rush Hour 3

Snow White & the Huntsman

The Squid and the Whale

Star Trek

Star Trek Into Darkness

The Sweetest Thing

Titanic

Uncle Buck

Warm Bodies

Available July 3:

Little Angel: Volume 3

Unknown: The Lost Pyramid -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Available July 4:

The King Who Never Was (IT) -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Tom Segura: Sledgehammer -- NETFLIX COMEDY

Available July 5:

Back to 15: Season 2 (BR) -- NETFLIX SERIES

My Happy Marriage (JP) -- NETFLIX ANIME

WHAM! (UK) -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Available July 6:

Deep Fake Love (ES) -- NETFLIX SERIES

Gold Brick (FR) -- NETFLIX FILM

The Lincoln Lawyer: Season 2 Part 1 -- NETFLIX SERIES

Wake Up, Carlo! (BR) -- NETFLIX FAMILY

Available July 7:

Fatal Seduction (ZA) -- NETFLIX SERIES

Hack My Home -- NETFLIX SERIES

The Out-Laws -- NETFLIX FILM

Seasons (PH) -- NETFLIX FILM

Available July 8:

65

Available July 10:

Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie

StoryBots: Answer Time: Season 2 -- NETFLIX FAMILY

Unknown: Killer Robots -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Available July 11:

Nineteen to Twenty (KR) -- NETFLIX SERIES

Available July 12:

Mr. Car and the Knights Templar (PL) -- NETFLIX FILM

Quarterback -- NETFLIX SERIES

Record of Ragnarok: Season 2: Episodes 11-15 (JP) -- NETFLIX ANIME

Sugar Rush: The Baking Point (MX) -- NETFLIX SERIES

Available July 13:

Burn the House Down (JP) -- NETFLIX SERIES

Devil's Advocate (KW) -- NETFLIX SERIES

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

Sonic Prime: Season 2 -- NETFLIX FAMILY

Survival of the Thickest -- NETFLIX SERIES

Available July 14:

The Beauty Queen of Jerusalem: Season 2 (IL) -- NETFLIX SERIES

Bird Box Barcelona (ES) -- NETFLIX FILM

Five Star Chef (UK) -- NETFLIX SERIES

Love Tactics 2 (TR) -- NETFLIX FILM

Too Hot to Handle: Season 5 -- NETFLIX SERIES

Available July 15:

Country Queen (KY) -- NETFLIX SERIES

Morphle 3D: Season 1

My Little Pony: Tell Your Tale: Season 1

Available July 16:

Ride Along

Available July 17:

Unknown: Cave of Bones -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Available July 19:

The (Almost) Legends (MX) -- NETFLIX FILM

The Deepest Breath -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Available July 20:

Supa Team 4 (ZA) -- NETFLIX FAMILY

Sweet Magnolias: Season 3 -- NETFLIX SERIES

Available July 21:

Extreme Makeover: Home Edition

They Cloned Tyrone -- NETFLIX FILM

Available July 24:

Big Eyes

Dew Drop Diaries -- NETFLIX FAMILY

Unknown: Cosmic Time Machine -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Available July 25:

Mark Normand: Soup to Nuts -- NETFLIX COMEDY

Sintonia: Season 4 -- NETFLIX SERIES

Available July 26:

Baki Hanma: Season 2: The Tale of Pickle & The Pickle War Saga (JP) -- NETFLIX ANIME

The Great British Baking Show: The Professionals: Season 7 -- NETFLIX SERIES

Missing: The Lucie Blackman Case (UK) -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Available July 27:

Happiness For Beginners -- NETFLIX FILM

The Lady of Silence: The Mataviejitas Murders (MX) -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Paradise (DE) -- NETFLIX FILM

Today We'll Talk About That Day (ID) -- NETFLIX FILM

The Witcher: Season 3 Volume 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES

Available July 28:

A Perfect Story (ES) -- NETFLIX SERIES

Captain Fall -- NETFLIX SERIES

D.P.: Season 2 (KR) -- NETFLIX SERIES

Hidden Strike

How to Become a Cult Leader -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Miraculous: Ladybug & Cat Noir, The Movie (FR) -- NETFLIX FAMILY

The Tailor: Season 2 (TR) -- NETFLIX SERIES

Available July 29:

The Uncanny Counter: Season 2 (KR) -- NETFLIX SERIES

Available July 31:

BASTARD‼ -Heavy Metal, Dark Fantasy-: Season 2 (JP) -- NETFLIX ANIME