July is shaping up to be an exciting month for Netflix subscribers with new seasons of your favorite shows, exciting new series, highly anticipated films, fascinating documentaries, and much more. Manuel Garcia-Rulfo returns as Mickey Haller in Part 1 of The Lincoln Lawyer Season 2, which follows the rule-breaking lawyer taking on an all-new case. Henry Cavill's final episodes as Geralt of Riviera in Part 2 of The Witcher Season 3 will also be coming to Netflix this month. New seasons of Sweet Magnolias, The Dragon Prince, Sonic Prime, and the hit reality series Too Hot To Handle will also all be premiering in July, alongside brand-new Netflix original series like Survival of the Thickest starring Michelle Buteau, the thriller series Fatal Seduction, and the animated comedy Captain Fall. On the film side John Boyega, Jamie Foxx, and Teyonah Parris will play a ragtag trio who uncovers a government conspiracy happening in their own neighborhood in the high-concept comedic thriller They Cloned Tyrone, while Adam DeVine realizes that his future in-laws, played by Pierce Brosnan and Ellen Barkin, are living double lives as international criminals in The Out-Laws. Netflix's 2018 smash-hit Bird Box is getting a follow-up in the Spain-set spin-off film Bird Box Barcelona and the popular animated series Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir is getting its first feature-length in Ladybug & Cat Noir: The Movie. Recent films just as the acclaimed animated action-comedy Puss in Boots: The Last Wish and the Adam Driver sci-fi thriller 65 will also be making their way to the streaming service. Patrick Mahomes, Kirk Cousins, and Marcus Mariota will find themselves at the center of a new docu-series titled Quarterback, while pop sensations George Michael and Andrew Ridgeley will get the documentary treatment in WHAM!.
You can use the list below to see what else is coming to Netflix in the month of July.
Coming Soon:
The Dragon Prince: Season 5 -- NETFLIX FAMILY
Dream (KR) -- NETFLIX FILM
Kohrra (IN) -- NETFLIX SERIES
The Murderer (TH) -- NETFLIX FILM
Available July 1:
THE DAYS (JP) -- NETFLIX SERIES
Bridesmaids
The Huntsman: Winter's War
Jumanji (1995)
The Karate Kid (2010)
The Karate Kid (1984)
The Karate Kid Part II
The Karate Kid Part III
Kick-Ass
Liar Liar
ONE PIECE: Thriller Bark
ONE PIECE: TV Original 2
Pride & Prejudice (2005)
Prom Night
Ray
Rush Hour
Rush Hour 2
Rush Hour 3
Snow White & the Huntsman
The Squid and the Whale
Star Trek
Star Trek Into Darkness
The Sweetest Thing
Titanic
Uncle Buck
Warm Bodies
Available July 3:
Little Angel: Volume 3
Unknown: The Lost Pyramid -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Available July 4:
The King Who Never Was (IT) -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Tom Segura: Sledgehammer -- NETFLIX COMEDY
Available July 5:
Back to 15: Season 2 (BR) -- NETFLIX SERIES
My Happy Marriage (JP) -- NETFLIX ANIME
WHAM! (UK) -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Available July 6:
Deep Fake Love (ES) -- NETFLIX SERIES
Gold Brick (FR) -- NETFLIX FILM
The Lincoln Lawyer: Season 2 Part 1 -- NETFLIX SERIES
Wake Up, Carlo! (BR) -- NETFLIX FAMILY
Available July 7:
Fatal Seduction (ZA) -- NETFLIX SERIES
Hack My Home -- NETFLIX SERIES
The Out-Laws -- NETFLIX FILM
Seasons (PH) -- NETFLIX FILM
Available July 8:
65
Available July 10:
Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie
StoryBots: Answer Time: Season 2 -- NETFLIX FAMILY
Unknown: Killer Robots -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Available July 11:
Nineteen to Twenty (KR) -- NETFLIX SERIES
Available July 12:
Mr. Car and the Knights Templar (PL) -- NETFLIX FILM
Quarterback -- NETFLIX SERIES
Record of Ragnarok: Season 2: Episodes 11-15 (JP) -- NETFLIX ANIME
Sugar Rush: The Baking Point (MX) -- NETFLIX SERIES
Available July 13:
Burn the House Down (JP) -- NETFLIX SERIES
Devil's Advocate (KW) -- NETFLIX SERIES
Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
Sonic Prime: Season 2 -- NETFLIX FAMILY
Survival of the Thickest -- NETFLIX SERIES
Available July 14:
The Beauty Queen of Jerusalem: Season 2 (IL) -- NETFLIX SERIES
Bird Box Barcelona (ES) -- NETFLIX FILM
Five Star Chef (UK) -- NETFLIX SERIES
Love Tactics 2 (TR) -- NETFLIX FILM
Too Hot to Handle: Season 5 -- NETFLIX SERIES
Available July 15:
Country Queen (KY) -- NETFLIX SERIES
Morphle 3D: Season 1
My Little Pony: Tell Your Tale: Season 1
Available July 16:
Ride Along
Available July 17:
Unknown: Cave of Bones -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Available July 19:
The (Almost) Legends (MX) -- NETFLIX FILM
The Deepest Breath -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Available July 20:
Supa Team 4 (ZA) -- NETFLIX FAMILY
Sweet Magnolias: Season 3 -- NETFLIX SERIES
Available July 21:
Extreme Makeover: Home Edition
They Cloned Tyrone -- NETFLIX FILM
Available July 24:
Big Eyes
Dew Drop Diaries -- NETFLIX FAMILY
Unknown: Cosmic Time Machine -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Available July 25:
Mark Normand: Soup to Nuts -- NETFLIX COMEDY
Sintonia: Season 4 -- NETFLIX SERIES
Available July 26:
Baki Hanma: Season 2: The Tale of Pickle & The Pickle War Saga (JP) -- NETFLIX ANIME
The Great British Baking Show: The Professionals: Season 7 -- NETFLIX SERIES
Missing: The Lucie Blackman Case (UK) -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Available July 27:
Happiness For Beginners -- NETFLIX FILM
The Lady of Silence: The Mataviejitas Murders (MX) -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Paradise (DE) -- NETFLIX FILM
Today We'll Talk About That Day (ID) -- NETFLIX FILM
The Witcher: Season 3 Volume 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES
Available July 28:
A Perfect Story (ES) -- NETFLIX SERIES
Captain Fall -- NETFLIX SERIES
D.P.: Season 2 (KR) -- NETFLIX SERIES
Hidden Strike
How to Become a Cult Leader -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Miraculous: Ladybug & Cat Noir, The Movie (FR) -- NETFLIX FAMILY
The Tailor: Season 2 (TR) -- NETFLIX SERIES
Available July 29:
The Uncanny Counter: Season 2 (KR) -- NETFLIX SERIES
Available July 31:
BASTARD‼ -Heavy Metal, Dark Fantasy-: Season 2 (JP) -- NETFLIX ANIME