Lost follows the survivors of Oceanic Flight 815, which crashes on a mysterious island in the South Pacific. The diverse group must work together to survive while uncovering the island's many secrets, including a hidden hatch, a smoke monster, and other supernatural elements. Known for its complex narrative structure, the series includes flashbacks and flashforwards that provide deeper insights into the characters' backstories and their lives off the island. As they navigate the island's dangers and mysteries, the survivors form bonds and face challenges that test their limits and reveal hidden truths.