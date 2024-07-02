Quick Links
We're officially in the heat of the summer and Netflix is continuing their exciting summer slate of titles coming this July. Including new episodes of hit shows, exciting new original series, and plenty of blockbuster movies. Check out our list below to see everything that is coming to Netflix in July 2024.
Action & Adventure
Available July 1
'Lost' Season 1-6
Lost
Lost follows the survivors of Oceanic Flight 815, which crashes on a mysterious island in the South Pacific. The diverse group must work together to survive while uncovering the island's many secrets, including a hidden hatch, a smoke monster, and other supernatural elements. Known for its complex narrative structure, the series includes flashbacks and flashforwards that provide deeper insights into the characters' backstories and their lives off the island. As they navigate the island's dangers and mysteries, the survivors form bonds and face challenges that test their limits and reveal hidden truths.
- Release Date
- September 22, 2004
- Cast
- Evangeline Lilly , Naveen Andrews , Henry Ian Cusick , Daniel Dae Kim , Harold Perrineau , Dominic Monaghan , Emilie de Ravin , Jorge Garcia , Josh Holloway , Michael Emerson , Terry O'Quinn , Matthew Fox , Ken Leung , Elizabeth Mitchell , Yunjin Kim
- Main Genre
- Mystery
- Seasons
- 6
- Studio
-
- Back to the Future
- Back to the Future Part II
- Back to the Future Part III
- The Karate Kid
- Natural Born Killers
- The River Wild
- Spider-Man
- Spider-Man 2
- Spider-Man 3
- Street Fighter
- Zombieland
Available July 3
'Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F'
Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F
Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley is the fourth film in the popular comedy franchise starring Eddie Murphy. Murphy returns as Axel Foley in the Netflix film alongside returning cast members Judge Reinhold and John Ashton and Bronson Pinchot as Serge. Kevin Bacon and Joseph Gordon-Levitt also star in the sequel as new characters.
- Release Date
- July 3, 2024
- Director
- Mark Molloy
- Cast
- Eddie Murphy , Joseph Gordon-Levitt , Kevin Bacon , Judge Reinhold
- Main Genre
- Action
- Writers
- Will Beall , Daniel Petrie Jr. , Tom Gormican , Kevin Etten
- Studio
- Paramount Pictures
Available July 8
- Bad Boys
- Bad Boys II
Available July 11
'Vikings: Valhalla' Season 3
Vikings: Valhalla
A historical drama series set a century after the original Viking sagas, chronicling the legendary adventures of some of the most famous Vikings who ever lived, including Leif Erikson, Freydis Eriksdotter, and Harald Hardrada, as they forge new paths in a rapidly changing Europe.
- Release Date
- February 25, 2022
- Cast
- Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson , Bradley Freegard , David Oakes , Leo Suter , Laura Berlin , Frida Gustavsson , Caroline Henderson , Sam Corlett
- Main Genre
- Adventure
- Seasons
- 1
- Story By
- jeb stuart, michael hirst
- Writers
- Jeb Stuart , Michael Hirst
- Streaming Service(s)
- Netflix
- Directors
- Niels Arden Oplev
- Showrunner
- Jeb Stuart
Available July 18
'Cobra Kai' Season 6 Part 1