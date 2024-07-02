Quick Links

We're officially in the heat of the summer and Netflix is continuing their exciting summer slate of titles coming this July. Including new episodes of hit shows, exciting new original series, and plenty of blockbuster movies. Check out our list below to see everything that is coming to Netflix in July 2024.

Action & Adventure

Available July 1

'Lost' Season 1-6

  • Back to the Future
  • Back to the Future Part II
  • Back to the Future Part III
  • The Karate Kid
  • Natural Born Killers
  • The River Wild
  • Spider-Man
  • Spider-Man 2
  • Spider-Man 3
  • Street Fighter
  • Zombieland

Available July 3

'Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F'

Available July 8

  • Bad Boys
  • Bad Boys II

Available July 11

'Vikings: Valhalla' Season 3

Available July 18

'Cobra Kai' Season 6 Part 1