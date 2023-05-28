June officially brings the start of summer, and in the world of entertainment, summer means it's time for some big blockbuster content. Netflix has some stellar content lined up for the warmest months of the year and June looks to be extremely exciting with new seasons of fan-favorite series, a sequel to one of their biggest movies, and several new documentary titles. The first part of Season 3 of The Witcher will be making its way to the service at the end of the month, which will also mark Henry Cavill's last season on the popular fantasy series. Fellow superhero star Chris Hemsworth will reprise his role as Tyler Rake in the action blockbuster Extraction 2, the sequel to Netflix's 2020 smash hit. Netflix's acclaimed sci-fi anthology series Black Mirror is also returning for its sixth season with episodes starring Salma Hayek Pinault, Aaron Paul, Zazie Beetz, Annie Murphy, Kate Mara, and Michael Cera. The hit teen comedy Never Have I Ever returns for its fourth and final season as Devi (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan) navigates her senior year of high school. Never Have I Ever isn't the only Netflix series coming to an end in June, as Manifest will also be streaming its final episodes on the service in June. Other exciting titles making their way to Netflix in June include the long-awaited animated adventure film Nimona, the biographical Arnold Schwarzenegger docu-series Arnold, the swoon-worthy sequel Through My Window: Across the Sea, the King Kong anime Skull Island, and Season 2 of the Big Mouth spin-off Human Resources.
You can check out the list below to see what else will be streaming on Netflix in June.
Coming Soon:
Black Mirror: Season 6 -- Netflix Series
Celebrity -- Netflix Series
Delete -- Netflix Series
Available June 1:
THE DAYS -- Netflix Series
A Beautiful Life -- Netflix Film
LEGO Ninjago: Dragons Rising -- Netflix Family
The Angry Birds Movie
The Breakfast Club
Bruce Almighty
The Choice
Dear John
Death at a Funeral
Dune (1984)
End of Days
Forever My Girl
Funny People
Groundhog Day
Hook
How High
The Italian Job
Jarhead
Jimmy Neutron: Boy Genius
Kicking & Screaming
The Kingdom
Magic Mike
Mean Girls
The Mick: Seasons 1-2
Mr. Peabody & Sherman
Muster Dogs
Nanny McPhee
Nanny McPhee and the Big Bang
The Ring
Spider-Man
Spider-Man 2
Spider-Man 3
Stuart Little
Stuart Little 2
Surf's Up
Terminator 2: Judgment Day
To Leslie
We're the Millers
Available June 2:
Manifest: Season 4 Part 2 -- Netflix Series
Missed Connections -- Netflix Film
Rich in Love 2 -- Netflix Film
Scoop -- Netflix Series
Valeria: Season 3 -- Netflix Series
Available June 5:
Barracuda Queens -- Netflix Series
Ben 10: Season 1-4
Living
Available June 6:
My Little Pony: Make Your Mark: Chapter 4 -- Netflix Family
Available June 7:
Arnold -- Netflix Documentary
Love Is Blind: Brazil: Season 3 -- Netflix Series
Available June 8:
Never Have I Ever: Season 4 -- Netflix Series
Tour de France: Unchained -- Netflix Documentary
Available June 9:
A Lot Like Love
Bloodhounds -- Netflix Series
Human Resources: Season 2 -- Netflix Series
The Playing Card Killer -- Netflix Documentary
Tex Mex Motors -- Netflix Series
This World Can't Tear Me Down -- Netflix Series
The Wonder Weeks -- Netflix Film
You Do You -- Netflix Film
Available June 12:
Dunkirk
Tom and Jerry Tales: Seasons 1-2
Available June 13:
Amy Schumer: Emergency Contact -- Netflix Comedy
Available June 14:
Forged in Fire: Season 8
Married at First Sight: Season 13
Our Planet II -- Netflix Documentary
The Surrogacy -- Netflix Series
Available June 15:
Cold Case Files: Season 2
Available June 16:
Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King -- Netflix Anime
Extraction 2 -- Netflix Film
Available June 17:
Grey's Anatomy Season 19
King the Land -- Netflix Series
See You in My 19th Life -- Netflix Series
Suits: Seasons 1-8
Available June 19:
My Little Pony: The Movie
Not Quite Narwhal -- Netflix Family
Take Care of Maya -- Netflix Documentary
Available June 20:
85 South: Ghetto Legends -- Netflix Comedy
Available June 21:
Break Point: Part 2 -- Netflix Documentary
The UnXplained with William Shatner: Season 2
Available June 22:
Glamorous -- Netflix Series
Let's Get Divorced -- Netflix Series
Skull Island -- Netflix Series
Sleeping Dog -- Netflix Series
Available June 23:
Catching Killers: Season 3 -- Netflix Documentary
iNumber Number: Jozi Gold -- Netflix Film
King of Clones -- Netflix Documentary
Make Me Believe -- Netflix Film
On the Line: The Richard Williams Story
The Perfect Find -- Netflix Film
Pokémon Ultimate Journeys: The Series Part 3 -- Netflix Family
Through My Window: Across the Sea -- Netflix Film
Available June 26:
The Imitation Game
Available June 28:
Eldorado: Everything the Nazis Hate -- Netflix Documentary
Hoarders: Season 13
Muscles & Mayhem: An Unauthorized Story of American Gladiators -- Netflix Documentary
Run Rabbit Run -- Netflix Film
Available June 29:
Ōoku: The Inner Chambers -- Netflix Anime
The Witcher: Season 3 Volume 1 -- Netflix Series
Available June 30:
Alone: Season 9
Is It Cake, Too?! -- Netflix Series
Nimona -- Netflix Film
Tayo The Little Bus: Season 5