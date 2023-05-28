June officially brings the start of summer, and in the world of entertainment, summer means it's time for some big blockbuster content. Netflix has some stellar content lined up for the warmest months of the year and June looks to be extremely exciting with new seasons of fan-favorite series, a sequel to one of their biggest movies, and several new documentary titles. The first part of Season 3 of The Witcher will be making its way to the service at the end of the month, which will also mark Henry Cavill's last season on the popular fantasy series. Fellow superhero star Chris Hemsworth will reprise his role as Tyler Rake in the action blockbuster Extraction 2, the sequel to Netflix's 2020 smash hit. Netflix's acclaimed sci-fi anthology series Black Mirror is also returning for its sixth season with episodes starring Salma Hayek Pinault, Aaron Paul, Zazie Beetz, Annie Murphy, Kate Mara, and Michael Cera. The hit teen comedy Never Have I Ever returns for its fourth and final season as Devi (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan) navigates her senior year of high school. Never Have I Ever isn't the only Netflix series coming to an end in June, as Manifest will also be streaming its final episodes on the service in June. Other exciting titles making their way to Netflix in June include the long-awaited animated adventure film Nimona, the biographical Arnold Schwarzenegger docu-series Arnold, the swoon-worthy sequel Through My Window: Across the Sea, the King Kong anime Skull Island, and Season 2 of the Big Mouth spin-off Human Resources.

Black Mirror: Season 6 -- Netflix Series

Celebrity -- Netflix Series

Delete -- Netflix Series

Available June 1:

THE DAYS -- Netflix Series

A Beautiful Life -- Netflix Film

LEGO Ninjago: Dragons Rising -- Netflix Family

The Angry Birds Movie

The Breakfast Club

Bruce Almighty

The Choice

Dear John

Death at a Funeral

Dune (1984)

End of Days

Forever My Girl

Funny People

Groundhog Day

Hook

How High

The Italian Job

Jarhead

Jimmy Neutron: Boy Genius

Kicking & Screaming

The Kingdom

Magic Mike

Mean Girls

The Mick: Seasons 1-2

Mr. Peabody & Sherman

Muster Dogs

Nanny McPhee

Nanny McPhee and the Big Bang

The Ring

Spider-Man

Spider-Man 2

Spider-Man 3

Stuart Little

Stuart Little 2

Surf's Up

Terminator 2: Judgment Day

To Leslie

We're the Millers

Available June 2:

Manifest: Season 4 Part 2 -- Netflix Series

Missed Connections -- Netflix Film

Rich in Love 2 -- Netflix Film

Scoop -- Netflix Series

Valeria: Season 3 -- Netflix Series

Available June 5:

Barracuda Queens -- Netflix Series

Ben 10: Season 1-4

Living

Available June 6:

My Little Pony: Make Your Mark: Chapter 4 -- Netflix Family

Available June 7:

Arnold -- Netflix Documentary

Love Is Blind: Brazil: Season 3 -- Netflix Series

Available June 8:

Never Have I Ever: Season 4 -- Netflix Series

Tour de France: Unchained -- Netflix Documentary

Available June 9:

A Lot Like Love

Bloodhounds -- Netflix Series

Human Resources: Season 2 -- Netflix Series

The Playing Card Killer -- Netflix Documentary

Tex Mex Motors -- Netflix Series

This World Can't Tear Me Down -- Netflix Series

The Wonder Weeks -- Netflix Film

You Do You -- Netflix Film

Available June 12:

Dunkirk

Tom and Jerry Tales: Seasons 1-2

Available June 13:

Amy Schumer: Emergency Contact -- Netflix Comedy

Available June 14:

Forged in Fire: Season 8

Married at First Sight: Season 13

Our Planet II -- Netflix Documentary

The Surrogacy -- Netflix Series

Available June 15:

Cold Case Files: Season 2

Available June 16:

Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King -- Netflix Anime

Extraction 2 -- Netflix Film

Available June 17:

Grey's Anatomy Season 19

King the Land -- Netflix Series

See You in My 19th Life -- Netflix Series

Suits: Seasons 1-8

Available June 19:

My Little Pony: The Movie

Not Quite Narwhal -- Netflix Family

Take Care of Maya -- Netflix Documentary

Available June 20:

85 South: Ghetto Legends -- Netflix Comedy

Available June 21:

Break Point: Part 2 -- Netflix Documentary

The UnXplained with William Shatner: Season 2

Available June 22:

Glamorous -- Netflix Series

Let's Get Divorced -- Netflix Series

Skull Island -- Netflix Series

Sleeping Dog -- Netflix Series

Available June 23:

Catching Killers: Season 3 -- Netflix Documentary

iNumber Number: Jozi Gold -- Netflix Film

King of Clones -- Netflix Documentary

Make Me Believe -- Netflix Film

On the Line: The Richard Williams Story

The Perfect Find -- Netflix Film

Pokémon Ultimate Journeys: The Series Part 3 -- Netflix Family

Through My Window: Across the Sea -- Netflix Film

Available June 26:

The Imitation Game

Available June 28:

Eldorado: Everything the Nazis Hate -- Netflix Documentary

Hoarders: Season 13

Muscles & Mayhem: An Unauthorized Story of American Gladiators -- Netflix Documentary

Run Rabbit Run -- Netflix Film

Available June 29:

Ōoku: The Inner Chambers -- Netflix Anime

The Witcher: Season 3 Volume 1 -- Netflix Series

Available June 30:

Alone: Season 9

Is It Cake, Too?! -- Netflix Series

Nimona -- Netflix Film

Tayo The Little Bus: Season 5