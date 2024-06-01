According to the calendar, summer officially starts in June and Netflix has plenty of great titles that you can stream if the weather is just too darn hot outside. From the remainder of Bridgerton Season 3 and new movies starring Glen Powell, Nicole Kidman, and Jessica Alba, you can check out the list below to see what's all coming to Netflix in June 2024.

Coming Soon:

100 Days to Indy: Season 2

The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse: Season 1: Part 2 (JP) -- NETFLIX ANIME

Supacell (GB) -- NETFLIX SERIES

The Whirlwind (KR) -- NETFLIX SERIES

Available June 1, 2024:

Too Old for Fairy Tales 2 (PL) -- NETFLIX FAMILY

1917

30 for 30: Once Brothers

A Million Ways to Die in the West

Ali

Baby Boy

Big Fat Liar

Black Clover: Season 3

The Breakfast Club

Burn After Reading

Cold Copy

The Conjuring

The Conjuring 2

The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It

The Devil's Own

Divergent

The Divergent Series: Allegiant - Part 1

The Divergent Series: Insurgent

Dune (1984)

Heartland: Season 16

Home

Janky Promoters

Kicking & Screaming

La La Land

Land of the Lost

The Lego Movie

Lumberjack The Monster

National Security

On the Basis of Sex

Pilecki's Report

Pokémon Detective Pikachu

S.W.A.T.

Simon

Strawberry Shortcake’s Summer Vacation

Tangerine

Two Can Play That Game

Available June 3, 2024:

'How I Met Your Mother' Seasons 1-9

Close

After leaving the service in 2017, all nine seasons of the ever-popular sitcom How I Met Your Mother are returning to Netflix this month. The series begins sometime in the future with Ted Mosby telling his children the story of how he met their mother before the series flashes back to modern times. From there, Ted and his four best friends, Barney, Marshall, Robin, and Lily navigate the ups and downs of living in New York and Ted's dating struggles. Josh Radnor, Jason Segel, Neil Patrick Harris, Cobie Smulders, and Alyson Hannigan star in the series, which is narrated by the late Bob Saget.

Also available June 3:

30 for 30: Lance

30 for 30: The Good, The Bad, The Hungry

30 for 30: The Life and Trials of Oscar Pistorius

300: Rise of an Empire

Little Baby Bum: Music Time: Season 2 (GB) -- NETFLIX FAMILY

Available June 4, 2024:

Anti Hero

Jo Koy: Live from Brooklyn -- NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

The Price of Nonna's Inheritance (IT) -- NETFLIX FILM

Available June 5:

Hitler and the Nazis: Evil on Trial -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

How to Rob a Bank -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Under Paris (FR) -- NETFLIX FILM

Available June 6, 2024:

'Sweet Tooth' Season 3

Netflix's live-action adaptation of Sweet Tooth is coming to an end this month on Netflix. After the events of the Season 2 finale, Season 3 will find Gus and his friends embarking on a quest to Alaska to find his mother Birdie. Christian Convery, Nonso Anozie, Stefania LaVie Owen, Naledi Murray, Amy Seimetz, and Adeel Akhtar return for the new season along with new additions Kelly Marie Tran (Star Wars: The Last Jedi), Cara Gee (The Expanse), and Ayazhan Dalabayeva (Night Swim).

Sweet Tooth Release Date June 4, 2022

Also available June 6:

Baki Hanma VS Kengan Ashura (JP) -- NETFLIX ANIME

Basma (SA) -- NETFLIX FILM

Crazy Rich Asians

Kübra: Season 2 (TR) -- NETFLIX SERIES

Nelma Kodama: The Queen of Dirty Money (BR) -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Rafa Márquez: El Capitán (MX) -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Sweet Tooth: Season 3 -- NETFLIX SERIES

Available June 7, 2024:

'Hit Man'

Academy Award-nominated filmmaker Richard Linklater reunites with his Everybody Wants Some star Glen Powell in the rom-com noir Hit Man. Powell stars as Gary Johnson (no, not that Gary Johnson), a college professor who moonlights as a fake hitman for the New Orleans Police Department. Gary's sky-high reputation is threatened when he meets the gorgeous Maddy Masters, who wants to hire him to pull off a hit on her husband. Gary falls hard for Maddy, and the two's romance threatens to sabotage Gary's career. Adria Arjona (Andor) co-stars in the film as Maddy alongside a cast that also includes Austin Amelio (Fear the Walking Dead), Retta (Parks and Recreation), Sanjay Rao, Evan Holtzman, and Molly Bernard (Younger).

Hit Man Release Date June 7, 2024 Director Richard Linklater Runtime 113 minutes

Also available June 7:

Hierarchy (KR) -- NETFLIX SERIES

Perfect Match: Season 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES

Available June 8, 2024:

Wonder

Available June 9:

Diálogos Com Ruth de Souza

Available June 11, 2024:

Keith Robinson: Different Strokes -- NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

Tour de France: Unchained: Season 2 (GB) -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Available June 12, 2024:

My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman: Season 5 -- NETFLIX SERIES

King of Collectibles: The Goldin Touch: Season 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES

Mysteries of the Terracotta Warriors (GB) -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Available June 13, 2024:

'Bridgerton' Season 3 Part 2

After the massive cliffhanger at the end of Episode 4, the remaining four episodes of Bridgerton Season 3 are set to drop on Netflix this month as Colin (Luke Newton) and Penelope (Nicola Coughlan) prepare for a wedding.

Bridgerton

Also available June 13:

Doctor Climax (TH) -- NETFLIX SERIES

Available June 14, 2024:

Forged in Fire: Season 9

Joko Anwar's Nightmares and Daydreams (ID) -- NETFLIX SERIES

Ultraman: Rising -- NETFLIX FAMILY

Available June 15, 2024:

Cold Case Files (2023): Season 3

Miss Night and Day (KR) -- NETFLIX SERIES

Available June 17, 2024:

30 for 30: June 17th, 1994

Carol

Available June 18, 2024:

Agents of Mystery (KR) -- NETFLIX SERIES

Fifty Shades of Grey

Outstanding: A Comedy Revolution -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Available June 19, 2024:

'Dexter' Seasons 1-8