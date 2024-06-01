According to the calendar, summer officially starts in June and Netflix has plenty of great titles that you can stream if the weather is just too darn hot outside. From the remainder of Bridgerton Season 3 and new movies starring Glen Powell, Nicole Kidman, and Jessica Alba, you can check out the list below to see what's all coming to Netflix in June 2024.
Coming Soon:
- 100 Days to Indy: Season 2
- The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse: Season 1: Part 2 (JP) -- NETFLIX ANIME
- Supacell (GB) -- NETFLIX SERIES
- The Whirlwind (KR) -- NETFLIX SERIES
Available June 1, 2024:
- Too Old for Fairy Tales 2 (PL) -- NETFLIX FAMILY
- 1917
- 30 for 30: Once Brothers
- A Million Ways to Die in the West
- Ali
- Baby Boy
- Big Fat Liar
- Black Clover: Season 3
- The Breakfast Club
- Burn After Reading
- Cold Copy
- The Conjuring
- The Conjuring 2
- The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It
- The Devil's Own
- Divergent
- The Divergent Series: Allegiant - Part 1
- The Divergent Series: Insurgent
- Dune (1984)
- Heartland: Season 16
- Home
- Janky Promoters
- Kicking & Screaming
- La La Land
- Land of the Lost
- The Lego Movie
- Lumberjack The Monster
- National Security
- On the Basis of Sex
- Pilecki's Report
- Pokémon Detective Pikachu
- S.W.A.T.
- Simon
- Strawberry Shortcake’s Summer Vacation
- Tangerine
- Two Can Play That Game
Available June 3, 2024:
'How I Met Your Mother' Seasons 1-9
After leaving the service in 2017, all nine seasons of the ever-popular sitcom How I Met Your Mother are returning to Netflix this month. The series begins sometime in the future with Ted Mosby telling his children the story of how he met their mother before the series flashes back to modern times. From there, Ted and his four best friends, Barney, Marshall, Robin, and Lily navigate the ups and downs of living in New York and Ted's dating struggles. Josh Radnor, Jason Segel, Neil Patrick Harris, Cobie Smulders, and Alyson Hannigan star in the series, which is narrated by the late Bob Saget.
Also available June 3:
- 30 for 30: Lance
- 30 for 30: The Good, The Bad, The Hungry
- 30 for 30: The Life and Trials of Oscar Pistorius
- 300: Rise of an Empire
- Little Baby Bum: Music Time: Season 2 (GB) -- NETFLIX FAMILY
Available June 4, 2024:
- Anti Hero
- Jo Koy: Live from Brooklyn -- NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
- The Price of Nonna's Inheritance (IT) -- NETFLIX FILM
Available June 5:
- Hitler and the Nazis: Evil on Trial -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
- How to Rob a Bank -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
- Under Paris (FR) -- NETFLIX FILM
Available June 6, 2024:
'Sweet Tooth' Season 3
Netflix's live-action adaptation of Sweet Tooth is coming to an end this month on Netflix. After the events of the Season 2 finale, Season 3 will find Gus and his friends embarking on a quest to Alaska to find his mother Birdie. Christian Convery, Nonso Anozie, Stefania LaVie Owen, Naledi Murray, Amy Seimetz, and Adeel Akhtar return for the new season along with new additions Kelly Marie Tran (Star Wars: The Last Jedi), Cara Gee (The Expanse), and Ayazhan Dalabayeva (Night Swim).
Also available June 6:
- Baki Hanma VS Kengan Ashura (JP) -- NETFLIX ANIME
- Basma (SA) -- NETFLIX FILM
- Crazy Rich Asians
- Kübra: Season 2 (TR) -- NETFLIX SERIES
- Nelma Kodama: The Queen of Dirty Money (BR) -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
- Rafa Márquez: El Capitán (MX) -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
- Sweet Tooth: Season 3 -- NETFLIX SERIES
Available June 7, 2024:
'Hit Man'
Academy Award-nominated filmmaker Richard Linklater reunites with his Everybody Wants Some star Glen Powell in the rom-com noir Hit Man. Powell stars as Gary Johnson (no, not that Gary Johnson), a college professor who moonlights as a fake hitman for the New Orleans Police Department. Gary's sky-high reputation is threatened when he meets the gorgeous Maddy Masters, who wants to hire him to pull off a hit on her husband. Gary falls hard for Maddy, and the two's romance threatens to sabotage Gary's career. Adria Arjona (Andor) co-stars in the film as Maddy alongside a cast that also includes Austin Amelio (Fear the Walking Dead), Retta (Parks and Recreation), Sanjay Rao, Evan Holtzman, and Molly Bernard (Younger).
Also available June 7:
- Hierarchy (KR) -- NETFLIX SERIES
- Perfect Match: Season 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES
Available June 8, 2024:
- Wonder
Available June 9:
- Diálogos Com Ruth de Souza
Available June 11, 2024:
- Keith Robinson: Different Strokes -- NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
- Tour de France: Unchained: Season 2 (GB) -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Available June 12, 2024:
- My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman: Season 5 -- NETFLIX SERIES
- King of Collectibles: The Goldin Touch: Season 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES
- Mysteries of the Terracotta Warriors (GB) -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Available June 13, 2024:
'Bridgerton' Season 3 Part 2
After the massive cliffhanger at the end of Episode 4, the remaining four episodes of Bridgerton Season 3 are set to drop on Netflix this month as Colin (Luke Newton) and Penelope (Nicola Coughlan) prepare for a wedding.
Also available June 13:
- Doctor Climax (TH) -- NETFLIX SERIES
Available June 14, 2024:
- Forged in Fire: Season 9
- Joko Anwar's Nightmares and Daydreams (ID) -- NETFLIX SERIES
- Ultraman: Rising -- NETFLIX FAMILY
Available June 15, 2024:
- Cold Case Files (2023): Season 3
- Miss Night and Day (KR) -- NETFLIX SERIES
Available June 17, 2024:
- 30 for 30: June 17th, 1994
- Carol
Available June 18, 2024:
- Agents of Mystery (KR) -- NETFLIX SERIES
- Fifty Shades of Grey
- Outstanding: A Comedy Revolution -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY