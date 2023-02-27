Spring is right around the corner as we enter March, but if the weather near you still hasn't warmed up, or if you are looking for something to stream when it's raining on your spring break, Netflix has plenty of movies and shows that will be heading to the streaming service in March 2023. Part 2 of You Season 4 will release will be making its way, as fans will get the thrilling conclusion to Joe's escapades in England. Netflix's hit fantasy series Shadow & Bone will also return for a second season after a two-year hiatus, reuniting fans with Alina and Mal. Valentine's Day may be over, but love will still be in the air as March brings new seasons of Sex/Life and Love is Blind to Netflix. There'll be plenty of laughs with new stand-up specials from Chris Rock, Bert Kreischer, and Mae Martin. March will additionally bring two new original blockbuster films to Netflix, Idris Elba returns as John Luther in the all-new movie Luther: The Fallen Sun, and Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston will reunite for Murder Mystery 2, the sequel to Netflix's smash hit 2019 comedy. There'll also be exciting new series such as Agent Elvis, The Night Agent, Wellmania, and Unstable.

Check out the list below to see what else will be streaming on Netflix this March.

Coming Soon:

Agent Elvis

Furies

I Am Georgina: Season 2

Available March 1:

Cheat

Tonight You're Sleeping with Me

Wrong Side of the Tracks: Season 2

Big Daddy

Burlesque

Easy A

Forged in Fire: Knife or Death: Season 2

The Hangover

The Hangover: Part II

The Hangover: Part III

Little Angel: Volume 2

Magic Mike XXL

National Lampoon's Animal House

Open Season

Open Season 2

Out of Africa

Rango

Seven Years in Tibet

Sleepless in Seattle

Spirit: Stallion of the Cimarron

The Other Boleyn Girl

Available March 2:

Framed! A Sicilian Murder Mystery: Season 2

Karate Sheep

Masameer County: Season 2

Monique Olivier: Accessory to Evil

Sex/Life: Season 2

This Is Where I Leave You

Available March 3:

Love at First Kiss

Next in Fashion: Season 2

Split at the Root

Available March 4:

Chris Rock: Selective Outrage

Divorce Attorney Shin

Available March 6:

Ridley Jones: Season 5

Available March 7:

World War Z

Available March 8:

Faraway

MH370: The Plane That Disappeared

Available March 9:

You: Season 4 Part 2

Available March 10:

The Glory Part 2

Have a nice day!

Luther: The Fallen Sun

Outlast

Rana Naidu

10 Minute Workouts : Volume 2

20 Minute Workouts : Volume 2

30 Minute Workouts : Volume 2

Abs & Core Volume 1

Bodyweight Burn : Volume 2

Fire & Flow with Tara & Xochilt Volume 1

Fitness for Runners Volume 1

High-Intensity Training : Volume 2

Ignite & Inspire : Volume 1

Kick Off with Betina Gozo : Volume 1

Lower-Body Workouts Volume 1

Upper-Body Workouts Volume 1

Yoga Volume 1

Yoga with Xochil : Volume 1

Available March 14:

Ariyoshi Assists

Bert Kreischer: Razzle Dazzle

Available March 15:

The Law of the Jungle

Money Shot: The Pornhub Story

Available March 16:

The Chronicles of Riddick

Kick-Ass 2

Pitch Black

Riddick

Shadow and Bone: Season 2

Still Time

Available March 17:

Dance 100

In His Shadow

Maestro in Blue

The Magician's Elephant

Noise

Sky High: The Series

Available March 20:

Carol

Gabby's Dollhouse: Season 7

Available March 21:

We Lost Our Human

Available March 22:

Invisible City: Season 2

The Kingdom: Season 2

Waco: American Apocalypse

Available March 23:

Johnny

The Night Agent

Available March 24:

Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga

Love Is Blind: Season 4

Available March 28:

InuYasha: Seasons 4-5

Mae Martin: SAP

Available March 29:

Emergency: NYC

Unseen

Wellmania

Available March 30:

Big Mäck: Gangsters and Gold

From Me to You: Kimi ni Todoke

Unstable

Available March 31:

Copycat Killer

Diary of a Mad Black Woman

Henry Danger: Seasons 4-5

Kill Boksoon

Love Is Blind: Season 4

Murder Mystery 2

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Season 2