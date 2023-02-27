Spring is right around the corner as we enter March, but if the weather near you still hasn't warmed up, or if you are looking for something to stream when it's raining on your spring break, Netflix has plenty of movies and shows that will be heading to the streaming service in March 2023. Part 2 of You Season 4 will release will be making its way, as fans will get the thrilling conclusion to Joe's escapades in England. Netflix's hit fantasy series Shadow & Bone will also return for a second season after a two-year hiatus, reuniting fans with Alina and Mal. Valentine's Day may be over, but love will still be in the air as March brings new seasons of Sex/Life and Love is Blind to Netflix. There'll be plenty of laughs with new stand-up specials from Chris Rock, Bert Kreischer, and Mae Martin. March will additionally bring two new original blockbuster films to Netflix, Idris Elba returns as John Luther in the all-new movie Luther: The Fallen Sun, and Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston will reunite for Murder Mystery 2, the sequel to Netflix's smash hit 2019 comedy. There'll also be exciting new series such as Agent Elvis, The Night Agent, Wellmania, and Unstable.
Check out the list below to see what else will be streaming on Netflix this March.
Coming Soon:
Agent Elvis
Furies
I Am Georgina: Season 2
Available March 1:
Cheat
Tonight You're Sleeping with Me
Wrong Side of the Tracks: Season 2
Big Daddy
Burlesque
Easy A
Forged in Fire: Knife or Death: Season 2
The Hangover
The Hangover: Part II
The Hangover: Part III
Little Angel: Volume 2
Magic Mike XXL
National Lampoon's Animal House
Open Season
Open Season 2
Out of Africa
Rango
Seven Years in Tibet
Sleepless in Seattle
Spirit: Stallion of the Cimarron
The Other Boleyn Girl
Available March 2:
Framed! A Sicilian Murder Mystery: Season 2
Karate Sheep
Masameer County: Season 2
Monique Olivier: Accessory to Evil
Sex/Life: Season 2
This Is Where I Leave You
Available March 3:
Love at First Kiss
Next in Fashion: Season 2
Split at the Root
Available March 4:
Chris Rock: Selective Outrage
Divorce Attorney Shin
Available March 6:
Ridley Jones: Season 5
Available March 7:
World War Z
Available March 8:
Faraway
MH370: The Plane That Disappeared
Available March 9:
You: Season 4 Part 2
Available March 10:
The Glory Part 2
Have a nice day!
Luther: The Fallen Sun
Outlast
Rana Naidu
10 Minute Workouts : Volume 2
20 Minute Workouts : Volume 2
30 Minute Workouts : Volume 2
Abs & Core Volume 1
Bodyweight Burn : Volume 2
Fire & Flow with Tara & Xochilt Volume 1
Fitness for Runners Volume 1
High-Intensity Training : Volume 2
Ignite & Inspire : Volume 1
Kick Off with Betina Gozo : Volume 1
Lower-Body Workouts Volume 1
Upper-Body Workouts Volume 1
Yoga Volume 1
Yoga with Xochil : Volume 1
Available March 14:
Ariyoshi Assists
Bert Kreischer: Razzle Dazzle
Available March 15:
The Law of the Jungle
Money Shot: The Pornhub Story
Available March 16:
The Chronicles of Riddick
Kick-Ass 2
Pitch Black
Riddick
Shadow and Bone: Season 2
Still Time
Available March 17:
Dance 100
In His Shadow
Maestro in Blue
The Magician's Elephant
Noise
Sky High: The Series
Available March 20:
Carol
Gabby's Dollhouse: Season 7
Available March 21:
We Lost Our Human
Available March 22:
Invisible City: Season 2
The Kingdom: Season 2
Waco: American Apocalypse
Available March 23:
Johnny
The Night Agent
Available March 24:
Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga
Love Is Blind: Season 4
Available March 28:
InuYasha: Seasons 4-5
Mae Martin: SAP
Available March 29:
Emergency: NYC
Unseen
Wellmania
Available March 30:
Big Mäck: Gangsters and Gold
From Me to You: Kimi ni Todoke
Unstable
Available March 31:
Copycat Killer
Diary of a Mad Black Woman
Henry Danger: Seasons 4-5
Kill Boksoon
Love Is Blind: Season 4
Murder Mystery 2
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Season 2