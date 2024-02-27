Spring is just around the corner, so whether you're looking for something to watch while doing some spring cleaning, in search of the perfect binge-watch for a rainy day, or even just looking for the perfect movie night, Netflix has you covered.
Four new high-profile films bolstered by big-name stars are heading to Netflix in March. First is Johan Renck's contemplative sci-fi drama Spaceman starring Adam Sandler, Carey Mulligan, and Paul Dano. Sandler stars as an astronaut traveling to the far reaches of the solar system while also being consoled about his marital problems by a talking space spider voiced by Dano. Then there's Juan Carlos Fresnadillo's Damsel, a high-concept fantasy action flick starring Millie Bobby Brown as a princess who is tricked into being sacrificed to a dragon and now must fight her way to survival. After the success of Falling for Christmas, Lindsay Lohan reunites with the streamer for the romantic comedy Irish Wish, where she plays a woman who makes a wish on an ancient stone to find true love, only to wake up the next day as the bride to her best friend's fiancé. Academy Award winner Regina King stars as the first black woman to run for president in John Ridley's biographical drama Shirley, which charts Shirley Chisholm's 1972 presidential run.
Several exciting new series with some recognizable names attached will also be making their way to Netflix. David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, the creators of Game of Thrones, are taking on one of the most ambitious new series of the year, 3 Body Problem, based on the highly popular book series by Liu Cixin. Eiza González, Benedict Wong, and Jovan Adepo star in the much-anticipated sci-fi series. Guy Ritchie is making his rare foray into the world of television with The Gentlemen, a spin-off series of his 2020 action-comedy of the same name, starring Theo James as a British aristocrat who must form an uneasy alliance with a drug queenpin (Kaya Scodelario). The Peacock original series Girls5eva will be making the jump to Netflix for its third season, and the streaming service will also become the home of the first two seasons of the Tina Fey-produced comedy series.
You can check out the list below to see what else is coming to Netflix in March 2024.
Coming Soon:
- Bad Dinosaurs (GB) -- NETFLIX FAMILY
Available March 1:
- Aníkúlápó: Rise of the Spectre (NG) -- NETFLIX SERIES
- Blood & Water: Season 4 (ZA) -- NETFLIX SERIES
- Furies (FR) -- NETFLIX SERIES
- Maamla Legal Hai (IN) -- NETFLIX SERIES
- My Name Is Loh Kiwan (KR) -- NETFLIX FILM
- Somebody Feed Phil: Season 7 -- NETFLIX SERIES
- Spaceman -- NETFLIX FILM
- You Are Not Alone: Fighting the Wolf Pack (ES) -- NETFLIX FILM
- 2012
- The Amazing Spider-Man
- The Amazing Spider-Man 2
- 21 Bridges
- A Madea Family Funeral
- Beverly Hills Ninja
- Bonnie & Clyde
- Devil in a Blue Dress
- The Disaster Artist
- DRAGON QUEST: The Adventure of Dai
- Dumb and Dumber
- Fear
- The Gift
- Godzilla (2014)
- The Great Debaters
- The Jamie Foxx Show: Seasons 1-5
- The Legend of Hercules
- Love & Basketball
- Meet Me After School
- My Little Pony: Tell Your Tale: Season 2
- National Lampoon's Animal House
- Out of Africa
- The Pig, the Snake and the Pigeon
- Shake, Rattle & Roll Extreme
- Step Brothers
- Tammy
- Think Like a Man
- Think Like a Man Too
- Tyler Perry's A Madea Family Funeral
- Vampires
- Voyagers
- Wanderlust
- Yesterday
Available March 3:
- The Netflix Slam -- NETFLIX LIVE EVENT
Available March 4:
- Hot Wheels Let's Race -- NETFLIX FAMILY
- The Resident: Seasons 1-6
Available March 5:
- Hannah Gadsby's Gender Agenda (GB) -- NETFLIX COMEDY
Available March 6:
- Full Swing: Season 2 -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
- The Program: Cons, Cults and Kidnapping -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
- Supersex (IT) -- NETFLIX SERIES
Available March 7:
- The Gentlemen (GB) -- NETFLIX SERIES
- I Am Woman
- Pokémon Horizons: The Series (JP) -- NETFLIX FAMILY
- The Signal (DE) -- NETFLIX SERIES
Available March 8:
- Blown Away: Season 4 (CA) -- NETFLIX SERIES
- Damsel -- NETFLIX FILM
Available March 9:
- Queen of Tears (KR) -- NETFLIX SERIES
Available March 11:
- CoComelon: Season 10
- Young Royals: Season 3 (SE) -- NETFLIX SERIES
Available March 12:
- Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir: Season 4
- Steve Treviño: Simple Man -- NETFLIX COMEDY
- Turning Point: The Bomb and the Cold War -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Available March 13:
- Bandits (MX) -- NETFLIX SERIES
Available March 14:
- 24 Hours with Gaspar (ID) -- NETFLIX FILM
- Art of Love (TR) -- NETFLIX FILM
- Barbie and Stacie to the Rescue
- Girls5eva: Seasons 1-2
- Girls5eva: Season 3 -- NETFLIX SERIES
- Red Ollero: Mabuhay Is A Lie (PH) -- NETFLIX COMEDY
Available March 15:
- Chicken Nugget (KR) -- NETFLIX SERIES
- Irish Wish -- NETFLIX FILM
- Iron Reign (ES) -- NETFLIX SERIES
- Murder Mubarak (IN) -- NETFLIX FILM
- The Outreau Case: A French Nightmare (FR) -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Available March 17:
- 30 for 30: I Hate Christian Laettner
- 30 for 30: Survive and Advance
- 30 for 30: The Fab Five
Available March 18:
- Love & Hip Hop New York: Season 1-2
- Young Royals: Season 3 (SE) -- NETFLIX SERIES (new episode)
- Young Royals Forever (SE) -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Available March 19:
- Brian Simpson: Live from the Mothership -- NETFLIX COMEDY
- Forever Queens: Season 2 (MX) -- NETFLIX SERIES
- Physical: 100: Season 2 (KR) -- NETFLIX SERIES
Available March 20:
- Bodies Bodies Bodies
Available March 21:
- 3 Body Problem -- NETFLIX SERIES
Available March 22:
- Buying Beverly Hills: Season 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES
- The Casagrandes Movie -- NETFLIX FAMILY
- El Paseo 7
- On The Line
- SHIRLEY -- NETFLIX FILM
Available March 25:
- Gabby's Dollhouse: Season 9 -- NETFLIX FAMILY
Available March 26:
- Dave Attell: Hot Cross Buns -- NETFLIX COMEDY
Available March 27:
- The Believers (TH) -- NETFLIX SERIES
- The Conners: Seasons 1-5
- No Pressure (PL) -- NETFLIX FILM
- Rest In Peace (AR) -- NETFLIX FILM
- Testament: The Story of Moses -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Available March 29:
- The Beautiful Game -- NETFLIX FILM
- Heart of the Hunter (ZA) -- NETFLIX FILM
- Is It Cake?: Season 3 -- NETFLIX SERIES
- The Wages of Fear (FR) -- NETFLIX FILM
Available March 30:
- Vikings: Seasons 1-6
Available March 31:
- Kill Bill: Vol. 1
- Kill Bill: Vol. 2
- Martin: Seasons 1-5
- The Hunger Games
- The Hunger Games: Catching Fire
- The Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Part 1
- The Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Part 2