Spring is just around the corner, so whether you're looking for something to watch while doing some spring cleaning, in search of the perfect binge-watch for a rainy day, or even just looking for the perfect movie night, Netflix has you covered.

Four new high-profile films bolstered by big-name stars are heading to Netflix in March. First is Johan Renck's contemplative sci-fi drama Spaceman starring Adam Sandler, Carey Mulligan, and Paul Dano. Sandler stars as an astronaut traveling to the far reaches of the solar system while also being consoled about his marital problems by a talking space spider voiced by Dano. Then there's Juan Carlos Fresnadillo's Damsel, a high-concept fantasy action flick starring Millie Bobby Brown as a princess who is tricked into being sacrificed to a dragon and now must fight her way to survival. After the success of Falling for Christmas, Lindsay Lohan reunites with the streamer for the romantic comedy Irish Wish, where she plays a woman who makes a wish on an ancient stone to find true love, only to wake up the next day as the bride to her best friend's fiancé. Academy Award winner Regina King stars as the first black woman to run for president in John Ridley's biographical drama Shirley, which charts Shirley Chisholm's 1972 presidential run.

Several exciting new series with some recognizable names attached will also be making their way to Netflix. David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, the creators of Game of Thrones, are taking on one of the most ambitious new series of the year, 3 Body Problem, based on the highly popular book series by Liu Cixin. Eiza González, Benedict Wong, and Jovan Adepo star in the much-anticipated sci-fi series. Guy Ritchie is making his rare foray into the world of television with The Gentlemen, a spin-off series of his 2020 action-comedy of the same name, starring Theo James as a British aristocrat who must form an uneasy alliance with a drug queenpin (Kaya Scodelario). The Peacock original series Girls5eva will be making the jump to Netflix for its third season, and the streaming service will also become the home of the first two seasons of the Tina Fey-produced comedy series.

You can check out the list below to see what else is coming to Netflix in March 2024.

Coming Soon:

Bad Dinosaurs (GB) -- NETFLIX FAMILY

Available March 1:

Aníkúlápó: Rise of the Spectre (NG) -- NETFLIX SERIES

Blood & Water: Season 4 (ZA) -- NETFLIX SERIES

Furies (FR) -- NETFLIX SERIES

Maamla Legal Hai (IN) -- NETFLIX SERIES

My Name Is Loh Kiwan (KR) -- NETFLIX FILM

Somebody Feed Phil: Season 7 -- NETFLIX SERIES

Spaceman -- NETFLIX FILM

You Are Not Alone: Fighting the Wolf Pack (ES) -- NETFLIX FILM

2012

The Amazing Spider-Man

The Amazing Spider-Man 2

21 Bridges

A Madea Family Funeral

Beverly Hills Ninja

Bonnie & Clyde

Devil in a Blue Dress

The Disaster Artist

DRAGON QUEST: The Adventure of Dai

Dumb and Dumber

Fear

The Gift

Godzilla (2014)

The Great Debaters

The Jamie Foxx Show: Seasons 1-5

The Legend of Hercules

Love & Basketball

Meet Me After School

My Little Pony: Tell Your Tale: Season 2

National Lampoon's Animal House

Out of Africa

The Pig, the Snake and the Pigeon

Shake, Rattle & Roll Extreme

Step Brothers

Tammy

Think Like a Man

Think Like a Man Too

Tyler Perry's A Madea Family Funeral

Vampires

Voyagers

Wanderlust

Yesterday

Available March 3:

The Netflix Slam -- NETFLIX LIVE EVENT

Available March 4:

Hot Wheels Let's Race -- NETFLIX FAMILY

The Resident: Seasons 1-6

Available March 5:

Hannah Gadsby's Gender Agenda (GB) -- NETFLIX COMEDY

Available March 6:

Full Swing: Season 2 -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

The Program: Cons, Cults and Kidnapping -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Supersex (IT) -- NETFLIX SERIES

Available March 7:

The Gentlemen (GB) -- NETFLIX SERIES

I Am Woman

Pokémon Horizons: The Series (JP) -- NETFLIX FAMILY

The Signal (DE) -- NETFLIX SERIES

Available March 8:

Blown Away: Season 4 (CA) -- NETFLIX SERIES

Damsel -- NETFLIX FILM

Available March 9:

Queen of Tears (KR) -- NETFLIX SERIES

Available March 11:

CoComelon: Season 10

Young Royals: Season 3 (SE) -- NETFLIX SERIES

Available March 12:

Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir: Season 4

Steve Treviño: Simple Man -- NETFLIX COMEDY

Turning Point: The Bomb and the Cold War -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Available March 13:

Bandits (MX) -- NETFLIX SERIES

Available March 14:

24 Hours with Gaspar (ID) -- NETFLIX FILM

Art of Love (TR) -- NETFLIX FILM

Barbie and Stacie to the Rescue

Girls5eva: Seasons 1-2

Girls5eva: Season 3 -- NETFLIX SERIES

Red Ollero: Mabuhay Is A Lie (PH) -- NETFLIX COMEDY

Available March 15:

Chicken Nugget (KR) -- NETFLIX SERIES

Irish Wish -- NETFLIX FILM

Iron Reign (ES) -- NETFLIX SERIES

Murder Mubarak (IN) -- NETFLIX FILM

The Outreau Case: A French Nightmare (FR) -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Available March 17:

30 for 30: I Hate Christian Laettner

30 for 30: Survive and Advance

30 for 30: The Fab Five

Available March 18:

Love & Hip Hop New York: Season 1-2

Young Royals: Season 3 (SE) -- NETFLIX SERIES (new episode)

Young Royals Forever (SE) -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Available March 19:

Brian Simpson: Live from the Mothership -- NETFLIX COMEDY

Forever Queens: Season 2 (MX) -- NETFLIX SERIES

Physical: 100: Season 2 (KR) -- NETFLIX SERIES

Available March 20:

Bodies Bodies Bodies

Available March 21:

3 Body Problem -- NETFLIX SERIES

Available March 22:

Buying Beverly Hills: Season 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES

The Casagrandes Movie -- NETFLIX FAMILY

El Paseo 7

On The Line

SHIRLEY -- NETFLIX FILM

Available March 25:

Gabby's Dollhouse: Season 9 -- NETFLIX FAMILY

Available March 26:

Dave Attell: Hot Cross Buns -- NETFLIX COMEDY

Available March 27:

The Believers (TH) -- NETFLIX SERIES

The Conners: Seasons 1-5

No Pressure (PL) -- NETFLIX FILM

Rest In Peace (AR) -- NETFLIX FILM

Testament: The Story of Moses -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Available March 29:

The Beautiful Game -- NETFLIX FILM

Heart of the Hunter (ZA) -- NETFLIX FILM

Is It Cake?: Season 3 -- NETFLIX SERIES

The Wages of Fear (FR) -- NETFLIX FILM

Available March 30:

Vikings: Seasons 1-6

Available March 31:

Kill Bill: Vol. 1

Kill Bill: Vol. 2

Martin: Seasons 1-5

The Hunger Games