It's nearly March, and with the days getting longer, that means spring is in the air, and there are plenty of new movies and shows to binge-watch from the comfort of your living room. Netflix has an impressive list of titles arriving on the service in March, including The Electric State, a big-budget sci-fi adventure film directed by The Russo Brothers (Avengers: Endgame) and starring Millie Bobby Brown (Stranger Things) and Chris Pratt (Guardians of the Galaxy). Shonda Rhimes (Bridgerton) returns with another exciting new series, The Residence, starring Uzo Aduba (Orange is the New Black) as a skilled detective who must solve a murder in the White House. After the success of Everybody's in LA last May, John Mulaney is bringing back the format with the new weekly live show, Everybody's Live with John Mulaney.

Other hotly anticipated titles premiering on Netflix in March include the Gerard Butler-led action sequel Den of Thieves 2: Pantera, the first season of The Walking Dead spin-off Dead City, and the SpongeBob SquarePants spin-off film Plankton: The Movie.

Coming Soon:

Khakee: The Bengal Chapter (IN) — NETFLIX SERIES

Available March 1:

The Potato Lab (KR) — NETFLIX SERIES

SAKAMOTO DAYS (JP) — NETFLIX ANIME (new episode)

50 First Dates

Annie (2014)

Beginners

Black Hawk Down

Blade Runner: The Final Cut

Blood and Bone

Cell 211

Do the Right Thing

Friday

High-Rise

The Holiday

Ma

National Security

Next Friday

Pride & Prejudice

Runaway Jury

See No Evil, Hear No Evil

Sicario

Ted

Vampires

Wedding Crashers

Available March 3:

Hot Wheels Let's Race: Season 3 — NETFLIX FAMILY

Available March 4:

Andrew Schulz: LIFE — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

The Graham Norton Show: Best Bits: Week of February 21, 2025

With Love, Meghan — NETFLIX SERIES

Available March 5:

Just One Look (PL) — NETFLIX SERIES

The Leopard (IT) — NETFLIX SERIES

Medusa (CO) — NETFLIX SERIES

Available March 6:

Barbie & Teresa: Recipe For Friendship

Tyler Perry's Beauty in Black: Season 1 Part 2 — NETFLIX SERIES

Larissa: The Other Side of Anitta (BR) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Love is Blind: Sweden: Season 1: After the Altar (SE) — NETFLIX SERIES

Power Rangers

Available March 7:

'Plankton: The Movie'

Plankton's tangled love story with his sentient computer wife goes sideways when she takes a stand — and decides to destroy the world without him.

Also available March 7:

Chaos: The Manson Murders — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Delicious (DE) -- NETFLIX FILM

Formula 1: Drive to Survive: Season 7 (GB) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Nadaaniyan (IN) -- NETFLIX FILM

When Life Gives You Tangerines (KR) — NETFLIX SERIES

Available March 8:

SAKAMOTO DAYS (JP) — NETFLIX ANIME (New Episode)

Available March 10:

'American Manhunt: Osama bin Laden'

Featuring rare footage and interviews with CIA insiders, this edge-of-your-seat documentary series traces the epic hunt for Osama bin Laden.

Available March 12:

'Everybody's Live with John Mulaney'

John Mulaney unleashes his one-of-a-kind comedic genius on late night with a spontaneous and sidesplitting live weekly show. (Live event in English.)

Also available March 12:

Temptation Island — NETFLIX SERIES

Welcome to the Family (MX) — NETFLIX SERIES

Available March 13:

Adolescence (GB) — NETFLIX SERIES

Love is Blind: Sweden: Season 2 (SE) — NETFLIX SERIES

Available March 14:

'The Electric State'

The Electric State is a spectacular sci-fi adventure from the directors of Avengers: Endgame set in an alternate, retro-futuristic version of the 1990s. Millie Bobby Brown (Stranger Things, Enola Holmes, Damsel) stars as Michelle, an orphaned teenager navigating life in a society where sentient robots resembling cartoons and mascots, who once served peacefully among humans, now live in exile following a failed uprising. Everything Michelle thinks she knows about the world is upended one night when she’s visited by Cosmo, a sweet, mysterious robot who appears to be controlled by Christopher — Michelle’s genius younger brother whom she thought was dead. Determined to find the beloved sibling she thought she had lost, Michelle sets out across the American southwest with Cosmo, and soon finds herself reluctantly joining forces with Keats (Chris Pratt, Guardians of the Galaxy, Jurassic World), a low-rent smuggler, and his wisecracking robot sidekick, Herman (voiced by Anthony Mackie). As they venture into the Exclusion Zone, a walled-off corner in the desert where robots now exist on their own, Keats and Michelle find a strange, colorful group of new animatronic allies — and begin to learn that the forces behind Christopher’s disappearance are more sinister than they ever expected.

Also available March 14:

Audrey

Available March 15:

SAKAMOTO DAYS (JP) — NETFLIX ANIME (New Episode)

Available March 17:

'The Walking Dead: Dead City' Season 1

Venturing into a crumbling city, a determined mother and an infamous survivor form an alliance to save her kidnapped son from a ruthless enemy.

Also available March 17:

CoComelon Lane: Season 4 — NETFLIX FAMILY

Inside: Season 2 (GB) — NETFLIX SERIES

Available March 18:

'The Outrun'

After living life on the edge in London, Rona attempts to come to terms with her troubled past. She returns to the wild beauty of Scotland’s Orkney Islands — where she grew up — hoping to heal. Adapted from the bestselling memoir by Amy Liptrot.

Also available March 18:

Bert Kreischer: Lucky — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

Love & Hip Hop New York: Seasons 3-4

Available March 19:

Twister: Caught in the Storm — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Woman of the Dead: Season 2 (AT) — NETFLIX SERIES

Available March 20:

'Den of Thieves 2: Pantera'

Gerard Butler (Plane, Has Fallen series) and O’Shea Jackson Jr. (Straight Outta Compton, Godzilla: King of the Monsters) return in the sequel to 2018’s action-heist hit Den of Thieves. In DEN OF THIEVES: PANTERA, Big Nick (Butler) is back on the hunt in Europe and closing in on Donnie (Jackson), who is embroiled in the treacherous and unpredictable world of diamond thieves and the infamous Panther mafia, as they plot a massive heist of the world’s largest diamond exchange.

'The Residence'

132 rooms. 157 suspects. One dead body. One wildly eccentric detective. One disastrous State Dinner. The Residence is a screwball whodunnit set in the upstairs, downstairs, and backstairs of the White House, among the eclectic staff of the world's most famous mansion.

Also available March 20:

Bet Your Life (TR) — NETFLIX SERIES

Wolf King (GB) — NETFLIX FAMILY

Available March 21:

Go! (ZA) — NETFLIX SERIES

Little Siberia (SE) — NETFLIX FILM

Revelations (KR) — NETFLIX FILM

Available March 22:

SAKAMOTO DAYS (JP) — NETFLIX ANIME (Finale)

Available March 25:

Chelsea Handler: The Feeling — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

Available March 26:

'Harlan Coben's Caught'

In Argentinian Patagonia's city of Bariloche, journalist Ema Garay rises to prominence in digital media by exposing criminals who manage to evade the law. Her life takes an unexpected turn when she meets Leo Mercer, a respected community figure who becomes the prime suspect in her investigation into the disappearance of a 16-year-old girl. As she searches for the truth, Ema finds herself forced to confront her own demons.

Also available March 26:

I Survived a Crime: Season 2

Million Dollar Secret — NETFLIX SERIES

Available March 27:

'Survival of the Thickest' Season 2

With her styling brand on the rise — and her love life on the rocks — Mavis takes ambitious risks to make waves in the world of high fashion.

Also available March 27:

Gold & Greed: The Hunt for Fenn's Treasure — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Available March 28:

'The Life List'

When Alex Rose’s mother sends her on a quest to complete her childhood bucket list, it takes her on a journey that will make you both laugh and cry as she uncovers family secrets, finds romance, and discovers herself along the way.

Also available March 28:

The Lady's Companion (ES) — NETFLIX SERIES

Available March 31: