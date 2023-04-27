Despite it not officially starting until June 21, for many May marks the official start of the summer season and Netflix has plenty of exciting titles that will be available this month. Jennifer Lopez will star in the R-rated action blockbuster The Mother, directed by Niki Caro (Mulan) while action film icon Arnold Schwarzenegger will be starring in his first-ever series with the action-comedy FUBAR. After three hit films chronicling the love story between Lara Jean and Peter, Netflix's hit YA franchise To All the Boys is back with the spin-off series XO, Kitty that will follow Lara Jean's younger sister Kitty as she ventures to a boarding school in South Korea. The world of Shondaland and Netflix's Bridgerton is also expanding with the spin-off prequel series Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story, which will focus on the titular character's marriage to King George of England. Fan favorite Netflix series such as Queer Eye and I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson will also be returning for new seasons, while award-winning stand-up comedians Wanda Sykes and Hannah Gadsby will have new comedy specials available to stream. Netflix will also launch the highly anticipated documentary McGREGOR FOREVER, which gives viewers a look at the inner life of the 'polarizing' UFC superstar Conor McGregor.

Coming Soon:

Siren: Survive the Island -- Netflix Series

Available May 1:

Above Suspicion

Airport

Airport '77

Airport 1975

American Gangster

Austin Powers in Goldmember

Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery

Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me

Black Hawk Down

The Cable Guy

Captain Phillips

Chicken Run

Cliffhanger

Conan the Barbarian

The Croods

The Curious Case of Benjamin Button

Dawn of the Dead

Flight

For Colored Girls

Girl, Interrupted

The Glass Castle

Home Again

Hop

Igor

Kindergarten Cop

Last Action Hero

Legends of the Fall

Lemony Snicket's A Series of Unfortunate Events

Léon: The Professional

Marshall

Paranormal Activity

Peter Pan (2003)

Pitch Perfect

Rainbow High: Season 3

Rugrats: Seasons 1-2

The Smurfs: Season 1

Starship Troopers

Steel Magnolias

The Tale of Despereaux

This Is the End

Traffic

Vampires

The Wedding Date

The Young Victoria

Available May 2:

Love Village -- Netflix Series

The Tailor -- Netflix Series

Available May 3:

Jewish Matchmaking -- Netflix Series

Great British Baking Show: Juniors: Season 7 -- Netflix Series

Available May 4:

Arctic Dogs

Larva Family -- Netflix Family

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story -- Netflix Series

Sanctuary -- Netflix Series

Available May 6:

A Man Called Otto

Available May 8:

Justice League: Seasons 1-2

Justice League Unlimited: Seasons 1-2

Spirit Rangers: Season 2 -- Netflix Family

Available May 9:

Documentary Now!: Season 4

Hannah Gadsby: Something Special -- Netflix Comedy

Available May 10:

Dance Brothers -- Netflix Series

Missing: Dead or Alive? -- Netflix Documentary

Queen Cleopatra -- Netflix Documentary

Available May 11:

Royalteen: Princess Margrethe -- Netflix Film

St. Vincent

Ultraman: Season 3 -- Netflix Anime

Available May 12:

Black Knight -- Netflix Series

Call Me Kate

The Mother -- Netflix Film

Mulligan -- Netflix Series

Queer Eye: Season 7 -- Netflix Series

Available May 13:

UglyDolls

Available May 16:

Anna Nicole Smith: You Don't Know Me

Available May 17:

Faithfully Yours -- Netflix Film

Fanfic -- Netflix Film

La Reina del Sur: Season 3

McGREGOR FOREVER -- Netflix Documentary

Rhythm + Flow France: Season 2 -- Netflix Series

Working: What We Do All Day -- Netflix Documentary

Available May 18:

Kitti Katz -- Netflix Family

XO, Kitty -- Netflix Series

Yakitori: Soldiers of Misfortune -- Netflix Series

Available May 19:

Astérix & Obélix: The Middle Kingdom -- Netflix Film

Kathal - A Jackfruit Mystery -- Netflix Film

Muted -- Netflix Series

Selling Sunset: Season 6 -- Netflix Series

Young, Famous & African: Season 2 -- Netflix Series

Available May 22:

The Batman: Seasons 1-5

The Boss Baby

The Creature Cases: Chapter 3 -- Netflix Family

Available May 23:

All American: Season 5

MerPeople -- Netflix Documentary

Victim/Suspect -- Netflix Documentary

Wanda Sykes: I'm An Entertainer -- Netflix Comedy

Available May 24:

Hard Feelings -- Netflix Film

Mother's Day -- Netflix Film

Rhythm + Flow France: Season 2 -- Netflix Series (new episodes)

The Ultimatum: Queer Love -- Netflix Series

Available May 25:

FUBAR -- Netflix Series

Available May 26:

Barbecue Showdown: Season 2 -- Netflix Series

Blood & Gold -- Netflix Film

Dirty Grandpa

Tin & Tina -- Netflix Film

Turn of the Tide -- Netflix Series

Available May 30:

I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson: Season 3 -- Netflix Comedy

Available May 31:

Heartland: Season 15

Mixed by Erry -- Netflix Film

Rhythm + Flow France: Season 2 -- Netflix Series (new episodes)

The Ultimatum: Queer Love -- Netflix Series (new episodes)