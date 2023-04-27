Despite it not officially starting until June 21, for many May marks the official start of the summer season and Netflix has plenty of exciting titles that will be available this month. Jennifer Lopez will star in the R-rated action blockbuster The Mother, directed by Niki Caro (Mulan) while action film icon Arnold Schwarzenegger will be starring in his first-ever series with the action-comedy FUBAR. After three hit films chronicling the love story between Lara Jean and Peter, Netflix's hit YA franchise To All the Boys is back with the spin-off series XO, Kitty that will follow Lara Jean's younger sister Kitty as she ventures to a boarding school in South Korea. The world of Shondaland and Netflix's Bridgerton is also expanding with the spin-off prequel series Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story, which will focus on the titular character's marriage to King George of England. Fan favorite Netflix series such as Queer Eye and I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson will also be returning for new seasons, while award-winning stand-up comedians Wanda Sykes and Hannah Gadsby will have new comedy specials available to stream. Netflix will also launch the highly anticipated documentary McGREGOR FOREVER, which gives viewers a look at the inner life of the 'polarizing' UFC superstar Conor McGregor.
You can check out the list below to see what other titles will be coming to Netflix in May 2023.
Coming Soon:
Siren: Survive the Island -- Netflix Series
Available May 1:
Above Suspicion
Airport
Airport '77
Airport 1975
American Gangster
Austin Powers in Goldmember
Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery
Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me
Black Hawk Down
The Cable Guy
Captain Phillips
Chicken Run
Cliffhanger
Conan the Barbarian
The Croods
The Curious Case of Benjamin Button
Dawn of the Dead
Flight
For Colored Girls
Girl, Interrupted
The Glass Castle
Home Again
Hop
Igor
Kindergarten Cop
Last Action Hero
Legends of the Fall
Lemony Snicket's A Series of Unfortunate Events
Léon: The Professional
Marshall
Paranormal Activity
Peter Pan (2003)
Pitch Perfect
Rainbow High: Season 3
Rugrats: Seasons 1-2
The Smurfs: Season 1
Starship Troopers
Steel Magnolias
The Tale of Despereaux
This Is the End
Traffic
Vampires
The Wedding Date
The Young Victoria
Available May 2:
Love Village -- Netflix Series
The Tailor -- Netflix Series
Available May 3:
Jewish Matchmaking -- Netflix Series
Great British Baking Show: Juniors: Season 7 -- Netflix Series
Available May 4:
Arctic Dogs
Larva Family -- Netflix Family
Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story -- Netflix Series
Sanctuary -- Netflix Series
Available May 6:
A Man Called Otto
Available May 8:
Justice League: Seasons 1-2
Justice League Unlimited: Seasons 1-2
Spirit Rangers: Season 2 -- Netflix Family
Available May 9:
Documentary Now!: Season 4
Hannah Gadsby: Something Special -- Netflix Comedy
Available May 10:
Dance Brothers -- Netflix Series
Missing: Dead or Alive? -- Netflix Documentary
Queen Cleopatra -- Netflix Documentary
Available May 11:
Royalteen: Princess Margrethe -- Netflix Film
St. Vincent
Ultraman: Season 3 -- Netflix Anime
Available May 12:
Black Knight -- Netflix Series
Call Me Kate
The Mother -- Netflix Film
Mulligan -- Netflix Series
Queer Eye: Season 7 -- Netflix Series
Available May 13:
UglyDolls
Available May 16:
Anna Nicole Smith: You Don't Know Me
Available May 17:
Faithfully Yours -- Netflix Film
Fanfic -- Netflix Film
La Reina del Sur: Season 3
McGREGOR FOREVER -- Netflix Documentary
Rhythm + Flow France: Season 2 -- Netflix Series
Working: What We Do All Day -- Netflix Documentary
Available May 18:
Kitti Katz -- Netflix Family
XO, Kitty -- Netflix Series
Yakitori: Soldiers of Misfortune -- Netflix Series
Available May 19:
Astérix & Obélix: The Middle Kingdom -- Netflix Film
Kathal - A Jackfruit Mystery -- Netflix Film
Muted -- Netflix Series
Selling Sunset: Season 6 -- Netflix Series
Young, Famous & African: Season 2 -- Netflix Series
Available May 22:
The Batman: Seasons 1-5
The Boss Baby
The Creature Cases: Chapter 3 -- Netflix Family
Available May 23:
All American: Season 5
MerPeople -- Netflix Documentary
Victim/Suspect -- Netflix Documentary
Wanda Sykes: I'm An Entertainer -- Netflix Comedy
Available May 24:
Hard Feelings -- Netflix Film
Mother's Day -- Netflix Film
Rhythm + Flow France: Season 2 -- Netflix Series (new episodes)
The Ultimatum: Queer Love -- Netflix Series
Available May 25:
FUBAR -- Netflix Series
Available May 26:
Barbecue Showdown: Season 2 -- Netflix Series
Blood & Gold -- Netflix Film
Dirty Grandpa
Tin & Tina -- Netflix Film
Turn of the Tide -- Netflix Series
Available May 30:
I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson: Season 3 -- Netflix Comedy
Available May 31:
Heartland: Season 15
Mixed by Erry -- Netflix Film
Rhythm + Flow France: Season 2 -- Netflix Series (new episodes)
The Ultimatum: Queer Love -- Netflix Series (new episodes)