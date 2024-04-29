The summer movie season is nearly here, and Netflix has a blockbuster array of titles heading to the service in May 2024. From new movies featuring Jennifer Lopez, Jerry Seinfeld, and Brooke Shields to new seasons of popular shows such as Bridgerton, there's something for everyone coming to Netflix in the next few weeks.

Coming Soon:

Buying London (GB) -- NETFLIX SERIES

The Life You Wanted (IT) -- NETFLIX SERIES

Monster (ID) -- NETFLIX FILM

Available May 1:

'Blue Mountain State' Seasons 1-3 + The Rise of Thadland

Image via Paramount

Before Alan Ritchson was Jack Reacher, before he was a double agent with a vendetta against Dom Toretto, and before he was a Swedish soldier killing Nazis with a bow and arrow, he was the foulmouthed, hard-partying college linebacker Thad Castle. The cult favorite series Blue Mountain State is officially returning to Netflix this month, alongside the sequel movie The Rise of Thadland. In the early 2010s, the series garnered a following on the streaming service but has since left the streaming service. With Ritchson's fame only growing by the day and rumblings of a sequel series in the works, there's no better time to binge this sports comedy.

Blue Mountain State A raucous comedy series that follows the wild exploits of a college football team, capturing the antics and escapades of its players both on and off the field. Set in a fictional university, the show highlights the hilarious challenges and outrageous behavior of the team members as they navigate parties, football, and academics. Release Date January 11, 2010 Cast Darin Brooks , Alan Ritchson , Ed Marinaro , Denise Richards , Chris Romano , Omari Newton Main Genre Comedy Seasons 3 Creator(s) Eric Falconer , Chris Romano Writers Eric Falconer , Chris Romano Streaming Service(s) Amazon Freevee

Also available May 1:

Deaw Special: Super Soft Power (TH) -- NETFLIX COMEDY

Down The Rabbit Hole (MX) -- NETFLIX FILM

Frankly Speaking (KR) -- NETFLIX SERIES

Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar (IN) -- NETFLIX SERIES

Airport

Airport '77

Airport 1975

The Best Man Holiday

Black Clover: Season 2

Blended

Dark Waters

Dr. Stone

Eat Pray Love

The Edge of Seventeen

The Equalizer

The Gentlemen

Girls Trip

The Great Wall

Haikyu!!: Seasons 2-3

Hellboy (2019)

Hulk

Jerry Lee Lewis: Trouble in Mind

The Judge

Jujutsu Kaisen Seasons 1-2

Jujutsu Kaisen 0: The Movie

Jumanji (1995)

Liar Liar

Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa

The Matrix Resurrections

Mortal Kombat (2021)

Mr. & Mrs. Smith

My Mercury

The Nutty Professor

The Nutty Professor II: The Klumps

One More Shot

Outlander: Season 6

Patriots Day

Public Enemies

Rather

Ride Along

Shrek

Shrek Forever After

Starship Troopers

Traffic

Unnatural: Season 1

The Wedding Planner

White House Down

Woody Woodpecker

The Young Victoria

Available May 2:

'A Man in Full'

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Emmy Award winner Jeff Daniels (The Newsroom) stars as Charlie Crocker, a bankrupt real estate tycoon in the limited series A Man in Full. Created by Emmy-Award winner David E. Kelley (Big Little Lies) and directed by Academy Award winner Regina King (One Night in Miami) and Emmy Award winner Thomas Schlamme (The West Wing), the series is an adaptation of Tom Wolfe's novel of the same name. The series also boasts an all-star cast that includes Academy Award nominee Diane Lane (Unfaithful), Emmy Award nominee William Jackson Harper (The Good Place), Aml Ameen (I May Destroy You), Emmy Award nominee Tom Pelphrey (Ozark), Emmy Award nominee Lucy Liu (Kill Bill), and Emmy Award nominee Bill Camp (The Night Of).

Also available May 2:

Beautiful Rebel (IT) -- NETFLIX FILM

Lola

Secrets of the Neanderthals (GB) -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Shadow in the Cloud

T・P BON (JP) -- NETFLIX ANIME

Available May 3:

'Unfrosted'

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Comedy legend Jerry Seinfeld makes his directorial debut with Unfrosted, a star-studded comedy telling the fictional origin story of America's favorite breakfast pastry, the Pop-Tart. It's a battle of the breakfast behemoths as Kellogg's and Post are in a race to create the perfect grab-and-go morning treat. Seinfeld stars in the movie alongside a cast that includes Academy Award nominee Melissa McCarthy (Bridesmaids), Jim Gaffigan (Super Troopers), Amy Schumer (Trainwreck), Hugh Grant (Paddington 2), Peter Dinklage (Game of Thrones), Max Greenfield (New Girl), Christian Slater (Mr. Robot), Academy Award nominee Maria Bakalova (Borat Subsequent Moviefilm), Bill Burr (Old Dads), James Marsden (Jury Duty), Dan Levy (Schitt's Creek), Jack McBrayer (30 Rock), and Thomas Lennon (Reno 911!) among many others.

Also available May 3:

2 Hearts

John Mulaney Presents: Everybody’s In L.A -- NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL (LIVE EVENT)

Postcards (NG) -- NETFLIX SERIES

Selling the OC: Season 3 -- NETFLIX SERIES

The Unbroken Voice: Season 2 (CO) -- NETFLIX SERIES

Available May 4:

The Atypical Family (KR) -- NETFLIX SERIES

Katt Williams: Woke Foke -- NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL (LIVE EVENT)

Available May 5:

The Peanut Butter Falcon

Roast of Tom Brady -- NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL (LIVE EVENT)

Available May 6:

30 for 30: Broke

30 for 30: Deion's Double Play

30 for 30: The Two Escobars

John Mulaney Presents: Everybody’s In L.A -- NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL (LIVE EVENT) (new episodes)

Reba: Seasons 1-6

Available May 7:

John Mulaney Presents: Everybody’s In L.A -- NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL (LIVE EVENT) (new episodes)

Super Rich in Korea (KR) -- NETFLIX SERIES

Available May 8:

The Final: Attack on Wembley (GB) -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

John Mulaney Presents: Everybody’s In L.A -- NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL (LIVE EVENT) (new episodes)

War Dogs

Available May 9:

'Bodkin'

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Emmy Award nominee Will Forte (The Last Man on Earth), Siobhán Cullen (The Dry), and Robyn Cara (Trying) star as a team of true-crime podcasters in the dark comedic thriller series Bodkin. Created by Jez Scharf, the series follows the trio as they investigate a series of mysterious disappearances in the titular small Irish town. The series hails from Barack and Michelle Obama's Higher Ground Productions label, which has previously teamed with Netflix for titles such as Leave the World Behind, Fatherhood, American Symphony, and Rustin.

Also available May 9:

The Guardian of the Monarchs (MX) -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

John Mulaney Presents: Everybody’s In L.A -- NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL (LIVE EVENT) (new episodes)

Mother of The Bride -- NETFLIX FILM

Sing Street

Thank You, Next (TR) -- NETFLIX SERIES

Available May 10:

Blood of Zeus: Season 2 -- NETFLIX ANIME

Cooking Up Murder: Uncovering the Story of César Román (ES) -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

John Mulaney Presents: Everybody’s In L.A -- NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL (LIVE EVENT) (new episodes)

Living with Leopards (GB) -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Pokémon Horizons: The Series Part 2 (JP) -- NETFLIX FAMILY

The Ultimatum: South Africa (ZA) -- NETFLIX SERIES

Available May 11:

Mark Twain Prize Award: Kevin Hart -- NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

Available May 13:

'Archer' Seasons 1-13

Image via FX

Blue Mountain State isn't the only series returning to Netflix in May, as Seasons 1-13 of the hit FX animated series Archer will also be making their way to the streaming service this May. The series follows Sterling Archer (H. Jon Benjamin), a goofball of a secret agent who works alongside a team of equally silly spies, who probably are unskilled as they are hilarious. The 14th and final season will remain exclusive to Hulu for the time being.

Also available May 13:

Princess Power: Season 3 -- NETFLIX FAMILY

Available May 14:

Married at First Sight: Season 15

Available May 15:

Ashley Madison: Sex, Lies & Scandal (GB) -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

The Clovehitch Killer

Available May 16:

'Bridgerton' Season 3 Part 1

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Netflix's mega-hit series Bridgerton returns for its third season. Based on the fourth novel of Julia Quinn's book series, "Romancing Mister Bridgerton," the third season will have Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) take center stage after having finally given up hope on her crush on Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton). However, she realizes that it is now her time to find a husband, especially one who will give her the independence she needs to continue her double life as Lady Whistledown. The new season will be split into two parts, with the first four episodes being available in May and the last four episodes coming in June.

Bridgerton The eight close-knit siblings of the Bridgerton family look for love and happiness in London high society. Release Date December 25, 2020 Creator Chris Van Dusen Cast Rege-Jean Page , Julie Andrews , Jonathan Bailey , Ruth Gemmell , Polly Walker , Golda Rosheuvel , Phoebe Dynevor , Simone Ashley , Luke Newton , Nicola Coughlan Main Genre Drama Seasons 3 Studio Netflix

Also available May 16:

Dumb and Dumber To

Maestro in Blue: Season 2 (GR) -- NETFLIX SERIES

Upgrade

Available May 17:

'Thelma the Unicorn'

Image via Netflix

Academy Award nominee Jared Hess (Napoleon Dynamite) and Lynn Wang (Unikitty!) team up for the animated musical comedy Thelma the Unicorn. Based on the children's book series of the same name by Aaron Blabey, the film follows Thelma (Grammy winner Brittany Howard), a misfit pony who dreams of becoming a singer. She finally gets closer to achieving that dream by pretending to be a unicorn, which leads to her garnering newfound fame. The new film also stars Will Forte, Jemaine Clement (What We Do in the Shadows), Edi Patterson (The Righteous Gemstones), Fred Armisen (Portlandia), Zach Galifianakis (The Hangover), Jon Heder (Napoleon Dynamite), and Shondrella Avery (Napoleon Dynamite).

Thelma the Unicorn (2024) In a heartwarming animated adventure, Thelma the pony, who dreams of being a unicorn, finds herself swept into a whirlwind of fame after a fortunate accident makes her appear as one. As she navigates the complexities of her new celebrity life, Thelma learns important lessons about the value of self-acceptance and the true meaning of happiness beyond the glitter and spotlight. Release Date May 17, 2024 Director Jared Hess , Lynn Wang Cast Jemaine Clement , Edi Patterson , Fred Armisen , Zach Galifianakis , Brittany Howard , Will Forte Jon Heder , Maliaka Mitchell Runtime 93 minutes Main Genre Animation Writers Jared Hess , Jerusha Hess , Aaron Blabey Studio(s) Netflix Animation , Mikros Animation Distributor(s) Netflix

Also available May 17:

The 8 Show (KR) -- NETFLIX SERIES

Power -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Available May 19:

A Simple Favor

Golden Kamuy (JP) -- NETFLIX FILM

Available May 20:

The Parisian Agency: Exclusive Properties: Season 4 (FR) -- NETFLIX SERIES

Available May 21:

Rachel Feinstein: Big Guy -- NETFLIX COMEDY

Wildfire: Seasons 1-4

Available May 22:

Act Your Age: Season 1

Toughest Forces on Earth (GB) -- NETFLIX SERIES

Available May 23:

El vendedor de ilusiones: El caso Generación Zoe (AR) -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Franco Escamilla: Ladies' Man (MX) -- NETFLIX COMEDY

Garouden: The Way of the Lone Wolf (JP) -- NETFLIX ANIME

In Good Hands 2 (TR) -- NETFLIX FILM

Tires -- NETFLIX SERIES

Available May 24:

'Atlas'

Your browser does not support the video tag.

A year after starring in Netflix's hit blockbuster action flick The Mother, superstar Jennifer Lopez is reuniting with the streaming service for another action flick, titled Atlas. Brad Peyton (San Andreas) directs the movie, which follows Atlas Shepherd a data analysist who is weary of the rise of artificial intelligence. After volunteering for a mission where she has to work inside a robotic mech-suit, Atlas finds herself stranded, and now has to work with the thing she trusts the least, in order to survive. Atlas also stars Simu Liu (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings), Academy Award nominee Sterling K. Brown (American Fiction), and Mark Strong (Shazam!).

Also available on May 24:

Butterfly in the Sky: The Story of Reading Rainbow

Jurassic World: Chaos Theory -- NETFLIX FAMILY

Mulligan: Part 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES

My Oni Girl (JP) -- NETFLIX FILM

Available May 28:

Burnt

Available May 29:

Bionic (BR)-- NETFLIX FILM

Colors of Evil: Red (PL) -- NETFLIX FILM

Dancing for the Devil: The 7M TikTok Cult -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Patrick Melrose

Available May 30:

'Eric'

Image courtesy of Netflix

Academy Award nominee and Emmy winner Benedict Cumberbatch (Doctor Strange) returns to his television roots in the unconventional crime-thriller series Eric. Set in 1980s New York, the series follows Vincent (Cumberbatch), a veteran puppeteer and the creator of the mega-successful television show "Good Day Sunshine." Vincent's life is flipped upside down when his young son goes missing, causing him to spiral into a completely volatile state. The series also stars Emmy Award nominee Gaby Hoffman (Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty), McKinley Belcher III (One Piece), and newcomer Ivan Howe.

Eric (2024) Vincent, a grief-stricken father whose son goes missing, finds solace through his friendship with Eric, the monster that lives under Edgar's bed. Cast Benedict Cumberbatch , Gaby Hoffman , Jeff Hephner , McKinley Belcher III , Amy Louise Pemberton , Donald Sage Mackay , Erika Soto , John Doman Main Genre Drama Seasons 1 Creator(s) Abi Morgan

Also available May 30:

Geek Girl (GB) -- NETFLIX SERIES

Available May 31: