Here’s What’s New on Netflix in September 2020

Great Scott! Netflix has released its lineup of movies and TV shows that will be new to the streamer in September and it’s pretty dang incredible. One of the stand-out highlights of this list is all of the movies, especially the originals, coming to Netflix. Those new originals set for release are I’m Thinking of Ending Things, The Devil All the Time, and Enola Holmes. All three originals are adapted from novels of the same name and all three offer very different things in terms of casting, plot, and genre. Even better, Netflix is adding some movie titles you already know about, including the Back to the Future trilogy, Magic Mike, Pineapple Express, Midnight Special, Grease, and Zathura. You will definitely not be left wanting when it comes to good movies next month.

TV fans, don’t worry, because Netflix has you covered in September, too. Among the highlights for the month ahead, we’ll be getting a new season of Chef’s Table, scripted comedy The Duchess, the Hilary Swank-led drama Away, and — get this — a Titus Burgess-hosted singing competition called Sing On!. Plus, we’ll be getting the most recent seasons of The Good Place and Greenleaf as well as nostalgic faves like Girlfriends.

The complete list of all the movies and TV shows new to Netflix in September are listed below. Check it out!

September 1

Bookmarks: Celebrating Black Voices (NETFLIX FAMILY)

Bookmarks: Celebrating Black Voices is a live-action collection of twelve five-minute episodes featuring prominent Black celebrities and artists reading children’s books from Black authors that highlight the Black experience. Hosted by Marley Dias (author and founder of #1000BlackGirlBooks campaign), the collection of books and conversations center around themes of identity, respect, justice, and action — providing families a toolset to start meaningful conversations with kids about difficult topics through short-form book-based content.

The Boss Baby: Get That Baby! (NETFLIX FAMILY)

In this interactive special, you’ll find your calling at Baby Corp by making choices and carrying out missions as part of a virtual aptitude test.

Felipe Esparza: Bad Decisions (NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL)

Stand-up comedian, actor and Last Comic Standing winner Felipe Esparza digs deeper into his past in his first Netflix Original comedy specials, Felipe Esparza: Bad Decisions and Felipe Esparza: Malas Decisiones. Filmed in Santa Ana, California as two separate performances – one in English and one in Spanish – the specials showcase Esparza’s edgy style of humor as the perfect vehicle to weave through difficult anecdotes of his childhood and mistakes in his adult life with ease. Felipe Esparza: Bad Decisions and Felipe Esparza: Malas Decisiones launch globally on Netflix on September 1, 2020.

La Partita / The Match (NETFLIX FILM)

A single football match played on a dirt pitch in suburban Rome centers this story of a poor community struggling with ethical and moral dilemmas.

True: Friendship Day (NETFLIX FAMILY)

When a giant Grippity-Grab snags Grizelda’s friendship bracelet and turns her into a mermaid, True heads under the sea with magic wishes to save the day.

Adrift

Anaconda

Back to the Future

Back to the Future Part II

Back to the Future Part III

Barbershop

Barbie Princess Adventure

Borgen (Seasons 1-3)

Children of the Sea

Coneheads

Glory

Grease

Magic Mike

The Muppets

Muppets Most Wanted

Not Another Teen Movie

Pineapple Express

Possession

The Producers (2005)

The Promised Neverland (Season 1)

Puss in Boots

Red Dragon

Residue

Sex Drive

Sister, Sister (Seasons 1-6)

The Smurfs

Wildlife

Zathura

September 2

Bad Boy Billionaires: India (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY)

This investigative docuseries explores the greed, fraud and corruption that built up — and ultimately brought down — India’s most infamous tycoons.

Chef’s Table: BBQ (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY)

The critically-acclaimed and Emmy-nominated series returns for its latest iteration, delving into the smoky, juicy world of barbecue. Featured chefs and pitmasters include Tootsie Tomantez, an 85-year-old grandmother who still shovels the coals at her Texas restaurant; Lennox Hastie, a remarkable Australian chef who sources all of his ingredients from the Outback; Rodney Scott of South Carolina, who is known for his whole hog barbecue; and Rosalia Chay Chuc, a traditional Mayan chef who serves Cochinita Pibil out of her Mexico home.

Freaks – You’re One of Us (NETFLIX FILM)

A working mom discovers she has superhero powers, suppressed by years of medication, and joins forces with two others like her to better the world.

September 3

Afonso Padilha: Alma de Pobre (NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL)

Brazilian comedian Afonso Padilha dives into his humble beginnings and digs out hilarious stories about his childhood in this very personal set.

Love, Guaranteed (NETFLIX FILM)

To save her small law firm, earnest lawyer Susan (Rachael Leigh Cook) takes a high-paying case from Nick (Damon Wayans Jr.), a charming new client who wants to sue a dating website that guarantees love. But as the case heats up, so do Susan and Nick’s feelings for each other.

Young Wallander (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

An incendiary hate-crime stirs civil unrest, fast-tracking rookie cop Kurt Wallander to detective in this origin story for the popular character.

September 4

Away (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

As she embarks on a treacherous mission to Mars commanding an international crew, Emma Green must leave her husband and teen daughter behind.

I’m Thinking of Ending Things (NETFLIX FILM)

Nothing is as it seems when a woman experiencing misgivings about her new boyfriend joins him on a road trip to meet his parents at their remote farm.

Spirit Riding Free: Riding Academy: Part 2 (NETFLIX FAMILY)

The PALs return to the Palomino Bluffs Riding Academy, where a new term brings big mysteries, fresh friendships and a chance to save the school!

The Lost Okoroshi

September 7

My Octopus Teacher (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY)

An unusual friendship develops between a filmmaker and an octopus living in a South African kelp forest that shares the mysteries of its world.

Record of Youth (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

This drama follows the lives of three people in today’s fashion industry. While dreams are a luxury not everyone can afford, this trio’s youthful passion spurs them on to make them come true.

Midnight Special

Waiting for “Superman”

September 8

StarBeam (Season 2) (NETFLIX FAMILY)

From the selfish Captain Fishbeard to the sullen Miserable Marla, it’s up to can-do kid superhero StarBeam to stop all the baddies and save the day.

September 9

Corazón loco / So Much Love to Give (NETFLIX FILM)

Fernando is a family man — equally committed to each of his two families. But one wrong turn brings them crashing together.

Get Organized with The Home Edit (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

Organizers Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin of The Home Edit conquer clutter and transform lives. Reese Witherspoon and Molly Sims coproduce.

La Línea: Shadow of Narco (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY)

Go inside La Línea, the Spanish beach town turned into Europe’s drug trafficking hub, and meet the law enforcement officials determined to change that.

Mignonnes / Cuties (NETFLIX FILM)

Amy, 11 years old, tries to escape family dysfunction by joining a free-spirited dance clique named “Cuties,” as they become aware of their own femininity through dance.

The Social Dilemma (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY)

We tweet, we like, and we share— but what are the consequences of our growing dependence on social media? As digital platforms increasingly become a lifeline to stay connected, Silicon Valley insiders reveal how social media is reprogramming civilization by exposing what’s hiding on the other side of your screen.

September 10

The Babysitter: Killer Queen (NETFLIX FILM)

Two years after defeating a satanic cult led by his babysitter Bee, Cole’s trying to forget his past and focus on surviving high school. But when old enemies unexpectedly return, Cole will once again have to outsmart the forces of evil.

The Gift (Season 2) (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

Reckoning with a different world, Atiye races against time to realize her destiny as the mysterious syndicate behind Serdar threatens the future.

The Idhun Chronicles (NETFLIX ANIME)

After a necromancer takes over the magical world of Idhun, two adolescent earthlings help fight an assassin sent to kill all Idhunese refugees on Earth.

Julie and the Phantoms (NETFLIX FAMILY)

Teenage Julie finds her passion for music and life while helping the Phantoms — a trio of ghostly guys — become the band they were never able to be.

Greenleaf (Season 5)

September 11

The Duchess (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

Katherine Ryan stars as a single mom who’s weighing whether to have a child with her nemesis: her daughter’s dad. Can two wrongs make another right?

Family Business (Season 2) (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

Forced to choose between growing weed and raising his kids, Joe tries to convince his family to quit the business, setting off a wild chain of events.

Pets United (NETFLIX FAMILY)

A group of selfish pets are stranded in their luxury hangout when the machines that run Robo City go wild and take over, forcing all humans to flee for their lives. The pets must team up with strays to survive and save their homes, their city and maybe even the world.

Pokémon Journeys: The Series: Part 2 (NETFLIX FAMILY)

Ash and Goh continue their travels as they research Pokémon with Professor Cerise. Not even Team Rocket will stop them from becoming Pokémon experts!

Se busca papá / Dad Wanted (NETFLIX FILM)

What does a thrill-seeker tween girl do when her mom forbids her to enter a BMX race? Cast a struggling actor with nothing to lose to play her dad.

Girlfriends (Seasons 1-8)

How to Train Your Dragon 2

September 15

Hope Frozen: A Quest to Live Twice (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY)

A two-year-old girl from Bangkok — nicknamed “Einz” — became the youngest person in the world to undergo cryo-preservation. After her death from brain cancer, her family stores her remains in an American lab. Her head and brain now rest inside a tank in Arizona. Hope Frozen follows the family who made this unorthodox decision. The girl’s father, a laser scientist, yearns to give Einz the opportunity to experience a rebirth inside a regenerated body. He instills this dream inside his son, a 15-year-old whiz kid named Matrix, who wants to be a part of reviving his little sister. But what the boy later discovers will rattle the family’s radical hope in science.

Izzy’s Koala World (NETFLIX FAMILY)

Follow 11-year-old Izzy and her veterinarian mother as they rescue koalas and form remarkable friendships with animals on their Australian island.

Michael McIntyre: Showman (NETFLIX SPECIAL)

Multi-award winning comedian Michael McIntyre makes his Netflix Original Stand-up comedy special debut with Michael McIntyre: Showman. Fresh off his ‘Big World Tour,’ playing to over 800,000 fans in sold out arenas across the globe, the comedic superstar recalls international encounters like avoiding shark attacks in Australia, New Zealanders’ strange relationship with vowels, the difference between performing for a US audience vs. a British audience, as well as his trademark tales of family life. Filmed at the iconic London Palladium, Michael McIntyre: Showman premieres globally on September 15, 2020.

Taco Chronicles: Volume 2 (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

Many of the most popular taco styles have long, rich, little-known histories. Explore some of them in Season 2 of this eye-opening, mouth-watering food adventure.

America’s Book of Secrets (Season 2)

Ancient Aliens (Season 3)

Cold Case Files Classic (Season 1)

The Curse of Oak Island (Season 4)

Pawn Stars (Season 2)

The Rap Game (Season 2)

The Smurfs 2

The Universe (Season 2)

September 16

Baby (Season 3) (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

Chiara and Ludovica form an unlikely friendship as they struggle to find their place and search for love at a high school in an exclusive Rome neighborhood.

Challenger: The Final Flight (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY)

Four-part docuseries on the 1986 Challenger space shuttle disaster, unpacking an indelible moment for a generation of Americans.

Criminal: UK (Season 2) (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

Following a hugely successful first series and great critical acclaim, Criminal returns with four new cases, four new suspects and one room that changes everything. Prepare for bold stories, some surprises, and a completely innovative take on the police procedural.

The Devil All The Time (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

In an explosive Midwestern Gothic tale spanning two decades, sinister characters converge around young Arvin Russell as he fights the evil forces that threaten him and everything he loves. Based on Donald Ray Pollock’s award-winning novel.

MeatEater (Season 9) (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

Steve’s latest hunt-to-table adventures include eventful trips to Colorado, Texas and Wyoming — where he prepares savory dishes.

The Paramedic (NETFLIX FILM)

After an accident puts him in a wheelchair, Ángel decides to get even with those who betrayed him, particularly the woman who left when he needed her.

Signs (Season 2) (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

As Trela struggles with personal trauma, Ada takes over his responsibilities at the station. Meanwhile, a mysterious stranger comes to town.

Sing On! (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

Hosted by the hilarious and talented Tituss Burgess, this eight-episode series is a karaoke-lover’s dream. In each themed episode, six contestants belt out the biggest hits from that genre while being judged by a vocal analyzer comparing their vocal performance to the original artist’s. The more they sing in tune, the more cash they add to a collective jackpot worth up to $60,000. The first round is worth $10,000 and lyrics are randomly assigned so contestants must be ready for anything – the highest scoring contestant moves on, while the remaining singers vote one fellow contestant out. For five more rounds, the stakes get higher and the jackpot gets bigger, and the final two contestants face off in a head-to-head battle to win the grand prize. Perfect for an at-home sing-a-long, viewers of all ages will find themselves off the couch, belting their favorite tunes and having a sing-off of their own.

September 17

Dragon’s Dogma (NETFLIX ANIME)

Resurrected as an Arisen, Ethan sets out to vanquish the Dragon that took his heart, but with every demon he battles, the more he loses his humanity.

The Last Word (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

In the aftermath of her husband’s death, a woman unexpectedly finds a new source of energy and a lust for life – as she becomes a professional eulogist to the surprise of her family and friends.

September 18

American Barbecue Showdown (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

American Barbecue Showdown is an eight episode food competition series that follows the country’s best backyard smokers and competitive barbecuers as they compete for the title of American Barbecue Champion. The series is hosted by Rutledge Wood and Lyric Lewis, with judging duties falling on barbecue legends Kevin Bludso and Melissa Cookston. Each episode, Kevin and Melissa will task the cookers with a challenge that will test their barbecue skills in ways they couldn’t possibly imagine. From unique meats to old school techniques, they will have to prove they have the skills to smoke another day.

Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous (NETFLIX FAMILY)

Six teens attending an adventure camp on the opposite side of Isla Nublar must band together to survive when dinosaurs wreak havoc on the island.

Ratched (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

This dramatic prequel to One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest follows the character Nurse Ratched.

September 21

A Love Song for Latasha (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY)

Latasha Harlins was 15 when she was wrongfully killed by Soon Ja Du, 13 days after the brutal beating of Rodney King. Du was found guilty of voluntary manslaughter but received no jail time. The death of Latasha was a leading catalyst for the 1992 LA Riots.

September 22

Chico Bon Bon: Monkey with a Tool Belt (Season 3) (NETFLIX FAMILY)

It’s another season of solving problems for monkey mechanic Chico Bon Bon and his Fix-It Force.

Jack Whitehall: Travels with My Father (Season 4) (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

Jovial comic Jack Whitehall and his stuffy father, Michael, chronicle more travel misadventures in another season of this unscripted comedy.

The Playbook (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY)

The Playbook profiles legendary coaches as they share the rules they live by to achieve success in sports and in life. Through emotional and in-depth interviews, each coach reveals the critical moments in their personal lives and careers that ultimately helped form their coaching philosophies. Featured coaches include the Los Angeles Clippers’ Doc Rivers; two-time FIFA World Cup-winning coach Jill Ellis, the winningest coach in U.S. soccer history; Premier League’s José Mourinho, one of the most decorated football managers of all time; Serena Williams’ famed tennis coach, Patrick Mouratoglou; and hall of fame basketball player and coach Dawn Staley. The Playbook is produced by SpringHill Company, Delirio Films and Boardwalk Pictures.

Mighty Express (NETFLIX FAMILY)

In a playful world crisscrossed by railway tracks, a team of locomotives and their kid pals keep things moving and get deliveries through no matter what!

Kiss the Ground

September 23

Enola Holmes (NETFLIX FILM)

When Enola Holmes — Sherlock’s teen sister — discovers her mother missing, she sets off to find her, becoming a super-sleuth in her own right as she outwits her famous brother and unravels a dangerous conspiracy around a mysterious young Lord.

Waiting…

September 24

The Chef Show (Season 2) (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY)

The Chef Show returns for another season as Jon Favreau (Director/actor) and award-winning Chef Roy Choi come back together to continue learning, sharing, and celebrating different flavors, cultures and people. The two friends explore new recipes, collaborate with big names in the culinary world, and connect over their shared passion for bringing people together over a delicious meal.

Real Steel

September 25

A Perfect Crime (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY)

In April 1991, Detlev Rohwedder, the head of Treuhand, the East German Privatization and Restructuring Agency, was assassinated in Dusseldorf. An inspection of the scene revealed three cartridge cases, a plastic chair, a towel and a letter claiming responsibility by the Red Army Faction (RAF), a radical left terrorist group that killed 33 people between 1971 and 1993. To this day, the assassin has never been identified.

Country-Ish (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

Country-Ish follows country singer Coffey Anderson and his hip-hop dancer wife Criscilla as they raise their children and navigate their opposite country vs. city perspectives of life and parenting. They’ve amassed a large social following with videos reaching more than 50 million people who fall in love with their family. Perfectly relatable—and at the same time filled with one-of-a-kind humor and heart – each half house episode highlights their unique personalities as they navigate everyday life in a far-from-the-country locale – Los Angeles.

The School Nurse Files (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

Eun-young might seem like an ordinary school nurse, but behind her mundane appearance is her supernatural ability to see monsters (ectoplasm) as jelly figures. When she’s appointed to a new high school, she quickly discovers mysterious secrets that threaten the students and fights alongside her fellow teacher In-pyo, the handsome heir to the school.

Sneakerheads (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

Devin (Allen Maldonado), a former sneakerhead turned stay-at-home dad, gets back in the game only to quickly find himself five G’s in the hole after falling for one of old friend Bobby’s (Andrew Bachelor) get-rich-quick schemes. Desperate to get his money back before his wife finds out he’s fallen off the wagon, Devin enlists the help of a ragtag group of fellow shoe lovers on his global hunt for the elusive “Zeroes,” the holy grail of hard-to-find kicks.

Nasty C

September 26

The Good Place (Season 4)

September 27

Bad Teacher

Van Helsing (Season 4)

September 28

Whose Vote Counts, Explained (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

Fears about the voting process being rigged — by powerful donors and corporations, gerrymandering, the Electoral College, voter suppression, fraud at the ballot box, and the ways votes are counted — are untangled in this docuseries.

September 29

Michelle Buteau: Welcome to Buteaupia (NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL)

Michelle Buteau, the scene stealing queen of Netflix, delivers the night out we all need right now in her uproariously funny new special Michelle Buteau: Welcome to Buteaupia . Letting loose with a goblet of frosé in hand, she delivers a dynamic hour of comedy that delves into parenthood, cultural difference, and the overlooked value of short men. Her refreshingly honest approach reminds us to appreciate government workers named Otis and, most importantly, that character counts. Michelle Buteau: Welcome to Buteaupia is produced by Page Hurwitz and Wanda Sykes for Push It Productions. Hurwitz also serves as director. The special premieres globally on Netflix on September 29, 2020.

Welcome to Sudden Death

September 30

American Murder: The Family Next Door (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY)

In 2018, 34-year-old Shanann Watts and her two young daughters went missing in Frederick, Colorado. As heartbreaking details emerged, their story made headlines worldwide. Told entirely through archival footage that includes social media posts, law enforcement recordings, text messages and never-before-seen home videos, director Jenny Popplewell pieces together an immersive and truthful examination of a police investigation and a disintegrating marriage. American Murder: The Family Next Door is the first film to give a voice to the victims.