November is looking to be a massive month for Netflix, from new blockbuster films, new seasons of some of their marquee shows, and several new series from some of the best names in the business. Netflix's Emmy-winning hit The Crown is returning for Season 5, with Imelda Staunton taking over from Claire Foy and Olivia Colman as Queen Elizabeth II, alongside a cast that also includes Jonathan Pryce, Elizabeth Debicki, Lesley Manville, and Dominic West. Dead to Me, the acclaimed dark comedy starring Christina Applegate and Linda Cardellini will also be returning after a two-and-a-half-year absence, for its third and final season. Another highly anticipated title coming this November is the new series Wednesday, a new live-action Addams Family series from Tim Burton, starring Jenna Ortega as the death-obsessed pig-tailed daughter of Gomez and Morticia. Plenty of new films will also be hitting the streaming service in November including Falling for Christmas, a holiday-centric romantic comedy starring Lindsay Lohan. There are also plenty of great new films that are fun for the whole family including the fantasy adventure Slumberland starring Jason Momoa, My Father's Dragon from Cartoon Saloon, and the highly anticipated sequel Enola Holmes 2 featuring the return of Millie Bobby Brown in the titular role and Henry Cavill as her older brother Sherlock. Other exciting new titles include the workplace comedy series Blockbuster, the Florence Pugh-led gothic drama The Wonder, and the mystery thriller series 1899, which hails from the creators of the acclaimed Netflix series Dark.
Check out the list below to see when these titles and more are coming to Netflix this November.
Coming Soon:
The Last Dolphin King
Available November 1:
Gabby's Dollhouse: Season 6
The Takeover
Young Royals: Season 2
Attack on Finland
The Bad Guys
The Bodyguard
Dennis the Menace
Dolphin Tale
Key & Peele: Season 1
Key & Peele: Season 2
Key & Peele: Season 3
The Legend of Zorro
The Little Rascals
The Little Rascals Save the Day
Man on a Ledge
The Mask of Zorro
Mile 22
Moneyball
Notting Hill
Oblivion
The Pink Panther
The Pink Panther 2
Still Alice
Think Like a Man
Top Gear: Season 31
Training Day
Up in the Air
Available November 2:
The Final Score
Killer Sally
Available November 3:
Blockbuster
The Dragon Prince: Season 4
Panayotis Pascot: Almost
Available November 4:
Buying Beverly Hills
Ẹlẹṣin Ọba: The King's Horseman
Enola Holmes 2
The Fabulous
Lookism
Manifest: Season 4 Part 1
Available November 5:
Orgasm Inc: The Story of OneTaste
Available November 6:
Captain Phillips
Available November 7:
Deepa & Anoop: Season 2
Available November 8:
Behind Every Star
The Claus Family 2
Minions & More Volume 2
Neal Brennan: Blocks
Triviaverse
Available November 9:
Angels & Demons
The Crown: Season 5
FIFA Uncovered
The Railway Man
The Soccer Football Movie
Available November 10:
Falling for Christmas
Lost Bullet 2
Love Never Lies: Destination Sardinia
State of Alabama vs. Brittany Smith
Warrior Nun: Season 2
Available November 11:
Ancient Apocalypse
Capturing the Killer Nurse
Don't Leave
Down to Earth with Zac Efron: Season 2: Down Under
Goosebumps
Is That Black Enough for You?!?
Laguna Beach: Seasons 1-2
Monica, O My Darling
My Father's Dragon
Available November 14:
Stutz
Teletubbies
Available November 15:
Deon Cole: Charleen’s Boy
Johanna Nordström: Call the Police
Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous: Hidden Adventure
Run for the Money
Available November 16:
In Her Hands
The Lost Lotteries
Mind Your Manners
Off Track
Racionais MC's: From the Streets of São Paulo
The Wonder
Available November 17:
1899
Bantú Mama
Christmas with You
Dead to Me: Season 3
I Am Vanessa Guillen
Pepsi, Where's My Jet?
Available November 18:
The Cuphead Show!: Part 3
Elite: Season 6
The Great British Baking Show: Holidays: Season 5
Inside Job: Part 2
Reign Supreme
Slumberland
Somebody
The Violence Action
Available November 21:
My Little Pony: Winter Wishday
StoryBots: Answer Time
Available November 22:
LEGO: City Adventures: Season 4
Trevor Noah: I Wish You Would
Available November 23:
The Boxtrolls
Blood, Sex & Royalty
Christmas on Mistletoe Farm
Lesson Plan
The Swimmers
Taco Chronicles: Cross the Border
The Unbroken Voice
Wednesday
Who's a Good Boy?
Available November 24:
First Love
The Noel Diary
Southpaw
The Vanishing
Tyler Perry's Temptation: Confessions of a Marriage Counselor
Available November 25:
Blood & Water: Season 3
Ghislaine Maxwell: Filthy Rich
Available November 28:
The Action Pack Saves Christmas
Available November 29:
The Creature Cases: Season 2
Crime Scene: The Texas Killing Fields
Romesh Ranganathan: The Cynic
Available November 30:
A Man of Action
My Name Is Vendetta
The Lost Patient
Snack VS. Chef
Take Your Pills: Xanax