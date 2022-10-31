New seasons of 'The Crown' and 'Dead to Me' are just some of the titles coming to Netflix this November

November is looking to be a massive month for Netflix, from new blockbuster films, new seasons of some of their marquee shows, and several new series from some of the best names in the business. Netflix's Emmy-winning hit The Crown is returning for Season 5, with Imelda Staunton taking over from Claire Foy and Olivia Colman as Queen Elizabeth II, alongside a cast that also includes Jonathan Pryce, Elizabeth Debicki, Lesley Manville, and Dominic West. Dead to Me, the acclaimed dark comedy starring Christina Applegate and Linda Cardellini will also be returning after a two-and-a-half-year absence, for its third and final season. Another highly anticipated title coming this November is the new series Wednesday, a new live-action Addams Family series from Tim Burton, starring Jenna Ortega as the death-obsessed pig-tailed daughter of Gomez and Morticia. Plenty of new films will also be hitting the streaming service in November including Falling for Christmas, a holiday-centric romantic comedy starring Lindsay Lohan. There are also plenty of great new films that are fun for the whole family including the fantasy adventure Slumberland starring Jason Momoa, My Father's Dragon from Cartoon Saloon, and the highly anticipated sequel Enola Holmes 2 featuring the return of Millie Bobby Brown in the titular role and Henry Cavill as her older brother Sherlock. Other exciting new titles include the workplace comedy series Blockbuster, the Florence Pugh-led gothic drama The Wonder, and the mystery thriller series 1899, which hails from the creators of the acclaimed Netflix series Dark.

Check out the list below to see when these titles and more are coming to Netflix this November.

Coming Soon:

The Last Dolphin King

Available November 1:

Gabby's Dollhouse: Season 6

The Takeover

Young Royals: Season 2

Attack on Finland

The Bad Guys

The Bodyguard

Dennis the Menace

Dolphin Tale

Key & Peele: Season 1

Key & Peele: Season 2

Key & Peele: Season 3

The Legend of Zorro

The Little Rascals

The Little Rascals Save the Day

Man on a Ledge

The Mask of Zorro

Mile 22

Moneyball

Notting Hill

Oblivion

The Pink Panther

The Pink Panther 2

Still Alice

Think Like a Man

Top Gear: Season 31

Training Day

Up in the Air

Available November 2:

The Final Score

Killer Sally

Available November 3:

Blockbuster

The Dragon Prince: Season 4

Panayotis Pascot: Almost

Available November 4:

Buying Beverly Hills

Ẹlẹṣin Ọba: The King's Horseman

Enola Holmes 2

The Fabulous

Lookism

Manifest: Season 4 Part 1

Available November 5:

Orgasm Inc: The Story of OneTaste

Available November 6:

Captain Phillips

Available November 7:

Deepa & Anoop: Season 2

Available November 8:

Behind Every Star

The Claus Family 2

Minions & More Volume 2

Neal Brennan: Blocks

Triviaverse

Available November 9:

Angels & Demons

The Crown: Season 5

FIFA Uncovered

The Railway Man

The Soccer Football Movie

Available November 10:

Falling for Christmas

Lost Bullet 2

Love Never Lies: Destination Sardinia

State of Alabama vs. Brittany Smith

Warrior Nun: Season 2

Available November 11:

Ancient Apocalypse

Capturing the Killer Nurse

Don't Leave

Down to Earth with Zac Efron: Season 2: Down Under

Goosebumps

Is That Black Enough for You?!?

Laguna Beach: Seasons 1-2

Monica, O My Darling

My Father's Dragon

Available November 14:

Stutz

Teletubbies

Available November 15:

Deon Cole: Charleen’s Boy

Johanna Nordström: Call the Police

Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous: Hidden Adventure

Run for the Money

Available November 16:

In Her Hands

The Lost Lotteries

Mind Your Manners

Off Track

Racionais MC's: From the Streets of São Paulo

The Wonder

Available November 17:

1899

Bantú Mama

Christmas with You

Dead to Me: Season 3

I Am Vanessa Guillen

Pepsi, Where's My Jet?

Available November 18:

The Cuphead Show!: Part 3

Elite: Season 6

The Great British Baking Show: Holidays: Season 5

Inside Job: Part 2

Reign Supreme

Slumberland

Somebody

The Violence Action

Available November 21:

My Little Pony: Winter Wishday

StoryBots: Answer Time

Available November 22:

LEGO: City Adventures: Season 4

Trevor Noah: I Wish You Would

Available November 23:

The Boxtrolls

Blood, Sex & Royalty

Christmas on Mistletoe Farm

Lesson Plan

The Swimmers

Taco Chronicles: Cross the Border

The Unbroken Voice

Wednesday

Who's a Good Boy?

Available November 24:

First Love

The Noel Diary

Southpaw

The Vanishing

Tyler Perry's Temptation: Confessions of a Marriage Counselor

Available November 25:

Blood & Water: Season 3

Ghislaine Maxwell: Filthy Rich

Available November 28:

The Action Pack Saves Christmas

Available November 29:

The Creature Cases: Season 2

Crime Scene: The Texas Killing Fields

Romesh Ranganathan: The Cynic

Available November 30:

A Man of Action

My Name Is Vendetta

The Lost Patient

Snack VS. Chef

Take Your Pills: Xanax