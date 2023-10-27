November kicks off the start of the holiday season, and Netflix has plenty of treats that viewers will be able to stream throughout the month, including new seasons of hit series, exciting new movies from acclaimed filmmakers, addicting new reality TV shows, engaging and gripping documentaries, and some stellar new anime.
Shawn Levy is teaming up with acclaimed screenwriter Steven Knight for All the Light We Cannot See. The limited series is based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning novel by Anthony Doerr and follows the story of two teenagers who cross paths in occupied France during World War II. Louis Hofmann and newcomer Aria Mia Loberti lead a cast that also includes Academy Award nominee and Emmy winner Mark Ruffalo and Emmy nominee Hugh Laurie.
It's the beginning of the end for Netflix's Emmy-winning series The Crown, as the first four episodes of the sixth and final season will premiere this November. Imelda Staunton, Jonathan Pryce, Lesley Manville, Dominic West, and Elizabeth Debicki return this season with series newcomers Ed McVey and Meg Bellamy taking on the coveted roles of Prince William and Catherine Middleton.
Bryan Lee O'Malley's beloved series of graphic novels, Scott Pilgrim, is being brought to life once more, this time as the anime seriesScott Pilgrim Takes Off. Nearly the entire cast of Edgar Wright's 2010 live-action film, Scott Pilgrim vs. the World, will be reprising their roles for this new adaptation. The 2010 film will also be available to stream on Netflix at the top of the month.
Netflix will also be bringing some exciting new films includingDavid Fincher's The Killer, starring Michael Fassbender as a skilled hitman;Nyad, an inspiring biopic starring Annette Bening as Diana Nyad who attempts to become the first person to ever swim from Cuba to Florida; andRustin, which stars Colman Domingo as the real-life civil rights activist Bayard Rustin.
Netflix also will be streaming new films that will be fun for the whole family including the animated adventure Leo, starring Adam Sandler as an aging lizard and class pet, who escapes the classroom to help his students; and Family Switch, a body-swapping comedy starring Jennifer Garner, Ed Helms, Brady Noon, and Wednesday star Emma Myers.
Other big titles making their way to Netflix in November include Squid Game: The Challenge, a reality TV take on the 2021 Netflix sensation; the biographical documentary Sly, which has Sylvester Stallone telling the inspiring story behind his success; andBlue Eye Samurai, a new adult animated series from Blade Runner 2049 scribe Michael Green and Amber Noizumi.
Coming Soon:
Elena Knows (AR) -- NETFLIX FILM
The Railway Men (IN) -- NETFLIX SERIES
Replacing Chef Chico (PH) -- NETFLIX SERIES
Available November 1:
Hurricane Season (MX) -- NETFLIX FILM
Locked In (UK) -- NETFLIX FILM
Mysteries of the Faith -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Nuovo Olimpo (IT) -- NETFLIX FILM
Till Murder Do Us Part: Soering vs. Haysom (DE) -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Wingwomen (FR) -- NETFLIX FILM
13 Going on 30
13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi
60 Days In: Season 5
The Addams Family
The Big Lebowski
The Change-Up
Desperado
Downsizing
Drag Me to Hell
Love in the Wild: Season 1
Madea's Family Reunion
The Mummy (2017)
Paul Blart: Mall Cop
Paul Blart: Mall Cop 2
Pitch Perfect
The Scorpion King
Scott Pilgrim vs. the World
Sherlock Gnomes
Six Feet Under: Seasons 1-5
Sixteen Candles
The Social Network
Ted 2
Victorious: Season 3
Whiplash
Available November 2:
All the Light We Cannot See -- NETFLIX SERIES
Cigarette Girl (ID) -- NETFLIX SERIES
Higuita: The Way of the Scorpion (CO) -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Onimusha (JP) -- NETFLIX ANIME
Unicorn Academy (CA) -- NETFLIX FAMILY
Available November 3:
BLUE EYE SAMURAI -- NETFLIX ADULT ANIMATION
Daily Dose of Sunshine (KR) -- NETFLIX SERIES
Erin & Aaron: Season 1
Ferry: The Series (BE) -- NETFLIX SERIES
NYAD -- NETFLIX FILM
Selling Sunset: Season 7 -- NETFLIX SERIES
Sly -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
The Tailor: Season 3 (TR) -- NETFLIX SERIES
Vacaciones de verano (ES) -- NETFLIX FILM
Available November 4:
The Amazing Race: Season 17
The Amazing Race: Season 31
Insidious: The Red Door
Lopez vs. Lopez: Season 1
Available November 7:
Face Off: Seasons 4-5
The Improv: 60 and Still Standing -- NETFLIX COMEDY
Available November 8:
The Billionaire, the Butler and the Boyfriend (FR) -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
The Claus Family 3 (BE) -- NETFLIX FILM
Cyberbunker: The Criminal Underworld (DE) -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Escaping Twin Flames -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Robbie Williams (UK) -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Available November 9:
Akuma Kun (JP) -- NETFLIX ANIME
Temple of Film: 100 Years of the Egyptian Theatre -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Available November 10:
At the Moment (TW) -- NETFLIX SERIES
The Killer -- NETFLIX FILM
Team Ninja Warrior: Season 2
Available November 11:
Laguna Beach: Season 3
Available November 14:
Criminal Code (BZ) -- NETFLIX SERIES
How to Become a Mob Boss -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
The Netflix Cup: Swing to Survive -- NETFLIX LIVE EVENT
Suburræterna (IT) -- NETFLIX SERIES
Available November 15:
Feedback (PL) -- NETFLIX SERIES
First Wives Club: Seasons 1-3
Matt Rife: Natural Selection -- NETFLIX COMEDY
Million Dollar Decorators: Season 1
Available November 16:
Best. Christmas. Ever! -- NETFLIX FILM
The Crown: Season 6 Part 1 (UK) -- NETFLIX SERIES
Downton Abbey
Harriet
In Love and Deep Water (JP) -- NETFLIX FILM
Lone Survivor
Available November 17:
All-Time High (FR) -- NETFLIX FILM
Believer 2 (KR) -- NETFLIX FILM
CoComelon Lane -- NETFLIX FAMILY
The Dads -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
The Queenstown Kings (ZA) -- NETFLIX FILM
Rustin -- NETFLIX FILM
Sagrada Familia: Season 2 (ES) -- NETFLIX SERIES
Scott Pilgrim Takes Off -- NETFLIX ANIME
Stamped from the Beginning -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Available November 20:
Shahs of Sunset: Seasons 1-2
Available November 21:
Leo -- NETFLIX FAMILY
Available November 22:
Crime Diaries: The Celebrity Stylist (CO) -- NETFLIX FILM
High on the Hog: How African American Cuisine Transformed America: Season 2 -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Squid Game: The Challenge -- NETFLIX SERIES - New episodes released weekly, through December 6
Available November 23:
Love Island USA: Season 3
My Daemon (JP) -- NETFLIX ANIME
My Little Pony: Make Your Mark: Chapter 6 -- NETFLIX FAMILY
Available November 24:
A Nearly Normal Family (SE) -- NETFLIX SERIES
DOI BOY (TH) -- NETFLIX FILM
I Don't Expect Anyone to Believe Me (MX) -- NETFLIX FILM
Last Call for Istanbul (TR) -- NETFLIX FILM
My Demon (KR) -- NETFLIX SERIES
Wedding Games (BR) -- NETFLIX FILM
Available November 27:
Go Dog Go: Season 4 -- NETFLIX FAMILY