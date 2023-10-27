November kicks off the start of the holiday season, and Netflix has plenty of treats that viewers will be able to stream throughout the month, including new seasons of hit series, exciting new movies from acclaimed filmmakers, addicting new reality TV shows, engaging and gripping documentaries, and some stellar new anime.

Shawn Levy is teaming up with acclaimed screenwriter Steven Knight for All the Light We Cannot See. The limited series is based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning novel by Anthony Doerr and follows the story of two teenagers who cross paths in occupied France during World War II. Louis Hofmann and newcomer Aria Mia Loberti lead a cast that also includes Academy Award nominee and Emmy winner Mark Ruffalo and Emmy nominee Hugh Laurie.

It's the beginning of the end for Netflix's Emmy-winning series The Crown, as the first four episodes of the sixth and final season will premiere this November. Imelda Staunton, Jonathan Pryce, Lesley Manville, Dominic West, and Elizabeth Debicki return this season with series newcomers Ed McVey and Meg Bellamy taking on the coveted roles of Prince William and Catherine Middleton.

Bryan Lee O'Malley's beloved series of graphic novels, Scott Pilgrim, is being brought to life once more, this time as the anime seriesScott Pilgrim Takes Off. Nearly the entire cast of Edgar Wright's 2010 live-action film, Scott Pilgrim vs. the World, will be reprising their roles for this new adaptation. The 2010 film will also be available to stream on Netflix at the top of the month.

Netflix will also be bringing some exciting new films includingDavid Fincher's The Killer, starring Michael Fassbender as a skilled hitman;Nyad, an inspiring biopic starring Annette Bening as Diana Nyad who attempts to become the first person to ever swim from Cuba to Florida; andRustin, which stars Colman Domingo as the real-life civil rights activist Bayard Rustin.

Netflix also will be streaming new films that will be fun for the whole family including the animated adventure Leo, starring Adam Sandler as an aging lizard and class pet, who escapes the classroom to help his students; and Family Switch, a body-swapping comedy starring Jennifer Garner, Ed Helms, Brady Noon, and Wednesday star Emma Myers.

Other big titles making their way to Netflix in November include Squid Game: The Challenge, a reality TV take on the 2021 Netflix sensation; the biographical documentary Sly, which has Sylvester Stallone telling the inspiring story behind his success; andBlue Eye Samurai, a new adult animated series from Blade Runner 2049 scribe Michael Green and Amber Noizumi.

Coming Soon:

Elena Knows (AR) -- NETFLIX FILM

The Railway Men (IN) -- NETFLIX SERIES

Replacing Chef Chico (PH) -- NETFLIX SERIES

Available November 1:

Hurricane Season (MX) -- NETFLIX FILM

Locked In (UK) -- NETFLIX FILM

Mysteries of the Faith -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Nuovo Olimpo (IT) -- NETFLIX FILM

Till Murder Do Us Part: Soering vs. Haysom (DE) -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Wingwomen (FR) -- NETFLIX FILM

13 Going on 30

13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi

60 Days In: Season 5

The Addams Family

The Big Lebowski

The Change-Up

Desperado

Downsizing

Drag Me to Hell

Love in the Wild: Season 1

Madea's Family Reunion

The Mummy (2017)

Paul Blart: Mall Cop

Paul Blart: Mall Cop 2

Pitch Perfect

The Scorpion King

Scott Pilgrim vs. the World

Sherlock Gnomes

Six Feet Under: Seasons 1-5

Sixteen Candles

The Social Network

Ted 2

Victorious: Season 3

Whiplash

Available November 2:

All the Light We Cannot See -- NETFLIX SERIES

Cigarette Girl (ID) -- NETFLIX SERIES

Higuita: The Way of the Scorpion (CO) -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Onimusha (JP) -- NETFLIX ANIME

Unicorn Academy (CA) -- NETFLIX FAMILY

Available November 3:

BLUE EYE SAMURAI -- NETFLIX ADULT ANIMATION

Daily Dose of Sunshine (KR) -- NETFLIX SERIES

Erin & Aaron: Season 1

Ferry: The Series (BE) -- NETFLIX SERIES

NYAD -- NETFLIX FILM

Selling Sunset: Season 7 -- NETFLIX SERIES

Sly -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

The Tailor: Season 3 (TR) -- NETFLIX SERIES

Vacaciones de verano (ES) -- NETFLIX FILM

Available November 4:

The Amazing Race: Season 17

The Amazing Race: Season 31

Insidious: The Red Door

Lopez vs. Lopez: Season 1

Available November 7:

Face Off: Seasons 4-5

The Improv: 60 and Still Standing -- NETFLIX COMEDY

Available November 8:

The Billionaire, the Butler and the Boyfriend (FR) -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

The Claus Family 3 (BE) -- NETFLIX FILM

Cyberbunker: The Criminal Underworld (DE) -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Escaping Twin Flames -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Robbie Williams (UK) -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Available November 9:

Akuma Kun (JP) -- NETFLIX ANIME

Temple of Film: 100 Years of the Egyptian Theatre -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Available November 10:

At the Moment (TW) -- NETFLIX SERIES

The Killer -- NETFLIX FILM

Team Ninja Warrior: Season 2

Available November 11:

Laguna Beach: Season 3

Available November 14:

Criminal Code (BZ) -- NETFLIX SERIES

How to Become a Mob Boss -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

The Netflix Cup: Swing to Survive -- NETFLIX LIVE EVENT

Suburræterna (IT) -- NETFLIX SERIES

Available November 15:

Feedback (PL) -- NETFLIX SERIES

First Wives Club: Seasons 1-3

Matt Rife: Natural Selection -- NETFLIX COMEDY

Million Dollar Decorators: Season 1

Available November 16:

Best. Christmas. Ever! -- NETFLIX FILM

The Crown: Season 6 Part 1 (UK) -- NETFLIX SERIES

Downton Abbey

Harriet

In Love and Deep Water (JP) -- NETFLIX FILM

Lone Survivor

Available November 17:

All-Time High (FR) -- NETFLIX FILM

Believer 2 (KR) -- NETFLIX FILM

CoComelon Lane -- NETFLIX FAMILY

The Dads -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

The Queenstown Kings (ZA) -- NETFLIX FILM

Rustin -- NETFLIX FILM

Sagrada Familia: Season 2 (ES) -- NETFLIX SERIES

Scott Pilgrim Takes Off -- NETFLIX ANIME

Stamped from the Beginning -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Available November 20:

Shahs of Sunset: Seasons 1-2

Available November 21:

Leo -- NETFLIX FAMILY

Available November 22:

Crime Diaries: The Celebrity Stylist (CO) -- NETFLIX FILM

High on the Hog: How African American Cuisine Transformed America: Season 2 -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Squid Game: The Challenge -- NETFLIX SERIES - New episodes released weekly, through December 6

Available November 23:

Love Island USA: Season 3

My Daemon (JP) -- NETFLIX ANIME

My Little Pony: Make Your Mark: Chapter 6 -- NETFLIX FAMILY

Available November 24:

A Nearly Normal Family (SE) -- NETFLIX SERIES

DOI BOY (TH) -- NETFLIX FILM

I Don't Expect Anyone to Believe Me (MX) -- NETFLIX FILM

Last Call for Istanbul (TR) -- NETFLIX FILM

My Demon (KR) -- NETFLIX SERIES

Wedding Games (BR) -- NETFLIX FILM

Available November 27:

Go Dog Go: Season 4 -- NETFLIX FAMILY