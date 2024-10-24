November is nearly here, and you know what that means...It's the start of the holiday season. So whether you're spending time with your loved ones for Thanksgiving or getting ready to sing along to Mariah Carey on the radio, you may also be looking for something to watch on the side. Luckily, Netflix has you covered with their exciting slate of titles arriving in November 2024.

Coming Soon:

A Man on the Inside -- NETFLIX SERIES

The Later Daters -- NETFLIX SERIES

Mononoke The Movie: The Phantom in the Rain (JP) -- NETFLIX ANIME

The Trunk (KR) -- NETFLIX SERIES

Available November 1:

Barbie Mysteries: The Great Horse Chase -- NETFLIX FAMILY

It's All Over: The Kiss That Changed Spanish Football (ES) -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

60 Days In: Season 7

A Paris Christmas Waltz

Fall Into Winter

Free State of Jones

Goosebumps

Hunter X Hunter: The Last Mission

Hunter X Hunter : Phantom Rouge

The Infiltrator

Just Go With It

Let Go (2024)

Love in the Wild: Season 2

Maid in Manhattan

Mr. Peabody & Sherman

Oblivion

One Piece (Season 22)

Pompeii

The Scorpion King

Sixteen Candles

Superbad

The Whale

Whiplash

Whitney

Available November 5:

Dirty Jobs: Seasons 1-2

Love Village: Season 2 (JP) -- NETFLIX SERIES

Available November 6:

'Meet Me Next Christmas'

In pursuit of a fairytale romance with the man of her dreams, Layla must race through New York City to get her hands on the hottest ticket in town: the sold out Pentatonix Christmas Eve Concert.

Also available November 6:

Love Is Blind: Argentina (AR) -- NETFLIX SERIES

Pedro Páramo (MX) -- NETFLIX FILM

Available November 7:

'Outer Banks' Season 4: Part 2

Buried secrets surface as the Pogues race to find a legendary artifact — with a dangerous gang of rival treasure hunters hot on their trail.

Also available November 7:

10 Days of a Curious Man (TR) -- NETFLIX FILM

Born for the Spotlight (TW) -- NETFLIX SERIES

Countdown: Paul vs. Tyson -- NETFLIX SPORTS SERIES

Face Off: Seasons 6-8

Available November 8:

A Holiday Engagement

Bank Under Siege (ES) -- NETFLIX SERIES

The Cage (FR) -- NETFLIX SERIES

The Christmas Trap

Investigation Alien -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

My Dad's Christmas Date

Mr. Plankton (KR) -- NETFLIX SERIES

Vijay 69 (IN) -- NETFLIX FILM

Umjolo: The Gone Girl (ZA) -- NETFLIX FILM

Available November 9:

'Arcane' Season 2: Act I

Jinx’s attack on the Council sets the stage for a dire escalation of the conflict between Piltover and Zaun.

Also available November 9:

The Lost City

Available November 10:

Focus

Available November 11:

Available November 12:

Fast and Furious 1-6

Close

We still have some time to go until the next chapter in the Fast and Furious saga hits theaters, but in case you're looking for some "family" entertainment this Thanksgiving season, you'll be able to enjoy the first six Fast movies, which will become available to stream on Netflix, including The Fast and the Furious, 2 Fast, 2 Furious, The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift, Fast & Furious, Fast Five, and Fast & Furious 6. The franchise stars Vin Diesel, Paul Walker, Dwayne "The Rock Johnson, Tyrese Gibson, Michelle Rodriquez, Ludacris, Jordana Brewster, Gal Gadot, Sung Kang, and Lucas Black.

Available November 12:

Adrienne Iapalucci: Dark Queen -- NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

Rhythm + Flow: Brazil (BR) -- NETFLIX SERIES

Available November 13:

'EMILIA PÉREZ'

From renegade auteur Jacques Audiard comes Emilia Pérez, an audacious fever dream that defies genres and expectations. Through liberating song and dance and bold visuals, this odyssey follows the journey of four remarkable women in Mexico, each pursuing their own happiness. The fearsome cartel leader Emilia (Karla Sofía Gascón) enlists Rita (Zoe Saldaña), an unappreciated lawyer stuck in a dead-end job, to help fake her death so that Emilia can finally live authentically as her true self.

'Hot Frosty'

Two years after losing her husband, Kathy magically brings a handsome snowman to life! Through his naïveté, the snowman helps Kathy to laugh, feel and love again, as the two fall for each other just in time for the holidays...and before he melts.

Available November 13:

The Mothers of Penguins (PL) -- NETFLIX SERIES

Return of the King: The Fall and Rise of Elvis Presley -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Sisters' Feud (MX) -- NETFLIX SERIES

SPRINT Part 2 -- NETFLIX SPORTS SERIES

Available November 14:

Beyond Goodbye (JP) -- NETFLIX SERIES

The Fairly OddParents: A New Wish

The Lost Children (CO) -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Available November 15:

'Cobra Kai' Season 6: Part 2

With Cobra Kai eliminated from the Valley, our senseis and students must decide if and how they will compete in the Sekai Taikai — the world championships of karate.

'Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson'

Netflix and Most Valuable Promotions (MVP) present a heavyweight boxing mega-event headlined by The Problem Child, Jake “El Gallo” Paul (9-1, 6 KOs) vs. the Baddest Man on the Planet, Mike Tyson (50-6, 44 KOs). Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson will stream live globally, exclusively on Netflix on Friday, November 15, 2024 from the 80,000-seat capacity AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, home of the NFL’s Dallas Cowboys. Matchroom’s undisputed super lightweight world champion Katie Taylor (23-1, 6 KOs) will defend her undisputed title over 10, two-minute rounds against boxing trailblazer and unified featherweight world champion Amanda “The Real Deal” Serrano (46-2-1, 30 KOs) in the most anticipated rematch in women’s boxing history.

Also available November 15:

A.P. Bio: Seasons 1-4

Million Dollar Decorators: Season 2

Available November 16:

Arcane: Season 2, Act II -- NETFLIX SERIES (new episode)

Available November 18:

Wonderoos: Season 2 -- NETFLIX FAMILY

Available November 19:

UNT. Adam Ray / Dr. Comedy Phil Special -- NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

Zombieverse: New Blood (KR) -- NETFLIX SERIES

Available November 20:

Adoration (IT) -- NETFLIX SERIES

Buy Now: The Shopping Conspiracy (GB) -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

GTMAX (FR) -- NETFLIX FILM

The Merry Gentlemen -- NETFLIX FILM

Our Oceans (GB) -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Rhythm + Flow: Season 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES

Shahs of Sunset: Seasons 3-4

Available November 21:

Maybe Baby 2 (DK) -- NETFLIX FILM

Tokyo Override (JP) -- NETFLIX ANIME

Available November 22:

'JOY'

Joy tells the remarkable true story behind the ground-breaking birth of Louise Joy Brown in 1978, the world’s first ‘test-tube- baby’, and the tireless 10-year journey to make it possible. Told through the perspective of Jean Purdy, a young nurse and embryologist, who joined forces with scientist Robert Edwards and surgeon Patrick Steptoe to unlock the puzzle of infertility by pioneering in vitro fertilisation (IVF). The film celebrates the power of perseverance and the wonders of science as it follows this maverick trio of visionaries who overcame tremendous odds and opposition to realise their dream, and in doing so allowed millions of people to dream with them.

'The Piano Lesson'

A battle is brewing in the Charles Household. At the center stands a prized heirloom piano tearing two siblings apart. On one side, a brother (John David Washington) plans to build the family fortune by selling it. On the other, a sister (Danielle Deadwyler) will go to any lengths to hold onto the sole vestige of the family’s heritage. Their uncle (Samuel L. Jackson) tries to mediate, but even he can’t hold back the ghosts of the past.

'Spellbound'

Spellbound follows the adventures of Ellian, the tenacious young daughter of the rulers of Lumbria who must go on a daring quest to save her family and kingdom after a mysterious spell transforms her parents into monsters.

Also available November 22:

900 Days Without Anabel (ES) -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

The Empress: Season 2 (DE) -- NETFLIX SERIES

Gold Rush: Seasons 1-2

The Helicopter Heist (SE) -- NETFLIX SERIES

Pokémon Horizons: The Series Part 4 (JP) -- NETFLIX FAMILY

Tex Mex Motors: Season 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES

TRANSMITZVAH (AR) -- NETFLIX FILM

When the Phone Rings (KR) -- NETFLIX SERIES

Available November 23:

Arcane: Season 2, Act III -- NETFLIX SERIES (new episode)

Available November 25:

Cold Case: Who Killed JonBenét Ramsey -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

The Creature Cases: Chapter 4 -- NETFLIX FAMILY

Available November 26:

Anthony Jeselnik: Bones and All -- NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

Available November 27:

Chef's Table: Volume 7 -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Our Little Secret -- NETFLIX FILM

Available November 28:

Asaf (TR) -- NETFLIX SERIES

Is it Cake? Holiday -- NETFLIX SERIES

The Madness -- NETFLIX SERIES

Available November 29:

'Senna'

Also available November 29: