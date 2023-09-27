October means that spooky season is officially here, and it also means that an exciting batch of titles will be heading to Netflix this month.

Mike Flanagan, the horror mastermind behind The Haunting of Hill House, The Haunting of Bly Manor, and Midnight Mass, returns with the all-new series The Fall of the House of Usher. Loosely based on the works of Edgar Allan Poe, including the short story of the same name, the limited series follows a corrupt CEO of a pharmaceutical company who must face the demons of his past when all of his children start dying in brutal ways. The series features an ensemble cast that includes Carla Gugino, Bruce Greenwood, Zach Gilford, Kate Siegel, Rahul Kohli, Henry Thomas, Mark Hamill, Carl Lumbly, T'Nia Miller, Malcolm Goodwin, and Samantha Sloyan.

October will also bring some highly anticipated new films, including David Yates' satirical crime film Pain Hustlers, starring Emily Blunt and Chris Evans as two pharmaceutical reps who become entangled in a criminal conspiracy. Alden Ehrenreich and Bridgerton's Phoebe Dynevor star in Chloe Domont's erotic thriller Fair Play, which follows a newly engaged couple whose relationship is tested after one of them scores a promotion at the hedge fund they both work for. Comedian Bill Burr will make his directorial debut with the R-rated comedy Old Dads; Burr stars alongside Bobby Cannavale and Bokeem Woodbine as three middle-aged best friends who sell their company to a group of trendy millennials.

Popular Netflix original shows, such as the Omar Sy series Lupin and Nick Kroll's raunchy animated comedy Big Mouth, will have new seasons streaming in October, alongside exciting new series such as Neon and Everything Now.

Fan-favorite film titles such as Denis Villeneuve's Dune, Silver Linings Playbook, Gladiator, Love Actually, A Beautiful Mind, Catch Me If You Can, The Amazing Spider-Man, and Mission: Impossible - Ghost Protocol will all be heading to Netflix this October.

Check out the list below to see what else is heading to Netflix in October.

Coming Soon:

ONEFOUR: Against All Odds (AU) -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Available October 1:

60 Days In: Season 4

A Beautiful Mind

American Beauty

American Made

Backdraft

BlacKkKlansman

Casper

Catch Me If You Can

Cinderella Man

Colombiana

Django (Season 1)

Drake & Josh: Seasons 1-3

Dune (2021)

Elysium

Forgetting Sarah Marshall

Gladiator

Hot Tub Time Machine

Identity Thief

Kung Fu Panda

Last Vegas

Love Actually

Margot at the Wedding

Miss Juneteenth

Mission: Impossible

Mission: Impossible - Ghost Protocol

Mission: Impossible II

Mission: Impossible III

My Best Friend's Wedding

One Piece - Anime (New Seasons)

Pompeii

Role Models

Runaway Bride

Saving Private Ryan

Scarface

Sex and the City 2

Sex and the City: The Movie

The Adventures of Tintin

The Amazing Spider-Man

The Amazing Spider-Man 2

The Firm

The House Bunny

The Little Rascals (1994)

The Monuments Men

The Transporter Refueled

War of the Worlds

Available October 2:

Strawberry Shortcake and the Beast of Berry Bog

Available October 3:

Beth Stelling: If You Didn't Want Me Then -- NETFLIX COMEDY

Available October 4:

Beckham (UK) -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Keys to the Heart (PH) -- NETFLIX FILM

Race to the Summit (DE) -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber: Season 1

Available October 5:

Everything Now (UK) -- NETFLIX SERIES

Khufiya (IN) -- NETFLIX FILM

Lupin: Part 3 (FR) -- NETFLIX SERIES

Sex Tape

Available October 6:

A Deadly Invitation (MX) -- NETFLIX FILM

Ballerina (KR) -- NETFLIX FILM

Fair Play -- NETFLIX FILM

Available October 7:

Strong Girl Nam-soon (KR) -- NETFLIX SERIES

Available October 9:

After

Blippi's Big Dino Adventure

Stranded with my Mother-in-Law (BR) -- NETFLIX SERIES

Available October 10:

DI4RIES: Season 2 Part 1 (IT) -- NETFLIX SERIES

Last One Standing: Season 2 (JP) -- NETFLIX SERIES

Available October 11:

Big Vape: The Rise and Fall of Juul -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

It Follows

Once Upon a Star (TH) -- NETFLIX FILM

Pact of Silence (MX) -- NETFLIX SERIES

Available October 12:

Deliver Us from Evil

The Fall of the House of Usher -- NETFLIX SERIES

GOOD NIGHT WORLD (JP) -- NETFLIX ANIME

LEGO Ninjago: Dragons Rising: Season 1: Part 2 -- NETFLIX FAMILY

Available October 13:

The Conference (SE) -- NETFLIX FILM

Ijogbon (NG) -- NETFLIX FILM

Spy Kids

Spy Kids 2: The Island of Lost Dreams

Spy Kids 3: Game Over

Available October 14:

Tammy

The Misfits

Available October 15:

Camp Courage -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Available October 16:

Long Shot

Oggy Oggy: Season 3 (FR) -- NETFLIX FAMILY

Available October 17:

The Devil on Trial (UK) -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Heather McMahan: Son I Never Had -- NETFLIX COMEDY

I Woke Up A Vampire -- NETFLIX SERIES

Silver Linings Playbook

Available October 18:

Kaala Paani (IN) -- NETFLIX SERIES

Available October 19:

American Ninja Warrior Seasons 12-13

Bebefinn: Season 2

Bodies (UK) -- NETFLIX SERIES

Captain Laserhawk: A Blood Dragon Remix -- NETFLIX ANIME

Crashing Eid (SA) -- NETFLIX SERIES

Crypto Boy (NL) -- NETFLIX FILM

Ghost Hunters: Seasons 8-9

Neon -- NETFLIX SERIES

Available October 20:

Big Mouth: Season 7 -- NETFLIX SERIES

Creature (TR)-- NETFLIX SERIES

Disco Inferno -- NETFLIX FILM

Doona! (KR) -- NETFLIX SERIES

Elite: Season 7 (ES) -- NETFLIX SERIES

Flashback -- NETFLIX FILM

Kandasamys: The Baby (ZA) -- NETFLIX FILM

Old Dads -- NETFLIX FILM

Surviving Paradise (UK) -- NETFLIX SERIES

Vjeran Tomic: The Spider-Man of Paris (UK) -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY