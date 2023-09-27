October means that spooky season is officially here, and it also means that an exciting batch of titles will be heading to Netflix this month.
Mike Flanagan, the horror mastermind behind The Haunting of Hill House, The Haunting of Bly Manor, and Midnight Mass, returns with the all-new series The Fall of the House of Usher. Loosely based on the works of Edgar Allan Poe, including the short story of the same name, the limited series follows a corrupt CEO of a pharmaceutical company who must face the demons of his past when all of his children start dying in brutal ways. The series features an ensemble cast that includes Carla Gugino, Bruce Greenwood, Zach Gilford, Kate Siegel, Rahul Kohli, Henry Thomas, Mark Hamill, Carl Lumbly, T'Nia Miller, Malcolm Goodwin, and Samantha Sloyan.
October will also bring some highly anticipated new films, including David Yates' satirical crime film Pain Hustlers, starring Emily Blunt and Chris Evans as two pharmaceutical reps who become entangled in a criminal conspiracy. Alden Ehrenreich and Bridgerton's Phoebe Dynevor star in Chloe Domont's erotic thriller Fair Play, which follows a newly engaged couple whose relationship is tested after one of them scores a promotion at the hedge fund they both work for. Comedian Bill Burr will make his directorial debut with the R-rated comedy Old Dads; Burr stars alongside Bobby Cannavale and Bokeem Woodbine as three middle-aged best friends who sell their company to a group of trendy millennials.
Popular Netflix original shows, such as the Omar Sy series Lupin and Nick Kroll's raunchy animated comedy Big Mouth, will have new seasons streaming in October, alongside exciting new series such as Neon and Everything Now.
Fan-favorite film titles such as Denis Villeneuve's Dune, Silver Linings Playbook, Gladiator, Love Actually, A Beautiful Mind, Catch Me If You Can, The Amazing Spider-Man, and Mission: Impossible - Ghost Protocol will all be heading to Netflix this October.
Coming Soon:
ONEFOUR: Against All Odds (AU) -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Available October 1:
60 Days In: Season 4
A Beautiful Mind
American Beauty
American Made
Backdraft
BlacKkKlansman
Casper
Catch Me If You Can
Cinderella Man
Colombiana
Django (Season 1)
Drake & Josh: Seasons 1-3
Dune (2021)
Elysium
Forgetting Sarah Marshall
Gladiator
Hot Tub Time Machine
Identity Thief
Kung Fu Panda
Last Vegas
Love Actually
Margot at the Wedding
Miss Juneteenth
Mission: Impossible
Mission: Impossible - Ghost Protocol
Mission: Impossible II
Mission: Impossible III
My Best Friend's Wedding
One Piece - Anime (New Seasons)
Pompeii
Role Models
Runaway Bride
Saving Private Ryan
Scarface
Sex and the City 2
Sex and the City: The Movie
The Adventures of Tintin
The Amazing Spider-Man
The Amazing Spider-Man 2
The Firm
The House Bunny
The Little Rascals (1994)
The Monuments Men
The Transporter Refueled
War of the Worlds
Available October 2:
Strawberry Shortcake and the Beast of Berry Bog
Available October 3:
Beth Stelling: If You Didn't Want Me Then -- NETFLIX COMEDY
Available October 4:
Beckham (UK) -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Keys to the Heart (PH) -- NETFLIX FILM
Race to the Summit (DE) -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber: Season 1
Available October 5:
Everything Now (UK) -- NETFLIX SERIES
Khufiya (IN) -- NETFLIX FILM
Lupin: Part 3 (FR) -- NETFLIX SERIES
Sex Tape
Available October 6:
A Deadly Invitation (MX) -- NETFLIX FILM
Ballerina (KR) -- NETFLIX FILM
Fair Play -- NETFLIX FILM
Available October 7:
Strong Girl Nam-soon (KR) -- NETFLIX SERIES
Available October 9:
After
Blippi's Big Dino Adventure
Stranded with my Mother-in-Law (BR) -- NETFLIX SERIES
Available October 10:
DI4RIES: Season 2 Part 1 (IT) -- NETFLIX SERIES
Last One Standing: Season 2 (JP) -- NETFLIX SERIES
Available October 11:
Big Vape: The Rise and Fall of Juul -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
It Follows
Once Upon a Star (TH) -- NETFLIX FILM
Pact of Silence (MX) -- NETFLIX SERIES
Available October 12:
Deliver Us from Evil
The Fall of the House of Usher -- NETFLIX SERIES
GOOD NIGHT WORLD (JP) -- NETFLIX ANIME
LEGO Ninjago: Dragons Rising: Season 1: Part 2 -- NETFLIX FAMILY
Available October 13:
The Conference (SE) -- NETFLIX FILM
Ijogbon (NG) -- NETFLIX FILM
Spy Kids
Spy Kids 2: The Island of Lost Dreams
Spy Kids 3: Game Over
Available October 14:
Tammy
The Misfits
Available October 15:
Camp Courage -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Available October 16:
Long Shot
Oggy Oggy: Season 3 (FR) -- NETFLIX FAMILY
Available October 17:
The Devil on Trial (UK) -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Heather McMahan: Son I Never Had -- NETFLIX COMEDY
I Woke Up A Vampire -- NETFLIX SERIES
Silver Linings Playbook
Available October 18:
Kaala Paani (IN) -- NETFLIX SERIES
Available October 19:
American Ninja Warrior Seasons 12-13
Bebefinn: Season 2
Bodies (UK) -- NETFLIX SERIES
Captain Laserhawk: A Blood Dragon Remix -- NETFLIX ANIME
Crashing Eid (SA) -- NETFLIX SERIES
Crypto Boy (NL) -- NETFLIX FILM
Ghost Hunters: Seasons 8-9
Neon -- NETFLIX SERIES
Available October 20:
Big Mouth: Season 7 -- NETFLIX SERIES
Creature (TR)-- NETFLIX SERIES
Disco Inferno -- NETFLIX FILM
Doona! (KR) -- NETFLIX SERIES
Elite: Season 7 (ES) -- NETFLIX SERIES
Flashback -- NETFLIX FILM
Kandasamys: The Baby (ZA) -- NETFLIX FILM
Old Dads -- NETFLIX FILM
Surviving Paradise (UK) -- NETFLIX SERIES
Vjeran Tomic: The Spider-Man of Paris (UK) -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY