Netflix has a massive slate of titles to keep you entertained during the spookiest month of the year. From new seasons of some of Netflix's most popular original series, tense new movies to get you into the spirit of the season, and plenty more, you'll definitely want to stay tuned. Check out the list below to learn about everything arriving on Netflix in October 2024.

Available October 1:

'Yellowjackets' Season 1

Close

The first season of Showtime's Emmy-nominated hit series Yellowjackets is finally making its way to Netflix.

The series chronicles a high school girls' soccer team whose plane crashes in the Canadian wilderness, leading to the young women having to resort to desperate measures in order to survive. The show also covers the lives of the survivors 25 years later, as they are still haunted by their past actions.

Yellowjackets stars Melanie Lynskey, Sophie Nélisse, Tawny Cypress, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Ella Purnell, Steven Krueger, Warren Kole, Christina Ricci, Samantha Hanratty, Juliette Lewis, Sophie Thatcher, and Courtney Eaton.

Also available October 1:

Making It in Marbella -- NETFLIX SERIES

Tim Dillon: This Is Your Country -- NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

21 Jump Street

22 Jump Street

8 Mile

As Above, So Below

The Birds

Boyz n the Hood

Bridesmaids

Brüno

Cinderella Man

Couples Retreat

Elysium

Escape Plan

Get Him to the Greek

The Girl Next Door

Halloween (2018)

It Chapter Two

Jarhead

Judy

The Karate Kid

The Karate Kid Part II

The Karate Kid Part III

Kung Fu Panda

Kung Fu Panda 3

Legion

Marnie

Psycho

Psycho II

Red Dragon

Robin Hood (2010)

Robin Hood (2018)

Salt

Scarface

The Sentinel

Till Death

Two Weeks Notice

Unfriended

Wipeout: Batch 4

Yellowjackets: Season 1

You're Next

Available October 2:

Chef's Table: Noodles -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Love Is Blind: Season 7 -- NETFLIX SERIES

Unsolved Mysteries: Volume 5 -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Available October 3:

'Heartstopper' Season 3

Netflix's queer coming-of-age hit, Heartstopper, is back for its third season.

The new season continues to explore Charlie and Nick's relationship, as the start of the school year presents new challenges to their relationship. Kit Connor, Joe Locke, William Gao, Yasmin Finney, Corinna Brown, Kizzy Edgell, Tobie Donovan, and Jenny Walser all return for the new episodes.

Also available October 3:

The Bad Guys: Haunted Heist -- NETFLIX FAMILY

Blue Box -- NETFLIX ANIME

Trouble -- NETFLIX FILM

Available October 4:

'It's What's Inside'

It's What's Inside finds a group of friends getting together for a pre-wedding party when one of them introduces them to a mysterious and mind-bending new game. However, this game is no innocent novelty, as things quickly spiral into utter madness.

The horror film stars Brittany O'Grady, James Morosini, Gavin Leatherwood, Nina Bloomgarden, Alycia Debnam-Carey, Reina Hardesty, Devon Terrell, David W. Thompson, Madison Davenport.

'The Platform 2'

The sequel to one of Netflix's biggest international films is finally here with The Platform 2.

Taking place in a large dystopian prison known as "The Platform," two occupants live on each floor and are fed by a free-floating platform that moves through the prison where they can eat only once a day. The sequel focuses on Perempuan, a young woman who is unnerved by her cellmate, Zamiatin's unsatiable hunger, which puts everyone at risk.

Milena Smit, Hovik Keuchkerian, Natalia Tena, and Óscar Jaenada star in the movie.

Also available October 4:

The Amazing Digital Circus: Season 1 (episodes 1-3)

CTRL -- NETFLIX FILM

S.W.A.T.: Season 7

Available October 5:

Ranma1/2 -- NETFLIX ANIME

Available October 7:

'The Menendez Brothers'

Hot off the heels of Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story, comes the new documentary The Menendez Brothers. The film recounts Lyle and Erick Menendez's convictions and features extensive audio interviews with the brothers as they reflect on their trial.

Available October 8:

'Bad Boys: Ride or Die'

Bad Boys: Ride or Die finds Lowrey and Burnett starting a fresh new chapter in their lives. Lowrey has finally settled down and is getting married while Burnett is getting used to being a grandfather. However, the honeymoon period is put on pause after Burnett suffers a heart attack, and to make matters even worse, the boys' late boss, Captain Howard, is being framed for leading a criminal conspiracy. While trying to clear Howard's name, Lowrey and Burnett soon realize that they have been set up, and have now found themselves on the opposite side of the law as fugitives. They reluctantly team up with Lowrey's estranged son, the former Cartel assassin, Armando, on their most dangerous mission yet.

Academy Award winner Will Smith and Martin Lawrence reprise their roles as the titular "Bad Boys" alongside Joe Pantoliano as Captain Howard, Vanessa Hudgens as Kelly, Alexander Ludwig as Dorn, Paola Núñez as Rita Secada, Jacob Scipio as Armando, John Salley as Fletcher, Dennis McDonald as Reggie, Bianca Bethune as Megan Burnett, and DJ Khaled as Manny the Butcher. Franchise newcomers include Tasha Smith, Eric Dane, Ioan Gruffudd, Melanie Liburd, Rhea Seehorn, and Tiffany Haddish.

Also available October 8:

Ali Wong: Single Lady -- NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

Dinner Time Live With David Chang: Holiday Edition -- NETFLIX LIVE EVENT

Available October 9:

Deceitful Love (IT) -- NETFLIX SERIES

Love Is Blind: Season 7 -- NETFLIX SERIES (new episodes)

Starting 5 -- NETFLIX SPORTS SERIES

The Secret of the River (MX) -- NETFLIX SERIES

Available October 10:

'Outer Banks' Season 4: Part 1

After discovering the lost city of El Dorado, John B and his friends return to OBX in Outer Banks Season 4, opening their safe haven named "Pougelandia 2.0." However, when they become strapped for cash, they take up an offer from Wes Genrette to find the lost treasure of Blackbeard, catapulting them into their most dangerous adventure yet. Chase Stokes, Madelyn Cline, Madison Bailey, Jonathan Daviss, Rudy Pankow, Austin North, and Drew Starkey reprise their roles for the new season.

Also available October 10:

Girl Haunts Boy

The Life and Movies of Erşan Kuneri: Season 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES

Love Is Blind, Habibi -- NETFLIX SERIES

Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft -- NETFLIX SERIES

Available October 11:

'Lonely Planet'

2024 has been the year of May-December romances in movies, with the releases of The Idea of You, A Family Affair, and the upcoming Babygirl. Now it looks to be Academy Award winner Laura Dern and Liam Hemsworth's turn with Lonely Planet.

The new movie follows Katherine Lowe, an introverted author who attends a writer's retreat in Morocco. While in attendance, she befriends the handsome Owen Brophy, but their friendship soon becomes something much more.

Also available October 11:

In Her Place -- NETFLIX FILM

Scream (2022)

Uprising -- NETFLIX FILM

Available October 12:

A Quiet Place Part II

A Virtuous Business -- NETFLIX SERIES

Clifford the Big Red Dog

Available October 14:

Mighty Monsterwheelies -- NETFLIX FAMILY

Available October 15:

Abandoned

All American: Homecoming: Season 3

Detroiters: Seasons 1-2

Comedy Revenge -- NETFLIX SERIES

Rachel Bloom: Death, Let Me Do My Special -- NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

Available October 16:

Ancient Apocalypse: The Americas -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

I AM A KILLER: Season 5 -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Justice -- NETFLIX FILM

Love Is Blind: Season 7 -- NETFLIX SERIES (new episodes)

Selma

Sweet Bobby: My Catfish Nightmare -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Untapped: Closing America's Opportunity Gap

Available October 17:

'The Lincoln Lawyer' Season 3

Manuel Garcia-Rulfo returns as Mickey Haller in Season 3 of the smash-hit series The Lincoln Lawyer. The new season adapts the fifth book in Michael Connolly's series of novels, "The Gods of Guilt," with Mickey tackling a case where he must defend the person who is accused of murdering his friend and former client, Gloria Dayton.

Neve Campbell, Becki Newton, Jazz Raycole, and Angus Sampson all return for the new episodes.

Also available October 17:

Gundam: Requiem for Vengeance -- NETFLIX ANIME

Jurassic World: Chaos Theory: Season 2 -- NETFLIX FAMILY

Outside -- NETFLIX FILM

The Shadow Strays -- NETFLIX FILM

Available October 18:

'Woman of the Hour'

Academy Award nominee Anna Kendrick makes her feature directorial debut with the true-crime thriller Woman of the Hour.

The film chronicles serial killer Rodney Alcala's appearance on The Dating Game, where he wins a date with the bachelorette of the episode, Cheryl Bradshaw. Kendrick stars in the movie alongside Daniel Zovatto, Nicolette Robinson, and Tony Hale.

Also available October 18:

Ghost Hunters: Seasons 10-11

Happiness Is -- NETFLIX SERIES

Join or Die

The Man Who Loved UFOs -- NETFLIX FILM

The Turnaround -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Yintah -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Available October 19:

American Ninja Warrior: Ninja vs. Ninja: Season 3

American Ninja Warrior: Season 14

Available October 21:

Book Club

Kung Fu Panda 4

Available October 22:

Escape at Dannemora: Season 1

Hasan Minhaj: Off With His Head -- NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

Available October 23:

Car Masters: Rust to Riches: Season 6 -- NETFLIX SERIES

The Comeback: 2004 Boston Red Sox -- NETFLIX SPORTS SERIES

Family Pack -- NETFLIX FILM

Love Is Blind: Season 7 -- NETFLIX SERIES (new episode)

This is the Zodiac Speaking -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Available October 24:

Tyler Perry’s Beauty in Black -- NETFLIX SERIES

Territory -- NETFLIX SERIES

Available October 25:

Don't Move -- NETFLIX FILM

Hellbound: Season 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES

Hijack '93 -- NETFLIX FILM

The Last Night at Tremore Beach -- NETFLIX SERIES

The Remarkable Life of Ibelin -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Simone Biles Rising Part 2 -- NETFLIX SPORTS SERIES

Available October 28:

Blippi's Ultimate Bounce House Challenges: Season 1

Blippi's Wonderful Talent Show

Available October 30:

Children of the Church Steps -- NETFLIX SERIES

Go Ahead, Brother -- NETFLIX SERIES

The Law According to Lidia Poët: Season 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES

The Manhattan Alien Abduction -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Martha -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Time Cut -- NETFLIX FILM

Available October 31:

'The Diplomat' Season 2

Keri Russell is back as US diplomat Kate Wyler in Season 2 of The Diplomat. The new season takes place after a London bombing sends shockwaves all over the globe, as Kate begins to suspect that some powerful figures in the British government may have been involved. Also returning for the new season are Ali Ahn, Rory Kinnear, and Ato Essandoh. Academy Award winner Allison Janney will also be featured in the new season.

Also available October 31: