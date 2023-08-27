Summer may be over, but that isn't stopping this exciting batch of titles from dominating Netflix this September.

The critically acclaimed raunchy comedy-of-age dramedy series Sex Education will finally be returning after a two-year hiatus with its fourth and final season as Otis (Asa Butterfield), Eric (Ncuti Gatwa), and Maeve (Emma Mackey) adapt to their new schools.

Matt Groening's animated fantasy comedy Disenchantment is another popular Netflix series that will be concluding in September, as Bean (Abbi Jacobson) takes one final stand against her evil sorceress mother Queen Dagmar (Sharon Horgan).

The romantic drama Virgin River will also be returning for its fifth season as the Northern California deals with the aftermath of a natural disaster.

Meanwhile, Castlevania: Nocturne, the highly anticipated follow-up to the beloved animated series will be hitting the streaming service towards the end of the month.

Wes Anderson's mysterious new project The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar, an adaptation of the short story collection by Roald Dahl, will also be debuting on Netflix.

Robert Rodriquez is rebooting his popular family-friendly franchise Spy Kids, with an all-new film titled Spy Kids: Armageddon, featuring Gina Rodriquez and Zachary Levi as the parents of a new generation of super spies.

You can check out the list below to see what else is coming to Netflix in September.

Coming Soon:

The Devil's Plan (KR) -- NETFLIX SERIES

Ice Cold: Murder, Coffee and Jessica Wongso (ID) -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Song of the Bandits (KR) -- NETFLIX SERIES

Vasco Rossi: Living It (IT) -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Available September 1:

A Day and a Half (SE) -- NETFLIX FILM

Disenchantment: Part 5 -- NETFLIX SERIES

Friday Night Plan (IN) -- NETFLIX FILM

Happy Ending (NL) -- NETFLIX FILM

Love is Blind: After the Altar: Season 4 -- NETFLIX SERIES

8 Mile

Arrival

Baby Mama

Couples Retreat

Fast Times at Ridgmont High

Fences

Field of Dreams

Hacksaw Ridge

Jaws

Jaws 2

Jaws 3

Jaws: The Revenge

Kung Fu Panda 2

Land of the Lost

Matilda

Miss Congeniality

National Security

One Piece Adventure of Nebulandia

One Piece Episode of East Blue - Luffy and His Four Crewmates’ Great Adventure

One Piece Episode of Skypiea

One Piece Film: Gold

One Piece: Heart of Gold

One Piece: 3D2Y - Overcome Ace’s Death! Luffy’s Vow to His Friends

Public Enemies

S.W.A.T.: Season 6

Stand by Me

Superbad

U-571

Up in the Air

Vice

Wallace & Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit

Woody Woodpecker

Available September 2:

Love Again

Available September 3:

Crank

Crank 2: High Voltage

Is She the Wolf? (JP) -- NETFLIX SERIES

Available September 5:

Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy

Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues

Shane Gillis: Beautiful Dogs -- NETFLIX COMEDY

Available September 6:

6ixtynin9 The Series (TH) -- NETFLIX SERIES

Infamy (PL) -- NETFLIX SERIES

Predators (UK) -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Reporting For Duty (BR) -- NETFLIX SERIES

Scout's Honor: The Secret Files of the Boy Scouts of America -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Tahir's House (SA)-- NETFLIX SERIES

Available September 7:

Dear Child (DE) -- NETFLIX SERIES

GAMERA -Rebirth- (JP) -- NETFLIX ANIME

Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight: Season 3 -- NETFLIX FAMILY

Top Boy: Season 3 (UK) -- NETFLIX SERIES

Virgin River: Season 5 -- NETFLIX SERIES

What If (PH) -- NETFLIX FILM

Available September 8:

A Time Called You (KR) -- NETFLIX SERIES

Burning Body (ES) -- NETFLIX SERIES

Pokémon: To be a Pokémon Master: Ultimate Journeys: The Series: Part 1 (JP) -- NETFLIX FAMILY

Rosa Peral's Tapes (ES) -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Selling The OC: Season 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES

Spy Ops -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Available September 12:

Glow Up: Season 5 (UK) -- NETFLIX SERIES

Michelle Wolf: It's Great to Be Here -- NETFLIX COMEDY

The Wolf of Wall Street

Available September 13:

Class Act (FR) -- NETFLIX SERIES

Freestyle (PL) -- NETFLIX FILM

Wrestlers -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Available September 14:

Barbie - A Touch of Magic: Season 1

Ehrengard: The Art of Seduction (DK) -- NETFLIX FILM

Once Upon a Crime (JP) -- NETFLIX FILM

Thursday's Widows (MX) -- NETFLIX SERIES

Available September 15:

Ancient Aliens: Seasons 6-7

Band of Brothers

The Club: Part 2 (TR) -- NETFLIX SERIES

El Conde (CL) -- NETFLIX FILM

Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons: Season 7 (UK) -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Intervention: Season 22

Love at First Sight -- NETFLIX FILM

Miseducation (MX) -- NETFLIX SERIES

The Pacific

Surviving Summer: Season 2 (AU) -- NETFLIX SERIES

Wipeout Part 1

Available September 16:

My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2

Available September 18:

My Little Pony: Make Your Mark: Chapter 5 -- NETFLIX FAMILY

Available September 19:

Kountry Wayne: A Woman's Prayer -- NETFLIX COMEDY

The Saint of Second Chances -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Available September 20:

Hard Broken (LB) -- NETFLIX SERIES

New Amsterdam: Season 5

Available September 21:

KENGAN ASHURA: Season 2 (JP) -- NETFLIX ANIME

Scissor Seven: Season 4 (CN) -- NETFLIX SERIES

Sex Education: Season 4 (UK) -- NETFLIX SERIES

Available September 22:

The Black Book (NG) -- NETFLIX FILM

How To Deal With a Heartbreak (PE) -- NETFLIX FILM

Love Is Blind: Season 5 -- NETFLIX SERIES

Spy Kids: Armageddon -- NETFLIX FAMILY

Available September 25:

Little Baby Bum: Music Time -- NETFLIX FAMILY

Available September 26:

Who Killed Jill Dando? (UK) -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Available September 27:

Encounters -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Overhaul (BR) -- NETFLIX FILM

Street Flow 2 (FR) -- NETFLIX FILM

The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar -- NETFLIX FILM

Available September 28:

Castlevania: Nocturne -- NETFLIX SERIES

Love is in the Air (AU) -- NETFLIX FILM

The Darkness within La Luz del Mundo (MX) -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Available September 29:

Choona (IN) -- NETFLIX SERIES

Do Not Disturb (TR) -- NETFLIX FILM

Love Is Blind: Season 5 -- NETFLIX SERIES (new episodes)

Nowhere (ES) -- NETFLIX FILM

Power Rangers Cosmic Fury -- NETFLIX FAMILY

New Netflix Games in September:

Netflix also offers games that are available for subscribers to play on their Android and IOS devices. These games come free with your Netflix subscription and are free of any ads, fees, and in-app purchases. So if you're tired of seeing the same in-game ads while trying to play a round of Tetris, Netflix has you covered with over 70 different mobile games to choose from, including these titles.

AVAIL. AUGUST 29: Samurai Shodown Focus your mind. Draw your blade. Embrace death. Anticipate, disarm and attack your opponent to taste sweet victory in this classic fighting reboot.

NOW AVAILABLE: LEGO® Legacy: Heroes Unboxed Captain Redbeard, Princess Storm or Hot Dog Man? Assemble a dream team of minifigures to explore, battle enemies and build sets in this adventure game.