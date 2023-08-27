Summer may be over, but that isn't stopping this exciting batch of titles from dominating Netflix this September.
The critically acclaimed raunchy comedy-of-age dramedy series Sex Education will finally be returning after a two-year hiatus with its fourth and final season as Otis (Asa Butterfield), Eric (Ncuti Gatwa), and Maeve (Emma Mackey) adapt to their new schools.
Matt Groening's animated fantasy comedy Disenchantment is another popular Netflix series that will be concluding in September, as Bean (Abbi Jacobson) takes one final stand against her evil sorceress mother Queen Dagmar (Sharon Horgan).
The romantic drama Virgin River will also be returning for its fifth season as the Northern California deals with the aftermath of a natural disaster.
Meanwhile, Castlevania: Nocturne, the highly anticipated follow-up to the beloved animated series will be hitting the streaming service towards the end of the month.
Wes Anderson's mysterious new project The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar, an adaptation of the short story collection by Roald Dahl, will also be debuting on Netflix.
Robert Rodriquez is rebooting his popular family-friendly franchise Spy Kids, with an all-new film titled Spy Kids: Armageddon, featuring Gina Rodriquez and Zachary Levi as the parents of a new generation of super spies.
You can check out the list below to see what else is coming to Netflix in September.
Coming Soon:
The Devil's Plan (KR) -- NETFLIX SERIES
Ice Cold: Murder, Coffee and Jessica Wongso (ID) -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Song of the Bandits (KR) -- NETFLIX SERIES
Vasco Rossi: Living It (IT) -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Available September 1:
A Day and a Half (SE) -- NETFLIX FILM
Disenchantment: Part 5 -- NETFLIX SERIES
Friday Night Plan (IN) -- NETFLIX FILM
Happy Ending (NL) -- NETFLIX FILM
Love is Blind: After the Altar: Season 4 -- NETFLIX SERIES
8 Mile
Arrival
Baby Mama
Couples Retreat
Fast Times at Ridgmont High
Fences
Field of Dreams
Hacksaw Ridge
Jaws
Jaws 2
Jaws 3
Jaws: The Revenge
Kung Fu Panda 2
Land of the Lost
Matilda
Miss Congeniality
National Security
One Piece Adventure of Nebulandia
One Piece Episode of East Blue - Luffy and His Four Crewmates’ Great Adventure
One Piece Episode of Skypiea
One Piece Film: Gold
One Piece: Heart of Gold
One Piece: 3D2Y - Overcome Ace’s Death! Luffy’s Vow to His Friends
Public Enemies
S.W.A.T.: Season 6
Stand by Me
Superbad
U-571
Up in the Air
Vice
Wallace & Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit
Woody Woodpecker
Available September 2:
Love Again
Available September 3:
Crank
Crank 2: High Voltage
Is She the Wolf? (JP) -- NETFLIX SERIES
Available September 5:
Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy
Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues
Shane Gillis: Beautiful Dogs -- NETFLIX COMEDY
Available September 6:
6ixtynin9 The Series (TH) -- NETFLIX SERIES
Infamy (PL) -- NETFLIX SERIES
Predators (UK) -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Reporting For Duty (BR) -- NETFLIX SERIES
Scout's Honor: The Secret Files of the Boy Scouts of America -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Tahir's House (SA)-- NETFLIX SERIES
Available September 7:
Dear Child (DE) -- NETFLIX SERIES
GAMERA -Rebirth- (JP) -- NETFLIX ANIME
Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight: Season 3 -- NETFLIX FAMILY
Top Boy: Season 3 (UK) -- NETFLIX SERIES
Virgin River: Season 5 -- NETFLIX SERIES
What If (PH) -- NETFLIX FILM
Available September 8:
A Time Called You (KR) -- NETFLIX SERIES
Burning Body (ES) -- NETFLIX SERIES
Pokémon: To be a Pokémon Master: Ultimate Journeys: The Series: Part 1 (JP) -- NETFLIX FAMILY
Rosa Peral's Tapes (ES) -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Selling The OC: Season 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES
Spy Ops -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Available September 12:
Glow Up: Season 5 (UK) -- NETFLIX SERIES
Michelle Wolf: It's Great to Be Here -- NETFLIX COMEDY
The Wolf of Wall Street
Available September 13:
Class Act (FR) -- NETFLIX SERIES
Freestyle (PL) -- NETFLIX FILM
Wrestlers -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Available September 14:
Barbie - A Touch of Magic: Season 1
Ehrengard: The Art of Seduction (DK) -- NETFLIX FILM
Once Upon a Crime (JP) -- NETFLIX FILM
Thursday's Widows (MX) -- NETFLIX SERIES
Available September 15:
Ancient Aliens: Seasons 6-7
Band of Brothers
The Club: Part 2 (TR) -- NETFLIX SERIES
El Conde (CL) -- NETFLIX FILM
Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons: Season 7 (UK) -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Intervention: Season 22
Love at First Sight -- NETFLIX FILM
Miseducation (MX) -- NETFLIX SERIES
The Pacific
Surviving Summer: Season 2 (AU) -- NETFLIX SERIES
Wipeout Part 1
Available September 16:
My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2
Available September 18:
My Little Pony: Make Your Mark: Chapter 5 -- NETFLIX FAMILY
Available September 19:
Kountry Wayne: A Woman's Prayer -- NETFLIX COMEDY
The Saint of Second Chances -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Available September 20:
Hard Broken (LB) -- NETFLIX SERIES
New Amsterdam: Season 5
Available September 21:
KENGAN ASHURA: Season 2 (JP) -- NETFLIX ANIME
Scissor Seven: Season 4 (CN) -- NETFLIX SERIES
Sex Education: Season 4 (UK) -- NETFLIX SERIES
Available September 22:
The Black Book (NG) -- NETFLIX FILM
How To Deal With a Heartbreak (PE) -- NETFLIX FILM
Love Is Blind: Season 5 -- NETFLIX SERIES
Spy Kids: Armageddon -- NETFLIX FAMILY
Available September 25:
Little Baby Bum: Music Time -- NETFLIX FAMILY
Available September 26:
Who Killed Jill Dando? (UK) -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Available September 27:
Encounters -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Overhaul (BR) -- NETFLIX FILM
Street Flow 2 (FR) -- NETFLIX FILM
The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar -- NETFLIX FILM
Available September 28:
Castlevania: Nocturne -- NETFLIX SERIES
Love is in the Air (AU) -- NETFLIX FILM
The Darkness within La Luz del Mundo (MX) -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Available September 29:
Choona (IN) -- NETFLIX SERIES
Do Not Disturb (TR) -- NETFLIX FILM
Love Is Blind: Season 5 -- NETFLIX SERIES (new episodes)
Nowhere (ES) -- NETFLIX FILM
Power Rangers Cosmic Fury -- NETFLIX FAMILY
New Netflix Games in September:
Netflix also offers games that are available for subscribers to play on their Android and IOS devices. These games come free with your Netflix subscription and are free of any ads, fees, and in-app purchases. So if you're tired of seeing the same in-game ads while trying to play a round of Tetris, Netflix has you covered with over 70 different mobile games to choose from, including these titles.
AVAIL. AUGUST 29: Samurai Shodown Focus your mind. Draw your blade. Embrace death. Anticipate, disarm and attack your opponent to taste sweet victory in this classic fighting reboot.
NOW AVAILABLE: LEGO® Legacy: Heroes Unboxed Captain Redbeard, Princess Storm or Hot Dog Man? Assemble a dream team of minifigures to explore, battle enemies and build sets in this adventure game.
NOW AVAILABLE: WrestleQuest Slam your way to the top! Draw inspiration from wrestling icons to perfect your signature entrance, moves and style in this role-playing adventure.