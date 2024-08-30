From new original movies and series to enticing documentaries, there will be plenty for Netflix subscribers to explore starting on September 1. You can check out the list below to learn about everything arriving on Netflix this September.
Coming Soon:
- An Invisible Victim: The Eliza Samudio Case -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
- Bangkok Breaking: Heaven and Hell - NETFLIX FILM
- Divorce -- NETFLIX FILM
- The Great Indian Kapil Show: Season 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES
Available September 1:
- 300
- 3:10 To Yuma
- 5 Centimeters Per Second
- Aloha
- Along Came Polly
- BLUE GIANT
- Diary of a Mad Black Woman
- Dragnet
- The Expendables
- The Expendables 2
- The Expendables 3
- Fast Times at Ridgemont High
- Field of Dreams
- Jaws
- Jaws 2
- Jaws 3
- Legends of the Fall
- Magic Mike
- Midnight Run
- Mobile Suit Gundam Seed
- Mobile Suit Gundam Seed Destiny
- Mobile Suit Gundam Seed Freedom
- Paul Blart: Mall Cop
- Paul Blart: Mall Cop 2
- Shark Tale
- Sonic the Hedgehog
- Stand by Me
- Wallace & Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit
- Wipeout: Batch 3
Available September 2:
- Call the Midwife: Series 13
- Chestnut vs. Kobayashi: Unfinished Beef -- NETFLIX LIVE EVENT
- The Hughleys: Seasons 1-4
Available September 3:
- Last One Standing: Season 3 -- NETFLIX SERIES
- Phil Wang: Wang in There, Baby! -- NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
- Untold: Hope Solo vs. U.S. Soccer -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Available September 4:
- Outlast: Season 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES
Available September 5:
'The Perfect Couple'
Based on the novel by Elin Hilderbrand, The Perfect Couple is Netflix's latest star-studded miniseries. The series follows Amelia, a young woman about to marry into a wealthy East Coast family, much to the matriarch's disapproval. However, the family's high status is soon threatened when a body is found on the beach, leading to some undesirable secrets being revealed. Academy Award winner Nicole Kidman (Big Little Lies) stars in the series alongside a cast that also includes Liev Schreiber (Ray Donovan), Dakota Fanning (Ripley), Eve Hewson (Flora and Son), Billy Howle (Outlaw King), Meghann Fahy (The White Lotus), Ishaan Khatter (Don't Look Up), and Jack Reynor (Sing Street).
Also available September 5:
- Apollo 13: Survival -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
- Caught in the Web: The Murders Behind Zona Divas -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Available September 6:
'Rebel Ridge'
Director Jeremy Saulnier (Green Room) returns with his long-awaited fourth feature film, Rebel Ridge. Aaron Pierre (The Underground Railroad) stars as Terry Richmond, who arrives in the town of Shelby Springs to bail out his cousin, but after his savings are seized by the local police force, which is full of dirty cops, he begins to uncover a massive criminal conspiracy involving the police force, and goes to extreme measures to get his money back. Don Johnson (Miami Vice), AnnaSophia Robb (The Act), David Denman (The Office), and Emory Cohen (The Bikeriders) also star in the film.
Also available September 6:
- Disco, Ibiza, Locomía -- NETFLIX FILM
- Selling Sunset: Season 8 -- NETFLIX SERIES
Available September 7:
- Edge of Tomorrow
Available September 9:
- Hot Wheels Let's Race: Season 2 -- NETFLIX FAMILY
Available September 10:
- Ahir Shah: Ends -- NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
- Jack Whitehall: Fatherhood with My Father -- NETFLIX SERIES
Available September 11:
- Boxer -- NETFLIX FILM
- The Circle: Season 7 -- NETFLIX SERIES
- Technoboys -- NETFLIX FILM
Available September 12:
'Emily in Paris' Season 4 Part 2
The second half of Emily in Paris Season 4 drops on Netflix this September. The new episodes will take Lily Collins' titular character away from the streets of Paris and into new locations including the Swiss Alps and Rome.
Also available September 12:
- Ángel Di María: Breaking Down the Wall -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
- Billionaire Island -- NETFLIX SERIES
- Black Mass
- Into the Fire: The Lost Daughter -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
- Midnight at the Pera Palace: Season 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES
Available September 13:
'Uglies'
Based on the best-selling YA book series by Scott Westerfeld, Uglies is set in a dystopian future where one's status is based entirely upon their looks. Tally Youngblood is next to receive the domestic surgery, but on the eve of the operation, she runs off to find an old friend who has gone missing. Joey King (The Kissing Booth) stars in the film alongside Chase Stokes (Outer Banks), Keith Powers (Straight Outta Compton), Brianne Tju (Light as a Feather), and Laverne Cox (Orange is the New Black).
Also available September 13:
- Officer Black Belt -- NETFLIX FILM
- Sector 36 -- NETFLIX FILM
Available September 15:
- Ancient Aliens: Season 8
- Heels: Seasons 1-2
- Intervention: Season 23
Available September 16:
- 30 for 30: Catholics vs. Convicts
- 30 for 30: Pony Excess
- 30 for 30: Rand University
- 30 for 30: The U
- 30 for 30: The U Part 2
- American Gangster
- CoComelon: Season 11 -- NETFLIX FAMILY
- Entourage
Available September 17:
- Culinary Class Wars -- NETFLIX SERIES
- Live from The Other Side with Tyler Henry -- NETFLIX LIVE EVENT
Available September 18:
- Envious -- NETFLIX SERIES
- Lopez vs. Lopez: Season 2
- What's Next? The Future with Bill Gates -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Available September 19:
'Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story'
After the immense success of Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, Emmy-winner Ryan Murphy is telling another twisted tale of true crime. Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story will recapture the shocking true story of Lyle and Erik Menendez, two brothers who were put on trial for murdering their parents. Nicholas Chavez (General Hospital), Cooper Koch (They/Them), Academy Award winner Javier Bardem (No Country for Old Men), and Academy Award nominee Chloë Sevigny (The Act), star in the new series.
'Twilight of the Gods'
From Zack Snyder, the filmmaker behind Man of Steel and 300, comes his latest collaboration with Netflix, the adult animated series Twilight of the Gods. The series is centered around a scandalous love affair between mortal King Leif and warrior Sigrid, which causes Thor, the god of thunder, to unleash a dark wrath on them.
Also available September 19:
- The Queen of Villains -- NETFLIX SERIES
Available September 20:
'His Three Daughters'
One of the most highly acclaimed movies of the 2023 Toronto International Film Festival is finally debuting to the public this month on Netflix. Elizabeth Olsen (WandaVision), Carrie Coon (The Gilded Age), and Natasha Lyonne (Poker Face) star in the drama His Three Daughters, which focuses on three sisters, who after having been estranged for years, are forced to come together to take care of their ailing father.
Also available September 20:
- KLASS 95: The Power of Beauty -- NETFLIX SERIES
Available September 24:
- Penelope Season 1
Available September 25:
- Mr. McMahon -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Available September 26:
'Nobody Wants This'
Kristen Bell (Frozen) and Adam Brody (The O.C.) are at the center of an unlikely romance in Nobody Wants This. Bell plays Joanne, an outspoken and agnostic podcast host who falls hard for Noah, a rabbi. Despite the two's differences, a beautiful and unexpected relationship begins to blossom.
Also available September 26:
- A True Gentleman -- NETFLIX FILM
- Everything Calls for Salvation: Season 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES
Available September 27:
- Lisabi: The Uprising -- NETFLIX FILM
- Rez Ball -- NETFLIX FILM
- We Were Kings -- NETFLIX SERIES
- Will & Harper -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY