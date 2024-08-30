From new original movies and series to enticing documentaries, there will be plenty for Netflix subscribers to explore starting on September 1. You can check out the list below to learn about everything arriving on Netflix this September.

Coming Soon:

An Invisible Victim: The Eliza Samudio Case -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Bangkok Breaking: Heaven and Hell - NETFLIX FILM

Divorce -- NETFLIX FILM

The Great Indian Kapil Show: Season 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES

Available September 1:

300

3:10 To Yuma

5 Centimeters Per Second

Aloha

Along Came Polly

BLUE GIANT

Diary of a Mad Black Woman

Dragnet

The Expendables

The Expendables 2

The Expendables 3

Fast Times at Ridgemont High

Field of Dreams

Jaws

Jaws 2

Jaws 3

Legends of the Fall

Magic Mike

Midnight Run

Mobile Suit Gundam Seed

Mobile Suit Gundam Seed Destiny

Mobile Suit Gundam Seed Freedom

Paul Blart: Mall Cop

Paul Blart: Mall Cop 2

Shark Tale

Sonic the Hedgehog

Stand by Me

Wallace & Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit

Wipeout: Batch 3

Available September 2:

Call the Midwife: Series 13

Chestnut vs. Kobayashi: Unfinished Beef -- NETFLIX LIVE EVENT

The Hughleys: Seasons 1-4

Available September 3:

Last One Standing: Season 3 -- NETFLIX SERIES

Phil Wang: Wang in There, Baby! -- NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

Untold: Hope Solo vs. U.S. Soccer -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Available September 4:

Outlast: Season 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES

Available September 5:

'The Perfect Couple'

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Based on the novel by Elin Hilderbrand, The Perfect Couple is Netflix's latest star-studded miniseries. The series follows Amelia, a young woman about to marry into a wealthy East Coast family, much to the matriarch's disapproval. However, the family's high status is soon threatened when a body is found on the beach, leading to some undesirable secrets being revealed. Academy Award winner Nicole Kidman (Big Little Lies) stars in the series alongside a cast that also includes Liev Schreiber (Ray Donovan), Dakota Fanning (Ripley), Eve Hewson (Flora and Son), Billy Howle (Outlaw King), Meghann Fahy (The White Lotus), Ishaan Khatter (Don't Look Up), and Jack Reynor (Sing Street).

Also available September 5:

Apollo 13: Survival -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Caught in the Web: The Murders Behind Zona Divas -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Available September 6:

'Rebel Ridge'

Image via Netflix

Director Jeremy Saulnier (Green Room) returns with his long-awaited fourth feature film, Rebel Ridge. Aaron Pierre (The Underground Railroad) stars as Terry Richmond, who arrives in the town of Shelby Springs to bail out his cousin, but after his savings are seized by the local police force, which is full of dirty cops, he begins to uncover a massive criminal conspiracy involving the police force, and goes to extreme measures to get his money back. Don Johnson (Miami Vice), AnnaSophia Robb (The Act), David Denman (The Office), and Emory Cohen (The Bikeriders) also star in the film.

Also available September 6:

Disco, Ibiza, Locomía -- NETFLIX FILM

Selling Sunset: Season 8 -- NETFLIX SERIES

Available September 7:

Edge of Tomorrow

Available September 9:

Hot Wheels Let's Race: Season 2 -- NETFLIX FAMILY

Available September 10:

Ahir Shah: Ends -- NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

Jack Whitehall: Fatherhood with My Father -- NETFLIX SERIES

Available September 11:

Boxer -- NETFLIX FILM

The Circle: Season 7 -- NETFLIX SERIES

Technoboys -- NETFLIX FILM

Available September 12:

'Emily in Paris' Season 4 Part 2

Image via Netflix

The second half of Emily in Paris Season 4 drops on Netflix this September. The new episodes will take Lily Collins' titular character away from the streets of Paris and into new locations including the Swiss Alps and Rome.

Also available September 12:

Ángel Di María: Breaking Down the Wall -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Billionaire Island -- NETFLIX SERIES

Black Mass

Into the Fire: The Lost Daughter -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Midnight at the Pera Palace: Season 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES

Available September 13:

'Uglies'

Image via Netflix.

Based on the best-selling YA book series by Scott Westerfeld, Uglies is set in a dystopian future where one's status is based entirely upon their looks. Tally Youngblood is next to receive the domestic surgery, but on the eve of the operation, she runs off to find an old friend who has gone missing. Joey King (The Kissing Booth) stars in the film alongside Chase Stokes (Outer Banks), Keith Powers (Straight Outta Compton), Brianne Tju (Light as a Feather), and Laverne Cox (Orange is the New Black).

Also available September 13:

Officer Black Belt -- NETFLIX FILM

Sector 36 -- NETFLIX FILM

Available September 15:

Ancient Aliens: Season 8

Heels: Seasons 1-2

Intervention: Season 23

Available September 16:

30 for 30: Catholics vs. Convicts

30 for 30: Pony Excess

30 for 30: Rand University

30 for 30: The U

30 for 30: The U Part 2

American Gangster

CoComelon: Season 11 -- NETFLIX FAMILY

Entourage

Available September 17:

Culinary Class Wars -- NETFLIX SERIES

Live from The Other Side with Tyler Henry -- NETFLIX LIVE EVENT

Available September 18:

Envious -- NETFLIX SERIES

Lopez vs. Lopez: Season 2

What's Next? The Future with Bill Gates -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Available September 19:

'Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story'

Image via Netflix

After the immense success of Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, Emmy-winner Ryan Murphy is telling another twisted tale of true crime. Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story will recapture the shocking true story of Lyle and Erik Menendez, two brothers who were put on trial for murdering their parents. Nicholas Chavez (General Hospital), Cooper Koch (They/Them), Academy Award winner Javier Bardem (No Country for Old Men), and Academy Award nominee Chloë Sevigny (The Act), star in the new series.

'Twilight of the Gods'

Image via Netflix



From Zack Snyder, the filmmaker behind Man of Steel and 300, comes his latest collaboration with Netflix, the adult animated series Twilight of the Gods. The series is centered around a scandalous love affair between mortal King Leif and warrior Sigrid, which causes Thor, the god of thunder, to unleash a dark wrath on them.

Also available September 19:

The Queen of Villains -- NETFLIX SERIES

Available September 20:

'His Three Daughters'

Your browser does not support the video tag.

One of the most highly acclaimed movies of the 2023 Toronto International Film Festival is finally debuting to the public this month on Netflix. Elizabeth Olsen (WandaVision), Carrie Coon (The Gilded Age), and Natasha Lyonne (Poker Face) star in the drama His Three Daughters, which focuses on three sisters, who after having been estranged for years, are forced to come together to take care of their ailing father.

Also available September 20:

KLASS 95: The Power of Beauty -- NETFLIX SERIES

Available September 24:

Penelope Season 1

Available September 25:

Mr. McMahon -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Available September 26:

'Nobody Wants This'

Image via Netflix

Kristen Bell (Frozen) and Adam Brody (The O.C.) are at the center of an unlikely romance in Nobody Wants This. Bell plays Joanne, an outspoken and agnostic podcast host who falls hard for Noah, a rabbi. Despite the two's differences, a beautiful and unexpected relationship begins to blossom.

Also available September 26:

A True Gentleman -- NETFLIX FILM

Everything Calls for Salvation: Season 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES

Available September 27: