Paramount Plus is bringing back some iconic stories from their library in new ways this April. The highly anticipated musical prequel series Grease: The Rise of the Pink Ladies will be premiering on Paramount+ this April as we see how the pink-clad clique rose the ranks at Rydell High. The acclaimed erotic thriller Fatal Attraction will be getting a makeover as a new series with Lizzy Caplan, Joshua Jackson, and Amanda Peet taking over the roles that were made famous by Glenn Close, Michael Douglas, and Anne Archer. Season 2 of hit animated revival Mike Judge's Beavis And Butt-Head will also be premiering on Paramount Plus this April (on the most appropriate of days). Speaking of reboots of animated series, Season 2 of the Rugrats reboot will also be premiering on Paramount Plus in the coming weeks.
You can check out the list below to see what other titles are coming to Paramount Plus in April.
Available April 1:
1984
American Gigolo
As Good As It Gets
Baby Boom
Basic Instinct 2
Beavis And Butt-Head Do America
Crawlspace
Curse Of The Pink Panther
Face/Off
Fatal Attraction
Fight Club
Fled
Forbidden City Cop
G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra
Get Shorty
Ghost Town
Ghost World
Heaven's Gate
I Got The Hook-Up
Jackass Presents: Bad Grandpa .5
Jailhouse Rock
Killer Klowns from Outer Space
Lifeforce
Lifeguard
Lincoln
Mad Max
Married to the Mob
Mother!
Old School
Out of Time
Planet of the Apes
Poltergeist II: The Other Side
Poltergeist III
Revenge Of The Pink Panther
Ride
Road Trip
Romy and Michele's High School Reunion
Ronin
Runaway Jury
Shutter Island
Small Soldiers
Son Of The Pink Panther
Stargate: Continuum
Stargate: The Ark of Truth
The Adventures of Tintin
The Core
The Godfather (Remastered)
The Godfather Coda: The Death of Michael Corleone (Remastered)
The Godfather, Part II (Remastered)
The Help
The Killing
The Last House on the Left
The Long Goodbye
The Woman in Red
Trail Of The Pink Panther
Transformers: Dark Of The Moon
Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen
Wall Street
Wargames
Weekend at Bernie's
Where Hope Grows
Young Sherlock Holmes
Available April 2:
CMT Music Awards
Available April 5:
Broad City (Seasons 1-5)
FBI: Most Wanted (Season 4)
Nick Cannon Presents Wild ‘N Out (Season 15)
The Challenge: Argentina (Season 1)
Available April 6:
Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies premiere
Available April 9:
A Grammy Salute to the Beach Boys
Available April 11:
FBI True season 2 premiere
Yonder premiere
Save Me (Seasons 1-2)
Signal (Season 1)
Voice (Seasons 1-2)
Available April 12:
America in Black
Jeff Dunham: Me The People
Supah Ninjas (Seasons 1-2)
Available April 14:
Rugrats Season 2 premiere
Jack Reacher: Never Go Back
Available April 19:
Cartel Crew (Seasons 1-3)
Crank Yankers (Season 6)
Fairview (Season 1)
The Adventures of Paddington (Season 2)
Available April 20:
Mike Judge’s Beavis and Butt-Head Season 2 premiere
Available April 21:
Cyrano, My Love
Available April 26:
Middlemost Post (Season 1)
Noah’s Arc (Seasons 1-2)
The Hills: New Beginnings (Season 2)
Wynonna Judd: Between Hell and Hallelujah
YO! MTV Raps Classic (Season 2)
Available April 29:
Fatal Attraction premiere