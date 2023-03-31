Paramount Plus is bringing back some iconic stories from their library in new ways this April. The highly anticipated musical prequel series Grease: The Rise of the Pink Ladies will be premiering on Paramount+ this April as we see how the pink-clad clique rose the ranks at Rydell High. The acclaimed erotic thriller Fatal Attraction will be getting a makeover as a new series with Lizzy Caplan, Joshua Jackson, and Amanda Peet taking over the roles that were made famous by Glenn Close, Michael Douglas, and Anne Archer. Season 2 of hit animated revival Mike Judge's Beavis And Butt-Head will also be premiering on Paramount Plus this April (on the most appropriate of days). Speaking of reboots of animated series, Season 2 of the Rugrats reboot will also be premiering on Paramount Plus in the coming weeks.

You can check out the list below to see what other titles are coming to Paramount Plus in April.

Available April 1:

1984

American Gigolo

As Good As It Gets

Baby Boom

Basic Instinct 2

Beavis And Butt-Head Do America

Crawlspace

Curse Of The Pink Panther

Face/Off

Fatal Attraction

Fight Club

Fled

Forbidden City Cop

G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra

Get Shorty

Ghost Town

Ghost World

Heaven's Gate

I Got The Hook-Up

Jackass Presents: Bad Grandpa .5

Jailhouse Rock

Killer Klowns from Outer Space

Lifeforce

Lifeguard

Lincoln

Mad Max

Married to the Mob

Mother!

Old School

Out of Time

Planet of the Apes

Poltergeist II: The Other Side

Poltergeist III

Revenge Of The Pink Panther

Ride

Road Trip

Romy and Michele's High School Reunion

Ronin

Runaway Jury

Shutter Island

Small Soldiers

Son Of The Pink Panther

Stargate: Continuum

Stargate: The Ark of Truth

The Adventures of Tintin

The Core

The Godfather (Remastered)

The Godfather Coda: The Death of Michael Corleone (Remastered)

The Godfather, Part II (Remastered)

The Help

The Killing

The Last House on the Left

The Long Goodbye

The Woman in Red

Trail Of The Pink Panther

Transformers: Dark Of The Moon

Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen

Wall Street

Wargames

Weekend at Bernie's

Where Hope Grows

Young Sherlock Holmes

Available April 2:

CMT Music Awards

Available April 5:

Broad City (Seasons 1-5)

FBI: Most Wanted (Season 4)

Nick Cannon Presents Wild ‘N Out (Season 15)

The Challenge: Argentina (Season 1)

Available April 6:

Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies premiere

Available April 9:

A Grammy Salute to the Beach Boys

Available April 11:

FBI True season 2 premiere

Yonder premiere

Save Me (Seasons 1-2)

Signal (Season 1)

Voice (Seasons 1-2)

Available April 12:

America in Black

Jeff Dunham: Me The People

Supah Ninjas (Seasons 1-2)

Available April 14:

Rugrats Season 2 premiere

Jack Reacher: Never Go Back

Available April 19:

Cartel Crew (Seasons 1-3)

Crank Yankers (Season 6)

Fairview (Season 1)

The Adventures of Paddington (Season 2)

Available April 20:

Mike Judge’s Beavis and Butt-Head Season 2 premiere

Available April 21:

Cyrano, My Love

Available April 26:

Middlemost Post (Season 1)

Noah’s Arc (Seasons 1-2)

The Hills: New Beginnings (Season 2)

Wynonna Judd: Between Hell and Hallelujah

YO! MTV Raps Classic (Season 2)

Available April 29:

Fatal Attraction premiere