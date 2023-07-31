The summer may be approaching its final weeks, but that isn't stopping Paramount+ from adding plenty of great titles starting at the top of the month. If you're looking for something exciting to stream at this very moment, you are in luck as Transformers: Rise of the Beasts is now available to stream exclusively for Paramount+ subscribers.
Now that Showtime is officially part of Paramount+, that means subscribers to the streaming service will be able to stream new episodes of fan-favorite Showtime originals such as The Chi and Billions.
If you are in the mood for something more romantic, there's the Paramount+ original movie Love in Taipei starring Ashley Liao (The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes), Ross Butler (Shazam! Fury of the Gods), and Nico Hiraga (Booksmart).
Plenty of great films will also be coming to Paramount+ in August including Sicario, Rosemary's Baby, Casino, The Truman Show, Organ Trail, and The Whale, which won Brendan Fraser the Academy Award for Best Actor this past March,
You can check out the list below to see what else is coming to Paramount+ this August.
Now Available:
Transformers: Rise of the Beasts
Available August 1:
Mixtape premiere
Adventureland
Basic Instinct*
Bill & Ted's Bogus Journey*
Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure*
Black Snake Moan
Boogie Nights*
Casino*
Cop Land*
Cousins
Danny Collins*
Dead Again
Dinner For Schmucks
Domestic Disturbance
Double Jeopardy (1999)
Downhill Racer
El Dorado
Explorers*
Fatal Instinct*
Firewalker*
Force Majeure*
French Postcards
Ghost Town
Gone Baby Gone
Hard Rain*
I.Q.*
Indecent Proposal
Jacob's Ladder
Jade*
Jennifer 8
Jimmy Neutron: Boy Genius
King Kong (1976)
Kinky Boots* (2006)
Last Holiday
Need For Speed*
Neil Young: Heart Of Gold
Nightwatch*
Orange County*
Playing By Heart*
Rat Race (2001)
Regarding Henry*
Rescue Dawn*
Rosemary's Baby*
Rudy
Sahara*
She's All That*
She's Having A Baby*
She's Out of My League
She's the Man
Shooter
Shut In*
Sicario
Snow Day (2000)
Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (1990)
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III
The Bigfoot Trap*
The Color of Money
The Crow*
The Devil Inside*
The Faculty
The Fighter
The Forger*
The Grifters*
The Honeymooners (2005)
The Ladies Man
The Last Airbender*
The Midnight Meat Train*
The Running Man
The Thing Called Love: Director's Cut*
The Truman Show
The Uninvited
The Whale*
Thelma & Louise*
TMNT (2007)
What's Eating Gilbert Grape*
Win A Date With Tad Hamilton!
Without a Paddle*v Wolf*
Zodiac*
Available August 2:
Air Disasters (Season 17)
Air Warriors (Season 9-10)
Big Brother (Season 25)*
Butterbean's Cafe (Season 2)
Ollie's Pack (Season 1)
Available August 4:
The Chi Season 6 premiere*
Secret Celebrity Renovation (Season 3)*
Available August 5:
ShoBox*
Available August 8:
Never Seen Again Season 4 premiere
Available August 9:
RuPaul's Drag Race (Season 15)
RuPaul's Secret Celebrity Drag Race (Seasons 1-2)
Superfan (Season 1)*
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (2012) (Seasons 4 -5)
Available August 10:
Love In Taipei premiere
The Challenge: USA (Season 2)*
The Pink Panther (2006)*
Available August 11:
All Up in the Biz*
Billions Season 7 premiere*
PAW Patrol: Moto Pups
The Challenge: USA (Season 2)
Available August 15:
Reinventing Elvis: The ’68 Comeback premiere
Available August 16:
Catch Me If You Can*
War of the Worlds (2005)
Available August 17:
Mercy
Available August 19:
Sabotage*
Available August 23:
The First of Us (Season 1)
Bringing Out the Dead
Coneheads
Machete Kills*
Available August 24:
Football Must Go On (Season 1)
Organ Trail
* Title is available to Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers.