The summer may be approaching its final weeks, but that isn't stopping Paramount+ from adding plenty of great titles starting at the top of the month. If you're looking for something exciting to stream at this very moment, you are in luck as Transformers: Rise of the Beasts is now available to stream exclusively for Paramount+ subscribers.

Now that Showtime is officially part of Paramount+, that means subscribers to the streaming service will be able to stream new episodes of fan-favorite Showtime originals such as The Chi and Billions.

If you are in the mood for something more romantic, there's the Paramount+ original movie Love in Taipei starring Ashley Liao (The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes), Ross Butler (Shazam! Fury of the Gods), and Nico Hiraga (Booksmart).

Plenty of great films will also be coming to Paramount+ in August including Sicario, Rosemary's Baby, Casino, The Truman Show, Organ Trail, and The Whale, which won Brendan Fraser the Academy Award for Best Actor this past March,

You can check out the list below to see what else is coming to Paramount+ this August.

Related:'Billions’ Season 7: Premiere Date, Trailer, Plot Details, and What to Expect

Now Available:

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts

Available August 1:

Mixtape premiere

Adventureland

Basic Instinct*

Bill & Ted's Bogus Journey*

Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure*

Black Snake Moan

Boogie Nights*

Casino*

Cop Land*

Cousins

Danny Collins*

Dead Again

Dinner For Schmucks

Domestic Disturbance

Double Jeopardy (1999)

Downhill Racer

El Dorado

Explorers*

Fatal Instinct*

Firewalker*

Force Majeure*

French Postcards

Ghost Town

Gone Baby Gone

Hard Rain*

I.Q.*

Indecent Proposal

Jacob's Ladder

Jade*

Jennifer 8

Jimmy Neutron: Boy Genius

King Kong (1976)

Kinky Boots* (2006)

Last Holiday

Need For Speed*

Neil Young: Heart Of Gold

Nightwatch*

Orange County*

Playing By Heart*

Rat Race (2001)

Regarding Henry*

Rescue Dawn*

Rosemary's Baby*

Rudy

Sahara*

She's All That*

She's Having A Baby*

She's Out of My League

She's the Man

Shooter

Shut In*

Sicario

Snow Day (2000)

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (1990)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III

The Bigfoot Trap*

The Color of Money

The Crow*

The Devil Inside*

The Faculty

The Fighter

The Forger*

The Grifters*

The Honeymooners (2005)

The Ladies Man

The Last Airbender*

The Midnight Meat Train*

The Running Man

The Thing Called Love: Director's Cut*

The Truman Show

The Uninvited

The Whale*

Thelma & Louise*

TMNT (2007)

What's Eating Gilbert Grape*

Win A Date With Tad Hamilton!

Without a Paddle*v Wolf*

Zodiac*

Available August 2:

Air Disasters (Season 17)

Air Warriors (Season 9-10)

Big Brother (Season 25)*

Butterbean's Cafe (Season 2)

Ollie's Pack (Season 1)

Available August 4:

The Chi Season 6 premiere*

Secret Celebrity Renovation (Season 3)*

Available August 5:

ShoBox*

Available August 8:

Never Seen Again Season 4 premiere

Available August 9:

RuPaul's Drag Race (Season 15)

RuPaul's Secret Celebrity Drag Race (Seasons 1-2)

Superfan (Season 1)*

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (2012) (Seasons 4 -5)

Available August 10:

Love In Taipei premiere

The Challenge: USA (Season 2)*

The Pink Panther (2006)*

Available August 11:

All Up in the Biz*

Billions Season 7 premiere*

PAW Patrol: Moto Pups

The Challenge: USA (Season 2)

Available August 15:

Reinventing Elvis: The ’68 Comeback premiere

Available August 16:

Catch Me If You Can*

War of the Worlds (2005)

Available August 17:

Mercy

Available August 19:

Sabotage*

Available August 23:

The First of Us (Season 1)

Bringing Out the Dead

Coneheads

Machete Kills*

Available August 24:

Football Must Go On (Season 1)

Organ Trail

* Title is available to Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers.