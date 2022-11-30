December is looking to be a massive month for Paramount+ with some major titles making their way to subscribers. The biggest movie of the year, Top Gun: Maverick, will be making its streaming service debut right just in time for Christmas. The Tom Cruise-led sequel helped reignite the box office this past summer and is now looking to be a major Oscar contender as well winning over not just the general audience, but also critics and the film industry as a whole, with even A-listers like Reese Witherspoon and Timothée Chalamet proclaiming their love for the film. Harrison Ford will be making his television debut opposite Helen Mirren in Taylor Sheridan's latest Yellowstone prequel series 1923 which follows Jacob and Cara Dutton as they deal with the consequences of the Western Expansion, the Prohibition, and the Great Depression. The queen of Christmas herself, Mariah Carey, will also debut her newest holiday special Mariah Carey: Merry Christmas to All! which will be available for your streaming pleasure this December.
Check out the list below to see when these titles and more are coming to Paramount+ this December.
Available December 1:
Bose
A League Of Their Own
Ace Ventura: Pet Detective
Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls
All Dogs Go To Heaven 2
Are We There Yet?
Capture the Flag
Clear and Present Danger
Cloverfield
Coyote Ugly
Dead Again
Dirty Rotten Scoundrels
Doubt
Eight Men Out
Election
Elizabethtown
Footloose
Forgetting Sarah Marshall
Friday The 13th
Guys and Dolls
Halloween H20: 20 Years Later
Halloween VI: The Curse Of Michael Myers
Head of State
Heist
If Beale Street Could Talk
In the Line of Fire
Jane Eyre
Just Wright
Kinky Boots
Little Women
Malcolm X
Mary Shelley's Frankenstein
Mission: Impossible III
Moonstruck
Muppets from Space
Muriel's Wedding
My Left Foot
Ordinary People
Pet Sematary (1989)
Regarding Henry
Rosemary's Baby
Rudy
Saturday Night Fever
Scrooge
Sherlock Gnomes
Shutter Island
Sleepless In Seattle
Small Soldiers
Southside with You
Terminator Genisys
The Breakfast Club
The Cave
The Color of Money
The Expendables
The Expendables 2
The Expendables 3
The Forbidden Kingdom
The Honeymooners
The Hurt Locker
The Legend Of Bagger Vance
The Muppets Take Manhattan
The Peacemaker
The Pursuit of Happyness
The Wiz
Thief
True Grit
Uncle Buck
What's Love Got to Do with It
Whiskey Tango Foxtrot
Wild Things
Witness
Wuthering Heights
Young Guns
Young Sherlock Holmes
Available December 3:
Robbie the Reindeer: Hooves of Fire
Robbie the Reindeer: Legend of the Lost Tribe
The Story of Santa Claus
Available December 4:
Fit for Christmas
Available December 5:
Celeste and Jesse Forever
Available December 6:
The Check Up with Dr. David Agus premiere
Liam Gallagher: Knebworth 22 premiere
Available December 7:
Mob Wives (Seasons 1-6)
PAW Patrol (Season 7)
Available December 11:
Must Love Christmas
National Christmas Tree Lighting: Celebrating 100 Years
Available December 12:
Dangerous Game: The Legacy Murders
Dog
Available December 13:
Sampled premiere
Available December 14:
Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the Team (Season 15)
Everybody Loves Raymond (Seasons 1 - 9)
RuPaul’s Drag Race (Season 13)
RuPaul’s Drag Race Untucked (Season 12)
True Life Crime Season 1
Available December 15:
The Game Season 2 premiere
Available December 16:
Snow Day premiere
Metallica Presents: Helping Hands Concert
Available December 18:
1923 premiere
When Christmas Was Young
Available December 20:
Mariah Carey: Merry Christmas to All!
Available December 21:
Homeward Bound: A Grammy Salute to the Songs of Paul Simon
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (2012) (Season 3)
The Andy Griffith Show (Seasons 1 - 8)
Available December 22:
Top Gun: Maverick premiere
Available December 23:
The 24th Annual A Home for the Holidays at the Grove
Available December 24:
Detroit
Available December 27:
Django Unchained
Available December 28:
Gunsmoke (Seasons 1 - 14)
The 45th Annual Kennedy Center Honors
The Gift: Kindness Goes Viral with Steve Hartman
Available December 30:
New episodes of Big Nate
Available December 31:
New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash