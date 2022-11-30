Tom Cruise, Harrison Ford, and Mariah Carey are making their way up Paramount Mountain this December.

December is looking to be a massive month for Paramount+ with some major titles making their way to subscribers. The biggest movie of the year, Top Gun: Maverick, will be making its streaming service debut right just in time for Christmas. The Tom Cruise-led sequel helped reignite the box office this past summer and is now looking to be a major Oscar contender as well winning over not just the general audience, but also critics and the film industry as a whole, with even A-listers like Reese Witherspoon and Timothée Chalamet proclaiming their love for the film. Harrison Ford will be making his television debut opposite Helen Mirren in Taylor Sheridan's latest Yellowstone prequel series 1923 which follows Jacob and Cara Dutton as they deal with the consequences of the Western Expansion, the Prohibition, and the Great Depression. The queen of Christmas herself, Mariah Carey, will also debut her newest holiday special Mariah Carey: Merry Christmas to All! which will be available for your streaming pleasure this December.

Check out the list below to see when these titles and more are coming to Paramount+ this December.

Available December 1:

Bose

A League Of Their Own

Ace Ventura: Pet Detective

Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls

All Dogs Go To Heaven 2

Are We There Yet?

Capture the Flag

Clear and Present Danger

Cloverfield

Coyote Ugly

Dead Again

Dirty Rotten Scoundrels

Doubt

Eight Men Out

Election

Elizabethtown

Footloose

Forgetting Sarah Marshall

Friday The 13th

Guys and Dolls

Halloween H20: 20 Years Later

Halloween VI: The Curse Of Michael Myers

Head of State

Heist

If Beale Street Could Talk

In the Line of Fire

Jane Eyre

Just Wright

Kinky Boots

Little Women

Malcolm X

Mary Shelley's Frankenstein

Mission: Impossible III

Moonstruck

Muppets from Space

Muriel's Wedding

My Left Foot

Ordinary People

Pet Sematary (1989)

Regarding Henry

Rosemary's Baby

Rudy

Saturday Night Fever

Scrooge

Sherlock Gnomes

Shutter Island

Sleepless In Seattle

Small Soldiers

Southside with You

Terminator Genisys

The Breakfast Club

The Cave

The Color of Money

The Expendables

The Expendables 2

The Expendables 3

The Forbidden Kingdom

The Honeymooners

The Hurt Locker

The Legend Of Bagger Vance

The Muppets Take Manhattan

The Peacemaker

The Pursuit of Happyness

The Wiz

Thief

True Grit

Uncle Buck

What's Love Got to Do with It

Whiskey Tango Foxtrot

Wild Things

Witness

Wuthering Heights

Young Guns

Young Sherlock Holmes

Available December 3:

Robbie the Reindeer: Hooves of Fire

Robbie the Reindeer: Legend of the Lost Tribe

The Story of Santa Claus

Available December 4:

Fit for Christmas

Available December 5:

Celeste and Jesse Forever

Available December 6:

The Check Up with Dr. David Agus premiere

Liam Gallagher: Knebworth 22 premiere

Available December 7:

Mob Wives (Seasons 1-6)

PAW Patrol (Season 7)

Available December 11:

Must Love Christmas

National Christmas Tree Lighting: Celebrating 100 Years

Available December 12:

Dangerous Game: The Legacy Murders

Dog

Available December 13:

Sampled premiere

Available December 14:

Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the Team (Season 15)

Everybody Loves Raymond (Seasons 1 - 9)

RuPaul’s Drag Race (Season 13)

RuPaul’s Drag Race Untucked (Season 12)

True Life Crime Season 1

Available December 15:

The Game Season 2 premiere

Available December 16:

Snow Day premiere

Metallica Presents: Helping Hands Concert

Available December 18:

1923 premiere

When Christmas Was Young

Available December 20:

Mariah Carey: Merry Christmas to All!

Available December 21:

Homeward Bound: A Grammy Salute to the Songs of Paul Simon

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (2012) (Season 3)

The Andy Griffith Show (Seasons 1 - 8)

Available December 22:

Top Gun: Maverick premiere

Available December 23:

The 24th Annual A Home for the Holidays at the Grove

Available December 24:

Detroit

Available December 27:

Django Unchained

Available December 28:

Gunsmoke (Seasons 1 - 14)

The 45th Annual Kennedy Center Honors

The Gift: Kindness Goes Viral with Steve Hartman

Available December 30:

New episodes of Big Nate

Available December 31:

New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash