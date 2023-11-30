Paramount+ has some exciting titles that will be available to stream this December to help ring in the Christmas season.
Ben Foster, Jenna Ortega, and Tommy Lee Jones star in FinestKind, the new crime drama from Academy Award winner Brian Helgeland and producer Taylor Sheridan. The film centers around two estranged brothers who strike a sketchy deal with the Boston crime syndicate.
December will bring plenty of titles that will excite younger viewers, including Baby Shark's Big Movie, SpongeBob Twas the Night Before SpongeMas, and animated hits like Rise of the Guardians and The Iron Giant.
Paramount+ will also be hosting numerous new documentaries that will be exclusive to the service, including the Michael Jackson documentary special Thriller 40, Geddy Lee Asks: Are Bass Plays Human Too, The Billion Dollar Goal, and Born in Synanon.
Recent A24 titles, including Kelly Reichardt's Showing Up starring Michelle Williams and Ari Aster's Beau Is Afraid starring Joaquin Phoenix, will also be available to stream in December.
You can check out the list below to see what else is coming to Paramount+ in December.
Available December 1:
The World According to Football* premiere
SpongeBob Twas the Night Before SpongeMas Special
10 Cloverfield Lane
12 Dates of Christmas
40 Days and 40 Nights
A Very English Christmas
A Very Harold & Kumar Christmas
A Vineyard Christmas
A Walk on the Moon
Adult World*
Airplane II: The Sequel*
Airplane!*
American Hustle*
Angel Heart
Angela's Ashes*
Barbarella
Bend It Like Beckham*
Body Cam
Braveheart
Caddyshack
Carriers
Cheech & Chong's Still Smokin'
Christmas by Candlelight
Christmas Casanova
Christmas Cupid
Christmas in Scotland
Cloverfield
Coupled Up for Christmas
Crawl
Critical Condition*
Dead Presidents*
Deck the Halls
Dirty Dancing*
Eat, Love, London
Emma (1996)
Ernest Saves Christmas
Face/Off*
Finding Vivian Maier*
First Blood
Florence Foster Jenkins*
Grindhouse: Death Proof*
Grindhouse: Planet Terror*
Hondo
How Stella Got Her Groove Back*
I'll Be Home for Christmas*
Imagine That*
Jack Reacher
Jackass Number Two
Jersey Girl
John Grisham's The Rainmaker
Joyful Noise
Judas and the Black Messiah
Just Like a Christmas Movie
Lara Croft: Tomb Raider
Machine Gun Preacher*
Madea's Big Happy Family
Megamind
Milk Money*
Mimic*
Mimic 2*
Mimic 3: Sentinel*
Mother!
Pretty Baby*
Rambo III
Rambo: First Blood Part II
RED
RED 2
Regarding Henry
Rise of the Guardians
Rosemary's Baby
Rounders
Scrapper*
Set It Off*
She's All That
Sirens
Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins
Tales from the Darkside: The Movie
Tangerine*
Teaching Mrs. Tingle
That Thing You Do!*
The Addams Family (1991)
The Christmas Classic*
The Dead Zone
The Face of Love*
The Fighting Temptations
The Fugitive
The Hours
The Iron Giant
The Ladies Man
The Prophecy*
The Prophecy 3: The Ascent*
The Prophecy II*
The Prophecy: Forsaken*
The Prophecy: Uprising*
The Shawshank Redemption
The Shining
The Thing*
The To Do List
The Virgin Suicides
The Words
Total Recall*
Trainspotting
Trapped in Paradise*
Triple 9*
Twisted
Up in Smoke
War of the Worlds
What's Eating Gilbert Grape
Witness
Wuthering Heights*
Available December 2:
Thriller 40* premiere
Robbie the Reindeer**
Available December 4:
The Price Is Right at Night Christmas Week**
Available December 5:
Geddy Lee Asks: Are Bass Players Human Too? premiere
Available December 6:
Digman! (Season 1)
Deliciousness (Season 3)
Ryan's Mystery Playdate (Season 4)
Available December 7:
The Envoys Season 2 premiere
Showing Up*
Available December 8:
Baby Shark's Big Movie premiere
Ghosts UK** (Season 2)
Available December 9:
Transformers: The Last Knight
Available December 10:
A Grammy Salute to 50 Years of Hip Hop**
Available December 11:
The Billion Dollar Goal premiere
Available December 12:
Born in Synanon premiere
Available December 13:
Love & Hip Hop: Miami (Season 4)
Available December 15:
Finestkind premiere
The National Christmas Tree Lighting**
Available December 17:
Willie Nelson’s 90th Birthday Celebration Concert Special**
Available December 20:
Golda*
Available December 21:
Beau Is Afraid*
Available December 22:
The 25th Annual a Home for the Holidays**
Available December 23:
Frosty Returns**
Available December 26:
No Escape*
Available December 27:
The 46th Annual Kennedy Center Honors**
Available December 31:
New Year's Eve Live: Nashville's Big Bash**