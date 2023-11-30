Paramount+ has some exciting titles that will be available to stream this December to help ring in the Christmas season.

Ben Foster, Jenna Ortega, and Tommy Lee Jones star in FinestKind, the new crime drama from Academy Award winner Brian Helgeland and producer Taylor Sheridan. The film centers around two estranged brothers who strike a sketchy deal with the Boston crime syndicate.

December will bring plenty of titles that will excite younger viewers, including Baby Shark's Big Movie, SpongeBob Twas the Night Before SpongeMas, and animated hits like Rise of the Guardians and The Iron Giant.

Paramount+ will also be hosting numerous new documentaries that will be exclusive to the service, including the Michael Jackson documentary special Thriller 40, Geddy Lee Asks: Are Bass Plays Human Too, The Billion Dollar Goal, and Born in Synanon.

Recent A24 titles, including Kelly Reichardt's Showing Up starring Michelle Williams and Ari Aster's Beau Is Afraid starring Joaquin Phoenix, will also be available to stream in December.

You can check out the list below to see what else is coming to Paramount+ in December.

Available December 1:

The World According to Football* premiere

SpongeBob Twas the Night Before SpongeMas Special

10 Cloverfield Lane

12 Dates of Christmas

40 Days and 40 Nights

A Very English Christmas

A Very Harold & Kumar Christmas

A Vineyard Christmas

A Walk on the Moon

Adult World*

Airplane II: The Sequel*

Airplane!*

American Hustle*

Angel Heart

Angela's Ashes*

Barbarella

Bend It Like Beckham*

Body Cam

Braveheart

Caddyshack

Carriers

Cheech & Chong's Still Smokin'

Christmas by Candlelight

Christmas Casanova

Christmas Cupid

Christmas in Scotland

Cloverfield

Coupled Up for Christmas

Crawl

Critical Condition*

Dead Presidents*

Deck the Halls

Dirty Dancing*

Eat, Love, London

Emma (1996)

Ernest Saves Christmas

Face/Off*

Finding Vivian Maier*

First Blood

Florence Foster Jenkins*

Grindhouse: Death Proof*

Grindhouse: Planet Terror*

Hondo

How Stella Got Her Groove Back*

I'll Be Home for Christmas*

Imagine That*

Jack Reacher

Jackass Number Two

Jersey Girl

John Grisham's The Rainmaker

Joyful Noise

Judas and the Black Messiah

Just Like a Christmas Movie

Lara Croft: Tomb Raider

Machine Gun Preacher*

Madea's Big Happy Family

Megamind

Milk Money*

Mimic*

Mimic 2*

Mimic 3: Sentinel*

Mother!

Pretty Baby*

Rambo III

Rambo: First Blood Part II

RED

RED 2

Regarding Henry

Rise of the Guardians

Rosemary's Baby

Rounders

Scrapper*

Set It Off*

She's All That

Sirens

Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins

Tales from the Darkside: The Movie

Tangerine*

Teaching Mrs. Tingle

That Thing You Do!*

The Addams Family (1991)

The Christmas Classic*

The Dead Zone

The Face of Love*

The Fighting Temptations

The Fugitive

The Hours

The Iron Giant

The Ladies Man

The Prophecy*

The Prophecy 3: The Ascent*

The Prophecy II*

The Prophecy: Forsaken*

The Prophecy: Uprising*

The Shawshank Redemption

The Shining

The Thing*

The To Do List

The Virgin Suicides

The Words

Total Recall*

Trainspotting

Trapped in Paradise*

Triple 9*

Twisted

Up in Smoke

War of the Worlds

What's Eating Gilbert Grape

Witness

Wuthering Heights*

Available December 2:

Thriller 40* premiere

Robbie the Reindeer**

Available December 4:

The Price Is Right at Night Christmas Week**

Available December 5:

Geddy Lee Asks: Are Bass Players Human Too? premiere

Available December 6:

Digman! (Season 1)

Deliciousness (Season 3)

Ryan's Mystery Playdate (Season 4)

Available December 7:

The Envoys Season 2 premiere

Showing Up*

Available December 8:

Baby Shark's Big Movie premiere

Ghosts UK** (Season 2)

Available December 9:

Transformers: The Last Knight

Available December 10:

A Grammy Salute to 50 Years of Hip Hop**

Available December 11:

The Billion Dollar Goal premiere

Available December 12:

Born in Synanon premiere

Available December 13:

Love & Hip Hop: Miami (Season 4)

Available December 15:

Finestkind premiere

The National Christmas Tree Lighting**

Available December 17:

Willie Nelson’s 90th Birthday Celebration Concert Special**

Available December 20:

Golda*

Available December 21:

Beau Is Afraid*

Available December 22:

The 25th Annual a Home for the Holidays**

Available December 23:

Frosty Returns**

Available December 26:

No Escape*

Available December 27:

The 46th Annual Kennedy Center Honors**

Available December 31:

New Year's Eve Live: Nashville's Big Bash**