A mountain of holiday treats is coming your way to Paramount+ this December. If you are in need of an offbeat Christmas flick, there's Jack Black's Dear Santa or if you're looking to revisit some childhood memories, a new stop-motion SpongeBob Christmas special will be streaming in December. Paramount+ also has you covered. If you're in the mood for something much darker, there is the eagerly awaited new prequel series, Dexter: Original Sin.

Check out the list below to see everything coming to Paramount+ in December.

Available November 25:

'Dear Santa'

DEAR SANTA is the story of a young boy (Robert Timothy Smith) who mails his Christmas wish list to Santa with one crucial spelling error, resulting in a devilish Jack Black’s arrival to wreak havoc on the holidays. DEAR SANTA marks the return of the Farrelly Brothers, the hilarious minds behind Dumb & Dumber, Something About Mary, and more. With their latest collaboration, which joins their decades-spanning repertoire of wild comedy films, Christmas is going up in flames.

Available December 1:

Hell on Wheels (seasons 1-5)

Longmire (seasons 1-6)

45 Years*

A Christmas Carol

A.I. Artificial Intelligence

Annie*

Arthur Christmas

Bad Moms*

Baywatch

Bebe's Kids

Blade Runner 2049

Boogie Nights

Born on the Fourth of July

Burn After Reading

Charlotte's Web

Chicago

Chocolate City*

Christmas Cupid

Cliffhanger

Cocktail

Coneheads

Contagion

Critical Condition

Crocodile Dundee

Crocodile Dundee II

Cujo*

Deck The Halls

Detained

Disturbia

Down to Earth

Edward Scissorhands

Fear

Fist Fight

Free Willy

Full Metal Jacket

Get Rich or Die Tryin'

Heaven Can Wait*

Hell or High Water

Her

Hustle & Flow

John Grisham's The Rainmaker

Judas and the Black Messiah

Julie & Julia

King Richard

L.A. Confidential

Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle Of Life

Love, Rosie

Major League

Malcolm X

Mariah Carey: Merry Christmas To All!

Miracle on 34th Street

Mirror Mirror

Mission: Impossible - Rogue Nation

Naked Gun 33 1/3: The Final Insult*

Nancy Drew

No Country for Old Men

Point Break

Primal Fear

Rings*

Risky Business

Rosemary's Baby*

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles*

The Back-up Plan

The Cider House Rules

The Exorcist

The Good Liar

The Iron Giant

The Killing of Kenneth Chamberlain

The Lovely Bones

The Matrix

The Monster Squad*

The Naked Gun 2 1/2: The Smell of Fear*

The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad!*

The Outsiders

The Perfect Holiday

The Queen

The Secret Garden

The Uninvited*

Think Like a Man

Think Like a Man Too

This Is Where I Leave You

Tom and Jerry: A Nutcracker Tale

Tom and Jerry: Santa's Little Helpers

Trading Places

Unaccompanied Minors

Wayne's World 2*

What Men Want

What Remains

What Remains*

Wild Things

Winter's Bone*

World Trade Center

Zodiac*

Available December 2:

'SpongeBob SquarePants: SpongeBob & Sandy's Country Christmas'

In this new SpongeBob SquarePants holiday special, one of Sandy’s experiments goes awry and the Cheeks family must team up to save Christmas in Bikini Bottom.

Available December 3:

'as1one: The Israeli-Palestinian Pop Music Journey'

A compelling coming-of-age series based on the lives of six young men - the world’s first mixed Israeli-Palestinian pop group - that came together to form the next global hit pop group, as1one.

Available December 4:

Peppa Pig: Winter Wonderland

Teen Mom Family Reunion (season 3)

Available December 6:

'The Honey Trap: A True Story of Love, Lies and The FBI'*

A dramatic tale of espionage, propaganda, and romance, following the infamous Berlin rapper Denis Cuspert (aka Deso Dogg) and his journey from artist to MMA fighter to ISIS recruiter.

Also available December 6:

Extreme Movie*

Available December 8:

Joe Bell

The Score

Available December 9:

'The Fabulous Four'

THE FABULOUS FOUR follows three life-long friends (Sarandon, Mullally, and Ralph) who travel to Key West, Florida to be bridesmaids in a surprise wedding of their college girlfriend Marilyn (Midler). Once there, sisterhoods are rekindled, the past rises up again in all its glory, and there are enough sparks, drinks and romance to change all their lives in ways they never expected.

Available December 13:

'Dexter: Original Sin'*

Set in 1991 Miami, Dexter: Original Sin follows Dexter (Patrick Gibson) as he transitions from student to avenging serial killer. When his bloodthirsty urges can’t be ignored any longer, Dexter must learn to channel his inner darkness. With the guidance of his father, Harry (Golden Globe® winner Christian Slater), he adopts a Code designed to help him find and kill people who deserve to be eliminated from society without getting on law enforcement’s radar. This is a particular challenge for young Dexter as he begins a forensics internship at the Miami Metro Police Department.

Available December 15:

'An Evening with Dua Lipa'**

Filmed in London on Oct. 17 at Royal Albert Hall, the special features Dua Lipa’s reimagined hit songs, accompanied for the first time by the 53-piece Heritage Orchestra conducted by Ben Foster, a 14-strong choir and her seven-piece band, interspersed with intimate interviews, in which the global pop powerhouse reflects on the pivotal moments that have shaped her life and illustrious career. As she revisits personal moments, from the New York City trip that changed the course of her career, to her favorite holiday memories in London, Dua shares her thoughts and emotions in real time, giving audiences a glimpse into the woman behind the superstar. The dazzling London show marks a triumphant milestone in Dua’s career. The special features a surprise duet of “Cold Heart” with musical icon Elton John, as well as the debut live performances of “Dance the Night” from the Barbie soundtrack, “Maria,” “Anything for Love,” “End of an Era” and many more from Dua’s latest album, Radical Optimism.

Available December 19:

'Nate Bargatze Nashville Christmas'**

Bargatze will serve as master of ceremonies, guiding audiences through a mix of stand-up comedy, pre-taped comedy shorts, sketches and musical performances. The show will shine a spotlight on the heart and spirit of Nashville during the holiday season, highlighting family, fun and feel-good moments that resonate with audiences of all ages. Bargatze will collaborate with “Saturday Night Live’s” Mikey Day and co-head writer Streeter Seidell, who previously joined forces with Bargatze when he hosted “SNL” last season on the wildly popular “Washington’s Dream” sketch.

Available December 20:

National Christmas Tree Lighting**

Josh Groban & Friends Go Home For The Holidays**

Available December 22:

The 47th Annual Kennedy Center Honors**

Available December 27:

The Greatest @Home Videos: Holiday Edition**

Grammy® Greats: The Stories Behind the Songs**

Available December 29:

Grammy® Greats: The Most Memorable Moments**

Available December 31:

New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash ** (live stream only)

* Title is available to Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers.

**All Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers can live stream CBS titles via the live feed on Paramount+. Those titles will be available to stream on-demand to all subscribers the day after they air live.