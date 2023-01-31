With 1923, Tulsa King, Star Trek, and the streaming debut of Top Gun: Maverick, Paramount+ has quickly become one of the most exciting streaming services on the market. This February will bring plenty more titles to the mountain of entertainment including new seasons of hit shows, movies, and documentaries. Star Trek: Picard will premiere its third and final season as Patrick Stewart takes his final bow in the iconic role of Jean-Luc Picard. Top Gun: Maverick's Monica Barbaro and Father of the Bride's Diego Boneta are teaming up for the romantic comedy At Midnight which will debut on the service right in time for Valentine's Day. With Scream VI just around the corner, the first three Scream movies will be available on Paramount+ alongside the fifth entry, so you'll be able to do a rewatch before the latest installment. The 65th Annual Grammy Awards will also be available to stream on Paramount+ hosted by Trevor Noah.
Check out the list below to see all the titles coming to Paramount+ this February.
Available February 1:
The Challenge (Season 36)
40 Days and 40 Nights
5 Card Stud
A Man Called Horse
A Mighty Heart
A Night At The Roxbury
Addams Family Values
Adore
Adventureland
Alfie
Almost Famous
An Ideal Husband
Angela's Ashes
Arrivederci, Baby!
Ashby
Asylum
Avalon
Back Roads
Backstage
Barbarella
Barefoot In The Park
Berlin, I Love You
Bewitched
Big Jake
Birthday Girl
Blue in the Face
Breakfast at Tiffany's
Bright Lights, Big City
Bringing Out the Dead
Captive
Carriers
Chaplin
Chasing Amy
Christine
Cinderfella
Cinema Paradiso
City of God
City of Men
Cliffhanger
Committed
Cool World
Coyote Ugly
Critical Condition
Cruel Intentions
Dakota
Days of Heaven
Dead Presidents
Dear White People
Denver & The Rio Grande
Dinner For Schmucks
Dirty Dancing
Dirty Dancing: Havana Nights
Donovan's Reef
Doubt
Downhill Racer
Duplex
Easy Come, Easy Go
Edward Scissorhands
El Paso
Ella Enchanted
Enduring Love
Enemy At the Gates
Event Horizon
Extraordinary Measures
Falling in Love
Fancy Pants
Faster
Fist of Fury
Flame of Barbary Coast
Flight
Footloose
Four Brothers
From Russia with Love
Fun in Acapulco
Funny Face
Get Bruce!
Goldfinger
Gotta Dance
Gridiron Gang
Hamlet
Harold and Maude
He Said, She Said
Heaven Can Wait
Heller in Pink Tights
Hellfire
House of Sand and Fog
Hurry Sundown
I.Q.
If Beale Street Could Talk
In Old California
In The Bedroom
In the Heat of the Night
Indiscreet
Inherit the Wind
It Started in Naples
It's a Mad, Mad, Mad, Mad World
Italian for Beginners
Jailbreakers
Jane Eyre
Jersey Girl
Johnny Suede
Just a Kiss
Kevin Hart: Laugh at My Pain
King Kong
Leadbelly
Lee Daniels' The Butler
Let's Dance
Love, Rosie
Mad Hot Ballroom
Malena
Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom
Margot At The Wedding
Marvin's Room
Mean Girls
Meet the Navy
Moby Dick
Muriel's Wedding
My Fair Lady
Nacho Libre
Never Say Never Again
No Strings Attached
Nobody's Fool
Only the Strong Survive
Open Season
Orange County
Paradise, Hawaiian Style
Pearl Harbor
Rat Race
Red River Range
Rhyme & Reason
Rio Grande
Rio Lobo
Rollerball
Roustabout
Runaway Bride
Sabrina
Scream
Scream 2
Scream 3
Senseless
Serendipity
She's the Man
Sidewalks Of New York
Silverado
Sirens
Some Like It Hot
Spanish Fly
Stealth
Strike!
Summer and Smoke
Tank Girl
Testament
Texas Rangers
The Addams Family
The Adventures of Buckaroo Banzai Across the 8th Dimension
The April Fools
The Cider House Rules
The Conversation
The Country Girl
The Cowboy and the Lady
The Curious Case Of Benjamin Button
The Fighting Seabees
The Gambler
The Great Gatsby
The Great Missouri Raid
The Greatest Show on Earth
The Grifters
The Heart of the Game
The Hours
The Kid
The Kite Runner
The Lookout
The Love Letter
The Loved Ones
The Mechanic
The Odd Couple
The Opposite Sex And How To Live With Them
The Original Kings of Comedy
The Overland Stage Raiders
The Parallax View
The Piano
The Portrait of a Lady
The Rat Race
The Score
The Spy Who Loved Me
The Station Agent
The Switch
The Talented Mr. Ripley
The Tin Star
The To Do List
The Wedding Planner
The Words
There Will Be Blood
Three Days of the Condor
Three Faces West
Tootsie
Trainspotting
Tropic of Cancer
Turbulence
Under Capricorn
Underclassman
Vertical Limit
Waiting to Exhale
We Were Soldiers
Westward Ho
What Women Want
What's Love Got to Do with It
Winchester
Wonder Boys
World Trade Center
Yours, Mine & Ours
Available February 2:
Murder in Big Horn (Season 1)
That Girl Lay Lay
Available February 4:
Bellator 290: Bader vs. Fedor 2
Available February 5:
The 65th Annual Grammy Awards
The Peanut Butter Falcon
Available February 6:
Devil’s Workshop
Available February 8:
Oasis - There We Were...Now Here We Are
Super Bowl Greatest Commercials: Battle of the Decades
VH1s Couples Retreat (Season 1)
Available February 10:
At Midnight premiere
Available February 11:
If I Stay
Available February 15:
The Challenge: Australia (Season 1)
Tyler Perry’s Young Dylan (Season 2)
Available February 16:
Star Trek: Picard Season 3 premiere
The 12th Victim
Available February 18:
Cloverfield
Available February 19:
The Equalizer (Season 3)
Available February 20:
Cyrano
Available February 22:
10 Years Of Noise and Confusion: Oasis Live at Barrowlands
Bar Rescue (Season 8)
Formula E Unplugged (Season 1)
Teen Mom 2 (Season 10)
Available February 25:
The Challenge: UK (Season 1)
Available February 26:
The Circus (Season 8)
Available February 28:
FBI True premiere