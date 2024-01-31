Paramount+ is looking to have a massive February, with an exciting array of movies, TV shows, and live events heading to the streaming service.
The biggest night in sports, Super Bowl LVIII will be available to stream live on Paramount+, as subscribers will be able to watch the Kansas City Chiefs take on the San Francisco 49ers through the live feed. For music fans, the 66th Annual GRAMMY Awards hosted by Trevor Noah will also be streaming live. The awards show will feature performances by Billie Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo, Dua Lipa, Luke Combs, SZA, U2, and more.
More than 100 movies will be added to Paramount+ in February, joining the recently added blockbuster Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning. Currently nominated for the Academy Awards for Best Picture and Best Original Screenplay is Celine Song's critically acclaimed directorial debut, Past Lives, starring Greta Lee and Teo Yoo as two childhood best friends from South Korea, who reconnect as adults in New York; John Magaro also stars in the moving film as Lee's American husband.
Other recent movies that will be available to stream on Paramount+ in February include the acclaimed documentary Kokomo City, the vampire horror flick The Last Voyage of the Demeter, and the Paramount+ original movie The Tiger's Apprentice.
Halo, based on the mega-successful video game franchise, will be returning for its second season with Pablo Schreiber reprising his role as Master Chief. While longtime fans of the games criticized how much the series deviated from the games, showrunner David Wiener promises that the new episodes will stay more loyal.
Many of your favorite CBS shows will be returning this February as part of CBS' Premiere Week. Some of the series returning include Ghosts, The Equalizer, Fire Country, NCIS, FBI, Young Sheldon, Blue Bloods, S.W.A.T., and CSI: Vegas.
Two all-new CBS series will also be premiering on Paramount+; Tracker, an action-drama series starring This Is Us' Justin Hartley; and Elsbeth, a spin-off to The Good Wife starring Carrie Preston as the fan-favorite character.
Check out the list below to see what else is coming to Paramount+ in February.
* Title is available through Paramount+ with SHOWTIME
Now Available:
- Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning
Available February 1:
- A Bloody Lucky Day premiere
- 12 Years a Slave
- 23 Walks
- A River Runs Through It*
- A Thousand Words*
- A Walk on the Moon
- Agent Revelation
- Alfie (1966)
- Alfie (2004)
- All Styles
- American Hangman
- An Unfinished Life
- Animal Kingdom
- Another Kind of Wedding
- Arrivederci, Baby!
- Barefoot in the Park
- Bangkok Dangerous*
- Beastly
- Beautiful Girls
- Benefit of the Doubt
- Birthday Girl
- Bounce
- Bound
- Boys and Girls
- Bridget Jones’s Baby
- Bridget Jones's Diary
- Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason
- Brown Girl Begins
- Captive
- Carolina
- Case 39
- Chicago
- Chocolate City
- Clue
- Cold Brook
- Cold in July*
- Colewell
- Confessions Of A Dangerous Mind*
- Daniel*
- Dead Water
- Dirty Dancing*
- Dirty Pretty Things*
- Don't Look Now*
- Downeast
- Drillbit Taylor*
- Echo in the Canyon
- Ella Enchanted
- Ellie and Abbie (& Ellie's Dead Aunt)
- Enduring Love
- Enough Said*
- Extraordinary Measures
- Fade to Black
- Fancy Pants
- Foxfire
- Freedom Writers
- Freedom's Path
- French Postcards
- Fresh
- Friedkin Uncut
- Friends with Benefits
- Fully Realized Humans
- Fun in Acapulco
- Funny Face
- Game 6
- G.I. Blues
- Girls! Girls! Girls!
- God's Pocket*
- Hamlet (2004)
- Hands Up
- Harlem Nights
- Harold and Maude
- Hell or High Water
- Hellion*
- Home for the Holidays
- Hoop Dreams
- In & Out
- It Started In Naples
- International Falls
- Interview With the Vampire
- Italian for Beginners
- Jersey Girl
- Just a Kiss
- KEVIN GARNETT: Anything Is Possible*
- Kinky Boots (2006)
- Labor Day
- Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle Of Life
- Lee Daniels' The Butler
- Like Water for Chocolate
- Lincoln
- Love Jones
- Love Spreads
- Love Story
- Lucky Them*
- Magnolia
- Maid in Manhattan
- Malena
- Margot at the Wedding
- Mindhunters*
- Moonlight and Valentino
- Morning Glory
- Murder On The Orient Express* (1974)
- Muriel’s Wedding
- Night Falls On Manhattan*
- No Country for Old Men
- No Strings Attached
- Once Upon A Time In The West*
- Passion Play: Russell Westbrook*
- Perfect Sense
- Phil
- Premature*
- Project Ithaca
- Red Tails
- Rhapsody of Love
- Risky Business
- Roman Holiday
- Romeo and Juliet*
- Run with the Hunted
- Sabrina (1954)
- Sahara
- Savage
- Save the Last Dance
- Shaft (2000)
- Shuttlecock: Director's Cut
- Sidewalks of New York
- Sirens
- Slow Burn*
- Sound of Violence
- Sunset Boulevard
- Superpower*
- Superstar
- Swingers
- The Appearance
- The Cider House Rules
- The Fighting Temptations
- The First Nudie Musical
- The Get Together
- The Good Girl*
- The Great Gatsby (1974)
- The Harder They Come
- The Help
- The Honeymooners
- The Iron Giant
- The Ladies Man
- The Ledge
- The Long Kiss Goodnight
- The Long Shadow
- The Love Guru
- The Loved Ones
- The Original Kings of Comedy
- The Out-of-Towners (1970)
- The Out-of-Towners (1999)
- The Ramen Girl
- The Romantics
- The Secret Life of Bees
- The Sunlit Night
- The Weather Man
- The Wrong Todd
- Tigerland
- Tone-Deaf
- Trading Places
- True Grit (1969)
- Urban Cowboy
- Vampire in Brooklyn
- Virtuosity*
- Walkaway Joe
- We Own the Night
- We Were Soldiers
- What Breaks the Ice*
- What Women Want
- When a Stranger Calls
- When We Were Kings
- Wuthering Heights (2003)
- Why Stop Now
- William Shakespeare's Romeo + Juliet*
- Win A Date With Tad Hamilton!
- Wish You Were Here
- Your Sister's Sister
- Zodiac
Available February 2:
- Kokomo City*
- Past Lives*
- The Tiger's Apprentice
Available February 4:
- The 66th Annual GRAMMY Awards
Available February 6:
- #Cybersleuths: The Idaho Murders premiere
Available February 7:
- Bar Rescue (Season 8)
- Behind The Music (Season 2)
- Danger Force (Season 2)
- Fever Pitch: The Rise of the Premier League (Season 1)
- MTV Couples Retreat (Season 3)
- Strawberry Shortcake: Berry in the Big City Season 1-3
- The Love Experiment (Season 1)
Available February 8:
- Halo Season 2 premiere
Available February 9:
- Super Bowl Greatest Commercials (2024)
Available February 10:
- Pixie*
Available February 11:
- Tracker (Season 1)
- The Last Voyage of the Demeter*
- Super Bowl LVIII
Available February 12:
- Bob Hearts Abishola (Season 5)
- NCIS (Season 21)
- NCIS: Hawai'i (Season 3)
- The Neighborhood (Season 6)
Available February 13:
- FBI (Season 6)
- FBI: International (Season 3)
- FBI: Most Wanted (Season 5)
Available February 14:
- The Smurfs (2021) (Season 2)
- VH1 Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition (Seasons 2-3)
Available February 15:
- Ghosts (Season 3)
- So Help Me Todd (Season 2)
- Young Sheldon (Season 7)
Available February 16:
- 100 Days to Indy (Season 1)
- Blue Bloods (Season 14)
- Fire Country (Season 2)
- S.W.A.T. (Season 7)
Available February 18:
- CSI: Vegas (Season 3)
- The Equalizer (Season 4)
Available February 21:
- The Family Stallone Season 2 premiere
- Black Ink Crew Los Angeles (Season 2)
- Black Ink Crew New York (Season 10)
Available February 23:
- End of Watch*
Available February 27:
- As We Speak: Rap Music on Trial
Available February 28:
- Air Disasters (Seasons 18-19)
- Survivor (Season 46)
Available February 29:
- Elsbeth (Season 1)