January is Werewolf season on Paramount+.

What's New on Paramount+ in January 2023

Paramount+ will be kicking off 2023 with some exciting titles this January. The hit MTV series Teen Wolf is returning with Teen Wolf: The Movie featuring the return of Tyler Posey as Scott McCall, alongside a cast that includes Crystal Reed, Tyler Hoechlin, and Colton Haynes among others. From Jeff Davis, the creator of the aforementioned series comes another werewolf show, Wolf Pack, which stars Buffy alumni Sarah Michelle Gellar and Lost star Rodrigo Santoro. Taylor Sheridan's hit series Mayor of Kingstown starring Jeremy Renner, Kyle Chandler, Dianne Wiest, and Aidan Gillen will be returning for its second season as well. Other popular titles making their way to the service this January include Grease, Minority Report, The Good, The Bad and the Ugly, Carrie, Barbershop, Arachnophobia, The Naked Gun, Clerks, Clue, Taxi Driver, and titles from hit franchises such as Rocky, Underworld, Paranormal Activity, Star Trek, and James Bond.

Check out the list below to see when these titles and more are coming to Paramount+ this January.

Available January 1:

A River Runs Through It

Arachnophobia

Arrowhead

Atlantic City

Barbershop

Blue Hawaii

Bound

Boys And Girls

Bull Durham

Carolina

Cursed

Days of Thunder

El Dorado

Forces Of Nature

French Postcards

Girls! Girls! Girls!

Glory

Good Burger

Grease

Halloween VIII: Resurrection

Hang 'Em High

Hatari

Home For The Holidays

House Arrest

Jinxed!

Mean Creek

Minority Report

Morning Glory

Paper Moon

Paranormal Activity 2

Paranormal Activity 3

Paranormal Activity 4

Paycheck

Pony Express

Pret-A-Porter

Road Trip

Roman Holiday

Serpico

Shaft

Shakespeare in Love

Shirley Valentine

Silence

Spy Kids 3-D: Game Over

Star Trek Beyond

Starting Over

Swingers

Teaching Mrs. Tingle

The Duchess

The Fighting Temptations

The Foot Fist Way

The Good, The Bad and the Ugly

The Hunter

The Italian Job

The Lonely Man

The Longshots

The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance

The Monster Squad

The Prince and Me

The Romantics

The Sons of Katie Elder

The Thin Red Line

The Two Jakes

The Whales Of August

Walking Tall

We're No Angels

Wes Craven Presents: They

Young Guns II

Available January 2:

Hell Bound

Available January 3:

Sometimes When We Touch series premiere

A Green Journey

A Matter of Sex

Blue Chips

Clerks

Cold Mountain

From a Whisper to a Scream

Gentlemen in White Vests

Have You Seen My Son?

Hell Raiders

Homeless

Incident in an Alley

Intimate Betrayal

Invasion of the Star Creatures

Jealousy

Joe Dancer I: The Big Black Pill

Joe Dancer II: The Monkey Mission

Legion of Iron

Mad Bull

Memorial Day

Mercy Or Murder?

Ministry of Vengeance

Money Talks

Moving Target

Murder By the Book

NYPD Mounted

Private Parts

Rain Without Thunder

Right of the People

Riot on Sunset Strip

Rosebud

Samaritan: The Mitch Snyder Story

Savage Weekend

Secret of Deep Harbor

Secret Screams

Slipping Into Darkness

Son-Rise

Starflight One

Stranger Who Looks Like Me

Take It All

Taxi Driver

Terraces

Terror Squad

The Happy Hooker Goes to Washington

The Hard Ride

The Manster

The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad!

The Running Man

The Secret of the Ice Cave

The Soloist

The Time Travelers

The Whisperers

The Witches

This Girl for Hire

Three on a Spree

Timestalkers

Underground Aces

Virtuosity

Wild Zone

Windrider

Available January 4:

Tough As Nails (Season 4)

High School Hellcats

Available January 5:

Crime Against Joe

Available January 9:

NCIS Crossover Event

12 Angry Men

A Different Story

A Small Town In Texas

A Twist Of Sand

American Friends

An Officer and a Gentleman

Billie

Breakdown

Clue

Consuming Passions

Devil In A Blue Dress

Ghosts Can'T Do It

Hammer Down

Hannibal Brooks

Hell Boats

High Season

In The Arms Of A Killer

Instant Karma

Jeremy

Joe Dancer III: The Big Trade

Journey To The Center Of The Earth

Juliet, Naked

Kansas

Kidnap

Killers Three

Kiss The Sky

Lois Gibbs And The Love Canal

Love Bites

Love Or Money?

Mad Dog Time

Married To It

Mary Had A Little

Meatballs 4

Megaville

Million Dollar Rip Off

Miracle Beach

Mortal Passions

My Father's House

Night Game

Night of the Living Dead

Night Visitor

Oleanna

One More Chance

Operation Bottleneck

Osama

Our Winning Season

Out of Time

Over The Brooklyn Bridge

Pale Blood

Patty Duke Show: Still Rockin' In Brookl

Pieces Of Dreams

Playing Mona Lisa

Portrait In Terror

Predators

Prey For The Hunter

Pursuit

Return From The Ashes

Rockula

Saintly Sinners

Saving Grace

Scorchers

Showgirls

Sketch Artist Ii: Hands That See

Ski School

Some of My Best Friends Are...

Something Short Of Paradise

Spill

Storefront Hitchcock

Summer Heat

Survival Game

Sword Of The Conqueror

The Barbarians

The Big Caper

The Brady Bunch Movie

The Burning

The Case Of The Hillside Stranglers

The Emperor's New Clothes

The Golden Seal

The Hanging Garden

The Happy Hooker

The Happy Hooker Goes Hollywood

The Hoodlum Priest

The Hustler

The Iron Triangle

The Last Of The Finest

The Longshot

The Love Guru

The Nevadan

The Norseman

The Passage

The Revolt of the Slaves

The Seven Magnificent Gladiators

The Thousand Plane Raid

The Transporter

Traces Of Red

Trackdown

Under Age

Underworld

Underworld Awakening

Underworld Evolution

Underworld; Rise of the Lycans

Vietnam Texas

Virgin High

War-Gods Of The Deep

Warriors From Hell

When The Clock Strikes

Why Me?

Wicked Stepmother

Wild Orchid 2: Two Shades Of Blue

Available January 11:

Lingo (Season 1)

Available January 15:

Mayor of Kingstown season 2 premiere

A Fish Called Wanda

Carrie

Casino Royale

Father of the Bride

Fiddler On the Roof

For Your Eyes Only

Goldeneye

Judgment At Nuremberg

Licence to Kill

Live and Let Die

Marianne & Leonard: Words of Love

Midnight Cowboy

Octopussy

Paths of Glory

Platoon

Quantum of Solace

Red River

Return Of The Pink Panther

Rob Roy

Robocop

Rocky

Rocky Balboa

Rocky II

Rocky III

Rocky IV

Rocky V

Run Silent, Run Deep

Skyfall

That's Entertainment

The Alamo

The Apartment

The Defiant Ones

The Dirty Dozen

The Living Daylights

The Magnificent Seven

The Man with the Golden Gun

The Manchurian Candidate

The Pink Panther

The Pink Panther Strikes Again

The Silence of the Lambs

The Thomas Crown Affair

The Unforgiven

The World is Not Enough

Tomorrow Never Dies

View To A Kill

Witness For the Prosecution

Available January 18:

Are You the One? Season 9 premiere

Deliciousness (Season 2)

Kiri & Lou (Seasons 1 - 2)

The Loud House (Season 5)

The Smurfs (2021) (Season 1)

Available January 21:

Hercules (2014)

Available January 25:

Acapulco Shore (Seasons 8 - 9)

Taxi (Seasons 1 - 5)

The Astronauts (Season 1)

Available January 26:

Teen Wolf: The Movie premiere

Wolf Pack series premiere

