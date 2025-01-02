It's a new year, which means tons of new titles are coming to your favorite streaming services. From beloved sci-fi films like Denis Villeneuve's Arrival and the new Star Trek film starring Oscar-winner Michelle Yeoh, or maybe a period drama like Emma or a rom-com like Crazy, Stupid, Love., these are a new movie or show for everyone. Here is everything coming to Paramount+ in January 2025.
New on January 1, 2025
- 2 Days In The Valley
- 40 Days and 40 Nights
- A Crime on the Bayou
- A Dog’s Purpose
- A Night At The Roxbury
- A.C.O.D.
- Adventureland
- Agent Game
- Allied
- Almost Famous
- Amistad
- An Officer and a Gentleman
Arrival
Linguistics professor Louise Banks (Amy Adams) leads an elite team of investigators when gigantic spaceships touch down in 12 locations around the world. As nations teeter on the verge of global war, Banks and her crew must race against time to find a way to communicate with the extraterrestrial visitors. Hoping to unravel the mystery, she takes a chance that could threaten her life and quite possibly all of mankind.
- Release Date
- November 10, 2016
- Director
- Denis Villeneuve
- Cast
- Michael Stuhlbarg , Forest Whitaker , Tzi Ma , Amy Adams , Mark O'Brien , Jeremy Renner , Nathaly Thibault
- Runtime
- 116 Minutes
- Writers
- Eric Heisserer , Ted Chiang
- Studio
-
- Tagline
-
- Studio(s)
- FilmNation Entertainment , 21 Laps Entertainment , Lava Bear Films
- Distributor(s)
- Paramount Pictures
- Barbarella
- Basic Instinct
- Becky
- Best Defense
- Big Jake
- Black Noise
- Book Club
- Boomerang
- Bounce
- Breakdown
- Buddy Games
- Chinatown
- Chocolat
- Citizen Ruth
- Clear and Present Danger
- Cold Mountain
- Confessions Of A Dangerous Mind
- Cop Land
- Crawlspace
Crazy, Stupid, Love.
Cal Weaver (Steve Carell) is living the American dream. He has a good job, a beautiful house, great children, and a beautiful wife named Emily (Julianne Moore). Cal's seemingly perfect life unravels, however, when he learns that Emily has been unfaithful and wants a divorce. Over 40 and suddenly single, Cal is adrift in the fickle world of dating. Enter, Jacob Palmer (Ryan Gosling), a self-styled player who takes Cal under his wing and teaches him how to be a hit with the ladies.
The following are also available on Paramount this month.
- Cursed
- Dark Asset
- Death Wish
- Dirty Pretty Things
- Domestic Disturbance
- Don’t Look Now
- Down To You
- Downsizing
- Drillbit Taylor
- Drive Angry
- Drop Zone
- Ella Enchanted
Emma (1996)
Emma
- Release Date
- August 2, 1996
- Cast
- gwyneth paltrow , Toni Collette , Alan Cumming , Ewan McGregor , Jeremy Northam , Greta Scacchi , Juliet Stevenson , Polly Walker , Sophie Thompson , Denys Hawthorne , James Cosmo , Phyllida Law , Kathleen Byron , Edward Woodall , Brian Capron , Karen Westwood , Rebecca Craig , Angela Down , John Franklyn-Robbins , Ruth Jones , Lee Boardman
- Runtime
- 121 minutes
- Writers
- Douglas McGrath
- Producers
- Bob Weinstein , Donna Gigliotti , Harvey Weinstein , Patrick Cassavetti
- Face/Off
- Fatal Attraction
- Final Destination
- First Blood
- Florence Foster Jenkins
- Focus
- Footloose (2011)
- Forces of Nature
- Foxfire
- Frida
- Good Boy
- Good Mourning
- Halloween VIII: Resurrection
- Heaven Can Wait
- House of Sand and Fog
- Imagine That
- Indecent Proposal
Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit
The 2014 spy thriller Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit is the first original movie based on Tom Clancy's famous character. Directed by Kenneth Branagh, it follows Ryan as he uncovers a Russian plot to crash the US economy. Chris Pine stars alongside Keira Knightley, Kevin Costner, and Branagh.