It's a new year, which means tons of new titles are coming to your favorite streaming services. From beloved sci-fi films like Denis Villeneuve's Arrival and the new Star Trek film starring Oscar-winner Michelle Yeoh, or maybe a period drama like Emma or a rom-com like Crazy, Stupid, Love., these are a new movie or show for everyone. Here is everything coming to Paramount+ in January 2025.

New on January 1, 2025

2 Days In The Valley

40 Days and 40 Nights

A Crime on the Bayou

A Dog’s Purpose

A Night At The Roxbury

A.C.O.D.

Adventureland

Agent Game

Allied

Almost Famous

Amistad

An Officer and a Gentleman

Arrival

Your changes have been saved Arrival Linguistics professor Louise Banks (Amy Adams) leads an elite team of investigators when gigantic spaceships touch down in 12 locations around the world. As nations teeter on the verge of global war, Banks and her crew must race against time to find a way to communicate with the extraterrestrial visitors. Hoping to unravel the mystery, she takes a chance that could threaten her life and quite possibly all of mankind. Release Date November 10, 2016 Director Denis Villeneuve Cast Michael Stuhlbarg , Forest Whitaker , Tzi Ma , Amy Adams , Mark O'Brien , Jeremy Renner , Nathaly Thibault Runtime 116 Minutes Writers Eric Heisserer , Ted Chiang Studio Tagline Studio(s) FilmNation Entertainment , 21 Laps Entertainment , Lava Bear Films Distributor(s) Paramount Pictures Expand

Barbarella

Basic Instinct

Becky

Best Defense

Big Jake

Black Noise

Book Club

Boomerang

Bounce

Breakdown

Buddy Games

Chinatown

Chocolat

Citizen Ruth

Clear and Present Danger

Cold Mountain

Confessions Of A Dangerous Mind

Cop Land

Crawlspace

Crazy, Stupid, Love.

Close

Cal Weaver (Steve Carell) is living the American dream. He has a good job, a beautiful house, great children, and a beautiful wife named Emily (Julianne Moore). Cal's seemingly perfect life unravels, however, when he learns that Emily has been unfaithful and wants a divorce. Over 40 and suddenly single, Cal is adrift in the fickle world of dating. Enter, Jacob Palmer (Ryan Gosling), a self-styled player who takes Cal under his wing and teaches him how to be a hit with the ladies.

The following are also available on Paramount this month.

Cursed

Dark Asset

Death Wish

Dirty Pretty Things

Domestic Disturbance

Don’t Look Now

Down To You

Downsizing

Drillbit Taylor

Drive Angry

Drop Zone

Ella Enchanted

Emma (1996)

Your changes have been saved Emma Release Date August 2, 1996 Cast Alan Cumming , gwyneth paltrow , Toni Collette Ewan McGregor , Jeremy Northam , Greta Scacchi , Juliet Stevenson , Polly Walker , Sophie Thompson , Denys Hawthorne , James Cosmo , Phyllida Law , Kathleen Byron , Edward Woodall , Brian Capron , Karen Westwood , Rebecca Craig , Angela Down , John Franklyn-Robbins , Ruth Jones , Lee Boardman Runtime 121 minutes Writers Douglas McGrath Producers Bob Weinstein , Donna Gigliotti , Harvey Weinstein , Patrick Cassavetti Expand

Face/Off

Fatal Attraction

Final Destination

First Blood

Florence Foster Jenkins

Focus

Footloose (2011)

Forces of Nature

Foxfire

Frida

Good Boy

Good Mourning

Halloween VIII: Resurrection

Heaven Can Wait

House of Sand and Fog

Imagine That

Indecent Proposal

Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit