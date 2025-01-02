It's a new year, which means tons of new titles are coming to your favorite streaming services. From beloved sci-fi films like Denis Villeneuve's Arrival and the new Star Trek film starring Oscar-winner Michelle Yeoh, or maybe a period drama like Emma or a rom-com like Crazy, Stupid, Love., these are a new movie or show for everyone. Here is everything coming to Paramount+ in January 2025.

New on January 1, 2025

  • 2 Days In The Valley
  • 40 Days and 40 Nights
  • A Crime on the Bayou
  • A Dog’s Purpose
  • A Night At The Roxbury
  • A.C.O.D.
  • Adventureland
  • Agent Game
  • Allied
  • Almost Famous
  • Amistad
  • An Officer and a Gentleman

Arrival

  • Barbarella
  • Basic Instinct
  • Becky
  • Best Defense
  • Big Jake
  • Black Noise
  • Book Club
  • Boomerang
  • Bounce
  • Breakdown
  • Buddy Games
  • Chinatown
  • Chocolat
  • Citizen Ruth
  • Clear and Present Danger
  • Cold Mountain
  • Confessions Of A Dangerous Mind
  • Cop Land
  • Crawlspace

Crazy, Stupid, Love.

Cal Weaver (Steve Carell) is living the American dream. He has a good job, a beautiful house, great children, and a beautiful wife named Emily (Julianne Moore). Cal's seemingly perfect life unravels, however, when he learns that Emily has been unfaithful and wants a divorce. Over 40 and suddenly single, Cal is adrift in the fickle world of dating. Enter, Jacob Palmer (Ryan Gosling), a self-styled player who takes Cal under his wing and teaches him how to be a hit with the ladies.

  • Cursed
  • Dark Asset
  • Death Wish
  • Dirty Pretty Things
  • Domestic Disturbance
  • Don’t Look Now
  • Down To You
  • Downsizing
  • Drillbit Taylor
  • Drive Angry
  • Drop Zone
  • Ella Enchanted

Emma (1996)

  • Face/Off
  • Fatal Attraction
  • Final Destination
  • First Blood
  • Florence Foster Jenkins
  • Focus
  • Footloose (2011)
  • Forces of Nature
  • Foxfire
  • Frida
  • Good Boy
  • Good Mourning
  • Halloween VIII: Resurrection
  • Heaven Can Wait
  • House of Sand and Fog
  • Imagine That
  • Indecent Proposal

Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit