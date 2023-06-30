As of June 27, 2023, Paramount+ Premium subscribers are able to access everything on Showtime as the two streamers merge into Paramount+ With Showtime. This means that July will bring even more titles than usual to the streaming platform, including the Oscar-nominated drama Aftersun, and subscribers can already stream some of Showtime's buzziest series including Yellowjackets, Billions, and Dexter: New Blood. Taylor Sheridan, the creator of the Yellowstone franchise and Tulsa King, is bringing a star-studded new series to the service with Special Ops: Lioness starring Zoe Saldaña, Michael Kelly, and Academy Award winners Nicole Kidman and Morgan Freeman. The hit Nickelodeon sitcom Zoey 101 is returning with an all-new movie titled Zoey 102 as Zoey Brooks reunites with her old friends from PCA for the wedding of Logan and Quinn.
You can check out the list below to see what else will be streaming on Paramount+ this July.
Available July 1:
1900
1900 (Extended)
1-800-Hot-Nite*
3:10 to Yuma
A Fish Called Wanda*
Aftersun*
American Beauty*
Arctic Tale*
Best in Sex: 2023 AVN Awards*
Better Watch Out*
Big Top Pee-Wee
Black Rain
Black Rock*
Black Sunday
Case 39
Charlotte's Web (1973)
Charlotte's Web (2006)
Charlotte's Web 2
Chinatown
Coffy*
Collateral
Cost of a Soul*
Death Wish (1974)
Drop Zone*
Easy Rider*
Eyes Wide Shut
Finding Neverland (2004)*
Five Easy Pieces*
Flags of Our Fathers
Foxy Brown*
Freedom Writers
G.I. Jane
Harold and Maude*
Hondo
Hostage*
Hot Rod*
How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days
Imagine That
Interview With the Vampire
It Takes Two (1995)*
Jack Reacher
Jackass Number Two
Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back*
Jersey Girl*
Jimmy Hollywood*
John Grisham's The Rainmaker*
Kickboxer: Retaliation*
Kill Me Now*
Last Vegas
Love, Rosie
Marathon Man
Mean Machine*
Men of Honor
Mississippi Burning*
Mousehunt
New Jack City*
No Country for Old Men
One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest*
Original Sin*
Overboard (1987)*
Pet Sematary (1989)
Pet Sematary II (1992)
Pumpkinhead*
Rain Man*
Red Eye
Red Tails
Reds*
Resistance: 1942*
Risky Business
Sands of Iwo Jima
Saturday Night Fever
Seabiscuit
Searching for Bobby Fischer*
Serpico
Sheba, Baby*
Soldiers of Fortune*
Stop-Loss*
The Aviator*
The Contractor*
The Doors
The Duff*
The Fighting Temptations
The Firm
The General's Daughter
The Godfather (Remastered)
The Godfather Coda: The Death of Michael Corleone (Remastered)
The Godfather Part II (Remastered)
The Guilt Trip
The Idolmaker*
The Last Boy Scout*
The Last Detail*
The Shining*
The Sons of Katie Elder
The Switch
The Two Jakes
Trainspotting*
Triple Threat*
Vanilla Sky*
Walking Tall - The Final Chapter*
Walking Tall Part 2*
What They Had*
Whitney
Wolf*
World Trade Center
xXx
xXx: State of the Union
Yours, Mine & Ours (2005)
Available July 2:
Tough As Nails (Season 5)
Available July 5:
Face's Music Party (Season 1)
Nick Cannon Presents: Wild 'N Out (Seasons 16-18)
Teen Mom (Season 9)
Available July 7:
Big Nate Season 2 premiere
Brick Mansions*
Available July 10:
Emily*
Available July 12:
Out of Office
Wolverine: One Tough Mother
WWII Battles in Color (Season 1)
WWII by Drone (Season 1)
Available July 14:
It Follows*
Goliath premiere*
PAW Patrol: Mission PAW
Available July 15:
Disquiet
Available July 18:
I Wanna Rock: The '80s Metal Dream premiere
Available July 19:
Double Shot At Love With DJ Pauly D & Vinny (Season 3)
Jersey Shore: Family Vacation (Season 5)
The Casagrandes (Season 3)
The Crown's Ancient Forest
Available July 23:
Special Ops: Lioness premiere
Available July 26:
El Tigre: The Adventures of Manny Rivera (Season 1)
MTV Cribs (Season 18)
Available July 27:
Zoey 102 premiere
Snag
Available July 29:
Heaven Can Wait (1978)
* Title is available to Paramount+ with Showtime subscribers.