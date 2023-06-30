As of June 27, 2023, Paramount+ Premium subscribers are able to access everything on Showtime as the two streamers merge into Paramount+ With Showtime. This means that July will bring even more titles than usual to the streaming platform, including the Oscar-nominated drama Aftersun, and subscribers can already stream some of Showtime's buzziest series including Yellowjackets, Billions, and Dexter: New Blood. Taylor Sheridan, the creator of the Yellowstone franchise and Tulsa King, is bringing a star-studded new series to the service with Special Ops: Lioness starring Zoe Saldaña, Michael Kelly, and Academy Award winners Nicole Kidman and Morgan Freeman. The hit Nickelodeon sitcom Zoey 101 is returning with an all-new movie titled Zoey 102 as Zoey Brooks reunites with her old friends from PCA for the wedding of Logan and Quinn.

You can check out the list below to see what else will be streaming on Paramount+ this July.

Available July 1:

1900

1900 (Extended)

1-800-Hot-Nite*

3:10 to Yuma

A Fish Called Wanda*

Aftersun*

American Beauty*

Arctic Tale*

Best in Sex: 2023 AVN Awards*

Better Watch Out*

Big Top Pee-Wee

Black Rain

Black Rock*

Black Sunday

Case 39

Charlotte's Web (1973)

Charlotte's Web (2006)

Charlotte's Web 2

Chinatown

Coffy*

Collateral

Cost of a Soul*

Death Wish (1974)

Drop Zone*

Easy Rider*

Eyes Wide Shut

Finding Neverland (2004)*

Five Easy Pieces*

Flags of Our Fathers

Foxy Brown*

Freedom Writers

G.I. Jane

Harold and Maude*

Hondo

Hostage*

Hot Rod*

How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days

Imagine That

Interview With the Vampire

It Takes Two (1995)*

Jack Reacher

Jackass Number Two

Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back*

Jersey Girl*

Jimmy Hollywood*

John Grisham's The Rainmaker*

Kickboxer: Retaliation*

Kill Me Now*

Last Vegas

Love, Rosie

Marathon Man

Mean Machine*

Men of Honor

Mississippi Burning*

Mousehunt

New Jack City*

No Country for Old Men

One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest*

Original Sin*

Overboard (1987)*

Pet Sematary (1989)

Pet Sematary II (1992)

Pumpkinhead*

Rain Man*

Red Eye

Red Tails

Reds*

Resistance: 1942*

Risky Business

Sands of Iwo Jima

Saturday Night Fever

Seabiscuit

Searching for Bobby Fischer*

Serpico

Sheba, Baby*

Soldiers of Fortune*

Stop-Loss*

The Aviator*

The Contractor*

The Doors

The Duff*

The Fighting Temptations

The Firm

The General's Daughter

The Godfather (Remastered)

The Godfather Coda: The Death of Michael Corleone (Remastered)

The Godfather Part II (Remastered)

The Guilt Trip

The Idolmaker*

The Last Boy Scout*

The Last Detail*

The Shining*

The Sons of Katie Elder

The Switch

The Two Jakes

Trainspotting*

Triple Threat*

Vanilla Sky*

Walking Tall - The Final Chapter*

Walking Tall Part 2*

What They Had*

Whitney

Wolf*

World Trade Center

xXx

xXx: State of the Union

Yours, Mine & Ours (2005)

Available July 2:

Tough As Nails (Season 5)

Available July 5:

Face's Music Party (Season 1)

Nick Cannon Presents: Wild 'N Out (Seasons 16-18)

Teen Mom (Season 9)

Available July 7:

Big Nate Season 2 premiere

Brick Mansions*

Available July 10:

Emily*

Available July 12:

Out of Office

Wolverine: One Tough Mother

WWII Battles in Color (Season 1)

WWII by Drone (Season 1)

Available July 14:

It Follows*

Goliath premiere*

PAW Patrol: Mission PAW

Available July 15:

Disquiet

Available July 18:

I Wanna Rock: The '80s Metal Dream premiere

Available July 19:

Double Shot At Love With DJ Pauly D & Vinny (Season 3)

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation (Season 5)

The Casagrandes (Season 3)

The Crown's Ancient Forest

Available July 23:

Special Ops: Lioness premiere

Available July 26:

El Tigre: The Adventures of Manny Rivera (Season 1)

MTV Cribs (Season 18)

Available July 27:

Zoey 102 premiere

Snag

Available July 29:

Heaven Can Wait (1978)

* Title is available to Paramount+ with Showtime subscribers.