June is going to be a massive month for Paramount+ and not just because of new titles, but June 27 will also mark the official launch of its rebranding Paramount+ With Showtime. While the premium cable network behind hit shows such as Yellowjackets, Billions, and Dexter was previously available as an add-on for Paramount+, this new rebranding will allow Paramount+ Premium subscribers access to the content as well. As for Paramount+ originals available in June, the acclaimed Star Trek: Discovery spin-off series Star Trek: Strange New Worlds will return for Season 2 and will feature a highly anticipated episode that will mark the live-action debut of Star Trek: Lower Decks characters Beckett Mariner (Tawny Newsome) and Brad Boimler (Jack Quaid). The streamer's hit revival of the iCarly will be returning for Season 3 and will center around the will-they-won't-they relationship between Carly Shay and Freddie Benson. The neo-western series Joe Pickett will also be returning for Season 2 with Michael Dorman reprising his role as the titular character.
You can check out the list below to see what else is coming to Paramount+ in June.
Read More About What To Watch on Paramount+:
The Best Movies on Paramount+ Right Now
The Best Shows on Paramount+ Right Now
Best Reality Shows on Paramount+
Available June 1:
iCarly Season 3 premiere
2 Days In The Valley
A Chorus Line
A Very Brady Sequel
A Woman Possessed
Action Point
Adventureland
All Dogs Go To Heaven 2
Another 48 Hrs.
Arrival
Bebe's Kids
Better Luck Tomorrow
Bugsy
Clockstoppers (2002)
Commando
Commando (Director's Cut)
Courage Under Fire
Dance Flick
Dangerous Exile
Dirty Dancing
Drillbit Taylor
EuroTrip
Fiddler On the Roof
Four Brothers
From Beyond
Gang Related
Ghost of Dragstrip Hollow
Grosse Pointe Blank
Hair (1979)
Happy Anniversary
He Who Must Die
Hoosiers
Hot Cars
Hot Pursuit (1987)
Hot Rod Gang
House of Secrets
Huk!
If Beale Street Could Talk
In & Out
Intersection
It's a Pleasure
Jeepers Creepers 2
Jungle Heat
Just Another Girl on the I.R.T.
Lady of Vengeance
Live and Let Die
Look Who's Talking
Lost Lagoon
Machete
Malta Story
Monster Trucks
My Cousin Vinny
National Velvet
No Escape
On Her Majesty's Secret Service
One Way Out
Pineapple Express
Rango
Remo Williams: The Adventure Begins
Riders to the Stars
Rugrats Go Wild
Rugrats in Paris: The Movie
Run for the Sun
Say Anything
Sea Fury
Selma
Shadow of Suspicion
Shoot First
Sliver
Smoke Signals
Snatch
Something's Gotta Give
Spy Kids
Spy Kids 2: The Island of Lost Dreams
Star Trek II: The Wrath Of Khan
Star Trek III: The Search For Spock
Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home
Star Trek V: The Final Frontier
Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country
Star Trek VIII: First Contact
Star Trek: Generations
Star Trek: Insurrection
Star Trek: Nemesis
Star Trek: The Motion Picture
Star Trek: The Motion Picture - The Director's Edition
Stomp the Yard
Switchback
Ten Days to Tulara
The Alamo
The Bounty
The Crocodile Hunter: Collision Course
The Four Feathers
The Gift
The Great Train Robbery (1979)
The Love Letter
The Man in the Net
The Missing Lady
The One That Got Away
The Queen
The Rabbit Trap
The Relic
The Rugrats Movie
The Scarf
The Secret Life of Walter Mitty
The Secret Of Nimh
The Social Network
The Spanish Gardener
The Time Machine
The Tuxedo
The Untouchables
The Walking Target
The Wild Thornberrys Movie
The Young Doctors
Timbuktu
Too Many Crooks
Top of the World
UFO
Uncommon Valor
Without a Paddle: Nature's Calling
Woman of the Year
Wuthering Heights (2003)
You Have to Run Fast
Available June 2:
Queen of the Universe Season 2 premiere
Love ALLways premiere
Available June 4:
Joe Pickett Season 2 premiere
Available June 5:
Margaux
Available June 6:
Destination European Nights premiere
Available June 7:
Butterbean’s Cafe (Season 1)
MTV Movie & TV Awards
The Challenge (Seasons 37-38)
The Challenge: Untold History (Season 1)
Warrior Women with Lupita Nyong'o
Available June 11:
The 76th Annual Tony Awards
Available June 14:
One Thousand Years of Slavery (Season 1)
The Color of Care
The Last Cowboy (Season 2)
Available June 15:
Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2 premiere
There’s Something Wrong with the Children
Available June 20:
FBI True Season 3 premiere
Available June 21:
Ex on the Beach (Season 5)
The Penguins of Madagascar (Season 1)
Available June 26:
Project Almanac
Available June 28:
Beavis and Butt-Head Classic (episodes from seasons 2-8)
Bruce Springsteen - Wings for Wheels: The Making of Born to Run
Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band - Live in New York City
Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band - The Legendary 1979 No Nukes Concert
My True Crime Story (Season 1)
Side Hustle (Season 2)
VH1 Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop (Season 1)
Available June 30:
Hot Tub Time Machine 2