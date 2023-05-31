June is going to be a massive month for Paramount+ and not just because of new titles, but June 27 will also mark the official launch of its rebranding Paramount+ With Showtime. While the premium cable network behind hit shows such as Yellowjackets, Billions, and Dexter was previously available as an add-on for Paramount+, this new rebranding will allow Paramount+ Premium subscribers access to the content as well. As for Paramount+ originals available in June, the acclaimed Star Trek: Discovery spin-off series Star Trek: Strange New Worlds will return for Season 2 and will feature a highly anticipated episode that will mark the live-action debut of Star Trek: Lower Decks characters Beckett Mariner (Tawny Newsome) and Brad Boimler (Jack Quaid). The streamer's hit revival of the iCarly will be returning for Season 3 and will center around the will-they-won't-they relationship between Carly Shay and Freddie Benson. The neo-western series Joe Pickett will also be returning for Season 2 with Michael Dorman reprising his role as the titular character.

You can check out the list below to see what else is coming to Paramount+ in June.

Available June 1:

iCarly Season 3 premiere

2 Days In The Valley

A Chorus Line

A Very Brady Sequel

A Woman Possessed

Action Point

Adventureland

All Dogs Go To Heaven 2

Another 48 Hrs.

Arrival

Bebe's Kids

Better Luck Tomorrow

Bugsy

Clockstoppers (2002)

Commando

Commando (Director's Cut)

Courage Under Fire

Dance Flick

Dangerous Exile

Dirty Dancing

Drillbit Taylor

EuroTrip

Fiddler On the Roof

Four Brothers

From Beyond

Gang Related

Ghost of Dragstrip Hollow

Grosse Pointe Blank

Hair (1979)

Happy Anniversary

He Who Must Die

Hoosiers

Hot Cars

Hot Pursuit (1987)

Hot Rod Gang

House of Secrets

Huk!

If Beale Street Could Talk

In & Out

Intersection

It's a Pleasure

Jeepers Creepers 2

Jungle Heat

Just Another Girl on the I.R.T.

Lady of Vengeance

Live and Let Die

Look Who's Talking

Lost Lagoon

Machete

Malta Story

Monster Trucks

My Cousin Vinny

National Velvet

No Escape

On Her Majesty's Secret Service

One Way Out

Pineapple Express

Rango

Remo Williams: The Adventure Begins

Riders to the Stars

Rugrats Go Wild

Rugrats in Paris: The Movie

Run for the Sun

Say Anything

Sea Fury

Selma

Shadow of Suspicion

Shoot First

Sliver

Smoke Signals

Snatch

Something's Gotta Give

Spy Kids

Spy Kids 2: The Island of Lost Dreams

Star Trek II: The Wrath Of Khan

Star Trek III: The Search For Spock

Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home

Star Trek V: The Final Frontier

Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country

Star Trek VIII: First Contact

Star Trek: Generations

Star Trek: Insurrection

Star Trek: Nemesis

Star Trek: The Motion Picture

Star Trek: The Motion Picture - The Director's Edition

Stomp the Yard

Switchback

Ten Days to Tulara

The Alamo

The Bounty

The Crocodile Hunter: Collision Course

The Four Feathers

The Gift

The Great Train Robbery (1979)

The Love Letter

The Man in the Net

The Missing Lady

The One That Got Away

The Queen

The Rabbit Trap

The Relic

The Rugrats Movie

The Scarf

The Secret Life of Walter Mitty

The Secret Of Nimh

The Social Network

The Spanish Gardener

The Time Machine

The Tuxedo

The Untouchables

The Walking Target

The Wild Thornberrys Movie

The Young Doctors

Timbuktu

Too Many Crooks

Top of the World

UFO

Uncommon Valor

Without a Paddle: Nature's Calling

Woman of the Year

Wuthering Heights (2003)

You Have to Run Fast

Available June 2:

Queen of the Universe Season 2 premiere

Love ALLways premiere

Available June 4:

Joe Pickett Season 2 premiere

Available June 5:

Margaux

Available June 6:

Destination European Nights premiere

Available June 7:

Butterbean’s Cafe (Season 1)

MTV Movie & TV Awards

The Challenge (Seasons 37-38)

The Challenge: Untold History (Season 1)

Warrior Women with Lupita Nyong'o

Available June 11:

The 76th Annual Tony Awards

Available June 14:

One Thousand Years of Slavery (Season 1)

The Color of Care

The Last Cowboy (Season 2)

Available June 15:

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2 premiere

There’s Something Wrong with the Children

Available June 20:

FBI True Season 3 premiere

Available June 21:

Ex on the Beach (Season 5)

The Penguins of Madagascar (Season 1)

Available June 26:

Project Almanac

Available June 28:

Beavis and Butt-Head Classic (episodes from seasons 2-8)

Bruce Springsteen - Wings for Wheels: The Making of Born to Run

Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band - Live in New York City

Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band - The Legendary 1979 No Nukes Concert

My True Crime Story (Season 1)

Side Hustle (Season 2)

VH1 Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop (Season 1)

Available June 30:

Hot Tub Time Machine 2