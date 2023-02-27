Peyton List and Kiefer Sutherland will lead new original series coming to Paramount+ this March.

What's New on Paramount+ in March 2023

March looks to be another exciting month for Paramount+. Cobra Kai star Peyton List tries to solve her own murder in the all-new Young Adult mystery series School Spirits. Kiefer Sutherland will also be returning to the small screen with another spy role in the Paramount Plus original series Rabbit Hole. March will also bring plenty of hit films to the streaming service including Scream 4, 10 Cloverfield Lane, Selma, True Grit, Zoolander, and The Sixth Sense. The James Cameron classic True Lies is getting the small-screen treatment with all-new series that will be streaming on Paramount+ alongside airing on CBS with Steve Howey and Ginger Gonzaga taking on the roles originated by Arnold Schwarzenegger and Jamie Lee Curtis.

Check out the list below to see what other titles are coming to Paramount+ this March.

Available March 1:

Baby Shark’s Big Show (Season 1)

Celebrity True Crime Story (Season 1)

Survivor (Season 44)

True Lies (Season 1)

10 Cloverfield Lane

12 Years a Slave

Air Force One

American Hustle

Amistad

An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power

An Inconvenient Truth

An Unfinished Life

Anomalisa

Antwone Fisher

Arrivederci, Baby!

Back Roads

Behind Enemy Lines

Biker Boyz

Bridget Jones's Diary

Bruce Lee, The Legend

Bugsy Malone

Coach Carter

Crimson Tide

Detective Story

Downsizing

El Paso

Existenz

Extraordinary Measures

Ferris Bueller's Day Off

Flight to Tangier

Florence Foster Jenkins

For Colored Girls

Forbidden City Cop

Foxfire

Friday The 13th - Part II

G.I. Blues

G.I. Jane

Galaxy Quest

Game of Death

Gangs of New York

Heartbreakers

Hostage

Hot Rod

I Walk Alone

Imagine That

In Too Deep

Into the Wild

Jackass Number Two

Jailbreakers

Joan of Arc

Kate & Leopold

King Creole

Lady Jane

Last of the Mohicans: Directors Cut

Let It Ride

Life of Pi

Little Fauss and Big Halsy

Love Story

Marie Antoinette

Meet the Navy

My Favorite Spy

Naked Gun

Necessary Roughness

Obsessed

Once Upon A Time In The West

Paid in Full

Popeye

Proof

Red Dawn

Road House

Rounders

Rules of Engagement

Sahara

Salmon Fishing in the Yemen

School Ties

Scream 4

Selma

Seven Psychopaths

Shine a Light

Snake Eyes

Steel Magnolias

Strange Wilderness

Suburbicon

Sunset Boulevard

Sweet Revenge

The Actors

The Adventures Of Shark Boy & Lava Girl In 3-D

The April Fools

The Assassination Bureau

The Babysitter

The Blue Iguana

The Caddy

The Cowboy and the Lady

The Dead Zone

The Gambler

The Hunted

The Last Tycoon

The Longest Yard

The Lovely Bones

The Master

The Naked Gun 2 1/2: The Smell of Fear

The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad!

The Nutty Professor

The Optimists

The Out-of-Towners

The Patsy

The Piano

The Rock

The Singing Detective

The Sixth Sense

The Sterile Cuckoo

The Terminal

The Three Amigos

The To Do List

The Tuxedo

The Usual Suspects

The Yearling

There's Something About Mary

True Grit

Under Capricorn

Varsity Blues

Walking and Talking

Westward Ho

Whiskey Tango Foxtrot

Wishful Thinking

You're Never Too Young

Zoolander

Zoolander 2

Available March 3:

Waco: The Aftermath (Season 1)

Available March 4:

Bellator 290: Bader vs. Fedor 2

Available March 6:

The Visitor

Available March 8:

The Challenge: World Championship premieres

Hey Duggee (Season 1)

RuPaul’s Drag Race (Season 14)

RuPaul’s Drag Race: UNTUCKED (Season 13)

Available March 9:

School Spirits premieres

Available March 10:

This is Christmas

Available March 15:

True Life Crime (Season 2)

VH1’s Couples Retreat (Season 2)

Available March 17:

How The Tables Have Turned (Season 1)

Available March 19:

My Little Pony: The Movie

Available March 25:

Judy

Available March 26:

Rabbit Hole premieres

Available March 29:

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation (Season 4)

Messyness (Seasons 1-2)

Teen Mom 2 (Season 11)

The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air (Seasons 1-6)

Available March 30:

The Followers (Season 1)

Available March 31:

Queen of the Universe Season 2 premieres

Rock Dog 3: Battle the Beat