Paramount+ has put together an exciting lineup of titles for March, with new movies, series, and documentaries being added to their streaming library. Among these titles are A Gentleman in Moscow starring Ewan McGregor and Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Little Wing starring Brooklynn Prince and Brian Cox, and Nickelodeon's superheroic reunion movie The Thundermans Return. Here's a look at everything coming to Paramount+ in March 2024.

* notes that the title is only available to Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers.

** notes that Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers can stream the title live

Available March 1:

'War Pony'*

War Pony marks the directorial debut of Riley Keough and Gina Gammell and centers around Bill (Jojo Bapteise Whiting) and Matho (LaDainian Crazy Thunder), two young Lakota men living on the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation in South Dakota. Bill finds himself falling into the wrong crowd, while still trying to be a positive role model for Matho, but the deeper Bill gets into his new life, the more he realizes that it might be in Matho's best interest to stay away.

Also available March 1:

13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi

Airplane II: The Sequel

Airplane!

All About the Benjamins

An Elephant's Journey*

Angela's Ashes

At Any Price

Awakenings*

Black Sheep (1996)

Blood Out*

Burnt*

Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs

Coming to America

Deception (2008)

Disturbia

Drugstore Cowboy*

Enough Said

Flatliners (1990)

Flyboys*

Footloose (1984)

Frank Miller's Sin City*

Freelancers*

Guns Akimbo*

Happy-Go-Lucky*

In Bloom*

In Too Deep (1999)

Inside Llewyn Davis

Jagged Edge

Lizzie*

Miller's Crossing

Noah (2014)

Not Another Teen Movie

Once Upon a Time in America

Raising Arizona

Requiem for a Dream*

Scouts Guide to the Zombie Apocalypse

Seabiscuit

Sleepy Hollow

St. Elmo's Fire*

The Abyss (1989)

The Big Short

The Brady Bunch Movie

The Dictator

The Drop

The Gift*

The Girl Next Door

The Good Girl

The Outsiders (1983)

The Vatican Tapes*

The Warriors (1979)

Tommy Boy

Wayne's World

William Shakespeare's Romeo + Juliet

Available March 2:

The Accused

This Is Where I Leave You

Available March 3:

Paranormal Activity: The Ghost Dimension

Available March 6:

'Raging Grace'*

Paris Zarcilla's feature directorial debut Raging Grace mixes horror with social commentary in a story that follows Joy (Max Eigenmann), an undocumented Filipina immigrant trying to make ends meet for herself and her daughter. Joy ends up taking a job as a caretaker for a rich and terminally ill old man (David Hayman). But when Joy learns the old man's shocking and dark secrets, her life begins to crumble apart.

Also available on March 6:

Air Warriors (Season 11)

Available March 7:

'The Thundermans Return'

The cast of Nickelodeon's hit superhero sitcom The Thundermans are reuniting for the brand-new movie event, The Thundermans Return. Set a few years after the events of the series, Phoebe and Max Thunderman (Kira Kosarin and Jack Griffo) are now fully employed superheroes. Unfortunately, after one of the family's heroic missions goes horribly wrong, the Thunderman family is fired from T-Force and sent back to live in their old home in Hiddenville. Hank and Barb Thunderman (Chris Tallman and Rosa Blasi) and their youngest daughter Chloe (Maya Le Clark) are quick to adjust back to their old life, while Billy and Nora Thunderman (Diego Velazquez and Addison Riecke) are excited to start attending high school like normal teenagers. However, Max and Phoebe are looking to regain their exciting career by any means necessary.

Much of the supporting cast of the original series will also be returning, including Harvey Guillén as Cousin Blobbin, Dana Snyder as Dr. Colosso, Helen Hong as Mrs. Wong, Tanner Stine as Oyster, Kenny Ridwan as Gideon, Audrey Whitby as Cherry, Jake Borelli as Wolfgang, Daniele Gaither as Super President Kickbutt, Jeff Meacham as Principal Bradford, and Paul F. Tompkins as King Crab.

Also available March 7:

CBS News Specials: State of the Union Address

Available March 8:

Blaze and the Monster Machines: Blaze of Glory

Blaze and the Monster Machines: Race to the Top of the World!

Home Again (2017)*

Available March 10:

'What Happens Later'*

Rom-com icon Meg Ryan returns to the genre with What Happens Later, which she also co-wrote and directed. Ryan and David Duchovny star as exes Willa and Bill, who cross paths once more while at a small regional airport. When a massive snowstorm causes both of their flights to get delayed, the two are left alone overnight and begin to reconnect, reliving their initial relationship and rediscovering what made them fall in love with each other in the first place.

Available March 11:

Sleeping with Other People*

Available March 12:

Never Seen Again (Season 5)

Available March 13:

'Little Wing'

Brian Cox, Brooklynn Prince, and Kelly Reilly star in the uplifting dramedy Little Wing. Directed by Power Rangers filmmaker Dean Israelite, the film tells the story of Kaitlyn (Prince), a 13-year-old girl who is struggling to deal with her parent's divorce and potentially losing her home. After being introduced to the world of pigeon racing by her classmate (Che Tafari), Kaitlyn plots to steal the prized bird of veteran pigeon racer Jean (Cox). However, her plans turn sideways when she gets caught by Jean, but instead of reporting her to the police, he takes her on as a protégé.

Also available March 13:

America's Hidden Stories (Season 3)

Black Ink Crew Los Angeles (Season 2)

Black Ink Crew New York (Season 10)

Peppa Pig (Season 9)

The Amazing Race (Season 36)**

Available March 19:

Carol (2015)*

Available March 20:

The Last Cowboy (Season 4)

Available March 25:

The King of Queens (Seasons 1-9)

Available March 27:

Behind the Music (Season 2)

LL Cool J Presents: The Rock the Bells Festival - Celebrating 50 Years of Hip-Hop

Ten Steps to Disaster (Season 2)

Available March 29:

'A Gentleman in Moscow'*

Emmy winner Ewan McGregor and Mary Elizabeth Winstead star in the new Showtime series A Gentlemen in Moscow, based on Amor Towles' novel of the same name. The series follows Count Alexander Rostov (McGregor), who, after the Russian Revolution, is sentenced to house arrest and spends the next several decades living in an attic hotel room.

Available March 30:

Beyond The Aggressives: 25 Years Later*

Available March 31: