Paramount+ has plenty to stream this May. Just recently, one of the year's biggest hits, Scream VI became available to stream exclusively on Paramount+, so if you missed the sixth installment of the slasher franchise on the big screen, now is your chance to watch it. After starring in Paramount+'s smash hit Tulsa King, Sylvester Stallone will be the face of another series for the service with the reality series The Family Stallone, following the Rocky star as he tries to help his daughters navigate their twenties. The new season of RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars will also be available to stream on Paramount+ in May.
Check out the list below to see what else will be streaming on Paramount+ in May.
Now Streaming:
Scream VI
Available May 1:
Attack the Block
Babel
Barefoot
Bend It Like Beckham
Cast Away
Cat on a Hot Tin Roof (1958)
Claws Of Steel ("Wong Fei-Hung Chi Tit Gai Dau Neung Gung")
Cold Mountain
Coneheads
Date Night
Dead Poets Society
Dr. Wai: The Scripture With No Words (Mo Him Wong)
Dragon Lord
Dragons Forever
Failure to Launch
Forrest Gump
Fresh
Gone in 60 Seconds
Gunfight At The O.K. Corral
Guys and Dolls (1955)
Hamburger Hill
Hardball
He Got Game
Hoffa
Invasion of the Body Snatchers (1956)
Jackie Chan's Project A
Jackie Chan's Project A2 (A Gai Waak Juk Jaap)
King Arthur (2004)
Kinky Boots (2005)
Licence to Kill
Little Women (1949)
Losing Isaiah
Mean Girls
Mission: Impossible
Mission: Impossible II
Mission: Impossible III
Mission: Impossible - Ghost Protocol
Moneyball
Nicholas Nickleby
Patriot Games
School of Rock
Shaolin Soccer
Something Wild
Son of Rambow
Tell
The Aviator
The Birdcage (1996)
The Blind Swordsman: Zatoichi
The Crow
The Heartbreak Kid
The Joy Luck Club
The Other Guys
The Quiet Man
The Shootist
The Sum of All Fears
The Way Of The Dragon
Tiger Cage
Tiger Cage II
Titanic
Tombstone
True Lies
West Side Story (1961)
What's the Worst That Could Happen?
While You Were Sleeping
Zu: Warriors from the Magic Mountain
Available May 2:
Thalia’s Mixtape: El Soundtrack de mi Vida
King Charles: The Boy Who Walked Alone
Available May 3:
The Tiny Chef Show (Season 1)
Available May 5:
Death’s Roulette
Available May 7:
VICE (Season 4)
Available May 12:
RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars (Season 8)
RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars Untucked (Season 5)
Available May 16:
Three Thousand Years of Longing
Available May 17:
The Family Stallone
Blue’s Clues & You! (Season 3)
Breaking the Sound Barrier
Available May 18:
The Best of KG Certified (Season 1?)
Available May 19:
Ghosts of Beirut (Season 1)
Available May 23:
Rosie's Theatre Kids
Afghan Dreamers
The Fire That Took Her
Available May 24:
Inside the Factory (Seasons 1-2)
Kung Fu Panda: Legends of Awesomeness (Season 1)
Love & Hip Hop Atlanta (Season 10)
Ten Steps to Disaster (Season 1)
Available May 28:
Top Five
Available May 30:
WifeLike
Available May 31:
The Tidal Zone SpongeBob Universe Special