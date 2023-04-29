Paramount+ has plenty to stream this May. Just recently, one of the year's biggest hits, Scream VI became available to stream exclusively on Paramount+, so if you missed the sixth installment of the slasher franchise on the big screen, now is your chance to watch it. After starring in Paramount+'s smash hit Tulsa King, Sylvester Stallone will be the face of another series for the service with the reality series The Family Stallone, following the Rocky star as he tries to help his daughters navigate their twenties. The new season of RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars will also be available to stream on Paramount+ in May.

Check out the list below to see what else will be streaming on Paramount+ in May.

Now Streaming:

Scream VI

Available May 1:

Attack the Block

Babel

Barefoot

Bend It Like Beckham

Cast Away

Cat on a Hot Tin Roof (1958)

Claws Of Steel ("Wong Fei-Hung Chi Tit Gai Dau Neung Gung")

Cold Mountain

Coneheads

Date Night

Dead Poets Society

Dr. Wai: The Scripture With No Words (Mo Him Wong)

Dragon Lord

Dragons Forever

Failure to Launch

Forrest Gump

Fresh

Gone in 60 Seconds

Gunfight At The O.K. Corral

Guys and Dolls (1955)

Hamburger Hill

Hardball

He Got Game

Hoffa

Invasion of the Body Snatchers (1956)

Jackie Chan's Project A

Jackie Chan's Project A2 (A Gai Waak Juk Jaap)

King Arthur (2004)

Kinky Boots (2005)

Licence to Kill

Little Women (1949)

Losing Isaiah

Mean Girls

Mission: Impossible

Mission: Impossible II

Mission: Impossible III

Mission: Impossible - Ghost Protocol

Moneyball

Nicholas Nickleby

Patriot Games

School of Rock

Shaolin Soccer

Something Wild

Son of Rambow

Tell

The Aviator

The Birdcage (1996)

The Blind Swordsman: Zatoichi

The Crow

The Heartbreak Kid

The Joy Luck Club

The Other Guys

The Quiet Man

The Shootist

The Sum of All Fears

The Way Of The Dragon

Tiger Cage

Tiger Cage II

Titanic

Tombstone

True Lies

West Side Story (1961)

What's the Worst That Could Happen?

While You Were Sleeping

Zu: Warriors from the Magic Mountain

Available May 2:

Thalia’s Mixtape: El Soundtrack de mi Vida

King Charles: The Boy Who Walked Alone

Available May 3:

The Tiny Chef Show (Season 1)

Available May 5:

Death’s Roulette

Available May 7:

VICE (Season 4)

Available May 12:

RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars (Season 8)

RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars Untucked (Season 5)

Available May 16:

Three Thousand Years of Longing

Available May 17:

The Family Stallone

Blue’s Clues & You! (Season 3)

Breaking the Sound Barrier

Available May 18:

The Best of KG Certified (Season 1?)

Available May 19:

Ghosts of Beirut (Season 1)

Available May 23:

Rosie's Theatre Kids

Afghan Dreamers

The Fire That Took Her

Available May 24:

Inside the Factory (Seasons 1-2)

Kung Fu Panda: Legends of Awesomeness (Season 1)

Love & Hip Hop Atlanta (Season 10)

Ten Steps to Disaster (Season 1)

Available May 28:

Top Five

Available May 30:

WifeLike

Available May 31:

The Tidal Zone SpongeBob Universe Special