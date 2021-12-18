It's December 2021. Snow is falling outside (humor me if it isn't). And you're looking for something to stream to stave away the cold. Why not turn to the service whose logo is literally a snow-covered mountain? Is that kismet or what?!

Paramount+ is bringing all matter of content to its service this December 2021, for all matter of tastes and interests. On the TV side, Yellowstone spin-off 1883 premieres, RuPaul's Drag Race spin-off Queen of the Universe premieres, Reno 911! special The Hunt for QANON premieres, and a wholesome Rugrats holiday special premieres. And on the movie side, a cavalcade of library favorites has been added, including iconic comedies like Ace Ventura: Pet Detective, Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy, Bridget Jones's Diary, Bull Durham, Clerks, Four Weddings And A Funeral, and My Best Friend's Wedding. But if your holiday celebrations demand something a little more sinister, check out Scream, Con Air, Cujo, Friday the 13th, From Dusk Till Dawn, Hollow Man, and of course, Dracula 2000.

Check out the full list of movies and TV shows coming to Paramount+ this December 2021 below.

Available on December 1

Image via DreamWorks Pictures

Ace Ventura: Pet Detective

Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy

13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi

Alienator

Back To School

Bridget Jones's Baby

Bridget Jones's Diary

Bull Durham

Chattahoochee

Cherry 2000

Chocolate

Clerks

Con Air

Cujo

Days of Heaven

Dead Man Walking

Erik the Viking

Flight of the Intruder

Friday the 13th

From Dusk Till Dawn

Four Weddings And A Funeral

Halloween VIII: Resurrection

Halloween H20: 20 Years Later

Hellraiser III: Hell On Earth

Hellraiser IV: Bloodline

Hollow Man

King Kong

Love Field

Making Mr. Right

My Best Friend's Wedding

O (Othello)

Regarding Henry

Saving Private Ryan

Scream

Scream 2

Scream 3

Shooter

Silverado

Soda Cracker

Something's Gotta Give

Stephen King's Graveyard Shift

Stephen King's Silver Bullet

Stephen King's Thinner

Superbeast

The A-Team

The Black Stallion

The Black Stallion Returns

The Curse

The Dungeonmaster

The Firm

The Haunting

The Heartbreak Kid

The Siege of Firebase Gloria

The Warriors

Troll

Wes Craven Presents: Dracula 2000

Wes Craven Presents: They

Young Guns

Young Guns II

Available on December 2

Image via Paramount+

Queen of the Universe (Series Premiere)

Rugrats (Holiday Episode)

Available on December 7

World War Z

Available on December 8

100 Days to Fall in Love (Premiere)

Aerial Greece

America's Heartland: Wild Prairie Reborn

Black & White Stripes: The Juventus Story

Bubble Guppies (Season 5, Episodes 1-10)

Danger Force Minisodes (Season 1)

Inside the Food Factory (Season 1)

Inside the Tower of London (Season 1)

Legends of the Pharaohs (Season 1)

Murderous History (Season 1)

Nickelodeon's Ho Ho Holiday Special

Stormborn (Season 1)

The All-Star Nickmas Spectacular Special

To Catch a Thief (Premiere)

Top Elf (Season 1)

Available on December 9

Transformers: The Last Knight

Available on December 12

A Christmas Proposal

Available on December 15

America's Wild Border: Northern Exposure

Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club (Seasons 5-6)

Ocean Super Predators

Survivor: New Zealand (Season 2)

Survivor: South Africa (Season 8)

Tasmania: Curious Life of Quolls

Virus Hunting: Cave to COVID

Wildest California

Yukon's Wild Grizzlies

Available on December 18

Teen Wolf (Seasons 1-6)

Available on December 19

1883 (Series Premiere)

Christmas Takes Flight

Available on December 23

Reno 911! The Hunt for QANON

Available on December 31

New Year's Eve Live: Nashville's Big Bash

