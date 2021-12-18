It's December 2021. Snow is falling outside (humor me if it isn't). And you're looking for something to stream to stave away the cold. Why not turn to the service whose logo is literally a snow-covered mountain? Is that kismet or what?!
Paramount+ is bringing all matter of content to its service this December 2021, for all matter of tastes and interests. On the TV side, Yellowstone spin-off 1883 premieres, RuPaul's Drag Race spin-off Queen of the Universe premieres, Reno 911! special The Hunt for QANON premieres, and a wholesome Rugrats holiday special premieres. And on the movie side, a cavalcade of library favorites has been added, including iconic comedies like Ace Ventura: Pet Detective, Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy, Bridget Jones's Diary, Bull Durham, Clerks, Four Weddings And A Funeral, and My Best Friend's Wedding. But if your holiday celebrations demand something a little more sinister, check out Scream, Con Air, Cujo, Friday the 13th, From Dusk Till Dawn, Hollow Man, and of course, Dracula 2000.
Check out the full list of movies and TV shows coming to Paramount+ this December 2021 below.
Available on December 1
Ace Ventura: Pet Detective
Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy
13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi
Alienator
Back To School
Bridget Jones's Baby
Bridget Jones's Diary
Bull Durham
Chattahoochee
Cherry 2000
Chocolate
Clerks
Con Air
Cujo
Days of Heaven
Dead Man Walking
Erik the Viking
Flight of the Intruder
Friday the 13th
From Dusk Till Dawn
Four Weddings And A Funeral
Halloween VIII: Resurrection
Halloween H20: 20 Years Later
Hellraiser III: Hell On Earth
Hellraiser IV: Bloodline
Hollow Man
King Kong
Love Field
Making Mr. Right
My Best Friend's Wedding
O (Othello)
Regarding Henry
Saving Private Ryan
Scream
Scream 2
Scream 3
Shooter
Silverado
Soda Cracker
Something's Gotta Give
Stephen King's Graveyard Shift
Stephen King's Silver Bullet
Stephen King's Thinner
Superbeast
The A-Team
The Black Stallion
The Black Stallion Returns
The Curse
The Dungeonmaster
The Firm
The Haunting
The Heartbreak Kid
The Siege of Firebase Gloria
The Warriors
Troll
Wes Craven Presents: Dracula 2000
Wes Craven Presents: They
Young Guns
Young Guns II
Available on December 2
Queen of the Universe (Series Premiere)
Rugrats (Holiday Episode)
Available on December 7
World War Z
Available on December 8
100 Days to Fall in Love (Premiere)
Aerial Greece
America's Heartland: Wild Prairie Reborn
Black & White Stripes: The Juventus Story
Bubble Guppies (Season 5, Episodes 1-10)
Danger Force Minisodes (Season 1)
Inside the Food Factory (Season 1)
Inside the Tower of London (Season 1)
Legends of the Pharaohs (Season 1)
Murderous History (Season 1)
Nickelodeon's Ho Ho Holiday Special
Stormborn (Season 1)
The All-Star Nickmas Spectacular Special
To Catch a Thief (Premiere)
Top Elf (Season 1)
Available on December 9
Transformers: The Last Knight
Available on December 12
A Christmas Proposal
Available on December 15
America's Wild Border: Northern Exposure
Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club (Seasons 5-6)
Ocean Super Predators
Survivor: New Zealand (Season 2)
Survivor: South Africa (Season 8)
Tasmania: Curious Life of Quolls
Virus Hunting: Cave to COVID
Wildest California
Yukon's Wild Grizzlies
Available on December 18
Teen Wolf (Seasons 1-6)
Available on December 19
1883 (Series Premiere)
Christmas Takes Flight
Available on December 23
Reno 911! The Hunt for QANON
Available on December 31
New Year's Eve Live: Nashville's Big Bash
There's plenty on Paramount+ for kids and adults to help celebrate the holidays.