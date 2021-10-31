'Star Trek,' 'The Real World,' that OTHER Jeremy Renner streaming series, and more.

If you're looking for something to stream this November 2021, why not climb the mountain? Paramount+ offers a wide variety of well-known content and is premiering some interesting stuff this November.

In the TV space, Season 4 of Star Trek: Discovery is blasting off, alongside premieres of The Real World Homecoming: Los Angeles, The Challenge: All Stars, and Texas 6 for you reality-heads. Plus, Taylor Sheridan's new series Mayor of Kingstown, starring Jeremy Renner and Kyle Chandler, premieres, looking to be a gritty, socially muckraking drama about the prison industrial complex (it just might be Paramount+'s big Emmy play).

In the movie space, Clifford the Big Red Dog is coming to slobber all over your face, alongside library titles like eccentric horror-com Addams Family Values, objectively perfect films Fargo and That Thing You Do, hilarious meta-comedy Black Dynamite, and just about every Friday the 13th sequel you'd ever want.

Check out the full list of movies and TV shows coming to Paramount+ this November 2021 below.

RELATED: 'The Real World Homecoming: Los Angeles' Reveals Release Date on Paramount+

Available on November 1

Image via Gramercy Pictures

Abandon

Addams Family Values

All the Right Moves

Apache Uprising

Beatriz at Dinner

Black Dynamite

Bounce

Breakin' 2: Electric Boogaloo

Breaking News in Yuba County

Buffalo Bill and The Indians

Candyman: Farewell To The Flesh

China Moon

Cutter's Way

Dark Angel

Doc

Dr. Phibes Rises Again!

Enter the Ninja

Eye for An Eye

Eye of the Needle

Fargo

Flesh and Bone

Friday The 13th Part II

Friday The 13th Part V: A New Beginning

Friday The 13th Part VI : Jason Lives

Friday The 13th Part VII:The New Blood

Friday The 13th Part VIII: Jason Takes Manhattan

Gone Baby Gone

Hardball

How to Beat the High Cost of Living

I Escaped From Devil's Island

In Secret

Modern Girls

Kate & Leopold

Once Upon A Time In The West

Pootie Tang

Race for Your Life, Charlie Brown

Real Men

Resident Evil

Revenge of the Ninja

Sahara

Single White Female

Sleepless In Seattle

Star Trek

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

Texas Chainsaw Massacre II

That Thing You Do!

The Fifth Element

The Fighter

The Fly

The General's Daughter

The Legend of Zorro

The Outside

The Prestige

The Quiet Man

The Shootist

The Switch

The Uninvited

The Wood

Troll 2

True Grit

Available on November 3

Image via MTV

Awkward (Seasons 1-5)

Before I Forget (Season 1)

Black Ink Crew (Season 7)

Black Ink Crew Chicago (Season 5)

Love & Hip Hop Miami (Seasons 1-2)

Teen Mom (Season 8)

Available on November 8

Emperor

Pain & Gain

Available on November 10

Clifford the Big Red Dog

Aerial Britain (Season 2)

Air Warriors (Season 8)

America's Wild Border: Northern Exposure

My Super Sweet 16 (Seasons 1-2, 4-10)

Ocean Super Predators

Sacred Sites (Season 2)

Tasmania: Curious Life of Quolls

Virus Hunting: Cave to COVID

Wildest California

Yukon's Wild Grizzlies

Available on November 11

The Game (Season 10 Premiere)

The Challenge: All Stars (Season 2 Premiere)

Available on November 14

Adele One Night Only (Special)

Mayor of Kingstown (Series Premiere)

Available on November 17

Love & Hip Hop Hollywood (Season 6)

Love & Listings (Season 1)

PAW Patrol (Season 6)

The Loud House (Season 4)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows

Available on November 18

Star Trek: Discovery (Season 4 Premiere)

Texas 6 (Season 2 Premiere)

Available on November 19

Oasis Knebworth 1996

Available on November 24

The Real World Homecoming: Los Angeles (Season Premiere)

Available on November 26

A Loud House Christmas

KEEP READING: 'Texas 6' Season 2 Trailer Reveals a Release Date for Paramount+ Docuseries

Where Was ‘Dune’ Filmed? Here's Where You'll Find the Deserts of Arrakis on Earth We gotta know where to avoid the sandworms!

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email