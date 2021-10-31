If you're looking for something to stream this November 2021, why not climb the mountain? Paramount+ offers a wide variety of well-known content and is premiering some interesting stuff this November.
In the TV space, Season 4 of Star Trek: Discovery is blasting off, alongside premieres of The Real World Homecoming: Los Angeles, The Challenge: All Stars, and Texas 6 for you reality-heads. Plus, Taylor Sheridan's new series Mayor of Kingstown, starring Jeremy Renner and Kyle Chandler, premieres, looking to be a gritty, socially muckraking drama about the prison industrial complex (it just might be Paramount+'s big Emmy play).
In the movie space, Clifford the Big Red Dog is coming to slobber all over your face, alongside library titles like eccentric horror-com Addams Family Values, objectively perfect films Fargo and That Thing You Do, hilarious meta-comedy Black Dynamite, and just about every Friday the 13th sequel you'd ever want.
Check out the full list of movies and TV shows coming to Paramount+ this November 2021 below.
Available on November 1
Abandon
Addams Family Values
All the Right Moves
Apache Uprising
Beatriz at Dinner
Black Dynamite
Bounce
Breakin' 2: Electric Boogaloo
Breaking News in Yuba County
Buffalo Bill and The Indians
Candyman: Farewell To The Flesh
China Moon
Cutter's Way
Dark Angel
Doc
Dr. Phibes Rises Again!
Enter the Ninja
Eye for An Eye
Eye of the Needle
Fargo
Flesh and Bone
Friday The 13th Part II
Friday The 13th Part V: A New Beginning
Friday The 13th Part VI : Jason Lives
Friday The 13th Part VII:The New Blood
Friday The 13th Part VIII: Jason Takes Manhattan
Gone Baby Gone
How to Beat the High Cost of Living
I Escaped From Devil's Island
In Secret
Modern Girls
Kate & Leopold
Once Upon A Time In The West
Pootie Tang
Race for Your Life, Charlie Brown
Real Men
Resident Evil
Revenge of the Ninja
Sahara
Single White Female
Sleepless In Seattle
Star Trek
Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street
Texas Chainsaw Massacre II
That Thing You Do!
The Fifth Element
The Fighter
The Fly
The General's Daughter
The Legend of Zorro
The Outside
The Prestige
The Quiet Man
The Shootist
The Switch
The Uninvited
The Wood
True Grit
Available on November 3
Awkward (Seasons 1-5)
Before I Forget (Season 1)
Black Ink Crew (Season 7)
Black Ink Crew Chicago (Season 5)
Love & Hip Hop Miami (Seasons 1-2)
Teen Mom (Season 8)
Available on November 8
Emperor
Pain & Gain
Available on November 10
Clifford the Big Red Dog
Aerial Britain (Season 2)
Air Warriors (Season 8)
America's Wild Border: Northern Exposure
My Super Sweet 16 (Seasons 1-2, 4-10)
Ocean Super Predators
Sacred Sites (Season 2)
Tasmania: Curious Life of Quolls
Virus Hunting: Cave to COVID
Wildest California
Yukon's Wild Grizzlies
Available on November 11
The Game (Season 10 Premiere)
The Challenge: All Stars (Season 2 Premiere)
Available on November 14
Adele One Night Only (Special)
Mayor of Kingstown (Series Premiere)
Available on November 17
Love & Hip Hop Hollywood (Season 6)
Love & Listings (Season 1)
PAW Patrol (Season 6)
The Loud House (Season 4)
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows
Available on November 18
Star Trek: Discovery (Season 4 Premiere)
Texas 6 (Season 2 Premiere)
Available on November 19
Oasis Knebworth 1996
Available on November 24
The Real World Homecoming: Los Angeles (Season Premiere)
Available on November 26
A Loud House Christmas
KEEP READING: 'Texas 6' Season 2 Trailer Reveals a Release Date for Paramount+ Docuseries
We gotta know where to avoid the sandworms!