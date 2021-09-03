Time to binge all nine seasons of 'CSI: NY'.

While there’s no lack of streaming services around, one that’s picking up considerable steam is Paramount+. Previously known as CBS All Access, the streaming service was rebranded earlier this year, and now not only boasts all the content you could find on CBS All Access but also new release Paramount movies 45 days after they hit theaters. To that end, Paramount+ is quietly gaining steam in the streaming wars, and if you’re a subscriber you’re probably curious what’s new to Paramount Plus in September 2021.

The big new addition this month is all nine seasons of CSI: NY, the third spinoff of the CSI franchise that was a ratings hit on CBS for years. But in terms of library content, you’ll also find some great films like Grosse Pointe Blank, Mean Girls, and Shaun the Sheep Movie. And for the kiddos, this month brings Season 12 of SpongeBob SquarePants.

Check out the full list of what’s new on Paramount+ in September 2021 below.

Available on September 1

48 Hrs.

50/50

Anaconda

Angel Unchained

At the Earth’s Core

Blue City

Bull Durham

Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid

Cannon For Cordoba

Cellar Dweller

Cold Mountain

Cop Land

Count Yorga, Vampire

The Dunwich Horror

Exterminator 2

The Fighting Temptations

Friday the 13th – Part III

Friday the 13th Part IV: The Final Chapter

Fright Night

Grosse Pointe Blank

Hoosiers

Jacob’s Ladder

Just Between Friends

The Killer Elite

The Last Castle

Mean Girls

Miss You Already

Mommy

Mosquito Squadron

Mr. North

Murder On The Orient Express (1974)

Nixon

Phase IV

Raising Arizona

Salvador

Secret Admirer

Shaun The Sheep Movie

Slumdog Millionaire

Solace

The Omen

The Party

The Patsy

The Possession

The Tenant

Transporter 3

The Wedding Plan

Under Fire

Frontier Uprising

BET Her Presents: Queen Collective (Season 2)

Punk’d (Season 1)

Available on September 3

Bolden

The J Team

Available on September 4

Geordie Shore (Season 1-9)

Available on September 7

Inside the NFL

Available on September 8

Blue’s Clues (Seasons 5-6)

Blue’s Clues & You (Season 1)

The Casagrandes (Season 1)

SpongeBob SquarePants (Season 12)

Available on September 10

Kacey Musgraves’ Star-Crossed: The Film

Transporter 3

Available on September 15

Acapulco Shore (Seasons 1-7)

Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader (Season 1)

Bucket & Skinner’s Epic Adventures (Season 1)

Double Shot at Love with DJ Pauly D & Vinny (Season 1)

Drunk History México (Seasons 1&3)

Ex on the Beach (Season 3)

Global Guts (Season 1)

How Did They Build That? (Season 1)

Ice Airport Alaska (Season 1)

Mighty Cruise Ships (Season 3)

Reclaiming History: Our Native Daughters

Sunny Day (Season 2)

Available on September 16

The Harper House (Season Premiere)

Available on September 22

Are You the One? (Season 7-8)

AwesomenessTV (Season 1-2)

Cousins For Life (Season 1)

Let’s Just Play: Go Healthy Challenge (Season 1)

RBUK (Season 1)

Soccer Superstar (Seasons 1-2)

Tak and the Power of Juju (Season 1)

Talia in the Kitchen (Season 1)

Wendell & Vinnie (Season 1)

Ink Master (Season 12)

Ryan’s Mystery Playdate (Season 2)

The Adventures of Paddington (Season 1)

Available on September 24

An American Haunting

Available on September 28

Home Run

Available on September 29

Air Warriors (Season 7)

An American Aristocrat’s Guide to Great Estates (Season 1)

CSI: NY (Seasons 1-9)

Double Dare (2018) (Season 2)

Greek Island Odyssey (Season 1)

Team Umizoomi (Seasons 3-4)

