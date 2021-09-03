While there’s no lack of streaming services around, one that’s picking up considerable steam is Paramount+. Previously known as CBS All Access, the streaming service was rebranded earlier this year, and now not only boasts all the content you could find on CBS All Access but also new release Paramount movies 45 days after they hit theaters. To that end, Paramount+ is quietly gaining steam in the streaming wars, and if you’re a subscriber you’re probably curious what’s new to Paramount Plus in September 2021.
The big new addition this month is all nine seasons of CSI: NY, the third spinoff of the CSI franchise that was a ratings hit on CBS for years. But in terms of library content, you’ll also find some great films like Grosse Pointe Blank, Mean Girls, and Shaun the Sheep Movie. And for the kiddos, this month brings Season 12 of SpongeBob SquarePants.
Check out the full list of what’s new on Paramount+ in September 2021 below.
Available on September 1
48 Hrs.
50/50
Anaconda
Angel Unchained
At the Earth’s Core
Blue City
Bull Durham
Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid
Cannon For Cordoba
Cellar Dweller
Cold Mountain
Cop Land
Count Yorga, Vampire
The Dunwich Horror
Exterminator 2
The Fighting Temptations
Friday the 13th – Part III
Friday the 13th Part IV: The Final Chapter
Fright Night
Grosse Pointe Blank
Hoosiers
Jacob’s Ladder
Just Between Friends
The Killer Elite
The Last Castle
Mean Girls
Miss You Already
Mommy
Mosquito Squadron
Mr. North
Murder On The Orient Express (1974)
Nixon
Phase IV
Raising Arizona
Salvador
Secret Admirer
Shaun The Sheep Movie
Slumdog Millionaire
Solace
The Omen
The Party
The Patsy
The Possession
The Tenant
Transporter 3
The Wedding Plan
Under Fire
Frontier Uprising
BET Her Presents: Queen Collective (Season 2)
Punk’d (Season 1)
Available on September 3
Bolden
The J Team
Available on September 4
Geordie Shore (Season 1-9)
Available on September 7
Inside the NFL
Available on September 8
Blue’s Clues (Seasons 5-6)
Blue’s Clues & You (Season 1)
The Casagrandes (Season 1)
SpongeBob SquarePants (Season 12)
Available on September 10
Kacey Musgraves’ Star-Crossed: The Film
Transporter 3
Available on September 15
Acapulco Shore (Seasons 1-7)
Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader (Season 1)
Bucket & Skinner’s Epic Adventures (Season 1)
Double Shot at Love with DJ Pauly D & Vinny (Season 1)
Drunk History México (Seasons 1&3)
Ex on the Beach (Season 3)
Global Guts (Season 1)
How Did They Build That? (Season 1)
Ice Airport Alaska (Season 1)
Mighty Cruise Ships (Season 3)
Reclaiming History: Our Native Daughters
Sunny Day (Season 2)
Available on September 16
The Harper House (Season Premiere)
Available on September 22
Are You the One? (Season 7-8)
AwesomenessTV (Season 1-2)
Cousins For Life (Season 1)
Let’s Just Play: Go Healthy Challenge (Season 1)
RBUK (Season 1)
Soccer Superstar (Seasons 1-2)
Tak and the Power of Juju (Season 1)
Talia in the Kitchen (Season 1)
Wendell & Vinnie (Season 1)
Ink Master (Season 12)
Ryan’s Mystery Playdate (Season 2)
The Adventures of Paddington (Season 1)
Available on September 24
An American Haunting
Available on September 28
Home Run
Available on September 29
Air Warriors (Season 7)
An American Aristocrat’s Guide to Great Estates (Season 1)
CSI: NY (Seasons 1-9)
Double Dare (2018) (Season 2)
Greek Island Odyssey (Season 1)
Team Umizoomi (Seasons 3-4)
This marks the second strongest Thursday preview of the year.