Wondering what's new on Paramount+ this month? We've got the full lineup of all the new movies, shows, and Paramount+ originals arriving in August, and among the standout titles are the anticipated Season 2 returns for Star Trek: Lower Decks and Evil, returning to screens rebranded as Paramount+ Originals after initially debuting on CBS: All Access and CBS, respectively. For the families with young ones out there, August brings new episodes of the ongoing Rugrats revival series and the debut of PAW Patrol: The Movie. Elsewhere in Original Series, you can look for new episodes of iCarly, RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars, RuPaul’s Drag Race Untucked!, The Good Fight and Why Women Kill every Thursday, and new episodes of 60 Minutes+ every Sunday.
As for the library titles, well, those are even more packed. August brings the arrival of film favorites like Annihilation, Interstellar, Face/Off, Thelma & Louise, As Good As It Gets, and Addams Family Values, as well as a number of Transformers movies, including the wonderful spinoff Bumblebee, and some recent underseen gems like Overlord and Love and Monsters. In the realm of TV, the standout new library addition this month is Season 1-7 of Workaholics.
Everything New on Paramount+ in August 2021
Arriving August 1
10 to Midnight
Addams Family Values
An Ideal Husband
As Good As It Gets
Bagdad Cafe
Blood Games
Blood On Satan’s Claw
Christina’s House
Escape From Alcatraz
EuroTrip
Face/Off
Ferris Bueller’s Day Off
Fish Don’t Blink
Fort Yuma
French Postcards
Garbo Talks
Ghost
Gunfight At The O.K. Corral
Heart of Midnight
Heartbreakers
Henry V
Hondo
I Know What You Did Last Summer
I Love You, Don’t Touch Me!
King Arthur
Last Holiday
Mad Max
Major League
Miami Blues
Planes, Trains and Automobiles
Plaza Suite
Roadhouse 66
Rudy
Runaway Bride
Shane
Some Kind Of Wonderful
Special Effects
Spellbinder
The Beast Within
The Golden Child
The Hawaiians
The Hunter
The Killing Streets
The Legend Of Bagger Vance
The Naked Gun: From The Files Of Police Squad!
The Naked Gun 2 & 1/2: The Smell of Fear
Naked Gun 33 1/3: The Final Insult
The Party
The Sons of Katie Elder
Thelma & Louise
Transformers: Dark Of The Moon
Arriving August 4
Acapulco Shore (Seasons 1-7)
Blaze and the Monster Machines (Seasons 3-4)
Geordie Shore (Season 1-9)
Legendary Dudas (Season 1)
SpongeBob SquarePants (Season 12, Episode 1)
State of Our Union: Vice President Kamala Harris
Arriving August 11
Drunk History UK (Season 1-3)
Geordie Shore (Seasons 15-21)
The HALO Effect (Season 1)
Nicky Deuce (Season 1)
PAW Patrol (Season 6)
Retired At 35 (Seasons 1-2)
Shimmer and Shine (Season 4)
Trevor Noah Presents Josh Johnson: #
Welcome to the Wayne (Seasons 1-2)
Arriving August 12
Star Trek: Lower Decks (Season 2)
Arriving August 18
100 Things to Do Before High School (Season 1)
Abby Hatcher (Season 1)
Disasters at Sea (Season 3)
Lip Sync Battle (Seasons 1-5)
Making Tracks on Mars
Phred On Your Head (Season 1)
Rainbow Rangers (Season 1)
Arriving August 19
Jungleland
Arriving August 20
PAW Patrol: The Movie
Arriving August 25
All That (2019) (Season 1)
Let’s Just Play: Go Healthy Challenge (Season 1)
Love & Hip Hop (Season 9)
Parot (Season 1)
Rainbow Butterfly Unicorn Kitty (Season 1)
Ryan’s Mystery Playdate (Season 2)
Tak and the Power of Juju (Season 1)
The Challenge (Season 32)
Workaholics (Seasons 1-7)
Arriving August 26
Love and Monsters
Rugrats (new episodes)
Arriving August 29
Return of Evil (Season 2)
Horizon Line
Arriving August 30
Spell
