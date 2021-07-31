Wondering what's new on Paramount+ this month? We've got the full lineup of all the new movies, shows, and Paramount+ originals arriving in August, and among the standout titles are the anticipated Season 2 returns for Star Trek: Lower Decks and Evil, returning to screens rebranded as Paramount+ Originals after initially debuting on CBS: All Access and CBS, respectively. For the families with young ones out there, August brings new episodes of the ongoing Rugrats revival series and the debut of PAW Patrol: The Movie. Elsewhere in Original Series, you can look for new episodes of iCarly, RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars, RuPaul’s Drag Race Untucked!, The Good Fight and Why Women Kill every Thursday, and new episodes of 60 Minutes+ every Sunday.

As for the library titles, well, those are even more packed. August brings the arrival of film favorites like Annihilation, Interstellar, Face/Off, Thelma & Louise, As Good As It Gets, and Addams Family Values, as well as a number of Transformers movies, including the wonderful spinoff Bumblebee, and some recent underseen gems like Overlord and Love and Monsters. In the realm of TV, the standout new library addition this month is Season 1-7 of Workaholics.

Check out the complete list below.

Everything New on Paramount+ in August 2021

Arriving August 1

10 to Midnight

Addams Family Values

An Ideal Husband

As Good As It Gets

Bagdad Cafe

Blood Games

Blood On Satan’s Claw

Christina’s House

Escape From Alcatraz

EuroTrip

Face/Off

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off

Fish Don’t Blink

Fort Yuma

French Postcards

Garbo Talks

Ghost

Gunfight At The O.K. Corral

Heart of Midnight

Heartbreakers

Henry V

Hondo

I Know What You Did Last Summer

I Love You, Don’t Touch Me!

King Arthur

Last Holiday

Mad Max

Major League

Miami Blues

Planes, Trains and Automobiles

Plaza Suite

Roadhouse 66

Rudy

Runaway Bride

Shane

Some Kind Of Wonderful

Special Effects

Spellbinder

The Beast Within

The Golden Child

The Hawaiians

The Hunter

The Killing Streets

The Legend Of Bagger Vance

The Naked Gun: From The Files Of Police Squad!

The Naked Gun 2 & 1/2: The Smell of Fear

Naked Gun 33 1/3: The Final Insult

The Party

The Sons of Katie Elder

Thelma & Louise

Transformers: Dark Of The Moon

Arriving August 4

Acapulco Shore (Seasons 1-7)

Blaze and the Monster Machines (Seasons 3-4)

Geordie Shore (Season 1-9)

Legendary Dudas (Season 1)

SpongeBob SquarePants (Season 12, Episode 1)

State of Our Union: Vice President Kamala Harris

Arriving August 11

Drunk History UK (Season 1-3)

Geordie Shore (Seasons 15-21)

The HALO Effect (Season 1)

Nicky Deuce (Season 1)

PAW Patrol (Season 6)

Retired At 35 (Seasons 1-2)

Shimmer and Shine (Season 4)

Trevor Noah Presents Josh Johnson: #

Welcome to the Wayne (Seasons 1-2)

Arriving August 12

Star Trek: Lower Decks (Season 2)

Arriving August 18

100 Things to Do Before High School (Season 1)

Abby Hatcher (Season 1)

Disasters at Sea (Season 3)

Lip Sync Battle (Seasons 1-5)

Making Tracks on Mars

Phred On Your Head (Season 1)

Rainbow Rangers (Season 1)

Arriving August 19

Jungleland

Arriving August 20

PAW Patrol: The Movie

Arriving August 25

All That (2019) (Season 1)

Let’s Just Play: Go Healthy Challenge (Season 1)

Love & Hip Hop (Season 9)

Parot (Season 1)

Rainbow Butterfly Unicorn Kitty (Season 1)

Ryan’s Mystery Playdate (Season 2)

Tak and the Power of Juju (Season 1)

The Challenge (Season 32)

Workaholics (Seasons 1-7)

Arriving August 26

Love and Monsters

Rugrats (new episodes)

Arriving August 29

Return of Evil (Season 2)

Horizon Line

Arriving August 30

Spell

