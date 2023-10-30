You will want to stay tuned to Paramount+ this November with some exciting titles hitting the streaming service.
From executive producer Taylor Sheridan and showrunner Chad Feehan comes the new western series Lawmen: Bass Reeves. Emmy nominee David Oyelowo stars in the series as the first black Deputy U.S. Marshal west of the Mississippi River alongside an ensemble cast that also includes Dennis Quaid, Barry Pepper, Forrest Goodluck, Demi Singleton, Garrett Hedlund, Donald Sutherland, Dale Dickey, Rob Morgan, and Shea Whigham.
Academy Award winner Emma Stoneis teaming up with Nathan Fielder and Benny Safdie for the new satirical Showtime seriesThe Curse. Stone and Fielder will star as Whitney and Asher Siegel, a newly married couple who host a problematic house-flipping show called Flipanthropy. After Asher and the series' producer Dougie, pull a cruel prank on a young girl, a curse is placed on the young couple.
Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell are reprising their iconic roles as fast-food employees Dex and Ed in the long-awaited comedy sequel Good Burger 2. Set 26 years after the first film, the new film finds Dex, now a successful inventor, reuniting with Ed at his old workplace alongside a new group of lovably kooky employees. The sequel also stars Lil Rel Howery, Jillian Bell, and Alex R. Hibbert.
You can check out the list below to see what else is coming to Paramount+ in November.
Now Streaming:
South Park: Joining the Panderverse
Available November 1:
Ink Master (Season 15) premiere
Kung Fu Panda: Legends of Awesomeness (Season 2)
RuPaul's Drag Race Holi-Slay Spectacular
A Boy Named Charlie Brown
A Very Brady Sequel
Above the Rim
Aeon Flux*
Alfie (2004)
Along Came a Spider
American Gun
Ashby
Bad Santa
Bad Santa 2
Black Hawk Down
Bloodsport*
Blue Hawaii
Blue Velvet*
Boomerang*
Bounce
Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason
Bridget Jones's Baby
Cadillac Man*
Catch Me If You Can
Chicago
Christmas Eve
City of God
Cold Mountain
Cool World*
Detective Story
Dreamgirls
Easy Come, Easy Go
Enemy at the Gates
Everyone Says I Love You*
Ferris Bueller's Day Off
Footloose (2011)
Forces of Nature
Four Brothers
Fun in Acapulco
Funny Face
G.I. Blues
Girls! Girls! Girls!
Gladiator
Grumpy Old Men
Happy Christmas
Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back
Keeping Up with the Steins
King Creole
Kinky Boots (2005)
Kiss the Girls
Like a Boss (2020)
Long Shot
Love, Rosie
Menace II Society*
Mistletoe Ranch*
Moonlight and Valentino
My Fair Lady
Mystic Pizza*
No Strings Attached
Paradise, Hawaiian Style
Peanuts: Bon Voyage Charlie Brown (And Don't Come Back!!)
Rabbit-Proof Fence
Race for Your Life, Charlie Brown
Rat Race
Remember Pearl Harbor
Reservoir Dogs*
Roman Holiday
Rosie the Riveter
Roustabout
Rules of Engagement
Runaway Bride
Sabrina (1954)
Sahara
Sands of Iwo Jima
Santa Stole Our Dog!
Saving Christmas*
Saving Private Ryan
Scooby-Doo (2002)
Scream 4
Scrooge (1970)
Shutter Island
Small Time Crooks*
Snake Eyes
Snoopy, Come Home
Staying Alive
Stop-Loss
Sunset Boulevard
Superstar
The Actors
The Babysitter
The Bad News Bears* (1976)
The Big Short
The Boy in the Striped Pajamas
The Collective*
The Color Purple
The Counselor*
The Crying Game*
The English Patient
The Godfather (Remastered)*
The Godfather Coda: The Death of Michael Corleone (Remastered)*
The Godfather Part II (Remastered)*
The Heartbreak Kid
The Kite Runner*
The Lincoln Lawyer
The Out-of-Towners (1999)
The Out-of-Towners (1970)
The Perks Of Being A Wallflower*
The Romantics
The Stepford Wives (2004)
The Switch
The Terminal
The Town
The Traveler
The Truman Show
The Uninvited
The War of the Worlds (1953)
The Wiz*
The Woman in Red*
The Wood
Uncommon Valor
Unfaithful*
Up In The Air
Virtuosity
Wall Street*
What Men Want
What Women Want
When Harry Met Sally*
Wolves of War*
Available November 3:
Let's Make a Deal Primetime**
Available November 5:
Lawmen: Bass Reeves premiere
Available November 6:
The Eternal Memory
Available November 7:
De La Calle premiere
FBI True (Season 4) premiere
Available November 9:
Colin From Accounts premiere
Lucky Number Slevin
Miracles Across 125th Street
Available November 10:
The Curse* premiere
Available November 12:
Assassin Club
Available November 14:
JFK: What the Doctors Saw premiere
NCIS: Sydney (Season 1)**
PAW Patrol (Season 8)
Pay Or Die
The Accused
Available November 15:
Basketball Wives (Season 10)
The Loud House Thanksgiving Special
The Exhibit: Finding the Next Great Artist (Season 1)
Dead Shot*
The Crusades*
Available November 16:
Ghosts UK (Season 1)**
Available November 21:
A Song Film by Kishi Bashi : Omoiyari
Alive in Bronze
Birthing a Nation: The Resistance of Mary Gaffney
Last Song from Kabul: The Day The Music Stopped
Tattoo on My Brain
The ABCs of Book Banning by Grace Lin
Available November 22:
Good Burger 2 premiere
Drag Race Mexico (Season 1)
The Last Cowboy (Season 3)
Available November 23:
Southpaw*
Available November 27:
The Lesson*
Available November 28:
The Billion Dollar Goal (Season 1)
Earth Mama*
* Title is available to Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers.
**All Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers can live stream CBS titles via the live feed on Paramount+. Those titles will be available to stream on-demand to all subscribers the day after they air live.