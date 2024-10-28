Paramount+ has had a monumental year in terms of originals, with the releases of the second seasons of Lioness, Tulsa King, and Frasier; as well as the finales of Star Trek: Discovery and Star Trek: Lower Decks, and new original series such as Knuckles.

However, this coming November looks like one of their most exciting slates yet. With titles ranging from Taylor Sheridan's Landman and The Agency with Michael Fassbender, you'll want to stay subscribed to Paramount+.

Here's a look at everything arriving on Paramount+ this December.

Available November 1:

'The Dead Don't Hurt'*

Pioneers Vivienne Le Coudy (Vicky Krieps) and Holger Olsen (Viggo Mortensen) fight for their lives – and love – on the American frontier during the Civil War. Written and directed by Viggo Mortensen.

7 10 The Dead Don't Hurt Set in the 1860s, the fiercely independent French Canadian Vivienne Le Coudy embarks on a relationship with Danish immigrant Holger Olsen. Release Date May 31, 2024 Director Viggo Mortensen Cast Vicky Krieps , Viggo Mortensen , Solly McLeod , Garret Dillahunt , W. Earl Brown , Danny Huston , Shane Graham , Rafel Plana Runtime 129 Minutes Main Genre Drama Writers Viggo Mortensen Expand

Also available November 1:

Tis the Season to Be Smurfy

3:10 to Yuma

48 Hrs.

A Boy Named Charlie Brown

A Christmas Carol (1999)

A Night At The Roxbury*

A Thin Line Between Love And Hate

A Thousand Words

Adam Sandler's Eight Crazy Nights

Alfie (2004)

All I Want For Christmas

All the World Is Sleeping

Another 48 Hrs.

Bad Santa

Bad Santa 2

Billionaire Boys Club*

Black Snake Moan

Blades of Glory

Blinded by the Light

Catch and Release*

Chloe*

Christmas Eve

Cloud Atlas

Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs

Daddy Day Camp

Death at a Funeral* (2010)

Deck The Halls (2011)

Double Jeopardy

Eat Pray Love

Election

Elf: Buddy's Musical Christmas

Ernest Saves Christmas

Everybody's Fine

Faster

Fences

First Shift

Five Feet Apart

Flashdance

Flight

Free Birds

Friday Night Lights

Go

Good Will Hunting

GoodFellas

Hacksaw Ridge

Happy Christmas

Head of State

Home For The Holidays

Hook

Hotel for Dogs

Ida Red*

Identity*

Inglourious Basterds

Insomnia

Joyeux Noel

Just Mercy

Last Man Standing

Last Vegas

Leap of Faith*

Letters from Iwo Jima

Like Crazy

Looper

Luce*

Mad Max 2: The Road Warrior

Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome

Magnolia

Michael Clayton

Morning Glory

My Cousin Vinny

My Fair Lady

My One and Only*

No Strings Attached

Noah

Oliver! (1968)

Once Upon a Time in America

Out of Sight

Paddington

Pet Sematary

Pet Sematary II

Rounders

RV

Santa Stole Our Dog!*

Scrooge

Shaft (2000)

She's All That

Siberia

Snatch

Super 8

Surf's Up

Taps

Taxi Driver

The 12 Days of Christmas Eve

The Age of Adaline

The Baby-Sitters Club*

The Dead Zone*

The Duchess

The English Patient

The Fighting Temptations

The Good Liar*

The Guilt Trip

The Honeymooners*

The Hurt Locker

The Infiltrator

The Kite Runner

The Long Kiss Goodnight

The November Man

The Prince and Me

The Prince Of Tides*

The Smurfs Christmas Special

The Social Network

The Stepfather*

The Terminal

The Tuxedo

Those Who Wish Me Dead

Top Five*

Tremors

Two for the Money

Unforgiven

Urban Cowboy

Vacancy*

Wayne's World

We Were Soldiers

What Lies Beneath*

What Women Want

While You Were Sleeping

Yours, Mine & Ours

Zack and Miri Make a Porno*

Zookeeper

Available November 6:

My True Crime Story (Season 2)

Available November 8:

Dream Horse*

Available November 13:

Baby Shark's Big Show! (Season 2)

Inside the Factory (Season 7)

Pele: Birth of a Legend*

Available November 17:

'Landman'

Set in the proverbial boomtowns of West Texas, this 10-episode series is a modern-day tale of fortune-seeking in the world of oil rigs. Based on the podcast “Boomtown” from Imperative Entertainment and Texas Monthly, the series is a story of roughnecks and wildcat billionaires fueling a boom so big, it’s reshaping our climate, our economy and our geopolitics.

Landman In the rugged terrain of West Texas, a team of landmen work to secure oil and gas leases, acting as intermediaries between landowners and energy corporations. The narrative centers on a driven landman whose ambitions in the energy sector lead him into complex negotiations and moral quandaries. The show explores the intense competition and the far-reaching consequences of the landmen's deals, highlighting the intersection of personal ambition and the broader effects on the community and the natural world. Cast Billy Bob Thornton , Ali Larter , Michelle Randolph , Jacob Lofland , Alejandro Akara , James Jordan , Kayla Wallace , Paulina Chávez , Mark Collie Seasons 1 Creator(s) Taylor Sheridan , Christian Wallace Writers Taylor Sheridan , Christian Wallace Where To Watch Paramount+

Available November 20:

Jersey Shore Family Vacation (Season 7)

Available November 22:

Mr. Brooks*

Deadlock

Available November 26:

Pig*

Transporter 3*

Available November 28:

Chef*

Available November 29:

'The Agency'*

Martian (Michael Fassbender), currently undercover for the CIA, has been ordered to abandon his covert persona and return to London Station for his most pivotal mission yet. However, after years of establishing a clandestine character, which includes a passionate romance, the agent must contend with where his furtive existence ends and his true identity begins.

The Agency (2024) Cast Michael Fassbender , Jeffrey Wright , Richard Gere , Jodie Turner-Smith , Katherine Waterston , John Magaro , Alex Reznik , Andrew Brooke , Harriet Sansom Harris , India Fowler , Saura Lightfoot Leon , Reza Brojerdi Main Genre Drama Seasons 1 Release Window 2024 Character(s) Martian , Henry , Bosko , Sami Zahir , Naomi , Owen , Coyote , Grandpa , Dr Blake , Poppy , Danny , Reza Expand

Available November 30:

Clouds of Sils Maria*

The Lovers*

* Title is available to Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers.