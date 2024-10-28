Paramount+ has had a monumental year in terms of originals, with the releases of the second seasons of Lioness, Tulsa King, and Frasier; as well as the finales of Star Trek: Discovery and Star Trek: Lower Decks, and new original series such as Knuckles.
However, this coming November looks like one of their most exciting slates yet. With titles ranging from Taylor Sheridan's Landman and The Agency with Michael Fassbender, you'll want to stay subscribed to Paramount+.
Here's a look at everything arriving on Paramount+ this December.
Available November 1:
'The Dead Don't Hurt'*
Pioneers Vivienne Le Coudy (Vicky Krieps) and Holger Olsen (Viggo Mortensen) fight for their lives – and love – on the American frontier during the Civil War. Written and directed by Viggo Mortensen.
Set in the 1860s, the fiercely independent French Canadian Vivienne Le Coudy embarks on a relationship with Danish immigrant Holger Olsen.
- Release Date
- May 31, 2024
- Director
- Viggo Mortensen
- Cast
- Vicky Krieps , Viggo Mortensen , Solly McLeod , Garret Dillahunt , W. Earl Brown , Danny Huston , Shane Graham , Rafel Plana
- Runtime
- 129 Minutes
- Main Genre
- Drama
- Writers
- Viggo Mortensen
Also available November 1:
- Tis the Season to Be Smurfy
- 3:10 to Yuma
- 48 Hrs.
- A Boy Named Charlie Brown
- A Christmas Carol (1999)
- A Night At The Roxbury*
- A Thin Line Between Love And Hate
- A Thousand Words
- Adam Sandler's Eight Crazy Nights
- Alfie (2004)
- All I Want For Christmas
- All the World Is Sleeping
- Another 48 Hrs.
- Bad Santa
- Bad Santa 2
- Billionaire Boys Club*
- Black Snake Moan
- Blades of Glory
- Blinded by the Light
- Catch and Release*
- Chloe*
- Christmas Eve
- Cloud Atlas
- Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs
- Daddy Day Camp
- Death at a Funeral* (2010)
- Deck The Halls (2011)
- Double Jeopardy
- Eat Pray Love
- Election
- Elf: Buddy's Musical Christmas
- Ernest Saves Christmas
- Everybody's Fine
- Faster
- Fences
- First Shift
- Five Feet Apart
- Flashdance
- Flight
- Free Birds
- Friday Night Lights
- Go
- Good Will Hunting
- GoodFellas
- Hacksaw Ridge
- Happy Christmas
- Head of State
- Home For The Holidays
- Hook
- Hotel for Dogs
- Ida Red*
- Identity*
- Inglourious Basterds
- Insomnia
- Joyeux Noel
- Just Mercy
- Last Man Standing
- Last Vegas
- Leap of Faith*
- Letters from Iwo Jima
- Like Crazy
- Looper
- Luce*
- Mad Max 2: The Road Warrior
- Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome
- Magnolia
- Michael Clayton
- Morning Glory
- My Cousin Vinny
- My Fair Lady
- My One and Only*
- No Strings Attached
- Noah
- Oliver! (1968)
- Once Upon a Time in America
- Out of Sight
- Paddington
- Pet Sematary
- Pet Sematary II
- Rounders
- RV
- Santa Stole Our Dog!*
- Scrooge
- Shaft (2000)
- She's All That
- Siberia
- Snatch
- Super 8
- Surf's Up
- Taps
- Taxi Driver
- The 12 Days of Christmas Eve
- The Age of Adaline
- The Baby-Sitters Club*
- The Dead Zone*
- The Duchess
- The English Patient
- The Fighting Temptations
- The Good Liar*
- The Guilt Trip
- The Honeymooners*
- The Hurt Locker
- The Infiltrator
- The Kite Runner
- The Long Kiss Goodnight
- The November Man
- The Prince and Me
- The Prince Of Tides*
- The Smurfs Christmas Special
- The Social Network
- The Stepfather*
- The Terminal
- The Tuxedo
- Those Who Wish Me Dead
- Top Five*
- Tremors
- Two for the Money
- Unforgiven
- Urban Cowboy
- Vacancy*
- Wayne's World
- We Were Soldiers
- What Lies Beneath*
- What Women Want
- While You Were Sleeping
- Yours, Mine & Ours
- Zack and Miri Make a Porno*
- Zookeeper
Available November 6:
- My True Crime Story (Season 2)
Available November 8:
- Dream Horse*
Available November 13:
- Baby Shark's Big Show! (Season 2)
- Inside the Factory (Season 7)
- Pele: Birth of a Legend*
Available November 17:
'Landman'
Set in the proverbial boomtowns of West Texas, this 10-episode series is a modern-day tale of fortune-seeking in the world of oil rigs. Based on the podcast “Boomtown” from Imperative Entertainment and Texas Monthly, the series is a story of roughnecks and wildcat billionaires fueling a boom so big, it’s reshaping our climate, our economy and our geopolitics.
In the rugged terrain of West Texas, a team of landmen work to secure oil and gas leases, acting as intermediaries between landowners and energy corporations. The narrative centers on a driven landman whose ambitions in the energy sector lead him into complex negotiations and moral quandaries. The show explores the intense competition and the far-reaching consequences of the landmen's deals, highlighting the intersection of personal ambition and the broader effects on the community and the natural world.
- Cast
- Billy Bob Thornton , Ali Larter , Michelle Randolph , Jacob Lofland , Alejandro Akara , James Jordan , Kayla Wallace , Paulina Chávez , Mark Collie
- Seasons
- 1
- Creator(s)
- Taylor Sheridan , Christian Wallace
- Writers
- Taylor Sheridan , Christian Wallace
- Where To Watch
- Paramount+
Available November 20:
- Jersey Shore Family Vacation (Season 7)
Available November 22:
- Mr. Brooks*
- Deadlock
Available November 26:
- Pig*
- Transporter 3*
Available November 28:
- Chef*
Available November 29:
'The Agency'*
Martian (Michael Fassbender), currently undercover for the CIA, has been ordered to abandon his covert persona and return to London Station for his most pivotal mission yet. However, after years of establishing a clandestine character, which includes a passionate romance, the agent must contend with where his furtive existence ends and his true identity begins.
The Agency (2024)
- Cast
- Michael Fassbender , Jeffrey Wright , Richard Gere , Jodie Turner-Smith , Katherine Waterston , John Magaro , Alex Reznik , Andrew Brooke , Harriet Sansom Harris , India Fowler , Saura Lightfoot Leon , Reza Brojerdi
- Main Genre
- Drama
- Seasons
- 1
- Release Window
- 2024
- Character(s)
- Martian , Henry , Bosko , Sami Zahir , Naomi , Owen , Coyote , Grandpa , Dr Blake , Poppy , Danny , Reza
Available November 30:
- Clouds of Sils Maria*
- The Lovers*
* Title is available to Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers.