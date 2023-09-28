Paramount+ subscribers are in for some spooky (and not-so-spooky) treats this October.
Stephen King's Pet Sematary has come back from the dead once more with the prequel film Pet Sematary: Bloodlines, set in 1969 Jackson White stars as a young Jud Crandall, who becomes entangled in his hometown's curse and the mysterious cemetery that has ties to an ancient evil. The film also stars David Duchovny, Henry Thomas, Pam Grier, Forrest Goodluck, and Natalie Alyn Lind.
The much-anticipated revival of Frasier will be streaming on Paramount+ this October with Kelsey Grammer reprising the iconic role. The reboot will find the titular radio host and psychotherapist returning to Boston and reconnecting with his son Freddy (Jack Cutmore-Scott).
The Caine Mutiny Court-Martial, the final film of the late great filmmaker William Friedkin, will be premiering in October. The film follows a naval officer who must stand trial for mutiny after taking command from a ship captain. The film features an all-star cast that includes Kiefer Sutherland, Jason Clarke, Jake Lacy, Lewis Pullman, Monica Raymund, and the late Lance Reddick.
Last year's monster hit musical is getting a sequel in Monster High 2, which finds Clawdeen (Miia Harris) having to travel to the world of humans before her true half-human, half-werewolf identity is exposed.
Check out the list below to see what other titles are coming to Paramount+ in October.
* Title is available to Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers.
Available October 1:
A Royal Night Out*
A Simple Plan*
Airplane!*
Airplane II: The Sequel*
Akeelah and the Bee*
Almost Famous*
American Graffiti*
An American Haunting
Babel
Bend It Like Beckham*
Beowulf (2007)*
Best Defense*
Better Off Dead*
Big Game*
Birthday Girl
Birthmarked*
Body Cam
Chocolate City*
Citizen Ruth
Clerks
Crawl
Croupier*
Dance Flick
Dead Presidents*
Deep Impact
Defiance
Dirty Rotten Scoundrels*
District 9
Dotty & Soul*
Doubt*
Eye for An Eye
Face/Off
Fatal Attraction
Fear the Night*
Firestarter (1987)
First Blood*
Flesh and Bone
Follow Her*
Getting Even with Dad*
God's Waiting Room*
Harlem Nights
Hart's War*
Home For The Holidays (1995)*
Hoosiers*
Igby Goes Down*
In & Out*
In The Bedroom*
In The Heights
Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull
Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade
Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark
Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom
Inside Llewyn Davis*
Into The Wild*
Iris*
Jackass Number Two
Jessabelle*
John Grisham's The Rainmaker
Just Between Friends*
Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle Of Life
Lara Croft: Tomb Raider*
LX 2048*
Malcolm X*
Mansfield Park*
Mary Shelley's Frankenstein*
Mean Creek
Midnight Cowboy*
Minority Report
Moonstruck*
More American Graffiti*
Mr. & Mrs. Bridge*
Mrs. Brown*
Mulholland Drive*
Notorious*
Phantasm*
Pioneer Woman*
Planes, Trains and Automobiles
Private Parts
Rambo III*
Rambo: First Blood Part II*
Raze*
Salmon Fishing in the Yemen
Save the Last Dance
Saving Private Ryan*
Say Anything*
School Ties
Scrooged
Semper Fi*
Sexy Beast
Silence
Six Degrees of Separation*
Sleeping with the Enemy*
Smoke Signals*
Smokey and the Bandit*
Smokey and the Bandit II*
Smokey and the Bandit Part 3*
Summer of Sam*
Suspiria (1977)*
Teeth*
The Aviator
The Boys in the Band*
The Contractor
The Conversation*
The Curious Case of Benjamin Button*
The Duchess
The Firm
The Grudge
The Host*
The Integrity of Joseph Chambers*
The Italian Job (1969)
The Italian Job (2003)
The Love Guru
The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance
The Missouri Breaks*
The Newton Boys*
The Original Kings of Comedy
The Prestige*
The Queen*
The Remains of the Day*
The Ring Two*
The Station Agent
The Warriors
The Wings of the Dove*
Titanic
Train to Busan*
Universal Soldier
Vampire in Brooklyn
Vamps*
Vanilla Sky
What Lies Beneath*
Who's Harry Crumb?*
William Shakespeare's Romeo + Juliet (1996)*
Young Adult
Available October 2:
Lotería Loca (Season 1)
The Price is Right at Night
Available October 3:
The Young & the Restless (Season 51)
Available October 4:
Blaze and the Monster Machines (Season 6)
Ex on the Beach (Season 6)
Louis Tomlinson: All of Those Voices
Siesta Key (Season 5)
Available October 5:
Bargain premiere
Monster High 2 premiere
Available October 6:
The Caine Mutiny Court Martial premiere*
Pet Sematary: Bloodlines premiere
Available October 9:
The Starling Girl*
Available October 10:
Painkiller: The Tylenol Murders premiere
Available October 11:
Are You Afraid of the Dark? (2019) (Season 3)
Inside the Factory (Seasons 3-5)
Available October 12:
Frasier premiere
Available October 13:
Raid The Cage (Season 1)
Available October 16:
Vindicta premiere
Available October 17:
Crush premiere
Available October 18:
Teen Mom Family Reunion (Seasons 1-2)
Teen Mom: Girls Night In (Seasons 1-2)
Teen Mom: Young & Pregnant Season 3)
The Penguins of Madagascar (Season 2)
Tyler Perry's Young Dylan (Season 3)
Homefront*
Available October 24:
Milli Vanilli premiere
Available October 25:
Isle of MTV: Malta
Air Disasters (Seasons 1-7)
MTV Cribs (Season 19)
Reno 911! It's A Wonderful Heist
Available October 27:
Fellow Travelers premiere*