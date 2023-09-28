Paramount+ subscribers are in for some spooky (and not-so-spooky) treats this October.

Stephen King's Pet Sematary has come back from the dead once more with the prequel film Pet Sematary: Bloodlines, set in 1969 Jackson White stars as a young Jud Crandall, who becomes entangled in his hometown's curse and the mysterious cemetery that has ties to an ancient evil. The film also stars David Duchovny, Henry Thomas, Pam Grier, Forrest Goodluck, and Natalie Alyn Lind.

The much-anticipated revival of Frasier will be streaming on Paramount+ this October with Kelsey Grammer reprising the iconic role. The reboot will find the titular radio host and psychotherapist returning to Boston and reconnecting with his son Freddy (Jack Cutmore-Scott).

The Caine Mutiny Court-Martial, the final film of the late great filmmaker William Friedkin, will be premiering in October. The film follows a naval officer who must stand trial for mutiny after taking command from a ship captain. The film features an all-star cast that includes Kiefer Sutherland, Jason Clarke, Jake Lacy, Lewis Pullman, Monica Raymund, and the late Lance Reddick.

Last year's monster hit musical is getting a sequel in Monster High 2, which finds Clawdeen (Miia Harris) having to travel to the world of humans before her true half-human, half-werewolf identity is exposed.

Check out the list below to see what other titles are coming to Paramount+ in October.

* Title is available to Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers.

Available October 1:

A Royal Night Out*

A Simple Plan*

Airplane!*

Airplane II: The Sequel*

Akeelah and the Bee*

Almost Famous*

American Graffiti*

An American Haunting

Babel

Bend It Like Beckham*

Beowulf (2007)*

Best Defense*

Better Off Dead*

Big Game*

Birthday Girl

Birthmarked*

Body Cam

Chocolate City*

Citizen Ruth

Clerks

Crawl

Croupier*

Dance Flick

Dead Presidents*

Deep Impact

Defiance

Dirty Rotten Scoundrels*

District 9

Dotty & Soul*

Doubt*

Eye for An Eye

Face/Off

Fatal Attraction

Fear the Night*

Firestarter (1987)

First Blood*

Flesh and Bone

Follow Her*

Getting Even with Dad*

God's Waiting Room*

Harlem Nights

Hart's War*

Home For The Holidays (1995)*

Hoosiers*

Igby Goes Down*

In & Out*

In The Bedroom*

In The Heights

Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull

Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade

Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark

Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom

Inside Llewyn Davis*

Into The Wild*

Iris*

Jackass Number Two

Jessabelle*

John Grisham's The Rainmaker

Just Between Friends*

Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle Of Life

Lara Croft: Tomb Raider*

LX 2048*

Malcolm X*

Mansfield Park*

Mary Shelley's Frankenstein*

Mean Creek

Midnight Cowboy*

Minority Report

Moonstruck*

More American Graffiti*

Mr. & Mrs. Bridge*

Mrs. Brown*

Mulholland Drive*

Notorious*

Phantasm*

Pioneer Woman*

Planes, Trains and Automobiles

Private Parts

Rambo III*

Rambo: First Blood Part II*

Raze*

Salmon Fishing in the Yemen

Save the Last Dance

Saving Private Ryan*

Say Anything*

School Ties

Scrooged

Semper Fi*

Sexy Beast

Silence

Six Degrees of Separation*

Sleeping with the Enemy*

Smoke Signals*

Smokey and the Bandit*

Smokey and the Bandit II*

Smokey and the Bandit Part 3*

Summer of Sam*

Suspiria (1977)*

Teeth*

The Aviator

The Boys in the Band*

The Contractor

The Conversation*

The Curious Case of Benjamin Button*

The Duchess

The Firm

The Grudge

The Host*

The Integrity of Joseph Chambers*

The Italian Job (1969)

The Italian Job (2003)

The Love Guru

The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance

The Missouri Breaks*

The Newton Boys*

The Original Kings of Comedy

The Prestige*

The Queen*

The Remains of the Day*

The Ring Two*

The Station Agent

The Warriors

The Wings of the Dove*

Titanic

Train to Busan*

Universal Soldier

Vampire in Brooklyn

Vamps*

Vanilla Sky

What Lies Beneath*

Who's Harry Crumb?*

William Shakespeare's Romeo + Juliet (1996)*

Young Adult

Available October 2:

Lotería Loca (Season 1)

The Price is Right at Night

Available October 3:

The Young & the Restless (Season 51)

Available October 4:

Blaze and the Monster Machines (Season 6)

Ex on the Beach (Season 6)

Louis Tomlinson: All of Those Voices

Siesta Key (Season 5)

Available October 5:

Bargain premiere

Monster High 2 premiere

Available October 6:

The Caine Mutiny Court Martial premiere*

Pet Sematary: Bloodlines premiere

Available October 9:

The Starling Girl*

Available October 10:

Painkiller: The Tylenol Murders premiere

Available October 11:

Are You Afraid of the Dark? (2019) (Season 3)

Inside the Factory (Seasons 3-5)

Available October 12:

Frasier premiere

Available October 13:

Raid The Cage (Season 1)

Available October 16:

Vindicta premiere

Available October 17:

Crush premiere

Available October 18:

Teen Mom Family Reunion (Seasons 1-2)

Teen Mom: Girls Night In (Seasons 1-2)

Teen Mom: Young & Pregnant Season 3)

The Penguins of Madagascar (Season 2)

Tyler Perry's Young Dylan (Season 3)

Homefront*

Available October 24:

Milli Vanilli premiere

Available October 25:

Isle of MTV: Malta

Air Disasters (Seasons 1-7)

MTV Cribs (Season 19)

Reno 911! It's A Wonderful Heist

Available October 27:

Fellow Travelers premiere*