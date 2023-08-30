Fall is almost here and Paramount+ has plenty of great movies and shows that will be available to stream for your viewing pleasure as the weather starts to get cooler.

The hit animated comedy Star Trek: Lower Decks is returning for its fourth season as Boimler (Jack Quaid), Mariner (Tawny Newsome), Rutherford (Eugene Cordero), and Tendi (Noël Wells) prove their worth in new misadventures across the final frontier known as space.

If Mutant Mayhem got you in the mood for more Ninja Turtles, you're in luck as the 1987 Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles series will be available to stream starting this month on Paramount+.

Several of your favorite reality shows are returning in September and will be available to stream on Paramount+ including Survivor, The Amazing Race, and the all-new unscripted series Buddy Games, hosted by Josh Duhamel and inspired by the movies of the same name.

Check out the list below to see what else is coming to Paramount+ in September.

Available September 1:

10 Cloverfield Lane

54

A.I. Artificial Intelligence

Abandon*

Afflicted

American Gigolo

American History X*

American Hustle

Amores Perros

An Unfinished Life

Angel Heart

Annihilation

Arrival

Asylum

Baby Boom*

Bad News Bears

Beastly

Below

Beneath

Blazing Saddles*

Bless the Child*

Blue Chips

Book of Shadows: Blair Witch 2

Breakdown

Captive State*

Carriers

Cheech & Chong's Still Smokin'

Children of a Lesser God*

Cocktail

Curandero

Cursed

Days of Thunder

Death On the Nile (1978)

Dirty Dancing: Havana Nights

Dragonslayer

Eddie Murphy: Raw

El Norte

Elf

Event Horizon*

Forrest Gump

Fresh

Frida

Ghost Team One

God's Petting You*

Good Mourning*

Hamlet (2000)*

Hansel & Gretel: Witch Hunters

Hard Candy*

Hecho en México

How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days

Hugo

I Married a Monster from Outer Space

In Too Deep

Jackass Presents: Bad Grandpa .5 Unrated

Jeff, Who Lives at Home

Ladybugs*

Let's Scare Jessica to Death

Like Water for Chocolate

Long Shot

Married to the Mob*

Memories of Me*

Mimic

Mimic 2

Mimic 3: Sentinel

Mother!

Murder on the Orient Express (1974)

Nacho Libre

Nick of Time

On the Edge*

Overlord

Perfume: The Story of a Murderer

Phantoms

Primal Fear

Prophecy

River's Edge*

Road House*

Road to Perdition

Schindler's List*

Scouts Guide to the Zombie Apocalypse

Seven Psychopaths

Sherlock Gnomes

Some Kind of Hero*

Stand and Deliver*

Stardust

Striptease*

Summer Rental

Super 8

Surviving Christmas

Teaching Mrs. Tingle*

Terminator 2: Judgment Day

Terminator Genisys

The Back-up Plan

The Best Offer*

The Big Lebowski*

The Blair Witch Project

The Brady Bunch Movie

The Brothers Grimm

The Cutting Edge*

The Devil Inside

The Dictator

The Fighting Temptations*

The First Wives Club

The Hole

The Hunt for Red October*

The Last Exorcism Part II

The Last Samurai

The Longest Yard

The Loved Ones

The Mighty*

The Monster Squad

The Prophecy

The Prophecy 3: The Ascent

The Prophecy II

The Prophecy: Forsaken

The Prophecy: Uprising

The Reckoning

The Ruins

The Spiderwick Chronicles

The Talented Mr. Ripley

The Three Amigos

The Virgin Suicides*

The Woman in Black

The Woods*

The Wrath of Becky*

The Yards*

Thief*

To Catch a Thief

Twisted

Up in Smoke

Witchboard II: The Devil’s Doorway

World Trade Center*

World War Z

World War Z (Extended Domestic Cut)

Available September 4:

Mafia Mamma*

Available September 6:

RENO 911! (Season 7)

The Naked Brothers Band (Seasons 1-3)

Available September 7:

Star Trek: Lower Decks (Season 4) premiere

NFL Slimetime (Season 3)

Available September 8:

Dreaming Whilst Black premiere*

Available September 9:

Basic Instinct 2*

Available September 12:

Football Must Go On premiere

Available September 13:

MTV Video Music Awards

America in Black (Season 1)

Available September 14:

Buddy Games (Season 1)**

Buddy Games: Spring Awakening

Available September 15:

The End of Sex*

Available September 16:

48 Hours (Season 36)**

Available September 17:

The Gold premiere

60 Minutes (Season 56)**

Available September 18:

Superpower premiere

Available September 19:

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (1987) (Seasons 1-2)

Available September 20:

Average Joe (Season 1)

Ice Airport Alaska (Seasons 2-3)

It's Pony (Season 2)

The Surreal Life (2022) (Season 1)

Cursed Friends

Pet Sematary (2019)

Available September 22:

Deadlocked: How America Shaped the Supreme Court premiere*

Available September 26:

72 Seconds premiere

Available September 27:

ALVINNN!!! and The Chipmunks (Season 5)

Survivor (Season 45)**

The Amazing Race (Season 35)**