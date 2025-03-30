As any subscribers to Peacock will know, March was a perfect month. From the brand-new drama Long Bright River featuring Amanda Seyfried to the long-awaited streaming arrival of Wicked, there wasn't a dull day on Peacock last month. Because of this, April certainly has a high bar to reach, although the upcoming selection of new and beloved movies and shows, as well as the biggest live spectacle in sports entertainment, certainly suggests that retaining that standard is an easy task for Peacock. With that in mind, here's a look at the seven best films and shows to stream on Peacock in April 2025.

'Nowhere Boy' (2009)

Available: Wednesday, April 2, 2025 Genre: Dark comedy, period drama Director: Sam Taylor-Johnson Cast: Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Kristin Scott Thomas, Anne-Marie Duff

Directed by Sam Taylor-Johnson and starring her future husband, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Nowhere Boy follows the early years of the life of one of music's finest minds, John Lennon. Instead of focusing on his time in the spotlight, Nowhere Boy instead uncovers the pivotal moments that would later influence the man behind the music, from his relationship with his aunt to the crucial moments of his adolescence.

Not just a well-rounded, emotionally detailed account of an intriguing life, Nowhere Boy also marks the meeting point of Sam and Aaron Taylor-Johnson, with the two now having been married for thirteen years. Also starring the likes of Kristin Scott Thomas and Anne-Marie Duff, Nowhere Boy went on to achieve four BAFTA nods among other impressive nominations and awards, making it a worthy addition to your April watchlist.