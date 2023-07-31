Let's-a-go-to Peacock, because one of the biggest movie events of the year, The Super Mario Bros Movie will be making its official streaming debut on Peacock this August. With an all-star voice cast that includes Chris Pratt, Jack Black, Anya Taylor-Joy, and Charlie Day, the Italian plumbers' first foray onto the big screen in over 30 years became the second highest-grossing animated film in box office history grossing a whopping $1.3 billion worldwide.

Mario and Luigi aren't the only ones making their way to Peacock in August, Craig Robinson returns for Season 2 of the Peacock original series Killing It, as Craig Foster is forced to defend his snake farm from a money-hungry swamp family. Comedian Chris Fleming's latest comedy special Chris Fleming: Hell, will also be launching on Peacock in August.

Other popular film titles that will be arriving on Peacock in August include Robert Eggers' Viking epic The Northman, the royal sequel Downton Abbey: A New Era, and Edgar Wright's cult favorite action-rom-com, Scott Pilgrim vs. the World.

You can check out the list below to see what else will be coming to Peacock in August.

Available August 1:

2012, 2009*

21 Jump Street, 2012*

8 Mile, 2002

Admission, 2013

Along Came Polly, 2004

The Best Man, 1999

The Best Man Holiday, 2013

Bowfinger, 1999

Casa de mi Padre, 2012*

The Change-Up, 2011

Colombiana, 2011*

The Croods, 2012

Dazed and Confused, 1993

Deep Impact, 1998*

Definitely, Maybe, 2008

Dr. Seuss’ The Lorax, 2012*

Enough, 2002*

Fanboys, 2009*

For a Good Time, Call..., 2012*

Greenberg, 2010

How to Train Your Dragon 2, 2014*

The Interview, 2014

It’s Complicated, 2009

Jerry Maguire, 1996*

Marmaduke, 2010

Minions, 2015*

National Lampoon’s Animal House, 1978

Neighbors, 2014

The Nutty Professor, 1996

Nutty Professor II: The Klumps, 2000

Our Idiot Brother, 2011

Over the Hedge, 2006

Pineapple Express, 2008*

R.I.P.D., 2013

The Replacements, 2000*

Safe House, 2012

Scott Pilgrim vs. The World, 2010

Self/Less, 2015

Sex Drive, 2008*

Shark Tale, 2004

Shrek Forever After, 2010*

Ted 2, 2015*

There’s Something About Mary, 1998

Tower Heist, 2011

Wanderlust, 2012

What Happens in Vegas, 2008

When Girls Ride, 2023*

Zack and Miri Make a Porno, 2008*

Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)

American Ninja Warrior, Season 15, New Episode (NBC)

Below Deck: Deck Down Under, Season 2, New Episodes (Bravo)

Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023™ – China v. England (Spanish)

FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023™ – Haiti v. Denmark (Spanish)

FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023™ – Portugal v. USA (Spanish)

FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023™ – Vietnam v. Netherlands (Spanish)

Los 50, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Love Island USA, Season 5, Episode 14 (Peacock Original)*

Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Snapped: Killer Couples, Season 17, New Episode (Oxygen)

Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)

World Para Swimming Championships – Day 2*

Available August 2:

Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)

America’s Got Talent, Season 18, New Episode (NBC)

Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023™ – Argentina v. Sweden (Spanish)

FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023™ – Jamaica v. Brazil (Spanish)

FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023™ – Panama v. France (Spanish)

FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023™ – South Africa v. Italy (Spanish)

Hot Wheels: Ultimate Challenge Best Builds, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)

Hot Wheels: Ultimate Challenge, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)

Los 50, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)

World Para Swimming Championships – Day 3*

Available August 3:

Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)

The Big D, Season 1, New Episode (USA)

Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023™ – Morocco vs. Colombia (Spanish)

FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023™ – South Korea vs. Germany (Spanish)

Hart to Heart, Season 3, Episodes 9 & 10 (Peacock Original)*

LA Fire & Rescue, Season 1 New Episode (NBC)

Los 50, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Love Island USA, Season 5, Episode 15 (Peacock Original)*

LPGA Tour & Ladies European Tour – Trust Golf Women’s Scottish Open – Round 1

The Northman, 2022*

PGA TOUR – Wyndham Championship – Round 1

Pro Football Hall of Fame Game – Cleveland Browns vs. New York Jets

The Real Housewives of Orange County, Season 17, New Episode (Bravo)

Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

The Super Mario Bros. Movie, 2023*

Temptation Island, Season 5, New Episode (USA)

Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)

World Para Swimming Championships – Day 4*

Available August 4:

Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)

Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

IndyCar – Practice 1 – Nashville*

Los 50, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Love Island USA, Season 5, Episode 16 (Peacock Original)*

LPGA & Ladies European Tour – Trust Golf Women’s Scottish Open – Round 2

PGA Tour – Wyndham Championship – Round 2

Project Runway, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)

Project Runway: After Show, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)

Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

USA Track and Field – Memphis Ed Murphy Classic*

Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)

World Para Swimming Championships – Day 5*

Available August 5:

Dateline, Season 31, New Episode (NBC)

FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023™ (Spanish) - Round of 16

IMSA Lamborghini Super Trofeo – Road America

IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge – Road America

IMSA WeatherTech Championship – Road America

IndyCar – Practice 2 & Qualifying – Nashville*

Los 50, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Love Island USA, Season 5, Episode 17 (Peacock Original)*

LPGA Tour & Ladies European Tour – Trust Golf Women’s Scottish Open – Round 3

NASCAR Xfinity Series Race – Michigan

PGA TOUR – Wyndham Championship – Round 3

Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

U.S. Classic Gymnastics – Senior

World Para Swimming Championships – Day 6*

WWE SummerSlam*

Available August 6:

Chasing Gold: Paris, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)

Earth Odyssey with Dylan Dreyer, Season 5, New Episode (Litton)

FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023™ (Spanish) - Round of 16

Furry Friends Forever: Elmo Gets a Puppy, 2021*

IndyCar Race – Nashville

Love Island USA, Season 5, Episode 18 (Peacock Original)*

LPGA Tour & Ladies European Tour – Trust Golf Women’s Scottish Open – Final Round

Making Waves, 2023 (Hallmark)+

MLB Sunday Leadoff – Chicago White Sox at Cleveland Guardians*

NASCAR Cup Series – Post Race – Michigan

PGA TOUR – Wyndham Championship – Final Round

U.S. Classic Gymnastics – Senior

World Para Swimming Championships – Day 7*

Available August 7:

Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)

Celebrity Prank Wars, Season 1, New Episodes (E!)

Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023™ (Spanish) - Round of 16

Love Island USA, Season 5, Episode 19 (Peacock Original)*

Luann and Sonja: Welcome to Crappie Lake, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)

The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Season 15, New Episode (Bravo)

The Real Housewives of Atlanta: After Show, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)

The Real Housewives of New York City, Season 14, New Episode (Bravo)

Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)

When Calls the Heart, Season 10, New Episode (Hallmark)++

Available August 8:

Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)

American Ninja Warrior, Season 15, New Episode (NBC)

Below Deck: Deck Down Under, Season 2, New Episodes (Bravo)

Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023™ (Spanish) - Round of 16

Los 50, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Love Island USA, Season 5, Episode 20 (Peacock Original)*

Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Snapped: Killer Couples, Season 17, New Episode (Oxygen)

Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)

Available August 9:

Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)

America’s Got Talent, Season 18, New Episode (NBC)

Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

Hot Wheels: Ultimate Challenge Best Builds, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)

Hot Wheels: Ultimate Challenge, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)

Los 50, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Love Island USA, Season 5, Episode 21 (Peacock Original)*

Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Temptation Island, Season 5, New Episode (USA)

U.S. Women’s Amateur Golf Round of 64

Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)

Available August 10:

Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)

The Big D, Season 1, New Episode (USA)

Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023™ (Spanish) - Quarterfinal

LA Fire & Rescue, Season 1 New Episode (NBC)

Los 50, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Love Island USA, Season 5, Episode 22 (Peacock Original)*

PGA TOUR – FedEx St. Jude Championship – Round 1

The Real Housewives of Orange County, Season 17, New Episode (Bravo)

Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Temptation Island, Season 5, New Episode (USA)

U.S. Women’s Amateur Golf Round of 16

Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)

Available August 11:

Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)

Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023™ (Spanish) - Quarterfinal

IndyCar – Practice & Qualifying – Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course*

Indy NXT Race –Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course*

Los 50, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Love Island USA, Season 5, Episode 23 (Peacock Original)*

PGA TOUR Champions – Boeing Classic – Round 1

PGA TOUR – FedEx St. Jude Championship – Round 2

Premier League Match

Project Runway, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)

Project Runway: After Show, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)

Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

U.S. Women’s Amateur Golf - Quarterfinals

Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)

Available August 12:

Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)

Big Sky River: The Bridal Path (Hallmark)+

FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023™ (Spanish) - Quarterfinals

IndyCar Final Warm-Up & Race – Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course*

Los 50, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Love Island USA, Season 5, Episode 24 (Peacock Original)*

PGA TOUR Champions – Boeing Classic – Round 2

PGA TOUR – FedEx St. Jude Championship – Round 3

Premier League Matches

Pro Motocross – Unadilla

Race Day Live – Unadilla

Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

U.S. Women’s Amateur Golf Semifinals

Available August 13:

AIG Women’s British Open

A Safari Romance, 2023 (Hallmark)+

Earth Odyssey with Dylan Dreyer, Season 5, New Episode (Litton)

Love Island USA, Season 5, Episode 25 (Peacock Original)*

MLB Sunday Leadoff – Detroit Tigers at Boston Red Sox

NASCAR Cup Series Post Show – Indianapolis

PGA TOUR Champions – Boeing Classic – Final Round

PGA TOUR – FedEx St. Jude Championship – Final Round

Premier League Matches

U.S. Women’s Amateur Golf Championship Match

Available August 14:

Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

Love Island USA, Season 5, Episode 26 (Peacock Original)*

Luann and Sonja: Welcome to Crappie Lake, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)

Premier League Match

The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Season 15, New Episode (Bravo)

The Real Housewives of Atlanta: After Show, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)

The Real Housewives of New York City, Season 14, New Episode (Bravo)

Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)

When Calls the Heart, Season 10, New Episode (Hallmark)++

Available August 15:

Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)

American Ninja Warrior, Season 15, New Episode (NBC)

Below Deck: Deck Down Under, Season 2, New Episodes (Bravo)

Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023™ (Spanish) - Semifinal

Los 50, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Love Island USA, Season 5, Episode 27 (Peacock Original)*

Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Snapped: Killer Couples, Season 17, New Episode (Oxygen)

Available August 16:

Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)

America’s Got Talent, Season 18, New Episode (NBC)

Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023™ (Spanish) - Semifinal

Los 50, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

U.S. Amateur Golf – Round of 64

Available August 17:

Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)

The Big D, Season 1, New Episode (USA)

Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

DP World Tour & LPGA Tour ISPS Handa World Invitational – Round 1

The House, 2017*

Killing It, Season 2, All 8 Episodes (Peacock Original)*

Los 50, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Love Island USA, Season 5, Episode 28 (Peacock Original)*

PGA TOUR – BMW Championship – Round 1

Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Temptation Island, Season 5, New Episode (USA)

U.S. Amateur Golf – Round of 32

Available August 18:

Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)

Chris Fleming: Hell, 2023 (Peacock Original)*

Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

DP World Tour & LPGA Tour ISPS Handa World Invitational – Round 2

Los 50, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Love Island USA, Season 5, Episode 29 (Peacock Original)*

PGA TOUR – BMW Championship – Round 2

Premier League Match

Project Runway, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)

Project Runway: After Show, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)

Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

U.S. Amateur Golf – Quarterfinals

Available August 19:

2023 World Track & Field Championships – Day 1

A Safari Romance, 2023 (Hallmark)+

Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)

DP World Tour & LPGA Tour ISPS Handa World Invitational – Round 3

FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023™ (Spanish) - 3rd Place Match

Los 50, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Love Island USA, Season 5, Episode 30 (Peacock Original)*

PGA TOUR – BMW Championship – Round 3

PGA TOUR Champions – Shaw Charity Classic – Round 2

Premier League Matches

Pro Motocross – Budds Creek

Race Day Live – Budds Creek

Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Stand Up to Cancer (NBC)

U.S. Amateur Golf – Semifinals

Available August 20:

2023 World Track & Field Championships – Day 2

DP World Tour & LPGA Tour ISPS Handa World Invitational – Final Round

FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023™ (Spanish) - Final

Love Island USA, Season 5, Episode 31 (Peacock Original)*

MLB Sunday Leadoff – Seattle Mariners at Houston Astros*

NASCAR Cup Series Post Show – Watkins Glen

Never Too Late to Celebrate, 2023 (Hallmark)+

PGA TOUR – BMW Championship – Final Round

PGA TOUR Champions – Shaw Charity Classic – Final Round

Premier League Matches

U.S. Amateur Golf – Finals

Available August 21:

2023 World Track & Field Championships – Day 3

Black Pop: Celebrating the Power of Black Culture, Season 1, New Episodes (E!)

Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

Love Island USA, Season 5, Episode 32 (Peacock Original)*

Luann and Sonja: Welcome to Crappie Lake, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)

Premier League Match

The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Season 15, New Episode (Bravo)

The Real Housewives of Atlanta: After Show, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)

The Real Housewives of New York City, Season 14, New Episode (Bravo)

When Calls the Heart, Season 10, New Episode (Hallmark)++

Available August 22:

2023 World Track & Field Championships – Day 4

Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)

American Ninja Warrior, Season 15, New Episode (NBC)

Below Deck: Deck Down Under, Season 2, New Episodes (Bravo)

Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

LIGA MX Soccer – Chivas vs. Tijuana

Los 50, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Love Island USA, Season 5, Episode 33 (Peacock Original)*

The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Season 15, New Episode (Bravo)

Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Snapped, Season 32, New Episode (Oxygen)

Available August 23:

2023 World Track & Field Championships – Day 5

Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)

America’s Got Talent, Season 18, New Episode (NBC)

Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

Los 50, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

PGA TOUR – Tour Championship – Charity Event

Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Available August 24:

2023 World Track & Field Championships – Day 6

Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)

America’s Got Talent, Season 18, New Episode (NBC)

Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

Downton Abbey: A New Era, 2022*

Los 50, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Love Island USA, Season 5, Episode 34 (Peacock Original)*

LPGA Tour – CP Women’s Open – Round 1

PGA TOUR Championship – Round 1

The Real Housewives of Orange County, Season 17, New Episode (Bravo)

Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Temptation Island, Season 5, New Episode (USA)

U.S. Gymnastics Championships – Men’s Competition

Available August 25:

2023 World Track & Field Championships – Day 7

Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)

The Comeback, 1978*

Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

Los 50, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Love Island USA, Season 5, Episode 35 (Peacock Original)*

LPGA Tour – CP Women’s Open – Round 2

PGA TOUR Championship – Round 2

Premier League Match

Project Runway, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)

Project Runway: After Show, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)

Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

U.S. Gymnastics Championships – Women’s Competition

Available August 26:

2023 World Track & Field Championships – Day 8

Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)

IMSA – VIR #1 – WeatherTech

IndyCar Race – World Wide Technology Raceway

Indy NXT Race - World Wide Technology Raceway*

La Vuelta a Espana Cycling – Stage 1

Los 50, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Love Island USA, Season 5, Episode 36 (Peacock Original)*

LPGA Tour – CP Women’s Open – Round 3

NASCAR Cup Series Race – Daytona

Notre Dame Football v. Navy (Live from Ireland)

PGA TOUR Championship – The Ally Challenge – Round 2

PGA TOUR Championship – Round 3

Premier League Matches

Pro Motocross – Ironman

Race Day Live – Ironman

Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Super Motocross – Race Day Live – Ironman – Round 28*

U.S. Gymnastics Championships – Men’s Competition

Available August 27:

2023 World Track & Field Championships – Day 9

IMSA Lamborghini Super Trofeo – VIR

IMSA VP Racing SportsCar Challenge – VIR

Korn Ferry Tour – Albertsons Boise Open – Final Round

La Vuelta a Espana Cycling – Stage 2

Love Island USA, Season 5, Final Episode (Peacock Original)*

LPGA Tour – CP Women’s Open – Final Round

MLB Sunday Leadoff – Los Angeles Angels at New York Mets*

Napa Ever After, 2023 (Hallmark)+

PGA TOUR Champions – The Ally Challenge – Final Round

PGA TOUR Championship 2023 – Final Round

Premier League Matches

U.S. Gymnastics Championships – Women’s Competition

Available August 28:

Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

La Vuelta a Espana Cycling – Stage 3

The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Season 15, New Episode (Bravo)

The Real Housewives of Atlanta: After Show, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)

The Real Housewives of New York City, Season 14, New Episode (Bravo)

When Calls the Heart, Season 10, New Episode (Hallmark)++

Available August 29:

Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)

American Ninja Warrior, Season 15, New Episode (NBC)

Below Deck: Deck Down Under, Season 2, New Episode (Bravo)

Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

La Vuelta a Espana Cycling – Stage 4

Los 50, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Real Murders of Orange County, Season 3, New Episode (Oxygen)

Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Snapped, Season 32, New Episode (Oxygen)

Available August 30:

Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)

America’s Got Talent, Season 18, New Episode (NBC)

Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

La Vuelta a Espana Cycling – Stage 5

Los 50, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Available August 31:

Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)

America’s Got Talent, Season 18, New Episode (NBC)

Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

Diamond League Track & Field – Zurich

LPGA Tour – AmazingCre Portalnd Classic – Round 1

La Vuelta a Espana Cycling – Stage 6

Los 50, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

The Real Housewives of Orange County, Season 17, New Episode (Bravo)

Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)