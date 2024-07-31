Peacock is proving to be the streaming giant of summer, with their coverage of the Olympics in full swing and a terrific new slate of films on their way. From crowd-pleasing action flicks such as The Fall Guy to new original movies and television shows that include new episodes of Bel-Air, there's something for everyone as Peacock reveals its August lineup. For our seven pics of the best new additions, check out the list below.

'The Fall Guy' (2024)

Available: August 30 Genre: Action-Comedy, Romance Director: David Leitch Cast: Ryan Gosling, Emily Blunt, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Hannah Waddingham

Coming exclusively to Peacock, The Fall Guy stars Academy Award nominee Ryan Gosling (Barbie) as a recently injured stuntman named Colt who is suddenly thrown into a hunt for a missing movie star who is supposed to be appearing in his ex-girlfriend Jody's (Emily Blunt) new film. In an attempt to save Jody's production, Colt finds himself embroiled in something more dangerous than any stunts he's ever faced on set.

Co-starring Aaron Taylor-Johnson (Kick-Ass), Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso), Teresa Palmer (Warm Bodies), and Academy Award nominee Stephanie Hsu (Everything Everywhere All at Once), The Fall Guy was a hit with critics and audiences alike, praised for its writing and the chemistry between Gosling and Blunt.

'Bel-Air' Season 3 (2022-)

Available: August 15 Genre: Drama Cast: Jabari Banks, Cassandra Freeman, Jimmy Akingbola, Olly Solotan, Andrian Holmes

Peacock's original series Bel-Air sees a reimagining of the hit sitcom The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air through a dramatic lens. Starring Jabari Banks as Will, the show follows the familiar premise of Will's move from Philadelphia to Bel-Air, where he must learn to navigate a new city, new friends, and a new way of life.

Season 3 of the series takes place during summertime in Bel-Air, as Will develops a closer working relationship and runs into some interpersonal obstacles with Carlton (Olly Sholotan), while Viv (Cassandra Freeman) and Phil (Adrian Holmes) deal with their own hurdles both at work and at home. The series co-stars Jimmy Akingbola (Most Dangerous Game), Coco Jones (Good Luck Charlie), and Akira Akbar (Captain Marvel). You can watch Seasons 1 and 2 of Bel-Air streaming on Peacock.

'Homicide: Life on the Street' (1993-1999)

Available: August 19 Genre: Crime, Drama Creator: Paul Attanasio Cast: Richard Belzer, Clark Johnson, Yaphet Kotto, Kyle Secor, Andrew Braugher

Making its streaming debut on Peacock is Homicide: Life on the Street, a police procedural series that aired on NBC from 1993 to 1999. The show follows a fictional version of the Baltimore Police Department's Homicide unit. For seven seasons, Homicide realistically tackled the incredible work the individuals of the unit face on a daily basis, telling compelling stories through intriguing characters. Shot on location in Baltimore, the series starred Richard Belzer (Law & Order: Special Victim's Unit), Clark Johnson (S.W.A.T.), Yaphet Kotto (Alien), Kyle Secor (City Slickers), and Andre Braugher (Brooklyn Nine-Nine), in what would prove to be a breakout role for the late actor.

Created by Paul Attanasio, Homicide: Life on the Street was a critical success, praised for its use of an often handheld camera and its true-to-life storylines, giving the show a gritty look and feel. Its move to streaming has been an uphill battle due to the series' excessive use of popular music, the licenses to which were difficult to get. However, now that the crime drama is officially premiering on Peacock, Homicide: Life on the Street is sure to delight fans of the show's original NBC run while finding new audiences as well.

'The Bikeriders' (2023)

Available: August 9 Genre: Crime, Drama Director: Jeff Nichols Cast: Austin Butler, Jodie Comer, Tom Hardy, Michael Shannon, Mike Faist, Boyd Holbrook

The Bikeriders tells the story of Kathy (Jodie Comer) after she has a chance encounter with a man named Benny (Austin Butler) at a bar. Kathy soon finds out about Benny's membership in a motorcycle club called the Vandals, and the dangerous ways in which they choose to live their lives. Over time, the club, which is led by a man named Johnny (Tom Hardy), becomes more and more embroiled in violence, and Benny must choose between his love for the Vandals and his love for Kathy.

Directed by Jeff Nichols (Mud), The Bikeriders premiered at the Telluride Film Festival in 2023 to generally favorable reviews from critics, who enjoyed its authenticity as well as Comer's performance as Kathy. Written by Nichols and inspired by Danny Lyon's book of the same name, the crime drama co-stars Academy Award nominee Michael Shannon (Take Shelter), Mike Faist (West Side Story), and Boyd Holbrook (Logan).

'Mr. Throwback' (2024)

Available: August 8 Genre: Comedy Director: David Wain Cast: Stephen Curry, Adam Pally, Ayden Mayeri, Ego Nwodim

In Peacock's new comedy series, Mr. Throwback, a struggling memorabilia dealer named Danny (Adam Pally) attempts to save his career by reconnecting with his sixth-grade teammate, the NBA legend Stephen Curry. Produced by David Wain (Wet Hot American Summer) and Tiffany Williams (Stephen Curry: Underrated), the series co-stars Ayden Mayeri (I Love That For You), and Ego Nwodim (Saturday Night Live).

The show, which is shot as a mockumentary, has Curry playing himself in his first scripted television role. With the hype for Mr. Throwback growing with the release of its first official trailer, basketball and comedy fans are in for a treat with the upcoming premiere of the new series.

'Love Island USA' Season 6 - The Reunion (2019-)

Available: August 19 Hosted by: Ariana Madix

Based on the British series of the same name, Love Island USA follows a group of contestants, called Islanders, as they live together in a villa in Fiji. In order to remain at the villa, each player must be in a relationship with another. While the connections between the Islanders are initially based on first impressions, they can switch up their relationship partners as they get to know each other better.

Throughout their time in Fiji, the contestants participate in games and challenges that are both physical and mental in nature. At the end of their time in the villa, fellow contestants vote on which couple they believe should win the grand prize. The reunion special, which airs exclusively on Peacock August 19, catches up with the Islanders, seeing which couples are still together, and what conflicts may or may not have been resolved. You can watch all current episodes of this season of Love Island USA currently streaming on Peacock.

'The Killer' (2024)

Available: August 23 Genre: Action Director: John Woo Cast: Nathalie Emmanuel, Sam Worthington, Aurélia Agel, Diana Silvers

Director John Woo (Face/Off) returns with the Peacock original movie The Killer, a reimagining of the 1989 film of the same name. The story follows Zee (Nathalie Emmanuel), a feared assassin in Paris known as Queen of the Dead. When Zee goes against her orders and refuses to kill a target, her life begins to unravel, and she gains the attention of a police investigator. Now, Zee finds herself entangled in a criminal conspiracy that causes her past and her present to collide.

The film, which has been in the works for over a decade, stars Emmanuel (Game of Thrones), Sam Worthington (Avatar), Aurélia Agel (Fast X), Diana Silvers (Space Force), and Omar Sy (Jurassic World). Releasing exclusively on Peacock, The Killer hopes to follow in the footsteps of its critically acclaimed predecessor and become a hit for the streaming service.