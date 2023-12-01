Christmastime is here and Peacock has a stocking full of streaming treats for you to enjoy throughout December.

Tony Shalhoub returns as Adrian Monk in the all-new Peacock original movie Mr. Monk's Last Case: A Monk Movie. Set 14 years after the series finale, the movie finds Adrian Monk stepping out of retirement to solve one final, extremely personal case, involving his step-daughter Molly, who is about to get married. Original series stars Traylor Howard, Jason Gray-Stanford, Melora Hardin, Hector Elizondo, and Ted Levine are all set to reprise their roles alongside newcomers Caitlin McGee and James Purefoy.

The true-crime anthology series Dr. Death is returning for a second season, starring Èdgar Ramírez and Mandy Moore. Ramírez stars as Swiss-Italian surgeon Paolo Macchiarini, whose experimentation with technology resulted in the deaths of numerous patients.

The recent horror legacy sequel The Exorcist: Believer will also be making its streaming premiere on Peacock in December, starring Leslie Odom Jr, Ann Dowd, Jennifer Nettles, and Ellen Burstyn reprising her role as Chris MacNeil.

You can check out the list below to see what else is coming to Peacock in December.

Available December 1:

Ace Ventura: Pet Detective, 1994

Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls, 1995

The Chronicles of Riddick, 2004

Riddick, 2013

Commitment to Life, 2023

Darrow & Darrow Pilot, 2017

Darrow & Darrow: Body Of Evidence, 2018

Darrow & Darrow: In The Key Of Murder, 2018

Witness to Murder: A Darrow Mystery, 2019

Dream Moms, 2023

Everest, 2015

Exorcist: The Beginning, 2004

The Exorcist: Believer, 2023

The Family Man, 2000

Frost/Nixon, 2008

Fun with Dick and Jane, 2005

Game of Love, 2023

Heart of the Matter, 2022

The Journey Ahead, 2022

Jumanji, 1995

Just Go with It, 2011

Kajillionaire, 2020

Kick–Ass 2, 2013

The Last Witch Hunter, 2014

Love in Zion National: A National Park Romance, 2023

Man on the Moon, 1999

North to Home, 2022

Perfect Harmony, 2022

Pitch Black, 2000

Pitch Perfect, 2012

Time for Her to Come Home for Christmas, 2023 (Hallmark)

A Winning Team, 2023

Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas, 2021

Access Hollywood, Season 28, New Episode (NBC)

All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Dateline, Season 32, New Episode (NBC)

Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

Deadline: White House, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Fantasy Football Happy Hour with Matthew Berry

ISU Speed Skating/Short Track – Day 1 – Stavanger, Norway

Morning Joe, New Episode Streaming Live (MSNBC)

NBC Nightly News (NBC)

Notre Dame Hockey vs. Michigan

PGA TOUR Hero World Challenge – Round 2

The ReidOut, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Southern Charm, Season 9, New Episode (Bravo)

Squawk Box, New Episode Streaming Live (MSNBC)

TODAY (NBC)

Transplant, Season 3, New Episode (NBC)

USA Swimming Toyota US Open – Day 2

Velshi: Banned Book Club, New Episode (MSNBC)

Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)

Available December 2:

Access Hollywood, Season 28, New Episode (NBC)

All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Dateline, Season 32, New Episode (NBC)

Deadline: White House, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

FIS Alpine World Cup – Beaver Creek – Men's DH

ISU Speed Skating/Short Track – Day 2 – Stavanger, Norway

Men’s College Basketball – Big 5 Classic – Third-Place Game

Men’s College Basketball – Big 5 Classic – Fifth-Place Game

Men’s College Basketball – Big 5 Classic – Championship

My Norwegian Holiday, 2023 (Hallmark)

NBC Nightly News (NBC)

Notre Dame Hockey vs. Michigan

On Patrol: First Shift, Season 2, New Episode (Reelz)

On Patrol: Live, Season 2, New Episode (Reelz)

PGA TOUR Hero World Challenge – Round 3

Premier League Match Week 14

¿Qué Dicen los Famosos?, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

The ReidOut, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Saturday Night Live, Season 49, New Episode (NBC)

Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Snapped, Season 33, New Episode (Oxygen)

USA vs. China – Women’s Soccer Friendly (Spanish)

Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

The Wall, Season 5, New Episode (NBC)

Available December 3:

Ayman, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Dateline 24/7, Holiday Whodunits Marathon

Fantasy Football Pregame with Matthew Berry

FIS Alpine World Cup – Beaver Creek – Men's SG

Inside with Jen Psaki, New Episode (MSNBC)

ISU Speed Skating/Short Track – Day 3 – Stavanger, Norway

Meet the Press (NBC)

Meet the Press Reports

2023 NASCAR Awards Show

NBC Nightly News (NBC)

A Not So Royal Christmas, 2023 (Hallmark)

On Patrol: First Shift, Season 2, New Episode (Reelz)

On Patrol: Live, Season 2, New Episode (Reelz)

PGA TOUR Hero World Challenge – Final Round

Premier League Match Week 14

Sunday Night Football – Kansas City Chiefs vs. Green Bay Packers (English and Spanish)

Peacock Sunday NFL Final

Available December 4:

Ayman, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Botched, Season 8, All Episodes (E!)

Christmas with a Kiss, 2023 (Hallmark)

Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

El Doctor del Pueblo, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Fantasy Football Happy Hour with Matthew Berry

Married to Medicine: Atlanta, Season 10, New Episode (Bravo)

The Mehdi Hasan Show, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Morning Joe, New Episode Streaming Live (MSNBC)

NBC Nightly News (NBC)

¿Qué Dicen los Famosos?, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

The Real Housewives of Potomac, Season 8, New Episode (Bravo)

Squawk Box, New Episode Streaming Live (MSNBC)

Symone, New Episode (MSNBC)

TODAY (NBC)

Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)

Available December 5:

Access Hollywood, Season 28, New Episode (NBC)

Barmageddon, Season 2, New Episode (USA)

The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Below Deck Mediterranean, Season 8, New Episode (Bravo)

Big Ten Men’s Basketball – Indiana vs. Michigan

Big Ten Men’s Basketball – Wisconsin vs. Michigan State

Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

Deadline: White House, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Fantasy Football Happy Hour with Matthew Berry

Inside with Jen Psaki, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Late Night with Seth Meyers, Season 11, New Episode (NBC)

Morning Joe, New Episode Streaming Live (MSNBC)

NBC Nightly News (NBC)

Premier League Match Week 15

The ReidOut, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Snapped, Season 33, New Episode (Oxygen)

Squawk Box, New Episode Streaming Live (MSNBC)

TODAY (NBC)

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Season 11, New Episode (NBC)

USA vs. China – Women’s Soccer Friendly (Spanish)

The Voice, Season 24, New Episode (NBC)

Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)

Available December 6:

Access Hollywood, Season 28, New Episode (NBC)

All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

Deadline: White House, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Fantasy Football Happy Hour with Matthew Berry

Found, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)

Late Night with Seth Meyers, Season 11, New Episode (NBC)

Morning Joe, New Episode Streaming Live (MSNBC)

NBC Nightly News (NBC)

Premier League Match Week 15

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, Season 4, New Episode (Bravo)

The ReidOut, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Squawk Box, New Episode Streaming Live (MSNBC)

TODAY (NBC)

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Season 11, New Episode (NBC)

The Voice, Season 24, New Episode (NBC)

Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)

Winter House, Season 3, New Episode (Bravo)

Available December 7:

Access Hollywood, Season 28, New Episode (NBC)

All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Beast, 2022

Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

Deadline: White House, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Dino Pops, Season 1, All Episodes (Peacock Original)

Fantasy Football Happy Hour with Matthew Berry

Late Night with Seth Meyers, Season 11, New Episode (NBC)

The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (MSNBC)

Morning Joe, New Episode Streaming Live (MSNBC)

NBC Nightly News (NBC)

Premier League Match Week 15

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Season 13, New Episode (Bravo)

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills After Show, New Episode (Bravo)

The Real Housewives of Miami, Season 6, New Episode (Bravo)

The ReidOut, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Squawk Box, New Episode Streaming Live (MSNBC)

TODAY (NBC)

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Season 11, New Episode (NBC)

Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)

Available December 8:

Access Hollywood, Season 28, New Episode (NBC)

All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Christmas at the Opry, 2023 (NBC)

Dateline, Season 32, New Episode (NBC)

Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

Deadline: White House, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Fantasy Football Happy Hour with Matthew Berry

ISU Speed Skating/Short Track – Day 1 – Tomaszów, Poland

Late Night with Seth Meyers, Season 11, New Episode (NBC)

Morning Joe, New Episode Streaming Live (MSNBC)

Mr. Monk’s Last Case: A Monk Movie, 2023 (Peacock Original Movie)

NBC Nightly News (NBC)

PGA and LPGA TOUR – Grand Thornton Invitational – Round 1

The ReidOut, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Southern Charm, Season 9, New Episode (Bravo)

Southern Hospitality, Season 2, New Episode (Bravo)

Squawk Box, New Episode Streaming Live (MSNBC)

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Season 11, New Episode (NBC)

To All a Good Night, 2023 (Hallmark)

TODAY (NBC)

Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)

Available December 9:

Access Hollywood, Season 28, New Episode (NBC)

All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

The Croods: A New Age, 2020

Dateline, Season 32, New Episode (NBC)

Deadline: White House, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

ISU Speed Skating/Short Track – Day 1 – Beijing, China

ISU Speed Skating/Short Track – Day 2 – Tomaszów, Poland

Magic in Mistletoe, 2023 (Hallmark)

NBC Nightly News (NBC)

On Patrol: First Shift, Season 2, New Episode (Reelz)

On Patrol: Live, Season 2, New Episode (Reelz)

PGA and LPGA TOUR – Grand Thornton Invitational – Round 2

Premier League Match Week 15

The ReidOut, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Saturday Night Live, Season 49, New Episode (NBC)

Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Season 11, New Episode (NBC)

Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

WWE NXT Deadline (English and Spanish)

Available December 10:

Ayman, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

BOXXER – WBO World Cruiserweight Championship Bout: Chris Billam-Smith vs. Mateusz Masternak

Christmas on Cherry Lane, 2023 (Hallmark)

Dateline 24/7, Holiday Whodunits Marathon

Fantasy Football Pregame with Matthew Berry

Inside with Jen Psaki, New Episode (MSNBC)

ISU Speed Skating/Short Track – Day 2 – Beijing, China

ISU Speed Skating/Short Track – Day 3 – Tomaszów, Poland

Meet the Press (NBC)

Meet the Press Reports

NBC Nightly News (NBC)

On Patrol: First Shift, Season 2, New Episode (Reelz)

On Patrol: Live, Season 2, New Episode (Reelz)

PGA and LPGA TOUR – Grand Thornton Invitational – Final Round

Premier League Match Week 15

¿Qué Dicen los Famosos?, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Sunday Night Football – Philadelphia Eagles vs. Dallas Cowboys (English and Spanish)

Peacock Sunday NFL Final

Available December 11:

Ayman, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

El Doctor del Pueblo, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Fantasy Football Happy Hour with Matthew Berry

Married to Medicine: Atlanta, Season 10, New Episode (Bravo)

The Mehdi Hasan Show, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Morning Joe, New Episode Streaming Live (MSNBC)

NBC Nightly News (NBC)

The Real Housewives of Potomac, Season 8, New Episode (Bravo)

Round and Round, 2023 (Hallmark)

Squawk Box, New Episode Streaming Live (MSNBC)

Symone, New Episode (MSNBC)

TODAY (NBC)

Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)

Available December 12:

Access Hollywood, Season 28, New Episode (NBC)

Barry Manilow’s A Very Barry Christmas, 2023 (NBC)

The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Below Deck Mediterranean, Season 8, New Episode (Bravo)

Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

Deadline: White House, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Fantasy Football Happy Hour with Matthew Berry

Inside with Jen Psaki, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Late Night with Seth Meyers, Season 11, New Episode (NBC)

Morning Joe, New Episode Streaming Live (MSNBC)

NBC Nightly News (NBC)

The ReidOut, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Squawk Box, New Episode Streaming Live (MSNBC)

TODAY (NBC)

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Season 11, New Episode (NBC)

The Voice, Season 24, New Episode (NBC)

Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)

Available December 13:

Access Hollywood, Season 28, New Episode (NBC)

All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

Deadline: White House, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Fantasy Football Happy Hour with Matthew Berry

Halloween Ends, 2022

Late Night with Seth Meyers, Season 11, New Episode (NBC)

Morning Joe, New Episode Streaming Live (MSNBC)

NBC Nightly News (NBC)

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, Season 4, New Episode (Bravo)

The ReidOut, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Squawk Box, New Episode Streaming Live (MSNBC)

TODAY (NBC)

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Season 11, New Episode (NBC)

Vanderpump Rules: A Decade of Rumors and Lies (Extended Version), Season 11, New Episode (Bravo)

The Voice, Season 24, New Episode (NBC)

Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)

Winter House, Season 3, New Episode (Bravo)

Available December 14:

Access Hollywood, Season 28, New Episode (NBC)

All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

Deadline: White House, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Dragons: The Nine Realms, Season 8, All Episodes

Fantasy Football Happy Hour with Matthew Berry

Late Night with Seth Meyers, Season 11, New Episode (NBC)

The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (MSNBC)

Morning Joe, New Episode Streaming Live (MSNBC)

NBC Nightly News (NBC)

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Season 13, New Episode (Bravo)

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills After Show, New Episode (Bravo)

The Real Housewives of Miami, Season 6, New Episode (Bravo)

The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: RHONY Legacy, Episodes 1–3 (Peacock Original)

The ReidOut, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Squawk Box, New Episode Streaming Live (MSNBC)

TODAY (NBC)

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Season 11, New Episode (NBC)

Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)

Available December 15:

Access Hollywood, Season 28, New Episode (NBC)

All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Dateline, Season 32, New Episode (NBC)

Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

Deadline: White House, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Fantasy Football Happy Hour with Matthew Berry

FIS Austria – W G 5km – Ramsau am Dachstein, AUT

FIS Austria – W HS97 – Ramsau am Dachstein, AUT

Inside Track: The Business of Formula 1 (CNBC)

ISU Speed Skating/Short Track – Day 1 – Seoul, Korea

Late Night with Seth Meyers, Season 11, New Episode (NBC)

Morning Joe, New Episode Streaming Live (MSNBC)

NBC Nightly News (NBC)

PGA TOUR PNC Championship Golf – Pro–Am

The ReidOut, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

A Saturday Night Live Christmas Special, New Episode (NBC)

Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Southern Charm, Season 9, New Episode (Bravo)

Southern Hospitality, Season 2, New Episode (Bravo)

Squawk Box, New Episode Streaming Live (MSNBC)

TODAY (NBC)

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Season 11, New Episode (NBC)

Velshi: Banned Book Club, New Episode (MSNBC)

Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)

When Calls the Heart, Seasons 1-7, All Episodes (Hallmark)

Available December 16:

2023 Indy Classic Men’s Basketball – Arizona vs. Purdue

2023 Indy Classic Men’s Basketball – Ball State vs. Indiana State

Access Hollywood, Season 28, New Episode (NBC)

All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Dateline, Season 32, New Episode (NBC)

Deadline: White House, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

FIS Austria – M HS97 – Ramsau am Dachstein, AUT

FIS Austria – W HS97 – Ramsau am Dachstein,AUT

FIS Austria – W CC 5km – Ramsau am Dachstein, AUT

FIS Austria – M 10km – Ramsau am Dachstein, AUT

ISU Speed Skating/Short Track – Day 2 – Seoul, Korea

NBC Nightly News (NBC)

On Patrol: First Shift, Season 2, New Episode (Reelz)

On Patrol: Live, Season 2, New Episode (Reelz)

PGA TOUR – PNC Championship Golf – Day 1

Premier League Match Week 17

Q-School Finals – Round 3

The ReidOut, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Saturday Night Live, Season 49, New Episode (NBC)

Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

The Secret Gift of Christmas, 2023 (Hallmark)

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Season 11, New Episode (NBC)

Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Available December 17:

Ayman, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Dateline 24/7, Holiday Whodunits Marathon

Fantasy Football Pregame with Matthew Berry

FIS Austria – M HS97 – Ramsau am Dachstein, AUT

FIS Austria – M Compact 7.5km – Ramsau am Dachstein, AUT

FIS Snowboard World Cup – Copper Mountain – SB Big Air Finals

FIS Snowboard World Cup – Copper Mountain – SB Halfpipe Finals

Inside with Jen Psaki, New Episode (MSNBC)

Meet the Press (NBC)

Meet the Press Reports

NBC Nightly News (NBC)

On Patrol: First Shift, Season 2, New Episode (Reelz)

On Patrol: Live, Season 2, New Episode (Reelz)

PGA TOUR – PNC Championship Golf – Final Round

Premier League Match Week 17

Q–School Finals – Final Round

Sealed with a List, 2023 (Hallmark)

Sunday Night Football – Baltimore Ravens vs. Jacksonville Jaguars (English and Spanish)

Peacock Sunday NFL Final

Available December 18:

Ayman, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

El Doctor del Pueblo, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Fantasy Football Happy Hour with Matthew Berry

Friends & Family Christmas, 2023 (Hallmark)

Married to Medicine: Atlanta, Season 10, New Episode (Bravo)

The Mehdi Hasan Show, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Morning Joe, New Episode Streaming Live (MSNBC)

NBC Nightly News (NBC)

The Real Housewives of Potomac, Season 8, New Episode (Bravo)

Squawk Box, New Episode Streaming Live (MSNBC)

Symone, New Episode (MSNBC)

TODAY (NBC)

Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)

Available December 19:

Access Hollywood, Season 28, New Episode (NBC)

The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Below Deck Mediterranean, Season 8, New Episode (Bravo)

Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

Deadline: White House, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Fantasy Football Happy Hour with Matthew Berry

Homicide for the Holidays, Season 5, New Episodes (Oxygen)

Inside with Jen Psaki, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Morning Joe, New Episode Streaming Live (MSNBC)

NBC Nightly News (NBC)

Password, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)

The ReidOut, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Snapped, Season 33, New Episode (Oxygen)

Squawk Box, New Episode Streaming Live (MSNBC)

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Season 11, New Episode (NBC)

The Voice, Season 24, New Episode (NBC)

TODAY (NBC)

Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Available December 20:

Access Hollywood, Season 28, New Episode (NBC)

All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

Deadline: White House, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas, 2000

Fantasy Football Happy Hour with Matthew Berry

Late Night with Seth Meyers, Season 11, New Episode (NBC)

Morning Joe, New Episode Streaming Live (MSNBC)

NBC Nightly News (NBC)

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, Season 4, New Episode (Bravo)

The ReidOut, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town, 1970

Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Squawk Box, New Episode Streaming Live (MSNBC)

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Season 11, New Episode (NBC)

The Voice, Season 24, New Episodes (NBC)

TODAY (NBC)

Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Winter House, Season 3, New Episodes (Bravo)

Available December 21:

Access Hollywood, Season 28, New Episode (NBC)

All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Big Ten Men’s Basketball – LeMoyne vs. Penn State

Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

Deadline: White House, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Dr. Death, Season 2, All Episodes (Peacock Original)

Dr. Death: Cutthroat Conman, 2023 (Peacock Original Doc)

Fantasy Football Happy Hour with Matthew Berry

Late Night with Seth Meyers, Season 11, New Episode (NBC)

The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (MSNBC)

Morning Joe, New Episode Streaming Live (MSNBC)

NBC Nightly News (NBC)

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Season 13, New Episode (Bravo)

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills After Show, New Episode (Bravo)

The Real Housewives of Miami, Season 6, New Episode (Bravo)

The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: RHONY Legacy, New Episode (Peacock Original)

The ReidOut, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Squawk Box, New Episode Streaming Live (MSNBC)

TODAY (NBC)

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Season 11, New Episode (NBC)

Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Available December 22:

Access Hollywood, Season 28, New Episode (NBC)

All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Dateline, Season 32, New Episode (NBC)

Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

Deadline: White House, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Fantasy Football Happy Hour with Matthew Berry

Morning Joe, New Episode Streaming Live (MSNBC)

NBC Nightly News (NBC)

Late Night with Seth Meyers, Season 11, New Episode (NBC)

Miracle in Bethlehem, PA, 2023 (Hallmark)

The ReidOut, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Southern Charm, Season 9, New Episode (Bravo)

Southern Hospitality, Season 2, New Episode (Bravo)

Squawk Box, New Episode Streaming Live (MSNBC)

TODAY (NBC)

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Season 11, New Episode (NBC)

Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Available December 23:

Access Hollywood, Season 28, New Episode (NBC)

All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Dateline, Season 32, New Episode (NBC)

Deadline: White House, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Fantasy Football Pregame with Matthew Berry

NBC Nightly News (NBC)

Premier League Match Week 18

The ReidOut, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Sunday Night Football – Cincinnati Bengals vs. Pittsburgh Steelers (English and Spanish)

Sunday Night Football – Peacock Holiday Exclusive: Buffalo Bills vs. LA Chargers (English and Spanish)

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Season 11, New Episode (NBC)

Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Available December 24:

Dateline 24/7, Holiday Whodunits Marathon

Inside with Jen Psaki, New Episode (MSNBC)

Meet the Press (NBC)

NBC Nightly News (NBC)

Available December 25:

Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

NBC Nightly News (NBC)

Available December 26:

Access Hollywood, Season 28, New Episode (NBC)

Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

Fantasy Football Happy Hour with Matthew Berry

Morning Joe, New Episode Streaming Live (MSNBC)

NBC Nightly News (NBC)

Premier League Match Week 19

Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Squawk Box, New Episode Streaming Live (MSNBC)

TODAY (NBC)

Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Available December 27:

Access Hollywood, Season 28, New Episode (NBC)

All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

Deadline: White House, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Fantasy Football Happy Hour with Matthew Berry

Morning Joe, New Episode Streaming Live (MSNBC)

NBC Nightly News (NBC)

Premier League Match Week 19

The ReidOut, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Squawk Box, New Episode Streaming Live (MSNBC)

TODAY (NBC)

Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Available December 28:

Access Hollywood, Season 28, New Episode (NBC)

All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

Deadline: White House, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Fantasy Football Happy Hour with Matthew Berry

FIS Austria – GS Run 1 - Lienz

FIS Austria – GS Run 2 - Lienz

Premier League Match Week 19

The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (MSNBC)

Morning Joe, New Episode Streaming Live (MSNBC)

NBC Nightly News (NBC)

The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: RHONY Legacy, New Episode (Peacock Original)

The ReidOut, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Squawk Box, New Episode Streaming Live (MSNBC)

TODAY (NBC)

Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Available December 29:

Access Hollywood, Season 28, New Episode (NBC)

All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Big Ten Men’s College Basketball – Maine vs. Minnesota

Big Ten Men’s College Basketball – Jackson State vs. Northwestern

Dateline, Season 32, New Episode (NBC)

Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

Deadline: White House, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Morning Joe, New Episode Streaming Live (MSNBC)

Fantasy Football Happy Hour with Matthew Berry

FIS Austria – SL Run 1 - Lienz

FIS Austria – SL Run 2 - Lienz

NBC Nightly News (NBC)

The ReidOut, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Squawk Box, New Episode Streaming Live (MSNBC)

TODAY (NBC)

Transplant, Season 3, New Episode (NBC)

Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Available December 30:

Access Hollywood, Season 28, New Episode (NBC)

All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Dateline, Season 32, New Episode (NBC)

Deadline: White House, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

NBC Nightly News (NBC)

Notre Dame Hockey vs Augustana

Premier League Match Week 20

The ReidOut, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Available December 31:

Ayman, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Dateline 24/7, Holiday Whodunits Marathon

Fantasy Football Happy Hour with Matthew Berry

Fantasy Football Pregame with Matthew Berry

Premier League Match Week 20

Inside with Jen Psaki, New Episode (MSNBC)

NBC Nightly News (NBC)

Notre Dame Hockey vs. Augustana

Sunday Night Football – Green Bay Packers vs. Minnesota Vikings (English and Spanish)