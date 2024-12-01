2024 has been a wonderful year for the streamers. The likes of Netflix, Apple TV+, and Peacock have produced a selection of the year's best movies and shows, with subscribers certainly getting value for money. For Peacock, November was a terrific month which saw the arrival of Twisters and the second outing of Based on a True Story, with December just as enticing. From Box Office blockbusters to a Christmas classic, here's a look at the 7 best movies and shows coming to Peacock in December.

'Speak No Evil' (2024)

Available: Friday, December 6 Genre: Horror Director: James Watkins Cast: James McAvoy, Mackenzie Davis, Scoot McNairy

There has been a fine selection of horror movies at the 2024 Box Office, with Speak No Evil one of the more appreciated offerings. An adaptation of the 2022 Danish-Dutch flick of the same name, the film follows an unassuming couple and their daughter who become friends with another couple and their mute son while on vacation. When back in the UK, the former visits the latter's secluded farmhouse, only things are not at all as they first seem.

Starring the likes of James McAvoy, Mackenzie Davis, and Scoot McNairy, Speak No Evil exceeded many box office expectations and made its way to a worldwide gross of over $75 million. A tense, nail-biting tale where the smallest of glances can have the biggest of consequences, Speak No Evil is one of the better horror products from Blumhouse veterans in recent memory.

'Laid' (2024)

Available: Thursday, December 19 Genre: Comedy Cast: Stephanie Hsu, Zosia Mamet, Michael Angarano

This Peacock original series, based on the 2011 Australian show of the same name, follows Stephanie Hsu as Ruby, a woman both lucky and unlucky in love. Despite being pretty romantically successful, it seems Ruby is some sort of bad luck charm, as all her lovers end up dying in unusual circumstances.

From Everything Everywhere All At Once to 2024 hits like The Fall Guy and The Wild Robot, Hsu has proven time, and again she is a force to be reckoned with in both the comedy and drama departments. So, for the actress to be headlining this brand-new comedy proves that everyone with a Peacock subscription should be tuned in. Alongside the Academy Award-nominated actress, Laid also stars Zosia Mamet, Michael Angarano, Tommy Martinez, and more.

Laid Release Date December 19, 2024 Cast Stephanie Hsu , Zosia Mamet Michael Angarano , Tommy Martinez Seasons 1

'Inception' (2010)

Available: Sunday, December 1 Genre: Thriller Director: Christopher Nolan Cast: Leonardo DiCaprio, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Elliot Page

Christopher Nolan's mind-bending 2010 epic is certainly one of the most exciting offerings heading to Peacock this December. The movie follows Leonardo DiCaprio's Cobb, a highly-skilled thief who enters the subconscious and steals secrets and information during his target's dream state. However, how well will the thief fare when he is tasked with planting information inside the mind instead of taking it?

A winner of four Oscars - including Best Cinematography, Sound Mixing, Sound Editing, and Visual Effects - Inception is a film that has aged like a fine wine. With the world itself becoming a part of daily life, the idea of a "dream within a dream" was not unique to Inception, but the film certainly perfected it. Not just starring DiCaprio, the thriller also features a stacked main cast, including Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Elliot Page, Ken Watanabe, Tom Hardy, and Cillian Murphy 14 years before he and Nolan would partner on Oppenheimer.

'The Big Lebowski' (1998)

Available: Sunday, December 1 Genre: Comedy, Crime Director: Joel Coen, Ethan Coen Cast: Jeff Bridges, John Goodman, Julianne Moore

This cult classic from the Coen Brothers follows Jeff "The Dude" Lebowski (Jeff Bridges), a man for whom life is about staying chilled and going bowling. However, when a case of mistaken identity leads to his rug being urinated on, The Dude enters into a world of crime that his chilled persona doesn't quite fit.

Unlike anything you've seen before or since, The Big Lebowski is a laugh-a-minute ride through the escapades of one of cinema's coolest characters. The Coen Brothers' vintage style of dialogue is on full display, with each supporting character just as vibrant and unique as the next. Alongside Bridges, The Big Lebowski also features the likes of John Goodman, Julianne Moore, Steve Buscemi, Philip Seymour Hoffman, and Tara Reid.

'Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind' (2004)

Available: Sunday, December 1 Genre: Romance, Drama Director: Michel Gondry Cast: Jim Carrey, Kate Winslet, Tom Wilkinson

This genius tale of the perils of modern romance follows Jim Carrey's Joel and Kate Winslet's Clementine, a spontaneous duo that fall madly in love with each other. However, after the highs come the lows, which the pair find difficult to control, leading to them seeking out a groundbreaking new technology that allows one to have the other erased from their memory.

This nonlinear masterpiece of storytelling - crafted from an Academy Award-winning original screenplay by Charlie Kaufman, Michel Gondry, and Pierre Bismuth - is a deft exploration of the elation and despair that can come with whirlwind love. Utterly unforgettable and heartbreakingly poignant, Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind features a perfectly cast ensemble, from Carrey and Winslet to Mark Ruffalo, Elijah Wood, and Tom Wilkinson.

'Mamma Mia!' (2008)

Available: Sunday, December 1 Genre: Musical Director: Phyllida Lloyd Cast: Meryl Streep, Pierce Brosnan, Amanda Seyfried

Based on the iconic jukebox musical, this fast-paced run through ABBA's best hits follows Meryl Streep's Donna and her daughter Sophie (Amanda Seyfried), with the latter preparing for her wedding to partner Sky (Dominic Cooper). However, after finding her mom's old diaries, Sophie learns that her unknown father could be one of three men, and decides to send each an invitation to her wedding.

ABBA's music is beloved the world over, so for some of the best actors to joyfully belt out each iconic tune makes for endlessly entertaining viewing. Reportedly made for just $52 million, Mamma Mia! grossed over $600 million and became one of the most successful movie musicals ever and made the world sincerely thankful for the music. Alongside Streep, Seyfried, and Cooper, Mamma Mia! also stars the likes of Pierce Brosnan, Colin Firth, Julie Walters, and many, many more.

Mamma Mia Release Date July 2, 2008 Director Phyllida Lloyd Cast Amanda Seyfried , Stellan Skarsgård , Pierce Brosnan , Nancy Baldwin , Colin Firth , Heather Emmanuel Runtime 108

'Dr Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas' (1966)

Available: Friday, December 20 Genre: Animation Director: Chuck Jones, Ben Washam Cast: Boris Karloff, Thurl Ravenscroft, June Foray

It would be remiss to recommend the best movies and shows on Peacock this December and not mention a Christmas title. Dr Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas was a TV special in 1966, and quickly became a household favorite each festive season. The film follows the titular Grinch, voiced by Boris Karloff, who tries to ruin Christmas for the happy people of Whoville from his mountain hideaway.

An unquestionable classic, How the Grinch Stole Christmas takes the themes so timelessly beloved in the likes of A Christmas Carol and presents them in an altogether different but wholly relatable way. Featuring an iconic vocal performance from Karloff, How the Grinch Stole Christmas has transcended generations to become a festive family favorite that will simply never grow old.