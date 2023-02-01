New episodes of 'Poker Face' and 'Bel Air' are making their way to Peacock this February

February looks to be another big month for Peacock subscribers. While it was recently announced that the NBCUniversal-owned streaming service would be getting rid of its free tier, the titles coming this month are proof that the price is more than worth it. Along with new episodes of Rian Johnson's acclaimed new series Poker Face and new episodes of NBC series like Quantum Leap and Law & Order, this month will also bring in Season 2 of Peacock's hit series Bel Air. The Jim Parsons-led drama Spoiler Alert will also be making its streaming debut exclusively on Peacock, which also stars Sally Field and Ben Aldridge. Other popular titles that will be available on Peacock in February include the Men in Black trilogy, Alfred Hitchcock's Psycho and The Birds, the John Wick trilogy, Martin Scorsese's Casino, and Kathryn Bigelow's Zero Dark Thirty.

You can check out the list below to see what else is coming to Peacock in February.

Available February 1:

A Raisin in the Sun (1961)

A Raisin in the Sun (2008)

American Gangster (2007)

Antwone Fisher (2002)

The Bank Job (2008)

Battleship (2012)

Belly (1998)

Beloved (1998)

The Birds (1963)

The Bone Collector (1998)

The Boss (2016)

Bowfinger (1999)

Brazil (1985)

Brown Sugar (2002)

Cape Fear (1991)

Casino (1995)

Clockers (1995)

Couples Retreat (2009)

Crooklyn (1994)

The Deer Hunter (1978)

Deliver Us from Eva (2003)

Drive Angry 3D (2011)

Elysium (2013)

Everest (2015)

Frenzy (1972)

The Great Debaters (2007)

Guess Who (2005)

The Hurricane (1999)

I, Robot (2004)

Identity Thief (2013)

If Beale Street Could Talk (2018)

John Wick (2014)

John Wick: Chapter 2 (2017)

John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum (2019)

Just Wright (2010)

The Man with the Iron Fists (2012)

Mandela - A Long Walk to Freedom (2013)

Marnie (1964)

Men in Black (1997)

Men in Black II (2002)

Men in Black III (2012_

Mo' Better Blues (1990)

Mystery Men (1999)

Nurse Betty (2000)

The Office Superfan Episodes (Season 6)

Out of Africa (1985)

Out of Sight (1998)

Philadelphia (1993)

The Place Beyond the Pines (2013)

Pride & Prejudice (2005)

Psycho (1960)

Reality Bites (1994)

Saboteur (1942)

Safe House (2012)

Sam & Kate (2022)

Scarface (1983)

Shadow of a Doubt (1943)

Shrek Forever After (2010)

Speed (1994)

Stomp the Yard (2007)

This Means War (2012)

Two Can Play That Game (2001)

Vow (2012)

Welcome Home, Roscoe Jenkins (2008)

What's Love Got to Do with It (1993)

Zero Dark Thirty (2012)

Available February 2:

Lowndes County and the Road to Black Power (Peacock Original)

The Ark (Season 1)

Available February 3:

Spoiler Alert (2022)

Available February 5:

Sweeter Than Chocolate (Hallmark)

Available February 6:

Curious Caterer: Grilling Season (Hallmark)

Available February 8:

Real Housewives of New Jersey (Season 13)

Available February 10: