February is looking to be another satisfying month for Peacock subscribers, with this collection of titles being added to the streaming library.
Currently nominated for 13 Academy Awards, including Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Actor, Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer was one of the biggest movies to hit theaters in 2023. Now, a whopping 210 days after it first hit theaters, Nolan's latest masterpiece will be available to stream on Peacock. Cillian Murphy stars as J. Robert Oppenheimer, in the gripping biographical film that chronicles the creation of the first atomic bomb. Emily Blunt, Robert Downey Jr., Matt Damon, Florence Pugh, Josh Hartnett, and Rami Malek, are among the other names in the movie's vast ensemble cast.
The influential hip-hop group RUN DMC will finally get to tell their story, their way, in the docu-series Kings From Queens: A RUN DMC Story. Complete with extensive interviews with Rev. Run and DMC, the three-part series also features appearances from Ice Cube, Eminem, Beastie Boys, Salt, Ice-T, and more.
Other titles arriving on Peacock in February include Ticket to Paradise, Bros, Girls Trip, Split, 8 Mile, and more.
You can check out the list below to see what else is coming to Peacock in February.
* = is exclusive to Peacock
(+) = New Hallmark films available on-demand for 72 hours after release and will be available at additional times when airing on Hallmark Channels
(++) = New episodes of Hallmark and Reelz originals series stream live on the Hallmark Channel and Reelz Channel, respectively, and are available on demand the next day
Available February 1:
- 8 Mile, 2002
- A Christmas Tree Grows in Colorado, 2020
- A Nashville Legacy, 2023
- Age of Adaline, 2015*
- All My Life, 2020*
- Along Came Polly, 2004
- Amor Impossible, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
- Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy, 2004
- Batman Begins, 2005
- Beats, Rhymes & Life: The Travels of a Tribe Called Quest, 2011
- Braveheart, 1995
- Brooklyn’s Finest, 2010*
- Chicago Fire, Season 12, New Episode (NBC)
- Chicago Med, Season 9, New Episode (NBC)
- Chicago PD, Season 11, New Episode (NBC)
- Christmas in Harmony, 2021
- Clockers, 1995
- Crooklyn, 1994
- Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
- Dear John, 2010
- Deja Vu, 2006
- Deliver Us from Eva, 2003
- Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story, 2004
- Dunkirk, 2017
- Duplicity, 2009
- Facing Ali, 2009*
- Fair Game, 2010*
- Fatal Attraction, 1987
- First Sunday, 2008
- Forces of Nature, 1999
- Girls Trip, 2017*
- Glory, 1989
- Half Brothers, 2020*
- Held Up, 2000
- How to Train Your Dragon 2, 2014*
- I Am Not Your Negro, 2016
- I Could Never Be Your Woman, 2007
- I, Robot, 2004
- If Beale Street Could Talk, 2018
- Inception, 2010
- Isn’t It Romantic, 2019
- Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, 2018
- Just Mercy, 2019
- Kevin Hart: Let Me Explain, 2013
- Kings from Queens: The Run DMC Story (Peacock Original)*
- La Casa de los Famosos, Season 4, New Episode (Telemundo)
- Made of Honor, 2008
- Marrying Mr. Darcy, 2018
- Mechanic: Resurrection, 2016*
- Memories of Christmas, 2018
- Mo’ Better Blues, 1990
- Morning Show Mysteries: Countdown to Murder, 2019
- Morning Show Mysteries: Death by Design, 2016
- Morning Show Mysteries: Murder Ever After, 2021
- Not Easily Broken, 2009
- Nutty Professor II: The Klumps, 2000
- Obsessed, 2009
- Once, 2007
- Out of Sight, 1998
- Playing Cupid, 2021
- Pride and Prejudice, 2005
- Redemption in Cherry Springs, 2021
- Ride Along 2, 2016*
- Shaft, 2019
- Six Dance Lessons in Six Weeks, 2015
- Sleepless in Seattle, 1993
- Something’s Brewing, 2021
- Split, 2016*
- Spring Breakthrough, 2023
- Sweet on You, 2023
- That Awkward Moment, 2014
- The Accountant, 2016
- The Break-Up, 2006
- The Christmas Doctor, 2020
- The Dark Knight Rises, 2012
- The Dark Knight, 2008
- The Descendants, 2011
- The Express, 2008
- The Five-Year Engagement, 2012
- The Glorias, 2020*
- The Groomsmen, 2006
- The Holiday Stocking, 2014
- The Hulk, 2003
- The Internship, 2013
- The Mechanic, 2011
- The Nutty Professor, 1996
- The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Season 13, New Episode (Bravo)
- The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills After Show, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)
- The Real Housewives of Miami, Season 6, New Episode (Bravo)
- The Traitors, Season 2, New Episode (Peacock Original)*
- The Traitors Postmortem, Season 2, New Episode (Peacock Original)*
- The Wedding Date, 2005
- The Wood, 1999
- To Her, With Love, 2022
- Tower Heist, 2011
- Unleashing Mr. Darcy, 2016
- Unthinkably Good Things, 2022
- Valentine in the Vineyard, 2019
- Van Helsing, 2004
- Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
- Warm Bodies, 2013
- Zoolander, 2001
Available February 2:
- Amor Impossible, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
- Bosco, 2024 (Peacock Original)*
- Bros, 2022*
- Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
- La Casa de los Famosos, Season 4, New Episode (Telemundo)
- Law & Order, Season 23, New Episode (NBC )
- Law & Order: Organized Crime, Season 4, New Episode (NBC)
- Law & Order: SVU,, Season 25, New Episode (NBC)
- Southern Hospitality, Season 2, New Episode (Bravo)
- Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Available February 3:
- Dateline, Season 32, New Episode (NBC)
- Gilded Newport Mysteries: Murder At The Breakers, 2024 (Hallmark)+
- La Casa de los Famosos, Season 4, New Episode (Telemundo)
- On Patrol: First Shift, Season 2, New Episode (Reelz)++
- On Patrol: Live, Season 2, New Episode (Reelz)++
- Saturday Night Live, Season 49, New Episode (NBC)
- Transplant, Season 3, New Episode (NBC)
- Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Available February 4:
- On Patrol: First Shift, Season 2, New Episode (Reelz)++
- On Patrol: Live, Season 2, New Episode (Reelz)++
- Paging Mr. Darcy, 2024 (Hallmark)+
Available February 5:
- Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
- Married to Medicine: Atlanta, Season 11, New Episode (Bravo)
- The Real Housewives of Potomac, Season 8, New Episode (Bravo)
- The Way Home, Season 2, New Episode (Hallmark)++
Available February 6:
- America’s Got Talent: Fantasy League, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
- Below Deck, Season 11, New Episode (Bravo)
- Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
- Empire of Dirt, 2013
- The Irrational, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
- Final Moments, Season 2, All Episodes (Oxygen)
- Snapped, Season 33, New Episode (Oxygen)
- Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Available February 7:
- Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
- Extended Family, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
- Night Court, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)
- Vanderpump Rules, Season 11, New Episode (Bravo)
- Vanderpump Rules After Show, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)
- Vuelve a Mí,, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Available February 8:
- Chicago Fire, Season 12, New Episode (NBC)
- Chicago Med, Season 9, New Episode (NBC)
- Chicago PD, Season 11, New Episode (NBC)
- Couple to Throuple, Season 1, New Episodes (Peacock Original)*
- Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
- The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Season 13, New Episode (Bravo)
- The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills After Show, Season 1 (Bravo)
- The Real Housewives of Miami, Season 6, New Episode (Bravo)
- The Traitors, Season 2, New Episode (Peacock Original)*
- The Traitors, Postmortem, Season 2, New Episode (Peacock Original)*
- Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Available February 9:
- Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
- Law & Order, Season 23, New Episode (NBC)
- Law & Order: Organized Crime, Season 4, New Episode (NBC)
- Law & Order: SVU, Season 25, New Episode (NBC)
- Southern Hospitality, Season 2, New Episode (Bravo)
- Ticket to Paradise, 2022*
- Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Available February 10:
- Dateline 24/7 “Romantic Rivalries” Themed Marathon Special (NBC)
- Dateline, Season 32, New Episode (NBC)
- Men in Blazers, Season 10, New Episode
- On Patrol: First Shift, Season 2, New Episode (Reelz)++
- On Patrol: Live, Season 2, New Episode (Reelz)++
- Three-Body, 2023
- Transplant, Season 3, New Episode (NBC)
- Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Available February 11:
- Dateline 24/7 “Romantic Rivalries” Themed Marathon Special (NBC)
- Love & Jane, 2024 (Hallmark)+
- On Patrol: First Shift, Season 2, New Episode (Reelz)++
- On Patrol: Live, Season 2, New Episode (Reelz)++
Available February 12:
- Dateline 24/7 “Romantic Rivalries” Themed Marathon Special (NBC)
- Dateline, Season 32, New Episode (NBC)
- Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
- Respect, 2021
Available February 13:
- America’s Got Talent: Fantasy League, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
- Below Deck, Season 11, New Episode (Bravo)
- Dateline 24/7 “Romantic Rivalries” Themed Marathon Special (NBC)
- Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
- The Irrational, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
- Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Available February 14:
- Dateline 24/7 “Romantic Rivalries” Themed Marathon Special (NBC)
- Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
- El Señor de los Cielos, Season 9, New Episode (Telemundo)
- Extended Family, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
- Fruitvale Station, 2013
- Night Court, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)
- Vanderpump Rules Season 11, New Episode (Bravo)
- Vanderpump Rules After Show, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)
- Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Available February 15:
- Caillou, Season 1, All Episodes (Peacock Original)*
- Couple to Throuple, Season 1, New Episodes (Peacock Original)*
- Creed, 2015
- Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
- El Señor de los Cielos, Season 9, New Episode (Telemundo)
- The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Season 13, New Episode (Bravo)
- The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills After Show, Season 1 (Bravo)
- The Real Housewives of Miami, Season 6, New Episode (Bravo)
- Resident Alien, Season 3, New Episode (SYFY)
- The Traitors, Season 2, New Episode (Peacock Original)*
- The Traitors Postmortem, Season 2, New Episode (Peacock Original)*
- Vigil, Season 2, All Episodes (Peacock Original)*
- Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Available February 16:
- Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
- El Señor de los Cielos,, Season 9, New Episode (Telemundo)
- Oppenheimer, 2023*
- Southern Hospitality, Season 2, New Episode (Bravo)
- Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Available February 17:
- Dateline, Season 32, New Episode (NBC)
- El Señor de los Cielos,, Season 9, New Episode (Telemundo)
- Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Available February 18:
- An American in Austen, 2024 (Hallmark)+
- Selena & Yolanda: The Secrets Between Them, Season 1, New Episode (Oxygen)
Available February 19:
- Chasing Gold: Paris 2024, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
- Dateline, Season 32, New Episode (NBC)
- Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
- Married to Medicine: Atlanta, Season 11, New Episode (Bravo)
- Selena & Yolanda: The Secrets Between Them, Season 1, New Episode (Oxygen)
- The Real Housewives of Potomac, Season 8, New Episode (Bravo)
- The Way Home, Season 2, New Episode (Hallmark)++
Available February 20:
- A Taste of Love, 2024 (Hallmark)+
- America’s Got Talent: Fantasy League, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
- Below Deck, Season 11, New Episode (Bravo)
- Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
- The Irrational, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
- Snapped, Season 33, New Episode (Oxygen)
- Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Available February 21:
- Vanderpump Rules, Season 11, New Episode (Bravo)
- Vanderpump Rules After Show, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)
- Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Available February 22:
- Couple to Throuple, Season 1, New Episodes (Peacock Original)*
- Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
- The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Season 13, New Episode (Bravo)
- The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills After Show, Season 1 (Bravo)
- The Real Housewives of Miami, Season 6, New Episode (Bravo)
- Resident Alien, Season 3, New Episode (SYFY)
- The Traitors, Season 2, New Episode (Peacock Original)*
- The Traitors Postmortem, Season 2, New Episode (Peacock Original)*
Available February 23:
- Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
- Squealer, 2024*
- Summer House, Season 8, New Episode (Bravo)
Available February 24:
- CrimeTime: Freefall, 2024 (Hallmark)+
- Dateline, Season 32, New Episode (NBC)
- Saturday Night Live, Season 49, New Episode (NBC)
Available February 25:
- On Patrol: First Shift, Season 2, New Episode (Reelz)++
- On Patrol: Live, Season 2, New Episode (Reelz)++
- Sense & Sensibility, 2024 (Hallmark)+
Available February 26:
- Dateline, Season 32, New Episode (NBC)
- Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
- Married to Medicine: Atlanta, Season 11, New Episode (Bravo)
- The Real Housewives of Potomac, Season 8, New Episode (Bravo)
- The Voice, Season 25, New Episode (NBC)
- The Way Home, Season 2, New Episode (Hallmark)++
Available February 27:
- Below Deck, Season 11, New Episode (Bravo)
- Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
- Deal or No Deal Island, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
- Snapped, Season 33, New Episode (Oxygen)
- The Voice, Season 25, New Episode (NBC)
Available February 28:
- Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
- Vanderpump Rules, Season 11, New Episode (Bravo)
- Vanderpump Rules After Show, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)
Available February 29:
- Couple to Throuple, Season 1, New Episode (Peacock Original)*
- Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
- L’il Stompers, Season 1, All Episodes (Peacock Original)*
- The Real Housewives of Miami, Season 6, New Episode (Bravo)
- Resident Alien, Season 3, New Episode (SYFY)
- The Traitors, Season 2, New Episode (Peacock Original)*
- The Traitors Postmortem, Season 2, New Episode (Peacock Original)*