February is looking to be another satisfying month for Peacock subscribers, with this collection of titles being added to the streaming library.

Currently nominated for 13 Academy Awards, including Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Actor, Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer was one of the biggest movies to hit theaters in 2023. Now, a whopping 210 days after it first hit theaters, Nolan's latest masterpiece will be available to stream on Peacock. Cillian Murphy stars as J. Robert Oppenheimer, in the gripping biographical film that chronicles the creation of the first atomic bomb. Emily Blunt, Robert Downey Jr., Matt Damon, Florence Pugh, Josh Hartnett, and Rami Malek, are among the other names in the movie's vast ensemble cast.

The influential hip-hop group RUN DMC will finally get to tell their story, their way, in the docu-series Kings From Queens: A RUN DMC Story. Complete with extensive interviews with Rev. Run and DMC, the three-part series also features appearances from Ice Cube, Eminem, Beastie Boys, Salt, Ice-T, and more.

Other titles arriving on Peacock in February include Ticket to Paradise, Bros, Girls Trip, Split, 8 Mile, and more.

You can check out the list below to see what else is coming to Peacock in February.

* = is exclusive to Peacock

(+) = New Hallmark films available on-demand for 72 hours after release and will be available at additional times when airing on Hallmark Channels

(++) = New episodes of Hallmark and Reelz originals series stream live on the Hallmark Channel and Reelz Channel, respectively, and are available on demand the next day

Available February 1:

8 Mile, 2002

A Christmas Tree Grows in Colorado, 2020

A Nashville Legacy, 2023

Age of Adaline, 2015*

All My Life, 2020*

Along Came Polly, 2004

Amor Impossible, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy, 2004

Batman Begins, 2005

Beats, Rhymes & Life: The Travels of a Tribe Called Quest, 2011

Braveheart, 1995

Brooklyn’s Finest, 2010*

Chicago Fire, Season 12, New Episode (NBC)

Chicago Med, Season 9, New Episode (NBC)

Chicago PD, Season 11, New Episode (NBC)

Christmas in Harmony, 2021

Clockers, 1995

Crooklyn, 1994

Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

Dear John, 2010

Deja Vu, 2006

Deliver Us from Eva, 2003

Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story, 2004

Dunkirk, 2017

Duplicity, 2009

Facing Ali, 2009*

Fair Game, 2010*

Fatal Attraction, 1987

First Sunday, 2008

Forces of Nature, 1999

Girls Trip, 2017*

Glory, 1989

Half Brothers, 2020*

Held Up, 2000

How to Train Your Dragon 2, 2014*

I Am Not Your Negro, 2016

I Could Never Be Your Woman, 2007

I, Robot, 2004

If Beale Street Could Talk, 2018

Inception, 2010

Isn’t It Romantic, 2019

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, 2018

Just Mercy, 2019

Kevin Hart: Let Me Explain, 2013

Kings from Queens: The Run DMC Story (Peacock Original)*

La Casa de los Famosos, Season 4, New Episode (Telemundo)

Made of Honor, 2008

Marrying Mr. Darcy, 2018

Mechanic: Resurrection, 2016*

Memories of Christmas, 2018

Mo’ Better Blues, 1990

Morning Show Mysteries: Countdown to Murder, 2019

Morning Show Mysteries: Death by Design, 2016

Morning Show Mysteries: Murder Ever After, 2021

Not Easily Broken, 2009

Nutty Professor II: The Klumps, 2000

Obsessed, 2009

Once, 2007

Out of Sight, 1998

Playing Cupid, 2021

Pride and Prejudice, 2005

Redemption in Cherry Springs, 2021

Ride Along 2, 2016*

Shaft, 2019

Six Dance Lessons in Six Weeks, 2015

Sleepless in Seattle, 1993

Something’s Brewing, 2021

Split, 2016*

Spring Breakthrough, 2023

Sweet on You, 2023

That Awkward Moment, 2014

The Accountant, 2016

The Break-Up, 2006

The Christmas Doctor, 2020

The Dark Knight Rises, 2012

The Dark Knight, 2008

The Descendants, 2011

The Express, 2008

The Five-Year Engagement, 2012

The Glorias, 2020*

The Groomsmen, 2006

The Holiday Stocking, 2014

The Hulk, 2003

The Internship, 2013

The Mechanic, 2011

The Nutty Professor, 1996

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Season 13, New Episode (Bravo)

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills After Show, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)

The Real Housewives of Miami, Season 6, New Episode (Bravo)

The Traitors, Season 2, New Episode (Peacock Original)*

The Traitors Postmortem, Season 2, New Episode (Peacock Original)*

The Wedding Date, 2005

The Wood, 1999

To Her, With Love, 2022

Tower Heist, 2011

Unleashing Mr. Darcy, 2016

Unthinkably Good Things, 2022

Valentine in the Vineyard, 2019

Van Helsing, 2004

Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Warm Bodies, 2013

Zoolander, 2001

Available February 2:

Amor Impossible, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Bosco, 2024 (Peacock Original)*

Bros, 2022*

Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

La Casa de los Famosos, Season 4, New Episode (Telemundo)

Law & Order, Season 23, New Episode (NBC )

Law & Order: Organized Crime, Season 4, New Episode (NBC)

Law & Order: SVU,, Season 25, New Episode (NBC)

Southern Hospitality, Season 2, New Episode (Bravo)

Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Available February 3:

Dateline, Season 32, New Episode (NBC)

Gilded Newport Mysteries: Murder At The Breakers, 2024 (Hallmark)+

La Casa de los Famosos, Season 4, New Episode (Telemundo)

On Patrol: First Shift, Season 2, New Episode (Reelz)++

On Patrol: Live, Season 2, New Episode (Reelz)++

Saturday Night Live, Season 49, New Episode (NBC)

Transplant, Season 3, New Episode (NBC)

Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Available February 4:

On Patrol: First Shift, Season 2, New Episode (Reelz)++

On Patrol: Live, Season 2, New Episode (Reelz)++

Paging Mr. Darcy, 2024 (Hallmark)+

Available February 5:

Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

Married to Medicine: Atlanta, Season 11, New Episode (Bravo)

The Real Housewives of Potomac, Season 8, New Episode (Bravo)

The Way Home, Season 2, New Episode (Hallmark)++

Available February 6:

America’s Got Talent: Fantasy League, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)

Below Deck, Season 11, New Episode (Bravo)

Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

Empire of Dirt, 2013

The Irrational, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)

Final Moments, Season 2, All Episodes (Oxygen)

Snapped, Season 33, New Episode (Oxygen)

Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Available February 7:

Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

Extended Family, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)

Night Court, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)

Vanderpump Rules, Season 11, New Episode (Bravo)

Vanderpump Rules After Show, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)

Vuelve a Mí,, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Available February 8:

Chicago Fire, Season 12, New Episode (NBC)

Chicago Med, Season 9, New Episode (NBC)

Chicago PD, Season 11, New Episode (NBC)

Couple to Throuple, Season 1, New Episodes (Peacock Original)*

Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Season 13, New Episode (Bravo)

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills After Show, Season 1 (Bravo)

The Real Housewives of Miami, Season 6, New Episode (Bravo)

The Traitors, Season 2, New Episode (Peacock Original)*

The Traitors, Postmortem, Season 2, New Episode (Peacock Original)*

Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Available February 9:

Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

Law & Order, Season 23, New Episode (NBC)

Law & Order: Organized Crime, Season 4, New Episode (NBC)

Law & Order: SVU, Season 25, New Episode (NBC)

Southern Hospitality, Season 2, New Episode (Bravo)

Ticket to Paradise, 2022*

Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Available February 10:

Dateline 24/7 “Romantic Rivalries” Themed Marathon Special (NBC)

Dateline, Season 32, New Episode (NBC)

Men in Blazers, Season 10, New Episode

On Patrol: First Shift, Season 2, New Episode (Reelz)++

On Patrol: Live, Season 2, New Episode (Reelz)++

Three-Body, 2023

Transplant, Season 3, New Episode (NBC)

Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Available February 11:

Dateline 24/7 “Romantic Rivalries” Themed Marathon Special (NBC)

Love & Jane, 2024 (Hallmark)+

On Patrol: First Shift, Season 2, New Episode (Reelz)++

On Patrol: Live, Season 2, New Episode (Reelz)++

Available February 12:

Dateline 24/7 “Romantic Rivalries” Themed Marathon Special (NBC)

Dateline, Season 32, New Episode (NBC)

Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

Respect, 2021

Available February 13:

America’s Got Talent: Fantasy League, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)

Below Deck, Season 11, New Episode (Bravo)

Dateline 24/7 “Romantic Rivalries” Themed Marathon Special (NBC)

Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

The Irrational, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)

Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Available February 14:

Dateline 24/7 “Romantic Rivalries” Themed Marathon Special (NBC)

Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

El Señor de los Cielos, Season 9, New Episode (Telemundo)

Extended Family, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)

Fruitvale Station, 2013

Night Court, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)

Vanderpump Rules Season 11, New Episode (Bravo)

Vanderpump Rules After Show, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)

Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Available February 15:

Caillou, Season 1, All Episodes (Peacock Original)*

Couple to Throuple, Season 1, New Episodes (Peacock Original)*

Creed, 2015

Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

El Señor de los Cielos, Season 9, New Episode (Telemundo)

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Season 13, New Episode (Bravo)

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills After Show, Season 1 (Bravo)

The Real Housewives of Miami, Season 6, New Episode (Bravo)

Resident Alien, Season 3, New Episode (SYFY)

The Traitors, Season 2, New Episode (Peacock Original)*

The Traitors Postmortem, Season 2, New Episode (Peacock Original)*

Vigil, Season 2, All Episodes (Peacock Original)*

Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Available February 16:

Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

El Señor de los Cielos,, Season 9, New Episode (Telemundo)

Oppenheimer, 2023*

Southern Hospitality, Season 2, New Episode (Bravo)

Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Available February 17:

Dateline, Season 32, New Episode (NBC)

El Señor de los Cielos,, Season 9, New Episode (Telemundo)

Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Available February 18:

An American in Austen, 2024 (Hallmark)+

Selena & Yolanda: The Secrets Between Them, Season 1, New Episode (Oxygen)

Available February 19:

Chasing Gold: Paris 2024, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)

Dateline, Season 32, New Episode (NBC)

Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

Married to Medicine: Atlanta, Season 11, New Episode (Bravo)

Selena & Yolanda: The Secrets Between Them, Season 1, New Episode (Oxygen)

The Real Housewives of Potomac, Season 8, New Episode (Bravo)

The Way Home, Season 2, New Episode (Hallmark)++

Available February 20:

A Taste of Love, 2024 (Hallmark)+

America’s Got Talent: Fantasy League, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)

Below Deck, Season 11, New Episode (Bravo)

Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

The Irrational, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)

Snapped, Season 33, New Episode (Oxygen)

Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Available February 21:

Vanderpump Rules, Season 11, New Episode (Bravo)

Vanderpump Rules After Show, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)

Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Available February 22:

Couple to Throuple, Season 1, New Episodes (Peacock Original)*

Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Season 13, New Episode (Bravo)

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills After Show, Season 1 (Bravo)

The Real Housewives of Miami, Season 6, New Episode (Bravo)

Resident Alien, Season 3, New Episode (SYFY)

The Traitors, Season 2, New Episode (Peacock Original)*

The Traitors Postmortem, Season 2, New Episode (Peacock Original)*

Available February 23:

Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

Squealer, 2024*

Summer House, Season 8, New Episode (Bravo)

Available February 24:

CrimeTime: Freefall, 2024 (Hallmark)+

Dateline, Season 32, New Episode (NBC)

Saturday Night Live, Season 49, New Episode (NBC)

Available February 25:

On Patrol: First Shift, Season 2, New Episode (Reelz)++

On Patrol: Live, Season 2, New Episode (Reelz)++

Sense & Sensibility, 2024 (Hallmark)+

Available February 26:

Dateline, Season 32, New Episode (NBC)

Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

Married to Medicine: Atlanta, Season 11, New Episode (Bravo)

The Real Housewives of Potomac, Season 8, New Episode (Bravo)

The Voice, Season 25, New Episode (NBC)

The Way Home, Season 2, New Episode (Hallmark)++

Available February 27:

Below Deck, Season 11, New Episode (Bravo)

Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

Deal or No Deal Island, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)

Snapped, Season 33, New Episode (Oxygen)

The Voice, Season 25, New Episode (NBC)

Available February 28:

Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

Vanderpump Rules, Season 11, New Episode (Bravo)

Vanderpump Rules After Show, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)

Available February 29: